Even At All-Time Lows, Snap Is Not A Buy

|
About: Snap Inc. (SNAP), Includes: FB, TWTR
by: Jonathan Cooper
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

User numbers may have plateaued.

North American ARPU growth - a bellwether for other regions - is rapidly decelerating.

Both of these trends are troubling given Snap's Q2 operating loss/user ($1.90) exceeded revenue/user ($1.40).

Snap needs new ideas - or a buyout - to turn into a success story.

I'm not shorting Snap, but I understand why others would.

SNAP data by YCharts

It might be teens' favorite social media platform, but Snap (SNAP) has been a disappointment ever since its IPO early last year. First-day investors quickly lost up to