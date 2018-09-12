Summary

User numbers may have plateaued.

North American ARPU growth - a bellwether for other regions - is rapidly decelerating.

Both of these trends are troubling given Snap's Q2 operating loss/user ($1.90) exceeded revenue/user ($1.40).

Snap needs new ideas - or a buyout - to turn into a success story.

I'm not shorting Snap, but I understand why others would.