2018 Q4 Catalysts And Strong Technology Platform Drive Merus' Value

Company Information

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) is a mid-cap immuno-oncology company focused on the identification and generation of bispecific antibodies, a rapidly emerging technology in the immuno-oncology space. Their technology platform consists of Biclonics®- trifunctional monoclonal human antibodies and proprietary screening techniques which together allow versatile and rapid generation of a range of targeting molecules. Reflecting this versatility, Merus’ pipeline includes multiple products in clinical trials which exploit the specific biology of a broad range of cancer types. The Netherlands based biotech appears ready to expand efforts to many markets and indications pending their first clinical successes and has already established many potentially lucrative licensing agreements with larger pharma corporations interested in their platform technology.

Financials

Merus has a market cap of approximately $440M, an EV of $220M, and ended Q2 2018 with cash equivalent to $224M. Based on current burn rates, the company expects this reserve will be sufficient for operation until the start of 2021, providing the biotech an ample runway for completing the trials of a number of drugs currently in development. Significant further cash is expected pending milestone payments for products they have agreed to develop as a part of partnerships with Incyte, Ono, and Simcere pharmaceuticals. Merus’ stock valuation has remained relatively consistent over the last 2 years since their IPO; while positive data on their leading clinical candidate presented at the June 7th Jefferies conference seemed to catalyze a brief spike in share price, it has since recovered to the high-teens, as it was previously valued.

Biclonics platform technology

The cornerstone of this platform is the Biclonics technology; bispecific, fully human IgG antibodies. Bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) are able to attack cancer cells with a much greater degree of selectivity than conventional antibodies, which has lead many major pharmaceutical companies to begin to develop their own product lines. The resulting molecules employ a wide range of tactics; for example, while Merus utilizes full-length trifunctional antibodies, Amgen has focused on BiTes, which solely consist of two light chain variable domains tethered together. Their data indicates that full-length antibodies, which much more closely resemble the body’s natural antibodies than other bispecific forms, have a longer half-life and lower immunogenicity in patients.

Merus is convinced that these inherent advantages in the discovery and generation of their bispecific antibodies will separate them from their competitors. Reflecting this, they have acquired and successfully defended patent rights in a suit from Regeneron for their techniques to generate transgenic mice with humanized IgG- techniques collectively branded ‘Memo© mouse’ and ‘Spleen to Screen’. The Memo© technology involves replacing the endogenous IgG mouse genes with two human copies each carrying a common variable light chain and complementary sequences in the Fc region. As a result, antibodies retrieved from the mice’s B cells all are bispecific- pairing between two of the same variable light chain is prevented. Subsequently, ‘Spleen to Screen’ technology is applied to identify the most effective pair of antigen binding sites for the intended target. Importantly, this process generates monoclonal bispecific antibodies - each molecule is 99% identical- ensuring a high degree of consistency within each new drug. The rights to these processes for rapid and efficient generation of new drugs, set to expire after 2030, provide a substantial buffer from newcomers in this space.

Pipeline

MCLA-128 is currently Merus’ most clinically advanced product approaching the completion of phase 2 tests for HER2+ metastatic breast cancer (MBC), with other HER2+ solid tumor trials also underway. Many more bispecific antibodies targeting other identifying cell-surface markers in solid tumors are on the horizon, including phase I data for MCLA-117, intended to treat AML patients. Both of these products have expected data emerging late in 2018.

Merus also has a number of other drugs in development approaching phase I trial initiation. Among these, MCLA-158, an antibody dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (OTC:ADCC)-enhanced Biclonic, binds to cancer stem cells markers Lgr5 and EGFR. MCLA-158 has been approved for clinical trial in Belgium, one of the several European countries where Merus has filed a Clinical Trial Application (CTA). The trial will focus initially on patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, and is expected to start in the first quarter of 2019.

The value of Merus’ platform technology is reflected in the diverse partnerships it has secured- they have to date formed substantial licensing deals with Incyte, Simcere, and Ono. These partnerships rely on Merus’ bispecific drug screening capabilities to discover and create novel therapeutics that may be applied to each company’s target indication. Once identified, the partner corporation takes the reins on development and commercialization of the product, paying Merus milestone fees and royalty payments along the way. These milestone payments are not insignificant. Incyte alone has pledged $350M for each drug out of 11 initial agreed upon candidates, and while the other two collaborations have not disclosed financial specifics, this money will help extend Merus’ already long financial runway. Further, for each drug that reaches the market Merus will receive tiered royalty payments. Promisingly, some of these collaborations have already begun, with drug identification and manufacturing trials underway. By committing to these partnerships, Merus has diversified its portfolio and gained further purchase not only in immuno-oncology, but the autoimmune disease space as well.

MCLA-128

MCLA-128 is a bispecific humanized full-length IgG1 antibody that binds the transmembrane receptor tyrosine kinases human epidermal growth factor receptors 2 and 3 (HER2 and HER3). The drug’s combined HER2:HER3 affinity and ‘‘dock and block’ mechanism of action - along with a narrow and underserved target indication market - indicates Merus may be able to corner a niche in the cancer market.

In epithelial tumors HER3-mediated resistance (primary or acquired) and/or relapse under HER2- or EGFR-targeted therapies occurs frequently. This phenomenon lead to the development of MCLA-128 to inhibit HER2:HER3-driven cell growth and to overcome HER3-mediated resistance to HER2- and EGFR- targeted therapies. Merus hopes to capture the market for patients with this form of progression that have failed one or more other treatment options. Preliminary Results from the Phase 1/2 study for this drug, which included 28 phase 1 patients and 16 phase 2 patients, established pharmacokinetic safety and a recommended dose of 750 mg every 3 weeks. The cohorts tested experienced minimal adverse effects- primarily grade 1 reactions related to infusion, with only one reported G3/4 response. The treatment demonstrated a clinical benefit rate of 64%; auspicious results despite most patients achieving only disease stabilization, given that these individuals had continued to progress after least 2 prior HER2-inhibitor based therapies (with a median of a staggering 5 prior therapies). Few drugs are currently capable of comparable impact in these extreme late-stage circumstances in MBC. Encouraged by this data Merus has initiated a full phase 2 combination trial with Herceptin and chemotherapy in both HER2+ and HER2-low MBC populations, as well as an expansion phase 1 trial for other Her2/3+ solid tumor indications (gastric, ovarian, lung cancers).

MCLA-128 operates through a ‘dock and block’ mechanism wherein MCLA-128 docks to HER2 first, subsequently orienting the antibody’s other arm to block HER3. This prevents oncogenic signaling through the HER2:HER3 heterodimer.

Inhibition of tumor growth with this drug occurs via two independent mechanisms of action; inhibition of HER2:HER3 signaling and elimination of tumor cells via enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (OTC:ADCC), which engages Natural Killer (NK) cells. MCLA-128 has shown potent in vitroand in vivoantitumor activity, including stronger inhibition of proliferation of HER2-amplified cells at high Heregulin (the primary ligand for HER2 and 3) concentrations compared to other anti-HER2 and anti-HER3 antibodies.

Currently MCLA-128 is approaching two important milestones that will serve as significant catalysts for Merus’ future outlook. In Q3 2019, the phase 2 combination trials for HER2+ Metastatic Breast Cancers will complete, and in October 2018, Merus will deliver MCLA-128’s phase 1 monotherapy trials in HER2+ solid tumors failing more than one prior treatment at the ESMO conference. Given the antibody’s strong showing in preliminary tests, unique mechanism, and minimal requirements for success due to an underserved and niche target population, we expect it to post positive results in both trials.

MCLA-117

MCLA-117, a T-Cell Engager Biclonic developed for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, has been submitted for an IND to the U.S. Federal Drug Association (FDA). Similarly to MCLA-128, here Merus is targeting an indication with a low barrier to entry as there are few existing effective treatments.

MCLA-117 binds to both CD3, a cell surface molecule present on T-Cells, as well as CLEC12A, a cell surface molecule predominantly and commonly present on AML cells. The Fc arm of this antibody has been silenced to prevent overactivation of the body’s immune system, a common side effect in myeloid cancer treatments. Early phase 1 results for this drug are expected Q4 2018.

Market

The immuno-oncology space holds massive market potential. Global oncology-related healthcare costs have been projected to surpass $150B dollars by 2021, growing at an estimated compound annual rate of 6 to 9%. Over the next ten years, the majority of market growth will be driven by targeted biologicals within the immuno-oncology sphere. This will be to the detriment of small molecule and conventional therapies (e.g., chemotherapy, hormonal therapies), which are projected to stagnate and decrease their share of total therapies. Merus has initiated its vanguard into this space with MCLA-128 and MCLA-117, with many more in development.

The primary market for MCLA-128 is metastatic and relapsed HER2+ breast cancers that have failed at least one line of treatment. This trial is being administered as a combination doublet/triplet therapy with Herceptin (trastuzumab) and vinorelbine. The breast cancer market is notoriously complex and difficult to categorize, making analysis of possible revenues difficult. However, the HER2+ breast cancer market is expected to reach $12B in 2023, and nearly half of all patients experience recurrence within five years post-treatment. We therefore estimate MCLA-128’s total addressable market for its primary indication could be as high as $6B by 2023. Further, given the prevalent use of Trastuzumab and vinorelbine in treating these indications, it is a good signal for MCLA-128’s potential market penetration that it has so far been tested successfully as a combination therapy with these drugs.

A second trial for Merus’ lead product targets solid tumors; in particular recurring colorectal, ovarian, and non-small cell lung HER3+ cancers (NSCLC) that have failed multiple lines of treatment. The size of the global markets for these three indications by 2023 project to be considerable: $9.5B for colorectal, $4.5B for ovarian and $3.6B for NSCLC. Data indicates that the rates of HER2+ overexpression is around 3% for colorectal and NSCLC, and 6.6% for ovarian. The rate of recurrence within five years after treatment is 20% for colorectal, 70% for ovarian, and 30% for NSCLC. Given these assumptions, the total addressable market for MCLA-128 may reach $300M by 2023.

The primary indication of Merus’ second drug candidate, MCLA-117, is Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Approximately 11,000 people die from AML in the US every year. The market for AML is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR until 2026, from the current $416M to over $1.5B in by 2026. Despite the difficulty in developing a drug for AML, mainly due to its aggressive and heterogeneous nature, sixteen compounds are in clinical development for AML. The anticipated market leader in 2026 is Abbvie’s Venclexta, with a revenue of $180M (i.e., a market share of 12%). The strong market growth, as well as efficacy of bispecific antibody therapies, leaves ample opportunities for Merus to make a significant dent in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Merus is not without its fair share of competitors, although many of them are so indirectly. Much of big pharma is involved in developing bispecific antibodies for a variety of indications, including Amgen, Fresenius and Roche/Genentech, along with several other smaller biotechs with antitumor BsAbs currently undergoing pre-clinical/clinical trials. As currently constructed, many of them will contain one anti-CD3 antigen-binding site with a secondary binding site directed against other common cell surface markers. However, MCLA-128, targeting HER2:HER3, has no direct clinical-phase competitors with bispecifics employing the same combination of targets and mechanism of action. MCLA-128 further stands out as it is formatted as a full length common light chain antibody - other monoclonal antibodies in preclinical studies are single-chain variable fragments lacking the entire immunoglobulin structure. Merus’ data indicates full-length formulations exhibit lesser immunogenicity in vivo due to their similarity to endogenous human antibodies. This quality raises the drug’s safety profile over its competitors and potentially increases efficacy as it is less prone to clearance or neutralization.

In the recurrent HER2-positive breast market, there are limited standalone treatment options. Puma Biotechnologies neratinib (Nerlynx) was developed to inhibit HER2/ERBB for HER2+ breast cancer, however Nerlynx does little to improve disease-free survival in HER2+ post-surgery breast cancer treated with trastuzumab (Herceptin). Traditionally, chemotherapy and the combination of trastuzumab and pertuzumab (Perjeta) have been used in these instances. Additional combinations including taxanes (Paclitaxel and Docetaxel) with Everolimus (Afinitor) have shown modest improvement in progression-free survival but with significant toxicities. This landscape provides an avenue for Merus’ candidate MCLA-128 to address a significant unmet need. As a standalone therapy, it provides an additional option for patients who may be resistant to HER2-targeted therapies or highly sensitive to chemotherapies.

MCLA-117 targets both CD3:CLEC12A to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Currently, this is the only drug on the market which targets this combination of markers. Amgen has a bispecific T-cell engager (BITE) AMG330, directed at CD33 and CD3, currently in phase 1. MacroGenics also has a BsAb candidate for AML, Flotetuzumab, which targets CD3 and CD123. No other candidate drug targets the marker CLECL12A, which Merus is confident will provide more efficacious than other approaches. They have shown that CLEC12A is expressed on leukemic blasts of 90% of AML patients and minimally on other normal cells. This makes MCLA-117 intriguing as its activity may prove extremely specific to malignant proliferators.

Summary

An intriguing current pipeline and advantageous platform technology lead us to believe Merus is a promising investment in both the short and long term. Short term catalysts include the MCLA-128 and MCLA-117 clinical trials, both ‘low hanging fruits’ for bispecific molecules that appear well poised to succeed in indications with significant unmet need. Long term outlook hangs on the platform Biclonics technology and its manufacturing process. If just one of Merus’ candidates reaches the market, the company is poised to establish a solid foothold in immuno-oncology and churn out many new bispecifics in the future. Fortunately, with their diverse portfolio and the platform versatility to diversify further, the company has many opportunities within the next few years to maximize their likelihood of success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.