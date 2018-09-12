Amazon Vs. McKesson And Its Pharma Distribution Peers

McKesson (MCK) has long held a dominant position in the pharmaceutical distribution oligopoly with its peers Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC). The company is often praised for its barriers to entry and attractive returns. But potential changes to the US health care industry and the recently increased presence of Amazon (AMZN) leave many investors concerned about the sustainability of competitive advantages in the pharmaceutical distribution space. Let’s walk through the main barriers to entry typically attributed to McKesson and peers and why Amazon may or may not be able to break through them.

Scale and expertise

McKesson works with a multitude of drug manufacturers and then distributes their products to thousands of pharmacies across many geographies on a timely basis, while also dealing with items such as the related accounts receivable collections. The US alone has nearly 60,000 pharmacies and McKesson delivers about a third of all prescription medicine in North America with over 78,000 employees worldwide. It is a huge distribution machine. Individual drug manufacturers want nothing to do with the hassle of dealing with thousands of pharmacies or the capital expenditures that would be necessary to build out distribution infrastructure that would anyway be less efficient than McKesson’s. Pharmacies also don’t want to deal with a multitude of manufacturers and invest in a distribution network that would lack the scale and efficiency of McKesson’s network. McKesson’s massive distribution setup with effective route density and efficient warehousing cannot be matched without material capital and inventory expenditure, and even then competitors would struggle to find the volume to achieve acceptable asset efficiency. McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen dominate about 90% of the market in a clear demonstration that scale wins in this industry.

Regarding expertise, distributing pharmaceuticals is not the same as distributing normal retail goods. Many drugs require refrigeration and others are controlled substances with significant regulation (often different in various geographies). For example, certain drugs (think opioids or narcotics) can’t be comingled with general merchandise. General distributors cannot just tack on prescription pharmaceutical products to their existing infrastructure which is also partially why the three big specialists control the market. McKesson has waded through all the regulations in all the geographies and has built up an effective and efficient infrastructure. Warehouses are often highly specialized to distribute drugs and shipping times are extremely quick. And McKesson has a 99.98% order accuracy so there isn’t much room for improvement in that category.

So the sheer scale and expertise of McKesson’s operations certainly keep out drug manufacturers and pharmacies or essentially all other potential entrants. But what about Amazon? Is scale alone enough to keep them out? Probably not, at least not just the infrastructure part. Amazon is not new to building out massive and efficient distribution infrastructure and indeed probably already has a large part of the required infrastructure already in place. Investments to adjust current assets would certainly be needed, but those investments would be incremental in nature. It is perhaps just high level, but McKesson has “only” about $2.5 billion of net property, plant and equipment and $16 billion of inventory on their balance sheet. That scale will not scare Amazon away. We are not saying that Amazon could easily provide superior service to McKesson, but structurally they could likely achieve something equivalent over time. We shouldn’t forget the expertise side of things though as McKesson CEO John H. Hammergren reminds us with this quote after being asked about Amazon’s potential in the industry:

“To some extent, we were Amazon before it was cool to be Amazon. Now, if you think about our business model, largely it is an online order relationship. From an order processing perspective, it is very well functioning that has been in place for a long time, next-day delivery and a complete process from a logistics perspective. But it's also supported by field salespeople, return goods management, sometimes private trucking, and certainly things like controlled substance management, billions of dollars of inventory, and very significant back-office operations that reconcile the significant delta in various pricing strategies that are our manufacturer partners, both in medical supplies as well as in pharmaceuticals, rely upon with us in partnership. So, I would say, in some ways, it's very similar to what Amazon would do maybe logistically. But if you actually think about what's behind the scenes in terms of us taking credit risk, in terms of us processing invoices and processing returns, and then processing pricing on a regular basis, it's quite significant and more nuanced, perhaps, than it would appear on the surface.”

We agree that it wouldn’t be easy, but we think it’s altogether possible for Amazon to achieve competitiveness in terms of infrastructure scale and expertise over time. The bigger question might be, why would Amazon want to? Amazon could benefit from pushing more volume through their distribution network, but with all the extra investment needed to handle regulation, refrigeration and such, it might not be an easy scale win for their distribution network. Also, they might not be able to achieve enough volume within the industry specifically to cost effectively compete with McKesson. So perhaps Amazon would be better off going after volume in an industry that is less regulated or less complicated and simply use McKesson or one of their peers for their pharmacy business if needed. On the other hand, if Amazon primarily remains an online pharmacy, they could keep pharmacy locations and distribution infrastructure more centralized and perhaps provide value adding services such as PillPack’s leading packaging and service offering. Later in the article, we will discuss why we think increasing volume in the distribution network isn’t Amazon’s initial motivation for entering the pharmaceutical network.

In conclusion, scale and expertise will make it difficult for Amazon to organically enter the pharmaceutical distribution industry in the short term, but it is far from impossible for Amazon to overcome these barriers.

Enormous buying power in generics

Related to the scale argument is the logic that large distributors like McKesson create barriers to entry through their ability to buy huge quantities of generic medications from manufacturers allowing them to achieve discounts not available to smaller purchasers. McKesson has in the neighborhood of $60 billion of revenue coming from generics. Peers have even more. That is a huge figure to achieve for a single distributor or pharmacy.

On the face of it, that looks like an insurmountable barrier for Amazon. But investors need to look beyond the concept of achieving profitability. The barrier for most is that they simply won’t be able to achieve acceptable profitability while being competitive because McKesson can buy at discounted prices and they cannot. But what if profitability is not the main motivation? Amazon could simply forego the profitability gained by these discounts and still offer competitive pricing to pharmacies or other end buyers. That would allow Amazon to compete even at substantially smaller scale. Over time, Amazon could build up enough volume to demand bigger discounts as well. The trouble with generics volume for Amazon today is primarily having the pharmacies or end users to sell the volume through as they could likely handle the volume financially already. Organically, Amazon cannot build up that kind of volume in the short term. They could eventually grow their own pharmacy business, but even the huge Walmart pharmacy has trouble competing with McKesson’s scale in this area.

McKesson’s enormous buying power in generics is a financial barrier for Amazon, but it will not necessarily keep Amazon out of the distribution business if the initial or primary motivation is not profit in generics (which it likely won’t be).

Razor thin margins

With net margins in the low single digits, there isn’t much fat to cut from this industry. Tiny margins seem like a bad thing, but they act as a barrier to competition. Competition usually enters where there are high levels of profitability which are then competed down. In McKesson’s industry, there just isn’t much to compete away. The thin margins essentially keep other players out, especially when they realize how difficult it would be to achieve the scale necessary just to get a percent or two of profit. It just doesn’t make sense to try.

But again, in a recurring theme, this barrier will not keep Amazon out because profit is likely not their initial or primary motivation. It might mean there are other areas where it is easier for Amazon to achieve a competitive advantage, but we think an organic entry into the pharmaceutical distribution industry would be more a result of the buildup of their own retail pharmacy business combined with their existing (mostly) distribution infrastructure rather than an overt attempt to achieve a competitive advantage.

Pricing dynamics

Aggressive pricing is often a way for new entrants to grab share an industry. Amazon often enters industries by offering low prices by foregoing a profit margin. It’s simply tough to compete with an industry participant that can sustainably operate without significant profit (by making profit elsewhere). But the pharmaceutical distribution industry doesn’t really offer Amazon any chance to compete on price. As mentioned, profit margins are razor thin so there is not much advantage to be gained without being significantly loss making over a long period. Perhaps more importantly for the greater pharmaceutical landscape, many consumers are essentially price insensitive because their insurance companies cover the payment for medications with the exception of their copay. It gets complicated as some consumers ultimately pay for insurance, but there is little direct price feedback to an insured consumer that would push them to change their buying habits.

The price argument/strategy is therefore somewhat watered down for Amazon competing in the distribution or pharmacy areas of the industry, although there might be more fat to trim in the pharmacy space. However, Amazon may not care about the lack of pricing as a critical strategy option.

Market share and brand

Market share is related to scale, buying power and margins and might be the highest barrier of all for new entrants. We could have incorporated it into essentially all the other sections of this article, but decided to break it out to help highlight its importance. The reality is that it is intertwined with the other barriers to entry. The pharmaceutical distribution industry is an established industry with strong, dominant players across all segments. In distribution itself, McKesson and peers Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen control about 90% of the industry. Controlling a large chunk of the market means scale, critical customer relationships and buying power. All those have a material impact on profitability and the ability of competitors to steal share. There simply isn’t much market share available that can be profitably stolen by new entrants which prohibits the building of volume, buying power and attractive profitability in distribution. Big players would also have some switching costs to changing distributors and simply won’t take the risk of going to a smaller player with little brand power or reputation.

Amazon is no exception to this rule if we are speaking organically. However, Amazon is capable of operating without profitability for an extended time. It is conceivable that Amazon slowly builds up its own retail pharmacy business and uses its own distribution network for that business, but that would mean only a slow incremental headwind to a company like McKesson assuming Amazon is taking share from McKesson’s current clients. This strategy would likely not be financially attractive to Amazon in a direct sense as they would lack the volume to operate as efficiently as McKesson. For some perspective, Walmart has over $20 billion in drug sales and they still choose to use McKesson for distribution rather than do it themselves. The risk is that Amazon has other motivations and does it anyway despite it not making sense from a financial standpoint directly. And Amazon might have enough of a brand for companies to take a risk on their ability to execute.

What really matters, a.k.a. what Amazon wants

We have covered a number of barriers and why or why not they might stop Amazon from competing with McKesson. In our opinion, it’s critical to theorize what Amazon really wants. We don’t think Amazon’s main goal in the pharmaceutical industry is to help add volume to its distribution network. We think Amazon wants to add essential and frequently repeating consumer needs to its network to help lock in consumers that need to regularly interact with Amazon and that will stay or become Amazon Prime members. People with critical needs to periodically refill medications conveniently are a perfect group for Amazon to target in that sense. It is similar to Whole Foods in that people need to buy food and purchase groceries frequently. Critical and frequent purchasing with consumers hooked into Amazon’s platform that pay yearly Prime fees. As that is what we believe Amazon’s main goal is in the pharmaceutical space, we think they will concentrate on building a retail pharmacy presence first, as they have started with their PillPack acquisition. They don’t need huge volumes to make that business attractive. Now that they have a retail pharmacy business, they will use their Prime program and huge consumer reach to increase volumes over time, also by offering a superior client experience through technology. PillPack’s technology and packaging strategy make customers’ lives easier and helps them comply with subscriptions for example. Amazon also has the option to add physical pharmacies in its Whole Foods locations if desired.

This primarily organic growth into the retail pharmacy space will not be a sudden, massive impact for companies like McKesson, but it will be an incremental headwind as Amazon steals pharmacy share from independents and larger pharmacies like Walmart. We think Amazon will even use third party distributors to service its retail pharmacy business initially. The danger will increase as Amazon achieves some degree of scale at which time it will be more likely to switch to its own distribution network.

Amazon’s other key objective in our opinion is to help improve the healthcare system and ultimately lower healthcare costs which is essentially the stated goal of the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase partnership. This area can get extremely complicated, but it is unlikely that there is much to be done or saved in the distribution part of the industry which has exceptionally low margins and is a critical function that is already done efficiently. We think Amazon’s focus will be more on other areas of the industry and also through initiatives to improve outcomes like medication adherence. As can be seen below, medication adherence is absolutely awful and results in massive costs to the healthcare system. PillPack’s service of making medication fulfillment and compliance much easier for patients is a great example of how Amazon could improve the healthcare system.

If Amazon gradually ramps up its retail pharmacy business or alters other parts of the pharmaceutical industry, it likely won’t be catastrophic for McKesson and the distributor will maintain an attractive position in the industry and offer investors a possible source of alpha at the right price.

Something else to remember

If Amazon ramps up its retail pharmacy business or simply threatens to do so, there will be serious limits to its ability to have a dominating presence in the distribution arena. Just imagine that Amazon has a significant retail pharmacy business, and it then attempts to enter the distribution area. None of the other major pharmacies will work with Amazon. Can you imagine Walmart then working with Amazon instead of McKesson for distribution? Absolutely not. There is still a good sized chunk of more independent pharmacies that might use Amazon, but the available market will be limited. That essentially means that a big part of McKesson’s business is insulated from the Amazon threat from that angle. It wouldn’t necessarily be good, but there are limits to how bad it might get. Of course, if only a smaller part of the pie is left to the incumbent three, there will likely be more competition for the remaining piece.

The biggest short term risk

The biggest and most acute risk to McKesson from Amazon might be a large jump into the market through a hefty acquisition. Let’s say Amazon buys one of McKesson’s big customers like CVS Health which represents about 20% of McKesson’s revenues. McKesson’s top 10 customers represent over 50% of sales so there is certainly risk that a big chunk of revenue goes missing, and quick. We have already seen how risky acquisitions in the space can be for McKesson through the Walgreens-Rite Aid combination. If Amazon buys a large pharmacy operation, it is more likely that they will switch to their own distribution network sooner due to the volume. It might be Amazon or someone else, but high customer concentration at McKesson is a risk that shouldn’t be ignored, especially with heightened expectations of consolidation or acquisitions.



Summing up McKesson versus Amazon

We have walked through how the main barriers to entry such as scale, buying power, thin margins and pricing dynamics will be a challenge for Amazon but will not ultimately block it from competing with McKesson if they are determined to do so. Gaining market share organically will be more of a challenge however, meaning investments in scale might not be attractive in the slightest. We think Amazon will continue with its apparent current strategy following the PillPack acquisition, which will be to gradually build up a retail pharmacy business to gain access to critical and repeating consumer purchases and compete with rivals such as Walmart. Pharmaceutical purchases will improve Amazon’s Prime offering and connection with consumers and may be financially attractive long term through indirect channels such as Prime membership fees. The distribution space will likely remain largely untouched by Amazon until significant volume can be built to make the incremental distribution investment and hassle worth the effort. And Amazon’s scope in the distribution space will remain limited by the refusal of pharmacy competitors to work with the company.

The most worrying exception to this outcome is a large acquisition by Amazon into the industry which either steals away a major customer from McKesson or allows Amazon to materially enter the distribution space in the shorter term due to the sudden increase in volumes achieved. This risk is made more acute by the large customer concentration at McKesson. For McKesson investors hoping for an Amazon takeover, we see it as somewhat unlikely that Amazon buys a major distributor as it would not achieve its primary goal, in our opinion, of linking with consumers and also because any major distributor bought by Amazon would likely lose its major pharmacy customers that will prospectively be in direct competition with Amazon’s own retail pharmacy business (or other businesses) and will not want to work with the company.

The majority of McKesson’s business is likely safe for now, but investors will have to accept the customer concentration risk of McKesson and the resulting possibility that Amazon or someone else buys away some distribution market share. Valuation and position sizing are therefore critical for potential McKesson investors considering the new Amazon wrinkle in this 185 year old company’s industry.

