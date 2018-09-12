Why I'm Long Chico's FAS At $8.48

In August 2018, during the Q2 FY 2018 conference call, full-year guidance was maintained. Chico's valuation is attractive and why I bought shares.

The company has done a great job cutting costs and is solidly profitable despite persistent negative same-store sales and operating 1,460 stores.

I recently got long shares of Chico's FAS (CHS) at $8.48. For context, I haven't owned shares CHS since its go-go days of 2002-2004, when they were then posting record comps on a regular basis. This piece will take a look at CHS' recent Q2 FY 2018 results and historical financial data. Let me be clear, this piece will not be fashion article, as I'm not a fashion expert and I don't pretend to understand the nuances of women's apparel.

And before we get started, let's take a quick peek at CHS' two-year stock chart. As you can see, shares have traded as high $17 in December 2016 and as low as $7 in October 2017.

For readers unfamiliar with the company, per its 10-K:

Chico's FAS is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of fiscal year ending February 2018, they operate 692 Chico's (120 of which are outlets), 479 White House Black Market stores, and 289 Soma stores. The Soma stores sell the intimate apparel items.

Glass Half Full Or Half Empty?

When I think about Chico's, I think about the phrase "glass half full or half empty". Despite posting at least ten consecutive quarters of negative same-stores sales, as I stopped counting after looking back at ten quarters worth of data, Chico's is solidly profitable.

Here is a nice high level look at each segment's sales, overall gross margins, and operating margins for the last six quarters. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Chico's generated north of $2.2 billion of revenue, 37.8% gross margins, and operating margins of 5.3%.

So an optimist would say that this company is doing a great job of navigating an ultra competitive women's apparel market, with too much industry wide capacity and persistently intense price and promotional headwinds. A pessimist would says either they aren't getting the fashion right or, collectively, women find Chico's offering too expensive, hence the continually weak same-stores sales.

Q2 2018 Conference Call (see here)

I closely read the Q2 2018 conference call and it was somewhat similar to Q1 2018, albeit with better qualitative commentary on traffic trends and improving average ticket.

"We are seeing improvement in our trend, particularly in customer reactivation. Our new partnerships, including ShopRunner, Amazon.com and QVC are progressing nicely. Sales are increasing and these channels of distribution are proving to be effective in driving increased customer awareness and consideration, which is a positive indicator for our omni-channel growth strategy. And combined with our ability to leverage shared inventory, we are confident that these channels will be meaningful contributors to our sales and earnings over the long term."

CEO Shelley Broader highlighted the following:

A next generation of "So Slimming" technology.

"Also, the next generation of our popular So Slimming technology will be included in the fall assortment of pants and denim. Our customers have historically responded very positively to our So Slimming offering and this innovative technology is better than ever. We are so proud that in September, our Chico’s brand will celebrate its 35th anniversary."

A partnership with NYDJ.

"Lastly, we are pleased to announce that Chico’s has formed collaboration with NYDJ, formerly Not Your Daughter’s Jeans. Beginning in mid October, we will offer an exclusive denim collection with washes and colors in traditional sizes 0 through 18."

Exhibit A (NYDJ): Initially 100 stores and online.

"Yes. Thanks Shelly. And again thanks Dana for the question. NYDJ for us on the initial launches in 50 stores and 50 boutiques and online as well, so we are excited about the opportunity to include some unique technologies that are new to us and exclusive to us at Chico’s."

Exhibit B (NYDJ): 15% Higher Price Point than Chico's.

"So we are excited about it and we think price point wise it’s about 15% higher than our typical average price point for our denim. But we think again, the technologies and unique exclusive aspects of these warrants that incremental price point and we don’t see it as a trade-off with our existing inventory."

In the Soma business, she discussed new products launches that did we well during the QVC broadcasts.

Strategic Partnerships:

Essentially, Chico's management embarked on the Amazon, ShopRunner, and QVC partnership deals in order to grow brand awareness and reconnect with lapsed customers. Management also argued that all three partnerships have limited customer overlap, so this should eventually help top line growth.

Her remarks about using the store fleet as a "sales center, return center, and distribution center" are interesting. And the company has definitely invested in technology in order to compete. For example, in FY 2018, the company's CAPEX budget is $60 to $70 million and they are closing 40 to 50 stores, so they are investing to compete.

"We believe operating at the intersection of digital and physical is the road to success and we are bridging those gaps to innovation. We are uniquely positioned to service our customer and to optimize our store fleet as a sales center, a return center and a distribution center. We continued to make investments in technology to future proof and digitize our services and drive stronger sales and customer satisfaction. We are starting to realize the benefits of our investment. For example, our new Locate tool, which was fully implemented in all Frontline stores last quarter, is enabling us to shift in-store orders directly to the customer."

Full Year Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Chico's fiscal year 2018 guidance has remained consistent. On May 30, 2018, management guided to the following: Mid-single digits decline in net sales and low to mid-single-digit decline in consolidated comps. Gross margins expansion (50 to 75 bps) compared to FY 2017. FY 2018 SG&A should be flat. CAPEX $60 to $70 million. On August 29, 2018, the only change was gross margin increase which was cited at 50 bps (the low end of the initial range).

Valuation

As of August 13, 2018, CHS has 125.7 million shares outstanding, so based on this share count and yesterday's closing price of $8.83, we are looking at a market capitalization of $1.10 billion market capitalization. As of quarter-end, August 4, 2018, cash and marketable securities, net of debt were $178 million. So we are looking at an enterprise value of $931 million. So the stock is pretty cheap on a EV to Operating Income Basis (the TTM was $118 million). On an EV/FY 2018 sales basis, we are looking at 0.44X.

FY 2017 D&A was $96 million. So if we take operating income of $118 million and add D&A, then we get a good proxy for Adjusted EBITDA ($214 million).

In terms of current consensus estimates, CHS is trading at 14X FY 2018 earnings.

Off Balance Sheet Leases

Whenever you evaluate a retailer, you have look at operating leases.

As of February 3, 2018, Chico's operated 1,460 stores across 46 states.

Rent expense was $263.7 million in FY 2017. So if we capitalize rent expense at 4X, then Chico's Enterprise Value increases from $953 million to closer to $2 billion ($263.7 million rent expense x 4).

So 4X rent adjusted EV of roughly $2 billion / $214 million equals 9.35X.

"For fiscal 2017, 2016 and 2015, total rent expense under operating leases was approximately $263.7 million, $268.5 million and $266.2 million, respectively, including common area maintenance charges of approximately $47.9 million, $47.6 million and $46.7 million, respectively, other rental charges of approximately $40.3 million, $41.2 millionand $40.1 million, respectively, and contingent rental expense, based on sales, of approximately $4.3 million, $5.2 million and $5.8 million, respectively."

Per its 10-K, Chico's operating leases debt is $931 million.

One other items to consider: (Lots of Cost Cutting)

If we turn to the Q4 2017 Conference Call (see here)

Note the Cost Cutting

There were 14 references to various forms of cost cutting.

(These are all direct quotes from the Q4 2017 conference call)

1) The operational initiatives we executed during the year, including improvements in how we source, market and sell our products resulted in meaningful cost savings, substantial cash flow, and enhanced merchandise margin.

2) Our results also reflect cost benefits resulting from our sourcing and supply chain realignment.

3) While we expect Mary's work to improve top-line results, we are pleased that the 2017 cost management of the brand, operational improvement, and a shift to digital marketing resulted in Soma's most profitable year ever.

4) & 5) Our fourth quarter SG&A expenses were in line with expectations or approximately flat to last year, after incorporating costs for the 53rd week. During the year, we remained steadfast in driving cost savings and implementing our operating efficiencies across the company. To that end, on a full year basis, SG&A declined $56 million. As previously stated, the major portion of cost savings in 2018 will come from our supply chain and sourcing initiatives.

6) We anticipate additional savings in cost of goods sold in 2018 in the range of $30 million to $40 million.

7) & 8) We are looking within our overall cost of goods sold and average unit cost to manage those costs more effectively, making sure that we are getting the most out of what we're spending with each unit.

9) Sure. Sure. So, first, on gross margin. It really is a mix. So, what you will see is both our overall average dollar sales going up, as well as AUC or average unit cost going down. On the ADS side, we have continued to be more targeted in our promotions.

10) In terms of flat SG&A, you're right. We're continuing to look for and find opportunities. And those can go across everything from just plain being more efficient in our stores, maintaining our high service level, but being more efficient, to our shared services infrastructure here. And just plain leveraging the fact that we do have three brands and we can leverage that shared service center to help drive cost savings.

11-14)

Takeaway

On balance, shares of Chico's look pretty attractive from a valuation standpoint. The company had muddled through a challenging women's apparel segment and continues to generate a lot of cash flow despite declining top line growth and negative same-stores sales. This low valuation provides a base and downside protection. However, in order for the stock to really get moving back into the low teens, the market is yearning for a return to positive same-store sales. I am slightly confused by the company's partnership to sell on Amazon and that is probably expensive and runs counter to operating 1,460 brick-and-mortar stores. Chico's hasn't revealed the details of its Amazon partnership, but typically Amazon earns a 15% commission. And in the retail apparel business, you have to contend with returns and shipping costs. However, this should be a small part of Chico's business (and Chico's accepts returns at its stores) and this very well might be a smart loss leader to win back lapsed customers who are Amazon Prime shoppers.

Although I'm not in love with the stock, the valuation was attractive enough at $8.48 for me add it to my Tactical Value portfolio. This is probably more of a short-term bet. However, if Chico's returns to positive comps, the stock could have some nice double-digit upside (perhaps 20% to 30%).

Appendix

Historical Financials and Key Ratios

Chico's FAS is a company that generated $2.28 billion in FY 2017 revenue. This marks the third consecutive fiscal year of declining top line revenues. YoY, FY 18 to FY 17, gross margins ticked slightly lower from 38.2% to 37.9% and operating income improved to 6.4% from 5.7%. Based on yesterday's closing price of $8.83, CHS' dividend yield is 3.85% ($0.34 annual dividend for FY 2018).

Balance Sheet and Operating Data

The company had lousy -3.7% same-store sales in FY 2016 and terrible -7.7% comps in FY 2017. The company has plenty of net cash at $167 million, as of February 3, 2018. What stands out to me is that the company has been slow to close stores, as sales divided by number of stores at year-end periods have declined from an approximate average of $1.753 million per store in FY 2015 to $1.563 million per store in FY 2017.

Turning to the cash flow statement

Chico's generates a lot of operating cash flow, which is quite impressive, relative to its current valuation. However, perhaps a major reason why its stock trades the way it does is because net cash provided by operating activities has declined, which is consistent with negative comps.

