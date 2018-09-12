Frontier Communications: September 15th, 2022

The second half of this article uses the simplified model to calculate how effectively two constrasting approaches generate the cash needed to meet this September 15th test.

If this tranche can be redeemed, then the unsecured market may open for future financing, but a failure to redeem arguably dooms Frontier to require a bankruptcy filing.

On September 15th, 2022, a $2B tranche of unsecured debt will come due, with the ability of the company to redeem this tranche a critical test of company solvency.

The first portion of this article describes the development of a simplified model to calculate how much cash Frontier can generate to meet upcoming debt maturity redemptions.

Frontier Communications (FTR) has now reported on nine quarters of earnings after completing the CTF acquisition on April 1st, 2016. This acquisition has proven to be controversial; on the one hand, the company doubled the size (enhancing scale and increased percentage of assets based upon fiber versus copper) but borrowed a substantial amount of money to execute this transaction (leaving it heavily levered with a potential existential threat to the common shareholders). In addition, the increase in revenue has not materialized in the way the board has expected, to put it mildly. Indeed, revenue has been shrinking steadily since the acquisition.

Early on after this acquisition, I wrote a series of articles, focusing on where Frontier was getting their cash and where cash was going. From this analysis, models were constructed to illustrate how future cash would be generated and consumed, based upon trends prevailing at that time. Those trends have persisted as we will demonstrate, yielding trends on which to forecast future Frontier results which appear increasingly reliable.

A recent article ("Three Reasons Frontier Communications Is In Trouble", found here) also prompted an update to the earlier work as it was claimed in this article that core operating cash flow was "indicating a 10% decline on an annual basis", with the direction seeming correct in general, but the degree of decline overstated. Checking the most recent filing, Cash Flow from Operations (CFFO) for 1H'18 as reported by Frontier Communications was $923M, $94M higher than the comparable measure for 1H'17 of $829M (Frontier Communications 10Q filing of August 3rd for Q2'2018, p. 7). This looked to me very much like a 10% increase, not a "10% decline". I am not necessarily attempting to claim here new golden age of growth of cash flow for Frontier; rather, I am merely rebutting what I believed was an overstated decline in cash flow. To provide an appropriate alternative for this approach, it appeared that an updated model was needed to fill the void for a longer-term assessment of internal cash generation.

Yet another motivation for an updated model was based upon feedback from earlier articles suggested that the models were too complicated (one commentator indicated that they made his head hurt) and were insufficiently transparent to provide a convincing argument. So, we set out in this article to provide a simple, clear, quarterly model of "most probable" future performance based upon an analysis of ALL of the data since the CTF acquisition (in lieu of a straight line between two data points which may have different bases) to project what would represent the most reasonable measure of internal cash generation, then compare that cash to the debt redemptions looming over the next four-plus years.

From Where Does Cash Come and To Where Does It Go?

This series of articles has attempted to provide a succession of calculations to show how much cash is being generated that can be used to redeem debt. These are not discounted cash flow calculations or predictions; rather, they are simple calculations to determine if FTR will have enough cash to redeem debt down to a reasonable level if the trends in place since the acquisition continue as they have been. As such, historical precedent and trends are used here to project forward where we have been.

We repeat here the process used in an early article: collect cash flow data since the CTF acquisition, then determine the major sources of cash generated and consumed since the CTF acquisition to focus a predictive model on the key elements controlling the vast majority of cash flow. However, this time, there are several more quarters of reporting periods to use, providing a better opportunity to reduce the "noise" while better recognizing the signal.

We start with earnings statement here (earnings and cash are broken up to make them a bit more readable). For this analysis, we have excluded the large 2017 "Goodwill Impairment" that was a non-cash charge minimally impacting net cash flow. Also, please note that all tables, charts and graphs found below have been created by the author from information obtained from Frontier press releases and filings as found on the Frontier Investor Relations website:

And, since this table is tiny, here is a summary of the totals for the earnings sheet provided here, summarizing the totals for the past nine quarters:

As for the earnings sheet, here is the table with the cash flows for the nine quarters since the CTF acquisition (subtracting Q1 data from the full year to acquire the Q2-Q4 data most conveniently):

And the summary of the cash flow totals for the nine quarters here:

So, here are the elements from the profit and loss statement that most impact earnings:

This shows that there are five cost elements that largely determine net income. In addition, there are a few "other" items that each contribute a minor amount, individually and collectively. These items have been included whether they are a cost item or a positive contributor to net income (e.g., interest income or sales of assets), using the absolute value for each element. Each of the items beyond the top five can be seen to be relatively insignificant to the total (elements representing $25M to $323M within the "pie" representing $21B in expenses).

Even as the "other" items are insignificant individually or in total, some are positive contributors to earnings even as others are cost elements (consumers of cash), so the pie chart below also illustrates how the "other" elements would impact the total when the negative items net out the positive ones:

As you can see, the net "everything else" category impacts earnings by a bit less than 1% and is relatively insignificant. Therefore, one can see that the five key cost elements are determining nearly completely net income. What is noteworthy is that taxes are not a determining cost, a discussion point to which we will return.

Moving to cash, the cash flow of Frontier is also dominated by a few cash flow elements while a myriad of "other" cash flow items influence the cash flow by a very small amount. Here is the pie chart for cash flow, including the major items plus the many minor items netted out (positive contributors offsetting negative consumers of cash due to the number of items):

While cash interest paid is not strictly within the cash flow statement, having already been included earlier in the earnings statement, I include cash interest for the reader to see how cash consumption in interest payments compares to other major sources of cash generation or consumption.

Netting out proceeds from long-term borrowings with long-term debt payments, one sees a slightly different picture:

So, those items in the cash flow statement that are largely determining cash flow are cash flows related to raising and redeeming debt, depreciation and amortization, cash interest, capital expenditures and dividends on common and preferred shares, with all other cash flow elements contributing only an exceptionally minor amount. Going forward, with dividends suspended for the foreseeable future out to the horizon, these would disappear as an impact upon future cash flows. As we have also discussed, proceeds from long-term borrowings net of debt redemptions will need to evolve from a provider of cash to a strong consumer of cash as $4+B in debt maturities come due over the next four and a half years through 2022.

Impact of Taxes and a Simplifying Assumption:

So, with a cumulative revenue of $21B over the nine quarters, costs at that same level and $468M in tax benefits, the cash impact of taxes over that same nine quarters was a negative $134M, or 0.6% of revenue. In 2018, Frontier has guided to a cash benefit for net tax refunds of about $25-50M on revenue of an est $8.6B and Cash Flow from Operations of about $1.8B, impacting these numbers trivially. Going forward, while the earnings situation for Frontier had been shown in previous models to be moving to the positive side, the earnings remained small, the increase in earnings over time was modeled to be very gradual and one can imagine that Frontier has an abundance of tax loss carry-forwards to offset the tax and avoid the payment of cash to satisfy taxes.

Therefore, one can simplify greatly the financial modeling, as one will see below, by eliminating consideration of the tax which is a trivial influence on the results and keep the $25-50M as potential upside. Elimination of tax, where justified, simplifies the analysis as cash cost elements can simply flow down through the cash flow statement, enabling a clearer focus on those few key elements.

Therefore, with this simplification: Net Income = Pre-tax Earnings = Operating Income minus Interest Expense.

Simplification of the Cash Flow Statement:

So, the usual cash flow statement would appear as follows:

Plus Cash Flows from Operations (includes Net Income)

Minus Cash Flows Used in Investing

Plus/Minus Cash Flows Provided By/Used In Financing

If one now looks at the pie chart above to identify cash flow elements for each of the three cash flow sections and associate significant contributors to cash flow for each one:

Cash Flow from Operations: Net Income plus Depreciation and Amortization

Cash Flows Used in Investing: Capital Expenditures

Cash Flows Used in Financing: Debt Repayments (as we assume significant debt repayments over the next five years), Dividends Paid to Common Shares and Dividends Paid for Preferred Shares.

However, again, the dividends have been suspended for the common (in all likelihood, out to the horizon) and the preferred shares have been retired upon conversion, so there is only the need to include the debt repayment line item as dividends to be paid going forward are zero.

Now, we can restate a simplified cash flow statement as follows (eliminating dividend payments):

Net Income

Plus Depreciation & Amortization (D&A)

Minus Capital Expenditures (capex)

Minus Net Debt Redemptions

Equals Net Cash Generated in Period

However, with the tax simplifying assumption: Net Income = Pre-tax Income = Operating Income minus Interest Expense

and a second simplifying equivalency: Operating Income = EBITA minus D&A, this yields:

EBITDA

Minus Interest Expense

Minus D&A

Plus D&A

Minus capex

Minus debt redemptions

When one factors out the depreciation and amortization expense offset, one obtains the simplified version which will still track 99% of cash:

EBITDA

Minus Interest Expense

Minus Capex

Minus Debt Redemption

Equals Net Cash Generated in Period.

Model Premises:

So, we will create a simplified model on the basis described above, using EBITDA, Interest Expense, Capex, and Net Debt Redemptions as the elements driving ongoing cash generation. Each of these is either easily calculable or verifiable information that should provide a reasonable ability to illustrate the cash generation based upon specific premises built into the model.

The premises used here:

a. EBITDA:

Over this series of articles, we have used a simple model to calculate EBITDA, multiplying the revenue as modeled below by a constant EBITDA margin, as EBITDA margin had remained remarkably constant even as revenue declined substantially since the CTF acquisition.

A revenue decline of 1% quarter over quarter stems from the trend analysis on revenue since the CTF acquisition, as illustrated here:

which is converging on 1% decline or lower. However, as we have shown earlier, prior to the CTF acquisition, Frontier had never done much better than a 1% qoq decline, as described in earlier articles and with the summary shown here:

So, from 2012 through Q1'16, excluding the impact of the 2014 acquisition, Frontier had been tracking a roughly 1% qoq decline, establishing a pretty clear trend before the CTF acquisition to which they appear to be returning.

Going forward, of course, revenue trends can change. However, at this point, with both pre- and post-CTF acquisition trends showing a 1% decline, we will incorporate that as the premise going forward.

To calculate EBITDA, one needs to multiply revenue by EBITDA margin, so here is the history of EBITDA margin from the completion of the CTF acquisition through Q4'2017:

As the reader can see, even as quarterly revenue declined from $2.6B to $2.2B, a 15% decline, EBITDA margin remained relatively constant, hovering around the average of 0.385.

For Q1 and Q2 of 2018, Frontier had been delivering the final contributions of the $350M cost reduction program completed by FTR in Q2, resulting in an increase in EBITDA margin. This generated adjusted, higher forecasts for EBITDA for Q1 and Q2 in articles published on March 26th (for Q1 EBITDA, found here) and July 25th (for Q2 EBITDA, found here).

The forecasts from the earlier model are compared against the actual reported results here (as reported in the press releases from Frontier found on Frontier's website):

The general framework used here appears to have worked well for the combination of the results, even if there appears some quarter to quarter noise. So, going forward, the model will use a 1% revenue decline, multiplied by a constant EBITDA margin of 0.395. In other words, we will begin with the Q2 EBITDA and reduce it 1% for each successive quarter through the modeling period.

The remaining elements are easy:

b. Interest Expense: Use latest Q2 interest charges, changing it as debt is redeemed by the amount of coupon interest eliminated.

c. Capex: Capex was $1,184M in 2017, rounded to $1.2B or $300M per quarter. In 2018, FTR has spent $618M in the first half, or $309M per quarter, annualizing to $1.2B per quarter as well. Even as they continue to guide to $1,150M, I expect them to miss for 2018 as they did in 2017 and hit $1.2B. Therefore, we will use as a premise $300M per quarter for capex as a starting point.

d. Debt Redemption: Assume that the senior unsecured market is closed to Frontier, which looks to me at this point to be a pretty solid premise. Assume that Frontier now needs to redeem all debt securities as they come due, using internally generated cash.

The debt tranches that need to be redeemed between now and December 31st, 2022, are tabulated here (taken from the latest Frontier 10Q filing for Q2'18). These exclude the two term loans from JPM which I expect to be rolled as they mature, but do include the two term loans maturing in this period from CoBank which I expect to be redeemed or replaced by JPM loans:

Subsequent to the end of Q2, Frontier borrowed against the Term B loan, due 2024 so after the end of the period covered here, to repay $240M in debt, including the CoBank Term Loan due 10/24/2019. As such, this table changes as of July 3rd (and reported on August 3rd in the 10Q) to this:

So, Frontier has $4+B of debt to be repaid over the next four years, with half of this due near the end of the four year period in Q3 of 2022. The last tranche to be redeemed is a substantial one at $2.2B and appears to be the sticking point, as we will discuss. September 15th, 2022, the date on which this tranche matures, appears to be Frontier's date with destiny to determine if they will continue as a sustainable enterprise or will they buckle under their debt load. This will be "High Noon" for this company and we will see if Gary Cooper or Pee Wee Herman shows up.

The purpose of the simplified model is to give us some quantitative estimation for their ability to reasonable cover this substantial amount of debt.

The Simplified Model:

Please find here the base case of the Simplified Model using the premises described above, but with no debt payments yet reflected:

I have included an element called the "Cash Net Earned", a surrogate for the Cash Flow from Operations and similar to it. It represents the cash generated by EBITDA minus interest expense so that the reader can track what Frontier "earns" in cash over time. From this Cash Net Earned, one must pay capex as well as debt redemptions (but all other cash outflows are already included in this number, which is how it is different from CFFO). At the bottom, one gets totals for EBITDA earned, Interest Paid and Capex Spent for the next 18 quarters through the end of 2022. One can see that one has only $2B in cash at the end of 2022, with only $1.7B created between now and that point plus the $0.3B in cash currently in the treasury. In the table shown above, there is $4.331B in debt to be redeemed, which I assume must be satisfied with internally generated cash. At first blush, this appears to be an unsolvable problem.

We add the debt to be redeemed in this next case. In each case, I adjust the interest expense as the debt is paid down:

Takeaways from Base Case:

a. Even in this case where absolutely no intervention is made by management, Frontier remains liquid until September 15th, 2022. At that point, they appear to have a liquidity crisis and, unless they can regain access to the unsecured market, they would likely need to gain access to protection from creditors. Of course, they can also take different action to achieve a different result as one does have $14B in EBITDA and $7.5B in Cash Net Earned with which to work.

b. Even as EBITDA has declined by 17%, Cash Net Earned (after interest expense) has decreased only by 8% as the critical interest expense has been reduced by 24% due to debt redemption. Note the high composite "coupon" on the debt tranches to be redeemed in the next four years of 9.4% in the debt table above. An "investment" in redeeming the debt pays a guaranteed 9.4% return versus a capital expenditure that is delivering an unknown return (if it is even positive), so it would appear to me that debt reduction provides both a superior and a lower risk, higher probability investment, making it a better place in which to invest money. Even as Frontier does hit a potential wall in September 2022, the steep decline in interest expense suggests other ways of addressing this challenge.

Does Frontier's Latest Earnings Improvement Initiative Resolve This Problem?

Frontier has announced an earnings improvement effort that is targeted to deliver $300-500M in EBITDA improvement by end 2020. I have described it cynically as a "shiny new object", designed not to address the actual problem but distract long-suffering shareholders from its existence of the problem. In other hands, it might have been a good idea. However, this board has destroyed whatever credibility it had by coming up short on the $350M cost reduction program. The board declared the previous program a complete success when the net benefit can be shown to be less than 40% of what was claimed; in turn, this suggests that this board should have selected the lowest risk route. Unfortunately, to this author, they appear to be doing the exact opposite, betting the company and all of the shareholders' remaining equity on 27 red and spinning the wheel.

So, let's start with the more optimistic view. What happens to the ability to address debt maturities if Frontier hits a home run and actually secures the maximum $500M EBITDA improvement (adding $125M of EBITDA per quarter)? The attached table reflects this improvement and the impact upon debt redemption:

So, if Frontier delivers on the maximum benefits claimed for this program, then the company falls short of refunding the September 2022 maturity by $1.1B. In other words, the best possible result available from this program delivers a $1+B shortfall. Of course, to deliver the $500M maximum benefit, we will need the moon to rise in the 7th house and Jupiter must align with Mars. What happens if they do a bit less? What happens if they only deliver the mid-range in improvement? One finds that answer here:

In this higher probability, mid-level case, Frontier falls short by $1.3B. If we hit the low end of the range at a $300M improvement, itself not necessarily guaranteed, you get this:

or a $1.5B shortfall, which probably means that liquidity is arguably inadequate to stay out of a reorganization process; at best, one is barely surviving only temporarily, as yet another $850M due within another 12 months.

Now, we can consider what happens to this program if Frontier delivers net benefits on the next program that they delivered on the last program. Having declared the $350M cost reduction a success, one finds at best a 1.5% EBITDA net margin improvement (from, say 38% to 39.5%, the level reached in the last two quarters and the level used in this model), and I am giving them the benefit of the doubt here.

On $2,200M, a 1.5% margin difference represents about $132M cost improvement per year. On a program with an announced target of $350M, their target, they secured net $132M out of $350M or about 37.7%. Multiple 37.7% times $400M and one gets a calculated net improvement of $150M, half of the lower end of the $300M. If one delivers net benefits at the same level as the last program, then here is what would be delivered for the next one:

This $1.7B shortfall appears unsurprisingly to be not much better than the base case and would likely result in bankruptcy protection being filed (short of the unsecured market re-opening to Frontier, which I believe would be less rather than more likely). In the words of that great financial wizard, Chuck Barris, we will be gonged.

So, we can put our faith in Frontier's next earnings improvement plan, including what I would guess is full-bore capital spending, and we could (and based upon recent performance for the $350M project, would likely) wake up January 1st, 2021, with a shortfall in EBITDA on which the company relied and no longer having adequate time to develop an alternative, given too short a runway. We simply do not have the luxury to wait to see whether they deliver or not on the "shiny object"; should they fail with their plan this time, the only Plan B available is where the B stands for Bankruptcy.

I think that it is time for another approach that can ensure that the debt can be paid down with a high degree of certainty. We need an alternative approach that offers a higher probability of success and better uses the time still available.

The Other, Better Alternative

While I always hear that the massive capital expenditures are absolutely required for the survival of Frontier, with no allowance for dissent, I have yet to see the evidence to support this view is or even where those expenditures are actually delivering a return. OK, I agree that maintenance capex is essential, but where is the growth from the capital expenditures spent on growth? The simple answer is: there isn't any.

So, how much capital is needed to maintain the networks that Frontier Communications has? The State of Nevada recently issued updated estimates on the useful lives of telecom assets (found here). I used several approaches to try to calculate an overall useful life for Frontier Communications' assets, and those estimates ranged from 15 to 22 years in aggregate. For example, station equipment was indicated to have an average life expectancy of 10 years while distribution equipment (i.e., copper wire or glass fiber) was claimed to have a 35-year life. A 60-40 ratio of station equipment to distribution delivers a 20-year life. On the other hand, if one assumes a 60-40 ratio of copper to fiber (reality is probably a bit higher, so the actual life would be higher) as well as a 60-40 ratio for station equipment; distribution, a 20-year life for glass fiber, a 25-year life to copper wire and a 10-year life for station equipment at either end (as described in those standards), you end up calculating about a 17-year life.

With a 17-year expected life, 5.9% of total assets need to be replaced each year (that is, 100%/17 = 5.9%). Replacing 5.9% of Frontier's current net plant, property and equipment of $14.3B requires $843M of new equipment each year. Hey, I am widely known as Owl the Generous, so let's give 'em more and round up to $900M. Let's also ignore that simple replacement maintenance is typically a cost item and that up to $500M of the $900 could be already resident in the cost element "Network Related Expenses" (on P 33 of this year's 10K, one can read that Network Related Expenses include "expenses associated with the delivery of services to customers and the operation and maintenance of our network, such as facility rent, utilities, maintenance and other costs, as well as salaries, wages and related benefits associated with personnel who are responsible for the delivery of services, and the operation and maintenance of our network"), so much of the standard maintenance cost could be hidden in the $4.5B spent on this over the past nine quarters, but we will ascribe zero to that category. Let's also ignore that management says most capex is for growth, suggesting that much of capital is NOT maintenance, and take $900M as an absolute minimum that must be invested to maintain operations.

Recognizing that I will be burned as a heretic to even mention that maybe a consistently shrinking company should invest a bit less money on growth that hasn't been delivered in a decade, let's look at what happens if one reduces capex from $1.2B to $900M, socking the rest away to address the debt situation:

One can even use the additional $75M per quarter to begin to buy down the principle on the tranche due September 15th, 2022, each quarter. Assuming that you buy down this tranche at face value (but is currently discounted in the market) with $75M each quarter, this results in reducing interest expense by $2M each quarter and you get this result:

You end up 2022 having paid down a bit less than $4B in debt ($3,916M, $4,331M debt net of the negative $415M cash position, needing to be borrowed from the revolver, for this scenario) and are only into the revolver by about $400M to cover the overage plus provide some operating cash. Since a $260 tranche of secured debt had been redeemed, this might be secured debt capacity that could be used to cover part of this small shortfall. It is also worth noting that, while the EBITDA has been declining as stipulated and is 17% below the starting point, that the Cash Net Earned has declined from only $461M to $443M in that same period, a decline of only 5%, for a measure of earnings that is probably more significant than EBITDA. Reduced interest expense is largely offsetting the stipulated steady decline of EBITDA, resulting in very slow declines of cash flow.

Returns for the "Other, Better Alternative' are, unlike the program proposed by the board, beyond question. There is no question that repayment will deliver reduced interest expense in contrast to an investment into CTF that did not deliver the expected revenue growth or the recent cost reduction program that did not deliver the announced cost reductions on a net basis. Repayment returns are both guaranteed and reduce risk.

In this case, where a failure to meet the requirement is an existential threat and there are no second chances, high probability of success is needed here. Failure to repay is not an option and must be the first priority of the company's leadership. We should be picking the most likely, direct method to meet this challenge. That appears to be simply to maximize use of internally generated cash flow to reduce debt, but at this point, the board does not appear to agree.

It is also worth noting the estimation of valuation for this alternative using general valuation methods. With $3,916M in debt redeemed in the latter scenario above, one can use current measure of market valuation, the current Enterprise Value (EV), to estimate future value at that same EV. The reduction of $3,916M of debt adds a like amount to estimated market value as shown here:

With a known amount of debt and using a constant EV, one can back-calculate the market value imputed to the shares at the end of 2022. Using the current share count, a market value per share is calculated to be $42.41/share, relative to the current (September 9th closing price) of $5.40, a 785% increase over current market price. The exact level of the pricing is less important than the observation that a reasonable valuation of Frontier is factors higher than the current market price if leadership can get a handle on the amount of debt and leverage.

Summary and Conclusion:

1. Earnings and cash flow appear to be determined to be nearly completely determined by a small number of variables: EBITDA, Interest Expense, Capital Expenditures and Debt Redemption.

2. From these few key variables, a simple, transparent model based upon these same variables has been constructed to help understand whether Frontier can generate internally enough cash to reduce leverage and restore viability to the balance sheet.

3. Using this model, we find that Frontier will likely stay liquid through mid-2022 to a high degree of confidence. However, the test of whether Frontier can remain a sustainable enterprise occurs on September 15th, 2022 with a $2+B tranche to be redeemed. If it can manage this redemption, then it is reasonable to expect some availability to additional secured or unsecured debt resources to become available, but failure to manage this tranche will likely lead to reorganization and bankruptcy.

4. Using this model, we can determine that the board's latest plan to enhance EBITDA by $300 to $500M, even as positive as that sounds, may not be adequate to address the key challenge of the September 2022 redemption in the most optimistic of cases; at best, it appears a marginal solution and average performance against the target appears to fall short $1B of what is needed. If Frontier fails to deliver close to the maximum benefits from this program, there will not be enough time to develop an alternative solution, so the board's proposal represents a "do or die", high risk proposition.

5. There appears to be a better alternative to the proposal of the board, simply paying down debt over the next four to five years to secure a guaranteed 9.4% return. This delivers a significantly more reliable outcome as well as a likely better return, as demonstrated by the simplified model.

6. This board appears to have put the remaining equity at risk by failing to determine that their proposal will indeed address the key challenge facing this company and the value of the remaining equity, already eviscerated by 90+% since the CTF acquisition.

7. Critical date in the future history of this company is September 15th, 2022.

