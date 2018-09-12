Broadcom: You Haven't Missed The Boat - Yet

The most recent quarterly report has demonstrated just how cheap shares are now.

The company uses its high level of free cash flow to reward its shareholders and invest in accretive acquisitions.

On July 16, I published my bullish recommendation on Broadcom (AVGO). Specifically, I wrote that my high-conviction investment thesis in Broadcom is based on three success pillars.

The first pillar is revenue growth, accompanied by a significant rise in free cash flow. The second pillar is shareholder friendliness, or how Broadcom treats its shareholders well. The third pillar, as in with every investment, is the current compelling valuation of shares following the takeover announcement of CA Technologies (CA).

Recently, Broadcom released an outstanding quarterly earnings report, and shares closed up 8.3% on the day.

Perfect Metrics

In its most recent quarter, Broadcom generated net revenues in the amount of $5.06 billion, an increase of 13% compared to the same quarter last year. The company's growth is well balanced between its different divisions. Wireless generated $1.29 billion in revenues, up 0.4% year over year, and that's despite weakness from seasonal shipments to Samsung.

Wired Infrastructure recorded $2.3 billion in revenues, up 4% compared to the same quarter last year, supported by a recovery in broadband spend. Enterprise Storage was exceptionally strong with revenues of $1.25 billion, up 70% year over year, mainly attributed to higher level of spend by the IT sector.

Broadcom exhibits exceptional efficiency. In the past quarter, the company recorded an operating margin of 26.4%, compared to 24% in the prior quarter or 14.5% only in the same quarter last year. By acquiring new technologies and streamlining them into its existing platform, the path to ongoing efficiency is almost guaranteed. And Broadcom will continue to execute in that aspect for years to come.

Shareholder-Friendly

But Broadcom doesn't only grow revenues and margins. It also generates free cash flow at a rapid clip. In the most recent quarter, Broadcom generated free cash flow of $2.12 billion, or 42% of net revenue. That's a highly remarkable revenue conversion rate.

Management isn't sitting idle on that pile of cash. It is putting it to good use, which basically means – creating shareholder value by accretive M&A activity, high dividends and a commitment to buy back massive amounts of share. In its most recent update, Broadcom disclosed that it had bought 24 million shares during the past quarter, with total investment of $5.37 billion – and that's just in the past quarter alone, with $6.2 billion left in the revolver. With buybacks and dividends on the rise, I believe that shareholders are expected to receive roughly $20 billion back from Broadcom, over the next two years. Now, that's a staggering sum.

Deal, What Deal?

The most significant reason for the recent collapse in share price was a miscommunicated takeover of CA Technologies. Obviously, the past few months have been painful for shareholders, but as we wrote in the past – there's so much to like about this acquisition and about its contribution to the existing Broadcom platform. More specifically, the recently depressed share price has provided management with ample opportunity to go out and repurchase shares in the open market at extremely attractive valuation. You see, this will definitely increase shareholder value in the future.

Contrary to the original takeover announcement, this time around - management communicated a very clear message regarding the pending acquisition of CA Technologies. Specifically, management has explained the strategic rationale behind the deal and mentioned that it is accretive in its own right. In addition, it is likely to open doors in the future into the broader enterprise space where Broadcom's data center solutions will play a significant role.

Valuation is a screaming "BUY"

You see, due to current headwinds from the trade war with China and the miscommunicated takeover of CA, Broadcom is trading at a lowly twelve times next year's earnings. This represents one of the lowest valuations in the company's history.

Especially notable is the contrast between the gradual rise in revenues and earnings (white and blue line, respectively) versus the recent sharp decline in valuation (brown line). This is precisely the setup that I like the most.

My Bottom Line

Broadcom is a leading company in the semiconductor sector. It gushes cash flow, grows revenue and earnings at a rapid pace and treats its shareholders very well. Finally, shares are trading at a great price due to the turmoil surrounding the acquisition of CA Technologies and the ongoing trade war. Even after the recent positive reaction to the quarterly report, you haven't missed the boat yet. This might be your last call to get onboard.

