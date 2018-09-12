Masonite Is A Strong Buy Despite Industrywide Inflationary Headwinds

Investors who follow my smart-portfolio stock strategy, know the six key factors I look for when shortlisting stocks to be included in the four-weekly updated portfolio. One of the companies I am currently looking at is Florida based Masonite Inc. (DOOR), a leading designer/manufacturer of interior and exterior doors, plus hardware, sold through various recognized brands.

Shares in the company have been trading positively within a bullish, upward trending channel. From an August 13th closing price of $64.10, the shares have gradually risen to the current (Friday closing) price of $68.10 per share.

On August 8th, the company came out with a significant (quarterly) earnings beat of $1.24 per share (versus consensus estimates of $1.10). Relative to the same quarter in the previous year, this equates to a 39.3% increase in pure EPS, adjusted for non-recurring items. Despite the earnings beat, the stock has since, remained cautiously optimistic, as the stock has met some resistance at the 50-day moving average.

The resistance to break above this level is, in my view, temporary, as there are numerous factors, which I will substantiate in the balance of this article, favouring continuing growth, strong hands-on management, and a medium-term positive outlook in the share price for the company.

The Positives

Masonite maintains a consistently good record of growing sales, with 2018 expected to continue this trend. Total sales for 2015, 2016, and 2017 were $1.872B, $1.974B, and $2.033B respectively. In 2018, the first two quarters reported total sales of $1.085B, which exceed the same six-month period in the previous year (Q1+Q2 2017 sales revenue) of $1.007B. That equates to +7.7% growth. Extrapolating this to Q3+Q4, expect sales revenue to come in at around $1.105B, providing a total 2018 revenue expectation of $2.19B.

There is no convincing reason (with the exception of industry-wide inflationary pressures, which I will expand upon below), why the trend should not continue, backed by an expanding housing market in the USA and the government policy shifting towards maximizing home-building in the UK where the company also has a strong presence.

What moves the value of the company however, is not the sales revenue metric alone. In addition to sales projections, there are six key fundamental metrics I look for in a company, to be considered (shortlisted for further study) within the smart-portfolio. These provide a more in-depth measure of both management competence, and relative-to-peer stock price evaluation. Briefly, the six factors are…

Improving Quarterly Operating (EBIT) Margins. Better than Industry Price to Sales Ratio. Better than Industry Price/Free-Cash-Flow Ratio. Total Debt to Equity Ratio of Less than 1. Maximum Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow Ratio of 20. Minimum Free-Cash-Flow-to-Capital Yield of 5%.

Looking at each of these factors individually, the company delivered operating margins (EBIT/sales) of 9.14% in the most recent quarter, compared to 8.36% in the same quarter in the previous year. This demonstrates to a degree, effective management competence in implementing intricate efficiency measures which deliver on the expanding margins.

Relative to industry, the current price/sales ratio for Masonite stands at 0.9223, significantly below the industry mean of 1.5689. This provides potential for the stock price to move higher, towards the industry equilibrium. Similarly, the current price/free-cash-flow ratio for the company stands at 13.7676, which is less than half the industry mean of 28.3595.

The total debt/equity ratio for Masonite is currently at a reasonable 0.89, and the free-cash-flow-to-capital-invested (FCF/Capital) yield is at 10.69%, well above the minimum required 5% for the portfolio.

A Reality Check on Inflationary Pressures

From the numbers above (especially P/S and P/FCF relative to industry), there is a reasoned argument that the market is somewhat cautious about Masonite, at least in the short term.

One of the key reasons for this appears to be inflationary pressures, mentioned quantitatively by the CEO, in the recent earnings call.

While raw material inflation naturally affect gross and operating margins, I believe these pressures need to be looked at from both the micro and broader picture, to understand why – in my view – Masonite offers a deep-value buy opportunity at the current price.

From a micro perspective, management are fully aware of the cross-industry inflation – and the fact that this affects near all industrial and building supplies industries, is is an important, contextual take. Raw material inflation would affect all businesses in the same industry. So, while the current metrics (such as price/sales) place a significant undervalue for Masonite, it stands to reason that this should not be stock specific.

In the words of the CEO:

The higher average unit pricing was demonstrated in all segments during the second quarter, combination of mix upgrades and like-for-like increases which helped mitigate the effects of a continued rising inflationary environment. Coupled with continued cost controls and operational improvements, these increases allowed us to grow adjusted EBITDA to $78 million in the second quarter, a 15% increase over the same period in the prior year. Despite the inflationary pressure on materials and labor being felt throughout the industry, Masonite effectively managed the price/cost relationship in Q2, aided by continued operational improvements throughout the second quarter.

If an investor like myself needs evidence that management has a handle on inflationary headwinds, I am relatively convinced by the CEO’s understanding and implementation of practical solutions, at the minute levels of operation necessary to compete with industry-peers, who are ‘all’ feeling the same pinch. As he goes on to state, for instance:

And I'd also like to take the time to highlight the work of our logistics team. Their continued focus on partnering with strategic carriers to mitigate inflation and avoid the use of spot-by carriers has helped keep distribution costs down in this quarter, despite continued increases in carrier rates and fuel costs. As logistics inflation will likely remain a headwind, our team's continued efforts are critical to helping us minimize the impact of these higher costs.

The Broader Perspective

Looking at the macro’s, I don’t need to re-iterate what has already been discussed numerous times on SeekingAlpha, regarding the ‘consensus positive’ US housing market. There are two charts, both short-term and long-term, which show US housing starts data, where the trend remains robustly positive, and has significant room for continued growth.

The rising trend is underpinned by solid employment numbers, and ensuing demand for housing, especially single-family homes, in both the US and the UK, where – despite inflationary headwinds from Brexit (and a lower pound), both Labour and Conservative parties are resolute in implementing measures to bring the overwhelming demand for homes (and home-building) in line with a year-on-year critical shortfall in supply.

Longer Term Price Targets – Using Price/Sales

The most reliable measure I have used in placing a price target for stocks within the Industrial/Building Products industry, is the price/sales ratio. In time, prices trend towards the industry mean. Whether that means Masonite will tend towards the P/S ratio of the 1.57 industry mean, or whether the industry will, as a total effect of the same macro pressures, succumb to a lower P/S, remains to be see.

If the former was to be the case, and the share price for Masonite moves towards the industry P/S, based on 2018 sales of $2.19B, this would ultimately place a market-cap valuation on the company, of $3.43B, which would equate to a share price of $124.32, offering an upside of 82.5%. Even if this does not fully transpire, there is enough discount and a relatively compelling risk/reward profile at the current price, to make Masonite, in my view – a strong buy, for a long term buy-on-dips and hold opportunity, with technical resistance at $74, $78 and $83.20 (the April 2017 all time high close).

Source note: All fundamental data from S&P, CapitalIQ, and/or Compustat. Economic data from Macrotrends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.