JPUS: The Good And The Bad Behind A Smart Idea

With its pros and cons, JPUS could prove to be a solid all-equities attempt at outperforming the broad market.

Although the fund has been underperforming slightly, I have reasons to believe it may do better during a period that includes both good and bad years.

JPMorgan's JPUS fund seems to try harder than most in the peer group to produce superior risk-adjusted returns.

I have recently written an article in which I argue that, on a risk-adjusted basis, some (possibly a very large majority) of the mutual funds considered best in class appear to lag the results of their benchmarks. One of the reasons why I believe investors do not notice the underperformance is the focus that is usually placed on absolute performance, which is often only better than market average at the expense of higher risk or volatility.

Today, I came across an interesting ETF that seems to try harder than most in the peer group to produce superior risk-adjusted returns. The investment vehicle in question is JPMorgan's (JPM) Diversified Return US Equities ETF (JPUS). The fund's stated goal of "seeking a smoother ride in U.S. equity markets" by capturing "upside while providing less volatility in down markets compared to a market cap-weighted index" is a great approximation of what I think many long-term growth-biased investors should be looking to invest in.

Below is a snapshot of the ETF's key metrics.

However, the performance metrics don't look so encouraging at first glance. As it approaches its second-year anniversary, JPMorgan's young "smart passive" fund has been lagging both its primary and secondary benchmarks inception-to-date: the Russell 1000 (IWB) and the S&P 500 (SPY).

See graph below for a visual representation (the blue area represents $1,000 invested in JPUS).

The good news is that the extent of the underperformance appears to be minimal. JPUS' absolute returns since inception, which includes two hiccups in the current nine-year-long bull run (one small correction at the end of 2015 and another around February of this year), have trailed those of IWB by 150 bps. But the ETF has also produced lower volatility, resulting in a Sharpe ratio of 1.26 that is very similar to IWB's 1.28, assuming an average risk-free rate of 1.5%.

Also, JPUS has interestingly reached "higher highs" and "higher lows" at the outlying end of the daily returns spectrum. The -3.3% average of the ETF's three worst days has been better than those of IWB and SPY by 50 bps each, possibly giving credence to the fund's claim that it can provide less volatility during down markets.

Looking forward, I have one key reason to believe that this ETF could outperform both its benchmarks, at the very least on a risk-adjusted basis. JPUS's assets under management look better distributed than a market-cap weighted fund or index, as the graph below illustrates.

As a reminder, I estimate the S&P 500 to be 60% allocated to mostly pro-cyclical sectors that would likely perform best during periods of strong macroeconomic fundamentals (like the one that we are currently undergoing). I have recently concluded that, at least in historical terms and since the turn of the millennium, portfolios more heavily weighted towards defensive stocks have a better chance at outperforming the market during a period that includes both good and bad years.

The real test of whether JPUS can limit downside risk during a more bearish period, however, will have to wait a bit longer. While I believe better protection against losses can be best achieved with a multi-asset class strategy, like the one that I explore with my Storm-Resistant Growth community, JPUS could prove to be a solid all-equities attempt at outperforming the broad market.

