Goeasy: Impending Regulatory Changes Could Jeopardize Entire Business Model

By my estimates, if less than 2% of the loans amended & extended in 2017 ultimately end up as charge offs, GSY may be in breach of its revolving credit facility financial covenants.

My analysis indicates that GSY may be under-provisioning for loan losses given that they appear to be amending & extending nearly 100% of initial loans outstanding in recent years.

goeasy Ltd. (OTC: OTCPK:EHMEF) offers potential downside of 100% from its current price of US$39.83/shr. My analysis of an Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services consultation paper released in mid-2017 indicates that potential widespread regulatory changes to the consumer installment loan industry are ahead. There are three key proposals, which individually, could materially reduce GSY’s earnings power and, when combined, could eliminate GSY’s earnings altogether. Multiple provinces in Canada, including Ontario, have recently passed legislation in the payday loan industry, the sister product to subprime installment loans, that have effectively shuttered the payday loan industry. The provinces have explicitly stated their intention to focus next on other high-cost alternative financial services which I believe to mean installment loans.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts have focused on GSY’s significant loan growth over the last few years and have paid little attention to how this growth has been achieved. I estimate that GSY appears to be amending & extending nearly 100% of its loan book each year. If just a small fraction of those amended & extended loans are ultimately bad debts, then GSY could be in breach of its credit facility covenants. Furthermore, the levered nature of GSY’s capital structure could result in its book equity being completely impaired should a portion of its amended & extended loans default.

goeasy Ltd. (“Company” or “GSY”) is a provider of subprime financial service products in Canada and trades on the TSX under the symbol GSY. The Company was founded in 1990 and has dramatically evolved over the last few years.

GSY’s two business lines are easyfinancial and easyhome.

easyhome was GSY’s initial business and is the largest lease-to-own company in Canada. easyhome provides household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through corporate and franchise stores.

Over the last number of years, easyhome has stagnated and taken a back seat to easyfinancial, which has evolved into GSY’s “growth engine.” easyfinancial offers high interest installment loans to subprime Canadian consumers who lack access to more traditional loans from Canadian banks. This business operates via stand-alone facilities as well as kiosks located across the country. Much of easyfinancial’s growth has occurred since 2015 when the Company acquired significant assets from Cash Store Financial. As at Q2/18, easyfinancial had $686mm gross consumer loans receivable (“GLA”) outstanding. For the purposes of this report, I will focus on easyfinancial as this business segment comprises >70% of revenue and the vast majority of GSY’s balance sheet. I will also refer to goeasy and easyfinancial interchangeably as the “Company”.

In its 2018 Annual Information Form, GSY describes these loans in the following manner: “Unlike payday loans, consumer installment loans are amortizing, equal payment loans that require borrowers to pay down balances over time rather than in a “bullet” maturity at the end of a short timeframe. Consumer installment loans are underwritten in such a way that the ability of the borrower to repay the loan is a key factor.” I have highlighted the last sentence in their description as I will circle back to it later in the report. As of Q1/18, the average loan size at origination was $5,383 and average term was 32 months.

Source: GSY Q1 2018 Investor Presentation accessed via Bloomberg

Potential Issues with Maximum Allowed Interest Rates Under Canadian law

Section 347 of the Canadian Criminal Code governs federal laws related to payday loans and installment loans. easyfinancial’s loans are larger and longer in term than payday loans and is therefore not subject to payday loan regulations.

Source: GSY 2018 Annual Information Form

Reading through Section 347, it states that the maximum interest rate that lenders can charge is 60%. More importantly, interest includes “all charges and expenses whether in the form of a fee, fine, penalty, commission or other similar charge or expense…”. The Code also states that interest does not include insurance charges or effectively any ancillary fees that are paid at the option of the borrower.

Source: Section 347 of the Canadian Criminal Code Current to June 20, 2018

Although it is from 1994, Borden Ladner Gervais, a well-respected Canadian law firm, wrote a piece titled “A Practical Guide to Section 347 of the Criminal Code – Criminal Rates of Interest”. From my understanding, Section 347 has changed very little through the years so the conclusions in this piece apply today. Some of the relevant conclusions are the following:

“Given this comprehensive definition, the courts have naturally taken a broad approach to what is included as interest. They will consider as interest virtually all elements of the cost of borrowing, regardless of how the parties have characterized them. Costs which have been considered interest include the following: commitment fees, initial fees, loan fees, loan advance fees, facility fees, finance charges, bonuses, legal fees, extension fees, capitalized interest, bonus interest, compensation for interest lost on money advanced on short notice, lender’s costs…” “Section 347(3) deems the recipient of interest at a criminal rate to know he was receiving such a rate of interest, in the absence of evidence to the contrary.” “Entering into an agreement to receive, or receiving, a criminal rate of interest is a criminal offence.”

Since 2012, I estimate the average total revenue yield (i.e. interest income + “Other”) for easyfinancial has been 64.8%. While the 64.8% is above the Criminal Code maximum allowable interest rate of 60%, easyfinancial has classified the average interest yield at 42.5% and the average “Other” yield at 22.3%. The Company may argue that their average interest yield of 42.5% is well within the 60% allowable maximum. It may be that the “Other” line consists of value-add products such as insurance and credit monitoring services and that the products are completely optional by the borrower.

Source: GSY Q1 2018 Investor Presentation accessed via Bloomberg

I pose two “smell test” questions to readers:

Does it make sense for the average borrower to voluntarily elect for optional products/services that results in their cost of borrowing increasing by >50% (from a 42% interest rate to a 65% interest rate)? Is easyfinancial truly giving borrowers the ability to opt out of these additional fees/costs? Are they being clear and direct with borrowers regarding these costs?

Website Appears to Advertise Interest Rates Above 60%

A visit to easyfinancial’s website shows a number of offered loans and payment plans. Using Excel’s APR formula, I found that for $500 and $1,000 loans, easyfinancial was advertising APRs of 81.5% and 82.5%, respectively. In my opinion, these interest rates are well in excess of the 60% Section 347 Criminal Code limit.

Source: easyfinancial.com

Upcoming Regulatory Changes Could Jeopardize easyfinancial’s Entire Business Model

I believe that easyfinancial is potentially facing existential risk from impending regulation. The Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services released a little known consultation paper in the summer of 2017 that proposes changes to various ‘alternative financial services’. Installment loans made by easyfinancial are included in the Ministry’s definition of alternative financial services and have an entire section devoted to them. Based on comments from Steve Goertz, GSY’s recently departed CFO, on the Q1/18 call, the process is still underway:

Source: GSY Q1 2018 Conference Call accessed via Bloomberg

The consultation paper states: “It is proposed that the first phase of the regulations would come into effect in early 2018 and the second phase in early 2019.” With no action to date, the Ministry is behind its proposed schedule. However, the first phase could be announced any day now and could be implemented quickly given the ballooning problem with Ontario (and Canadian) consumer debt levels and the institutions providing these loans. The paper specifically states that “as demonstrated by stakeholder feedback, high-cost installment loans may put consumers at risk of financial harm.”

There are three potential sections of this consultation paper related to installment loans that I believe could materially impact easyfinancial’s business model:

Proposal 2: Minimum Lending Standards

Proposal 3: Prohibiting Contact to Solicit Refinancing

Proposal 4: Limits on Costs Outside of Interest

Proposal 2

Proposal 2 relates to minimum lending standards. The paper specifically states that installment loans offered by lenders such as easyfinancial are often to “financially distressed consumers.” Therefore, the paper proposes the maximum loan amount and/or installment payment be a function of a borrower’s net income and prescribed expenses.

This proposal could act to materially reduce easyfinancial’s borrower base. It is likely that many of easyfinancial’s customers borrow to bridge shortfalls between their net income and expenses. It is hard to say how many of easyfinancial’s 127,000 borrowers would not be eligible for a loan should this proposal come into effect, but I believe it is fair to say that this proposal would materially reduce the eligible customer pool.

Source: Strengthening Protections for Consumers of Alternative Financial Services – Phase One; Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services

Proposal 3

Proposal 3 relates to prohibiting contact to solicit refinancing. I have outlined the relevant section below and will circle back to this proposal further in this report.

Source: Strengthening Protections for Consumers of Alternative Financial Services – Phase One; Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services

Proposal 4

Proposal 4 relates to limits on costs outside of interest. The paper states that consumers are often unaware of the cumulative cost of ‘optional’ services such as insurance, and that if “optional” services were considered interest, installment loans would often have a criminal interest rate.

Source: Strengthening Protections for Consumers of Alternative Financial Services – Phase One; Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services

Of the key proposals, limits on costs outside of interest is the most straightforward one to analyze. I have previously estimated that easyfinancial’s “Other” revenue in 2017 (i.e. revenue derived from optional services) was $92 million.

Assuming a 30% decline in 2017’s “Other” revenue, I estimate that it would result in a 55% decline in GSY’s 2017 reported net income. A 50% decline in “Other” revenuewould all but entirely wipe out GSY’s company-wide earnings in 2017.

Source: Company reports and Author’s Estimates

Other Provinces Are Also Reviewing High Cost Loans

Ontario is not the only province in the process of reviewing regulatory changes related to the alternative services industry. Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba have either enacted or tabled legislation related to the industry. A community-based organization in Alberta called Momentum published a report in September 2017 titled “High-Cost Alternative Financial Services: Policy Options” This report is worth a read as it summarizes some of the enacted or tabled changes and provides their own recommendations.

Source: Momentum – September 2017

The Momentum report points out that Canadian organizations have called for a lowering of the Federal criminal interest rate to 30%. In fact, a private member’s bill was introduced unsuccessfully in 2004 to set the usury ceiling at 35% above the Bank of Canada’s overnight lending rate. Momentum also points out, that Canada’s Federal usury rate of 60% is the highest out of all the jurisdictions in the chart below:

Source: Momentum – September 2017

While the Criminal Code is Federal law in Canada, provinces do have jurisdiction over property and civil rights covering private all law transactions, which includes virtually all commercial transactions under Section 92(13) of the Constitution Act.

As such provinces have jurisdiction to enact their own consumer protection legislation. An example of this took place earlier this summer. On June 25, 2018, the Province of British Columbia announced that it would introduce tougher rules to “rein in payday-lending practices.” The new regulations included lowering the maximum payday-loan fee to $15 from $17 for every $100 borrowed. This maximum allowable fee decrease came in addition to the January 1, 2017 regulations which resulted in maximum fees being reduced from $23 to $17 per $100 borrowed. The combined effect of these two regulatory changes has resulted in maximum allowable payday-loan fees being lowered from $23 to $15 per $100 borrowed, or a decline of 35%. The press release regarding these new regulations suggested additional regulations for the broader high-cost lending sector are coming: “Advances in the protection of consumers, with more to come in the future on other high-cost alternative financial services, will strike a balance between industry and consumer needs as part of a well-regulated industry.” I believe installment loans will be next on BC’s agenda.

Provincial Governments Have Effectively Taken Down Payday Loan Industry

Source: "Payday lenders squeezed by new regulations"

Canadian provincial governments have worked tirelessly to regulate the payday loan industry over the last decade. Below is a table of trends in maximum payday loan costs by province (ordered by size of province). As one can see, the clear trend is down:

Source: Wikipedia, Author’s Estimates

A number of provinces (and even the city of Toronto at the municipal level) have enacted recent legislation to curtail the payday loan industry:

It is estimated that the number of payday lenders in Canada declined by 5% from 2015 to 2017. It is also interesting that Deloitte LLP estimated that the operating costs of payday lending is approximately $11.39 per $100 advanced. When bad debts are included, this pushes the cost of lending to $18.14 per $100. Thus, the five largest provinces in Canada have implemented maximum cost ceilings on payday lending that result in a negative contribution margin. The provincial governments are seemingly content with payday lenders not existing. The CEO of the Canadian Consumer Finance Association was quoted as saying:

Source: Stricter rules force closure of Alberta payday lending stores, says industry boss

It is logical that with payday lenders taken care of, provinces are now turning their attention to other high cost alternative financial services. As previously discussed, I believe British Columbia is one of those provinces, having taken down the payday lenders, will now focus on installment loans. I think it is a matter of time before installment loans, particularly those with many hidden embedded fees, are properly regulated.

Despite +60% Revenue Yields, easyfinancial’s Profitability is Actually Weak

Although easyfinancial advertises near usurious interest rates and generates revenue yields of 60%+ on loans, once I deduct bad debt expenses (actual charge-offs plus increase in provisions), segment operating costs, allocated corporate costs, debt costs and taxes, the underlying return on gross loans receivables for this business is 9.0%. Generating a net after-tax return on assets of 9.0% when the starting point is 60%+ does not seem like a particularly attractive business model. The reality is that trying to deploy nearly $700 million of capital, $5,000 at a time, to the bottom quartile of credit scores in the country, is a tough business. Furthermore, the magnitude of changes being proposed by Ontario and already enacted in BC’s payday-loan industry could easily eliminate easyfinancial’s return altogether. As a result, when the economic cycle turns, easyfinancial will not be in a position to “earn” its way out of trouble as the Canadian banks did during the last downturn.

Source: Company reports and Author’s Estimates

Is easyfinancial’s Loan Book Already Impaired?

Even without the proposed regulatory changes, GSY’s loan book may already be facing issues. At the surface, the Company appears to have strong lending practices by reporting stable net charge offs of 13%-15% through the years and recoveries of ~9%.

Source: GSY Q1 2018 Investor Presentation accessed via Bloomberg

Source: Company reports and Author’s Estimates

An astute analyst asked an interesting set of questions on the Q2/16 earnings conference call, suggesting that there is more to the loan book than meets the eye:

Source: Q2 2016 Conference Call accessed via Bloomberg

The key part of the analyst’s question was that there was “commentary from some folks that you’re lending good money after bad to prevent – to avoid a default of the lender and that otherwise would occur, had you not granted additional credit.”

Before I go any further, it is helpful at this point to understand how easyfinancial markets itself to the public. Its mission is to “help our customers graduate towards lower rates and back to prime credit.” Furthermore, the Company claims to be a “responsible lender and seeks to ensure that its customers avoid the ‘cycle of debt.’” In order to avoid the “cycle of debt”, easyfinancial borrowers should not be extending additional 60%+ revenue yield installment loans. Rather, borrowers should borrow once, fill the temporary cash flow need and then pay the loan as it comes due.

Source: GSY 2017 Annual Report

Source: GSY Q1 2018 Investor Presentation accessed via Bloomberg

Now, back to the analyst’s question: Is easyfinancial lending good money after bad to avoid defaults? There are several datapoints worth analyzing which appear to indicate that the answer is potentially ‘yes’.

easyfinancial periodically discloses in its investor presentations the number of customers in its borrowing base. With reported GLA, I can estimate the average loan size per customer. The chart below shows that easyfinancial’s average loan size has grown from $3,438 in Q4/14 to $5,335 in Q2/18 which represents 55% growth. I believe this growth per customer is primarily from easyfinancial refinancing (i.e. amending and extending) existing loans to customers. Each time a loan is amended and extended, the customer falls deeper and deeper into the debt cycle, particularly when revenue yields on these loans are 60%. The purpose of a high-interest installment loan is to provide temporary capital and give the borrower an opportunity to build/rebuild their credit score. Once the loan is paid off, the borrower should transition to lower cost financing (or not require financing altogether). Instead, we have a situation where easyfinancial is extending more and more credit to borrowers.

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

easyfinancial provides some disclosures that allows us to dig deeper into their amend and extend program. Importantly, the Company discloses gross principal payments and proceeds of loan originations used to repay existing loans. I was then able to delineate gross principal payments into two buckets:

Principal payments that were made due to easyfinancial amending and extending (“Proceeds Applied to Repay Existing Loans”); and Normal principal payments that were made without additional credit being extended by easyfinancial (“Implied Cash Payments”).

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

Although there are lots of numbers in the above table, the key takeaway is in the chart below. The chart illustrates that approximately 50% of principal payments are through the normal course of loans while the remaining 50% of ‘principal payments’ are a result of easyfinancial amending and extending. Without easyfinancial extending additional credit to these borrowers, would they be able to repay their loans?

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

In the table below, I also illustrate that amended and extended loans from 2014-2017 comprised, on average, 95.6% of gross loan receivables at the beginning of the period. In other words, essentially 100% of the beginning period loan book is amended and extended annually. Again, without the extension of additional credit, could easyfinancial’s borrowers repay their loans in normal course?

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

One last method to understand the amend and extend phenomenon is to break down gross originations to existing customers into its components. From 2014-2017, the average loan origination to an existing borrower was 200% of the proceeds applied to existing loans. Put another way, principal amounts outstanding from existing borrowers are compounding each year. This compounding of principal helps us to understand why the average easyfinancial loan has grown by 55% from Q4/14 to Q2/18. It appears easyfinancial is not acting to prevent its customers from entering the “cycle of debt”, but rather may be the reason its customers are finding themselves deeper in the cycle.

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

In fact, GSY’s own Q1/18 presentation states that the average borrower has refinanced their loan at least once. Keep in mind that only a portion of GLAs have actually reached their end of term since inception given much of easyfinancial’s massive growth has occurred in the last few years. Furthermore, refinancing at least once does not take into account loans that easyfinancial marks as defaults. If I adjust for the 15% of customers that easyfinancial charges-off, then the average non-charge-off customer borrows 2.55 times (i.e. refinances 1.55 times).

Source: GSY Q1 2018 Investor Presentation accessed via Bloomberg

How is GSY able to plug the hole of advancing additional loans to customers? The simple answer is more and more debt. GSY issued US$325 million of 7.875% 2022 unsecured high yield debt in November 2017 and then issued an additional US$150 million of the same debt in July 2018. Additionally, GSY’s banking syndicate (led by BMO) increased its senior secured revolving facility from $110 million to $174.5 million in Q2/18.

Going back to Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services’ proposal regarding refinancing. If Proposal 3 comes into effect, then there are two key implications:

easyfinancial’s GLA growth would come to a near stop as proactive amending and extending by the Company would end (no more growth in average loan size, no more extending twice as much credit on amended and extended loans, etc.); and More importantly, without the extension of additional credit, I believe that a significant proportion of easyfinancial’s customer base would be unable to repay their loans. The inability for easyfinancial to amend and extend may result in a significant portion of the Company’s loan book becoming impaired.

Source: Strengthening Protections for Consumers of Alternative Financial Services – Phase One; Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services

GSY’s Revolving Credit Facility Features Tight Net Charge-Off Covenants

GSY’s creditors have placed tight covenants on the Company, with their senior secured revolver featuring a “Maximum net charge off ratio” of just 15.0%:

Source: goeasy Q2 2018 Financial Statements

GSY’s net charge off ratio was 13.6% in 2017, and 12.6% as of Q2 2018. If I use FY2017 numbers, an additional 1.4% in charge-offs would result in GSY being right at their covenant limit. This equates to $6.2 million in additional charge-offs.

For context, GSY amended and extended over $330 million worth of loans in 2017. If $6.2 million, or just 1.9% of the loans they amended & extended in the year, ultimately become bad debts and were charged off, GSY would breach its covenants.

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

What is GSY Worth?

Five analysts officially cover GSY and all five have buy equivalent ratings on the stock with an average price target of $60.80. For context, GSY’s lead banker, BMO, derives its $60 price target by applying a 9.0x multiple to its 2019 EBITDA estimate which also equates to a 10.1x multiple to its 2019 EPS estimate. Analysts are chasing a stock that has generated a total return over the last five years in excess of 300% and are taking management’s future earnings guidance at face value.

Applying simple EBITDA or EPS multiples to derive valuation is only appropriate when the business is in steady state and in the case of a lender, the loan book is sound. However, I believe GSY’s business model could potentially collapse should the Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services enact any or all its proposals related to the installment loan industry. Furthermore, I believe GSY may be extending additional loans to borrowers that may otherwise be in arrears.

GSY has a levered capital structure with debt comprising 69% of its total capitalization. Moreover, shareholders’ equity as a percentage of net loans equates to 36% and the Company’s current market capitalization is 3.1x book value.

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

Given GSY’s leverage, the Company has little margin for error. I estimate that if 30% of its loan book defaults with 9% recoveries, shares of GSY would be worth $0.00. Keep in mind that a 30% default rate is only 2x the Company’s historically claimed gross charge-off rate of 15.6%. Put another way, I believe GSY has both an income statement and a balance sheet problem.

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

Given the high probability of impending regulatory changes in Ontario and BC, and the low tolerance of easyfinancial’s business model, I recommend that investors SELL.

Indicative borrow cost: 13% (approx. 400k shares available)

Case Study: A Cautionary History of Cash Store Financial

Cash Store Financial (f/k/a Rentcash, “CSF”) was a large, publicly traded Edmonton based subprime lender with over 500 stores that ran into regulatory trouble a number of times. In 2004, CSF was the target of an Ontario Class Action lawsuit regarding brokerage fees and interest charged to customers, settling in 2009. The company made additional settlements in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta separately.

In Feb 2013, the Ontario Ministry of Consumer Services served notice that by charging excess fees, CSF was running over the province’s maximum allowed payday costs of $21 per $100 and revoked their payday lender license.

CSF attempted to reposition their loans as lines of credit. This culminated in the Ministry of Consumer Services launching legal proceedings against CSF, declaring that the lines of credit, were essentially payday loans.

By April 2014, CSF had entered bankruptcy protection, facing liquidity issues after the company was unable to offer additional loans in Ontario. During the insolvency proceedings, further claims arose from class action litigants, seeking priority status and were successful in securing a $10 million settlement out of the estate.

Source: takebackyourcash.com

In Feb 2015, easyhome announced that it was acquiring rights and obligations for 45 of CSF’s retail locations, rebranding them as easyfinancial branches. This acquisition allowed easyhome to accelerate the re-positioning of their business into installment loans and paved the way the significant loan book growth over the last few years.

In November 2017, the Alberta Securities Commision accused CSF and its CEO & CFO of failing to disclose obligations it owed to certain lenders and made false or misleading statements by saying that certain loans were not guaranteed. These resulted in the company failing to file proper financial statements. The executives were alleged to have authorized or permitted these violations to occur.

Effectively, CSF was regulated out of existence in the province of Ontario. The fallout continues to rain down today…

GSY Has Little Experience Through A Credit Cycle Despite Claims to the Contrary

Source: GSY Q2 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Based on the slide above, easyfinancial was established in 2006 and the Company claims to have a long lending history. Establishment in 2006 would suggest that the Company has been through at least one cycle, but this is not the case. easyfinancial’s business was very small heading into the financial crisis. As can be seen below, easyfinancial’s GLA in 2007 and 2008 were $2 million and $4 million, respectively versus $686 million currently. In fact, the vast majority of growth has occurred over the last few years when the credit cycle has been quite favorable. Managing a $686 million loan book through a downturn is a very different proposition versus managing a $4 million loan book. Perhaps the Company has developed strong underwriting practices and will be able to withstand the inevitable downturn in the Canadian credit cycle – only time will tell.

Source: GSY 2008 Annual Report accessed via SEDAR

Source: GSY Q2 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Mainstream Media Coverage and Anonymous Employee Reviews Are Negative

Source: “Are Easy Financial's installment loans a good deal? (CBC Marketplace)”

CBC Marketplace did an investigative piece on easyfinancial in 2015. This investigative piece is excellent, and I would strongly encourage all readers to view the video. CBC’s investigation points to some of easyfinancials business practices as well as well as the interest rates charged. According to the expert actuary in the report, easyfinancial was charging interest rates of 59.7% or 59.8% – just a hair below the criminal rate.

RedFlagDeals has a posting related to easyfinancial which, like the CBC piece, outlines some of easyfinancial’s business practices. A relatively ‘easy’ Google search leads to many negative reviews regarding easyfinancial despite the Company’s claim of 97% consumer satisfaction.

Source: easyfinancial.com

I have also posted a borrower review that was found on the Better Business Bureau website which I thought was interesting for potential investors and consumers:

Source: Better Business Bureau

Additionally, there are many negative easyfinancial employee reviews that one can find through a simple search. Some of these employee reviews peel back the onion regarding Company enforced sales practices. These reviews indicate that “optional” services are effectively forced onto unsuspecting and vulnerable borrowers – with these “optional” services already adding to the Company’s sky-high interest rates.

Source: Glassdoor

Source: Glassdoor

GSY Has a History of Restating Financials

On a sleepy summer Friday evening (5:40pm est) before a long weekend in Canada, GSY issued the below press release stating that an Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) review prompted the Company to refile is 2017 and Q1 2018 financial statements.

Source: GSY Press Release June 29, 2018

The below graphic is from GSY’s Q1/18 investor presentation which was posted prior to the OSC prompted statement. The graphic touts the Company’s EBITDA and CFO (cash flow from operations) growth from 2012-2017.

Source: GSY Q1 2018 Investor Presentation accessed via Bloomberg

In the table below, I have taken GSY’s previously reported cash flow from operations and adjusted for the Ontario regulator’s directives. The Company’s Q1/18 investor presentation implies that from 2012-2017, GSY generated more than $700 million of cash flow from operations. However, after adjusting for the OSC changes, GSY in fact generated negative $259 million of cash flow from operations. The delta between the Company’s presentation stated cumulative cash flow from operations and the OSC-adjusted number is $960 million over the 6-year period.

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

The Globe and Mail published an excellent piece a few weeks ago titled “Why are investors going easy on goeasy’s cash flow?”. The brief article explains why this regulator prompted change is important and its implications on goeasy. I thoroughly suggest reading it.

This is not the first time GSY has restated financials. In fact, I found at least two other occasions where this Company (when it was previously called easyhome) has restated financials, once in 2006 and once in 2011 when alleged employee fraud was discovered at easyhome, sending the stock down -19.7% and forcing the Company to settle in a class action lawsuit.

After the 2011 restatements, five of the eight board members at easyhome resigned. Among the three that remained were Donald K. Johnson (then and current Chairman of GSY) and David Ingram (then and current CEO of GSY).

Source: “easyhome Ltd. Announces Resignation of Five Directors”

Other Links of Interest

