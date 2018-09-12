Inphi Shares Pricing In Significant Growth In Data Center And Optical

Inphi has excellent gross margins and significant operating leverage potential, and the shares would seem to still have some upside if operating margins in the low/mid-20%'s in 2019 are attainable.

There are a long list of companies in the chip and networking space leveraged to meaningful growth in optical deployments (long-haul and metro) and expanding adoption of higher-speed networking technologies in the data center. Inphi (IPHI) is uncommonly focused on this market; while adoption of 200G and 400G technologies is important to Mellanox (MLNX), Broadcom (AVGO), Finisar (FNSR), MACOM (MTSI), MaxLinear (MXL), and Semtech (SMTC) to varying degrees, Inphi is intensely focused on DSPs, drivers, TIAs, and PHYs used by equipment companies like Cisco (CSCO), Huawei, as well as hyperscale data center customers like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), and lacks the diversification of rivals like Broadcom.

There have been more than a few bumps in the road for Inphi, as data center deployments haven’t always matched up with bullish projections and the company has been vulnerable to volatile spending patterns in markets like Chinese optical deployments. What’s more, the shares aren’t exactly cheap, as they already factor in meaningful revenue acceleration over the next three years and significant margin expansion. While Inphi does have strong technology and engineering capabilities, and I believe there is likely an M&A “backstop” to valuation, the markets Inphi participates in are intensely competitive

Developing Opportunities In The Data Center

While the bulk of data center ports (likely 80% or more) are still 10Gbps or slower, the ongoing increase in data traffic (cloud deployments, streaming media, and so on) is going to force more data centers to adopt 100G, 200G, and 400G speeds in the coming years, and this market development is central to Inphi’s future opportunities.

Inphi is already a market leader in TIA and driver components for high-performance line cards, analog coherent optical modules, and digital coherent optical modules, with these components sitting at the front end of optical systems and amplifying signals (amplifying and transmitting signals from the optical receiver to the DSP for TIAs and from the DSP to transmission over optical networks for drivers). This is basically a two-company market at the high end now (between Inphi and Broadcom) and analog solutions are going to be harder pressed to compete with linear components at speeds above 100Gbps.

PAM4 PHYs are another significant emerging opportunity for Inphi, with the company now shipping its integrated Polaris 50G PAM4 DSP product to Tier 1 customers and expecting to ship Vega (a 50G PAM4 retimer/gearbox) to Cisco and Mellanox later this year and Porrima (a DSP IC) before year-end. Here again Broadcom is the most serious present-day rival, but ironically it is the availability of Broadcom’s Tomahawk III that is helping drive earlier uptake for Polaris and Vega. I’d also note that Inphi and Broadcom won’t have the market to themselves, with rivals like MaxLinear, Semtech, and MACOM looking to compete with their own integrated offerings (MaxLinear has its 400G Telluride chipset that it introduced earlier this year, for instance).

As data centers go to 200G/400G over the next few years, I believe Inphi could be looking at an addressable market in the neighborhood of $500 million. Even with the company splitting share with Broadcom (and eventually MaxLinear and others), 25% share would mean significant revenue for the company, particularly as that is in addition to revenue from 100G and below.

Metro Still Matters

While intra-data center is the most exciting near-term opportunity, there are still worthwhile opportunities for Inphi in the long-haul and metro optical markets. As I’ve written in relation to Ciena (CIEN), there’s still a good near-term outlook for optical deployments in the U.S., and Inphi has a significant business in providing components to Chinese equipment vendors like Huawei and ZTE. Deployment of 5G midhaul and backhaul should emerge as attractive opportunities in 2019 and 2020, and Inphi has a strong position in TIAs and drivers, as well as a strong position in coherent DSPs where it competes with Acacia (ACIA) and proprietary DSPs (proprietary DSPs are common in long haul, but much less so in metro).

ColorZ And 400G-ZR Harder To Call

Developed with Microsoft (MSFT), ColorZ is a propriety 100G data center interconnect solution that includes analog components, a DSP, photonics, and PAM and supports 100Gbps speeds over 80km at a compelling price and power consumption level. Unfortunately, Inphi has not had much success signing up customers beyond Microsoft, and management is now looking at this business being relatively flat at around $60 million through the start of the 400G ramp in 2020.

The 400G-ZR opportunity is likewise a little more distant, but looks like a compelling opportunity in the data center interconnect market (< 120km), particularly with Cloud/Web 2.0 customers. Acacia and Inphi look to be well ahead of the pack here in terms of developing pluggable digital coherent modules, but Acacia’s strong position in low-power coherent DSPs likely gives it an advantage here, even though Inphi did get its forward error correction algorithm included in the industry standard. All told, this could be a multihundred-million dollar market opportunity for Inphi in a few years’ time.

The Opportunity

Modeling Inphi is a little more challenging than normal, given the uncertainties about how quickly and how extensively data centers will adopt 100G+ technologies (and particularly 200G/400G), not to mention how market shares shake out among competitors like Inphi, Broadcom, MaxLinear, and others. While Inphi has strong technology, Broadcom has a much wider array of solutions (end-to-end offerings, basically) and this has also been a more price-sensitive market than some analysts expected (peak performance matters to a small segment of the market, but price matters more to a much larger segment).

Although 2018 revenue will be down double-digits from 2017 due to a sharp correction in long haul/metro optical demand in China earlier this year, Inphi should see significant revenue growth over the next three to five years and double-digit long-term revenue growth is certainly in play if opportunities like 400G-ZR really hit the mark.

Inphi already has exceptional gross margins (even with the weak first quarter revenue of $60 million, non-GAAP gross margin exceeded 66%) and I believe Inphi’s revenue acceleration should drive operating margins (again, non-GAAP) into the low 20%’s next year and possibly into the 30%’s as early as 2020. Although high stock compensation expense relative to operating cash flow does offset near-term adjusted free cash flow leverage, I expect meaningful free cash flow production in 2020 and beyond.

As far as valuation goes, it’s not a great surprise to me that a growth stock like Inphi doesn’t look all that cheap on a discounted cash flow basis. Margins typically drive multiples for stocks like Inphi, and the significant near-term ramp potential complicates the valuation a bit. Although the shares look quite pricey on the basis of 2018’s likely operating margin, the shares look reasonably valued to slightly undervalued on the basis of 2019/2020 margins (even after discounting back).

The Bottom Line

I can’t say Inphi jumps out as unreasonably undervalued today, and there are definitely some serious competitive risks here, not to mention macro/market development risks. Inphi has great technology for the long haul, metro, and data center optical markets, but there’s not much the company can do if companies don’t see the value in moving to 200G/400G or if long haul/metro deployments are delayed. On the other hand, for a company with significant growth potential to look even reasonably valued isn’t all that common, so more aggressive investors may still want to give this idea some consideration.

