Macro Musings Podcast: Adam Posen On Trade, Inflation Targeting, And Central Bank Independence

Adam Posen is the president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and was formerly senior fellow at the Bank of England, helping set monetary policy between 2009 and 2012. Adam has also worked at the New York Federal Reserve, has advised many central banks and governments, and is an accomplished scholar in the field of macroeconomics.

He joins the show today to discuss some of his research as well as the work of the Peterson Institute. David and Adam also discuss central bank independence, trade policy under the Trump regime, and the differences between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.