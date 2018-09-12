Independence Realty Trust: Wait For A Drop

Independence Realty Trust's dividend stream is probably about fully valued now. I'd wait for a drop before buying.

That said, the margin of dividend safety is relatively thin.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is a promising real estate investment trust that is growing its funds from operations at a fast clip, largely through acquisitions. The REIT currently covers its dividend with funds from operations, but it has a thin margin of dividend safety, and shares are about fairly valued today, in my opinion. I'd wait for a drop before scooping up shares for a high-yield income portfolio.

Independence Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Independence Realty Trust is a commercial property REIT whose real estate portfolio has grown from about 2,000 units at its IPO in 2013 to more than 15,000 units today. At the same time, Independence Realty Trust has seen strong growth in core FFO which increased from just $6 million in 2013 to $56 million in 2017.

Source: Independence Realty Trust Investor Presentation

The REIT's apartment communities are spread out over the United States and give Independence Realty Trust the opportunity to scale its real estate platform going forward.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

While the REIT's properties can be found in many U.S. states, Independence Realty Trust largely invests in markets with strong apartment demand and a favorable employment situation. Urban markets with attractive job prospects translate into above-average FFO growth potential for the REIT.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Another core feature of Independence Realty Trust's real estate portfolio is that properties are located in markets with strong prospects for population growth.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust regularly acquired new properties to add to its real estate portfolio. The REIT, for instance, purchased a major nine-community portfolio including more than 2,300 units for $228.1 million at the end of last year. The transaction immediately boosted the REIT's unit count by 18 percent.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

That said, the REIT does not only grow through acquisitions, but also invests into its existing apartment communities. Management, for instance, anticipates to grow its net operating income by ~$8-9 million annually going forward through property improvements and renovations.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Leverage Reduction

Management has begun to reduce the REIT's elevated levels of leverage that resulted from Independence Realty Trust's acquisition spree. The company is expected to reduce its total-debt-to-total-gross-asset-ratio to the low 40-percent range long-term, down from ~50 percent today. Source: Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust also has no significant near-term debt maturities until 2021, giving the REIT plenty of time to work on refinancing its debt.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Narrow Margin Of Dividend Safety

Independence Realty Trust covers its dividend with core funds from operations, that's the good news. However, the REIT's margin of dividend safety is very thin as it pays about nearly ~100 percent of its core funds from operations.

Here are the Independence Realty Trust's major dividend coverage stats over the last twelve quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Guidance And Valuation

Independence Realty Trust expects to pull in $0.74-$0.79/share in core funds from operations in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $10.34, income investors wanting to access the REIT's dividend pay ~13.5x 2018e core FFO. I consider IRT to be fully valued given its thin margin of dividend safety.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Major risk factors include:

A U.S. recession;

Unsuccessful property acquisitions;

Lack of progress in terms of leverage reduction;

Declining FFO and deteriorating dividend coverage stats.

Your Takeaway

Independence Realty Trust is a fast-growing commercial property REIT that relies heavily on acquisitions to grow its unit count. The REIT's core FFO has seen explosive growth in recent years, and the company covers its dividend on a per-share basis. That said, though, Independence Realty Trust has a narrow margin of dividend safety and shares appear fairly valued to me. I'd consider buying IRT in the low $9 price range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.