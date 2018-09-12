NovoCure: Projecting Glioblastoma And Mesothelioma Revenues

NovoCure reported encouraging data in mesothelioma and should begin marketing for the indication next year.

NovoCure's shares have been on a roll of late, and for good reason.

Shares of NovoCure (NVCR) were trading at $18/share when I introduced them as "revolutionizing cancer treatment" and at $21/share when I called them a "high conviction" pick. Just a few months later, shares in NovoCure trade comfortably over $45/share and for good reason. NovoCure is seeing continued robust growth and adoption of TTFields in glioblastoma. Additionally, full mesothelioma data was presented and NovoCure should begin to market TTFields for the indication in 2019.

The following article will provide a short history of NovoCure's revolutionary treatment and project future revenues from glioblastoma and mesothelioma.

Background

Neurosurgeon Herbert Engelhard is quoted saying, "an Achilles' heel of cancer cells is that they have to divide," back in 2007 in an article that introduced a futuristic, "promising device" that uses electric fields to destroy cancer cells. This promising device was developed based off research in the 1990's by Novocure founder Yoram Palti who, to this day, serves as a consultant to the company. Palti researched how low-intensity electrical fields are able to disrupt cellular proliferation and, therefore, serve as a useful treatment for solid tumor cancers.

Over the next two decades, broad scientific studies and clinical trials have backed-up his hypothesis and research. TTFields, through Novocure's Optune device, is now FDA approved to treat both recurrent and newly-diagnosed glioblastoma. Just recently, NovoCure announced stellar data in mesothelioma and plans to market for this indication starting next year.

Glioblastoma

NovoCure is seeing powerful sequential growth for their device in glioblastoma:

Figure 1: As projected by analysts, NovoCure should secure ~ $250M in FY 2018 revenue (Source: NovoCure corporate deck)

Growing revenues have been associated with increasing users:

NovoCure estimates their penetration in key markets for glioblastoma remains low. Meaning, there is still plenty of untapped opportunity. I believe NovoCure is purposely conservative when they cite specifics:

Let's look back at the estimates I put forward months ago:

Of the 80,000 newly-diagnosed primary brain tumors just this year in the U.S., ~ 14.9% of them are expected to be GBM (American Brain Tumor Association). This translates to ~ 12,000 U.S. patients. Median survival of GBM is 14.6 months (that's a number before Optune augmentation). Assuming 10,000 U.S. patients, a MS of one year, and $20,000/month revenue from Optune use: 100% market penetration: $2.4B/year

50% market penetration: $1.2B/year

25% market penetration: $600M/year

Granted, these are estimates for one market (U.S.) only. Let's be conservative, like NovoCure, and assume their estimated penetration rates are relatively accurate. The following table are loose projections and assume NovoCure meets its 100% perceived penetration in all of 2021.

Market Quarterly/FY Revenues Penetration Est. FY Revenues (2021) US ~ $44M/$176M 30% $580M EMEA ~ $15M/$60M 20% $300M Japan ~ $2M/$8M 10% $80M TOTAL $960M

I believe this is a reasonable estimate for 2021.

Last quarter, NovoCure saw 60% YOY growth. Applying a 50% YOY growth in the glioblastoma market makes yearly projections look like this:

2018: $250M

2019: $375M

2020: $562M

2021: $844M

The revenue projection for 2019 is, coincidentally, in line with analysts.

Let's err on the side of caution and estimate NovoCure will secure between $800M-$1B in the glioblastoma market for year 2021. So, we can conservatively estimate glioblastoma will procure ~$1B in peak annual sales. It's doubtful that any competitors utilizing electric fields will knock-off NovoCure within the next decade given their (1) patent portfolio and (2) first-to-market advantage.

Mesothelioma

Granted, mesothelioma is a considerably smaller market than glioblastoma. However, it's certainly large enough to make an impact on NovoCure's bottom line.

The company recently announced median overall survival for patients with mesothelioma who supplemented standard care with TTFields. It was 18.2 months. This is over 6 months the historical control. Granted, this was an open-label trial that was comparing the augmentation of TTFields with historical controls. Such trials are, generally, unreliable. We have discussed in the past the rationale for open-label trials (is it ethical for one cohort to wear a "sham device"? Wouldn't it be easy to find out if the device was a sham if sham devices were used?). What about the rationale for using historical controls? How do we know TTFields is actually extending survival in these patients if we are simply comparing data that occurred many years ago?

Let's go ahead and actually look at how NovoCure conducted the pivotal mesothelioma trial:

We enrolled the last patient in our phase 2 pilot trial in mesothelioma, the STELLAR trial, in March 2017. There is a minimum 12 month follow up following last patient enrollment and we anticipate final data collection in the first half of 2018. The STELLAR trial is a single-arm, open-label, multi-center trial designed to test the efficacy and safety of Tumor Treating Fields in combination with pemetrexed combined with cisplatin or carboplatin in patients with unresectable, previously untreated malignant mesothelioma. The historical control for this trial is the results of the 2003 pemetrexed phase 3 FDA registration trial. An interim analysis of the first 42 patients enrolled in the trial with an average follow-up time of 11.5 months was presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer in 2016. The one-year survival rate of patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields combined with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin was 80% (compared to 50% in the pemetrexed and cisplatin-alone historical controls). Median progression free survival in the Tumor Treating Fields-treated group was 7.3 months (compared to 5.7 months in the pemetrexed and cisplatin-alone historical control) and one-year survival rate was 79.7% (compared to 50.3% in the pemetrexed and cisplatin-alone historical control). Median overall survival had not yet been reached. No device-related serious adverse events had been reported to date. Note: Median overall survival, discussed above, has been revealed since this filing (Source: NovoCure's latest 10-K)

The historical control NovoCure is referring to is here.

All in all, NovoCure conducts trials in this fashion because it is (1) cheaper and (2) brings the product to market faster. And, simply, because they can and it's all that is required for them to market this product. I won't get into it, but devices are notorious for having an easier pathway to the market than drugs.

I think the evidence and scientific rationale behind the augmented use of TTFields in solid-based cancers is clear. I, therefore, suspect NovoCure will secure the mesothelioma market in a similar fashion to what they did with glioblastoma.

Market

There are ~ 3,000 mesothelioma patients in the U.S. that NovoCure can target. Outside the U.S., let's, theoretically, add 1,000 additional patients for a total of 4,000. NovoCure should be able to market TTFields next year for this indication.

Assuming a 25% penetration by 2023, cost of $20,000/month for TTField treatment, and a median overall survival of 1 year, this comes to $240M in peak annual sales for the mesothelioma market. Assuming 50% YOY growth, I will estimate it looks like this:

2019: $50M

2020: $75M

2021: $113M

2022: $169M

2023: $253M

So, we can conservatively estimate mesothelioma will procure ~$250M in peak annual sales.

Now, let's begin to compound our estimated peak annual sales:

Indication Peak Annual Sales Total Glioblastoma $1B Mesothelioma $250M $1.25B

Interestingly, if we apply a 3.5 multiple to peak annual sales it equals $4.375B, which is very close to the current market capitalization at writing. In light of just these two prospects, it appears NovoCure is appropriately valued. I do think it is certainly possible that NovoCure could surpass revenue projections, especially for glioblastoma.

Going forward, unless NovoCure sees stronger growth than what I projected or they fall short of such estimates, one should not anticipate quarterly earnings serving as a catalyst for at least two years.

