Polymetal: Ready To Rebound

Some advantages in comparison with the Polyus associated with higher free-float and lower exposure to US sanctions.

Polymetal (OTCPK:OTCPK:AUCOY) is a Russian gold mining company. In 2017, I did not write about Polymetal and among the Russian gold miners preferred Polyus (OTCPK:OTCPK:OPYGY), because the company's profits fell, and the multiples were unreasonably high. Since the beginning of 2018 Polymetal shares have lost 22% in value, which gives an excellent opportunity to buy. The company increased profit, and the prospects for the Kyzyl project give hope for future growth in production and profit. After such a strong decline, the company's multiples fell below the market average and below historical values for the last 3 and 5 years.

About the company

Polymetal is a Russian mining company. The main activity is the extraction of gold and silver. The main shareholder is Alexander Nesis, the CEO is his younger brother - Vitaly Nesis. Polymetal shares are included in the FTSE 250 index and are traded on the London and Moscow stock exchanges. The current capitalization of the company is about $3.5 billion.

The main activity of the company is gold mining. In terms of production volumes, the company ranks second in Russia after Polyus. Below is a picture comparing all-in sustaining cash costs for the production of one ounce of gold from the world's largest gold miners.

source: Polymetal 1H18 Presentation

Absolute leadership is maintained by Polyus, while the costs of Polymetal are also significantly lower than the current price of gold. Total cash costs of Polymetal are $683, all-in sustaining cash costs are $893 per ounce. The current price of gold is at the level of $1200 per ounce and at approximately the level of the average values of 2017.

Polymetal operates in three countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. At the moment, the most interesting project of the company is the Kyzyl project located in Kazakhstan. The Kyzyl field is the second in Kazakhstan in terms of gold reserves. It is interesting that before the Polymetal this field belonged to other foreign investors, but with them, the production could not begin. In the summer of this year, production has already started, and by October the project should reach full capacity. The company forecasts production growth of 23% by 2023 and the main driver for this should be the Kyzyl project.

Therefore, in the coming years, certainly, we should not expect a decline in production, which was in 2015 and 2016. In addition, production at the Kyzyl project should be the cheapest with a total cost of $500-550 per ounce.

If we compare Polymetal with its main Russian competitor Polyus, we can find significant advantages that will be of interest first of all to foreign investors. Polymetal, unlike Polyus, has a higher free-float (about 55%), the company's shares are part of the FTSE index, and the shareholders and the business of the company were not connected with US sanctions.

Financials

In terms of financial performance, 2018 is much better than the year 2017 for Polymetal. The volume of production is growing for the second year in a row, which was reflected in the growth in revenue and EBITDA.

During the first half of 2018, Polymetal produced 619 Koz of gold, which is 11% higher than production in the first half of 2017. Revenue in the first half of the year increased by 16% Y/Y and amounted to $789 million. EBITDA was $305 million, +19% Y/Y.

Capital expenditures decreased by 12%, net debt slightly increased to $1652 million.

The fluctuations of the dollar against the currencies of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia do not significantly affect the financial performance. Despite the fact that most of the revenue comes in dollars, operating expenses (almost half) and the company's debt are also denominated in dollars.

Polymetal also pays good dividends. According to the dividend policy, the company pays 50% of the profit if the net debt/EBITDA ratio is less than 2.5x. According to the results of the first half of the year, this ratio is 2.08x. Dividend yield fluctuates at 4.5-5% depending on the exchange rate.

Valuation

Below is a picture that perfectly describes the situation with the undervaluation of Polymetal. In more detail, the 7.1x LTM EV/EBITDA of Polymetal makes the company one of the cheapest in the gold miners sector. At the moment, even Polyus looks more expensive (EV/EBITDA - 7.5x). In relation to the historic multiples of Polymetal, we can see the same thing: the average EV/EBITDA over the past three years is 9x.



source: Polymetal 1H18 Presentation

Final words

Perhaps now Polymetal shares are really ready for a rebound. The good assets portfolio allowed the company to increase production, and a relatively cheap production led to an increase in financial performance. In addition, there is every reason to believe that this trend will continue in the future. The only gold producer offering a similar dividend yield, along with a strong undervaluation to the market, is Polyus. But if the risks associated with investing in Polyus for you are unacceptable - I recommend looking at Polymetal shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.