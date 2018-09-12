Even At All-Time Lows, Snap Is Not A Buy
About: Snap Inc. (SNAP), Includes: FB, TWTR
by: Jonathan Cooper
Summary
User numbers may have plateaued.
North American ARPU growth - a bellwether for other regions - is rapidly decelerating.
Both of these trends are troubling given Snap's Q2 operating loss/user ($1.90) exceeded revenue/user ($1.40).
Snap needs new ideas - or a buyout - to turn into a success story.
I'm not shorting Snap, but I understand why others would.
It might be teens' favorite social media platform, but Snap (SNAP) has been a disappointment ever since its IPO early last year. First-day investors quickly lost up to