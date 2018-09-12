Should You Be Buying Amazon?

It is simply too risky to own Amazon, while there are much better investments elsewhere.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) is a remarkable company, led by fantastic management. It has changed the retail landscape forever and pioneered the cloud sector. However, I passionately argue that every investor knows this already and that this has already been reflected many times over in its current valuation.



Growth? What Growth?

I'm a value investor and as such, the rule is: not to lose capital if you wish to reach financial independence. Buffett laid out the mantra so simply for us all to follow, that even if you are not as talented or savvy as Buffett (few are) you could still do remarkably well over time. All you needed to is follow Buffett's rules number 1 and number 2. It is that simple. In investing, the game is, we should first preserve our capital and then seek to grow it. The game is not to pick one of the biggest companies on planet earth, valued at approximately $1 trillion and 'hope' that its valuation reaches $2 trillion, while at the same time, this company's actual ability to generate strong free cash flow remains unproven.

For instance, Amazon's trailing twelve months, its free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases (which I'll refer to as free cash flow) stood at $0.5 billion. Thus, when all is said and done, investors are paying more than 1000 times Amazon's trailing twelve months free cash flow. Now, obviously, the spiel is that Amazon continues to grow into new markets, solidifies its ecosystem, while at the same time growing at a fast clip will allow Amazon's free cash flow to grow into its market cap - thereby not making Amazon's present valuation look as shocking.

However, this line of thinking brings up yet another problem. That of Amazon's growth rate. While Amazon's revenue growth is remarkable, it is not growing anywhere fast enough to compensate for the growth in its share price.

From a birds-eye view, we can see that its share price, has gone up 6X in the past 5 years. Now, let's assume that Amazon's full-year 2018 revenue grows at just over 40% YoY to $250 billion. If this were to happen, then its top line would have grown 3.4 times in the past 5 years (FY 2013 revenue was approximately $74.5 billion). In other words, while Amazon continues to insatiable grow into new markets, its top is not growing fast enough to support the explosion in its share price.

Impressing The Street

Critics of my reason would highlight that they are not paying for Amazon's top line. That once Amazon stops 'investing for growth' then its bottom line will catch up and impress The Street. Now, here is yet another problem. Amazon's earnings do not account for a myriad of other running costs.

For instance, Amazon's capital lease obligations in H1 2018 reached $3.3 billion, compared with Amazon's net income for H1 2018 which stood at $4.2 billion. Other uses of cash which Amazon's earnings do not account for include, Amazon's capital expenditures, leasehold improvements and website running costs, which totaled up to roughly $6.3 billion in the past 6-months.

Finally, other ongoing uses of cash appear to be Amazon's incessant acquisitions. While Amazon's acquisitions vary in size and capital spent, they are nevertheless frequent and recurring. Sure, shareholders would argue that Bezos and his team are opportunistic investors. I have no doubts they are. However, the fact remains, that Amazon's acquisitions regularly use up close to $1 billion in cash, with the exception of FY 2016, which was followed up by $14 billion being used the following year for Whole Foods.

In summary, Amazon is growing - undoubtedly so. But at what cost?

Valuation

As investors, our strategy should not be to figure out to a decimal point which stock might be undervalued. We should work hard to make sure that stock is so cheap, that what Buffett describes as 'owner's earnings' are so strong, that even if things were to go wrong we can still walk away with a large chunk of our capital preserved.



Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

In the above table, I have included companies which in some way compete with Amazon. For instance, many investors often attribute Amazon with a punchy multiple because of its highly profitable AWS segment. Therefore, I have included Microsoft (because of Azure), to give readers a comparison on how this blue-chip, Microsoft, is being valued, with its cash flows, bring awarded a multiple of less than 20X. However, as I have already discussed in this article, Amazon's cash flows are fully reinvested back into the business. Whereas Microsoft's cash flows are thrown out and used to repurchase its shares as well as payout a dividend.

Alibaba (BABA) is another company which is aggressively growing but in China. Alibaba largely competes in the same space as Amazon. Yet, Alibaba's cash flows, even after accounting for its frequent acquisitions, are still very strong.

Finally, I have included Walmart (WMT), as its eCommerce operations are finally starting to pick up steam, and after Walmart's savvy investments in its price strategy, Walmart believes its eCommerce revenue could finish FY 2018 up roughly 40% YoY. This is not to say that Walmart will meaningfully hamper Amazon's operations, not at all. However, it is to say that there are other bargains available with exposure to largely the same space, which trade with a reasonable margin of safety.

Risks To This Thesis

I would never advocate for shorting Amazon, instead recommending that investors stay on its sidelines instead. However, this same line of thinking would have kept investors out of Amazon and with the benefit of hindsight (always helpful, particularly when investing), has seen its share price jump more than 25 times in the past 10 years.

Additionally, when it boils down to it, Amazon is still lead by the same management team, which succeeded in disrupting and creating two very different industries and disrupting several others. For instance, companies unrelated to retail or the cloud, such as video streaming platforms, such as Netflix (NFLX) have to defend themselves against the behemoth which is Amazon.

Also, remember, Amazon's shareholder base has been heavily indoctrinated into long-term thinking. Thus, Amazon is able to operate largely at cost while other companies need to post profits and growing earnings, or they will fall out of favor with investors. Thus, Amazon's ability to operate with close to zero profit margins is a phenomenal and impregnable competitive advantage, which is unlikely to disintegrate any time soon.

Takeaway

It is better to be vaguely right than exactly wrong.

All in all, I reason that Amazon is simply too expensive. That there are many other companies, even amongst the tech sector, which are significantly cheaper, more profitable and ultimately, less risky to invest in.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

