Nike: Brand Damage Risk

As investors pour over initial data points for Nike (NKE) following the controversial decision to employ Collin Kaepernick as a brand advertiser, the market is missing the simple extreme valuation of the stock already. The brand damage provides too much risk to the story to own the stock, but the uptrend needs to be broken first.

Most people following Nike and the NFL know about the Collin Kaepernick saga. The former NFL QB famously knelt during the national anthem during a preseason game back in 2016 that lead to the current controversy in the NFL. He played in several games during the 2016 season, but his numbers never reached the levels of his initial success back in his initial season of 2012. Despite having not played in the NFL since December 2016, Nike launched the following ad campaign with Kaepernick last week:

The initial read on sales from Edison Trends (via MarketWatch) provided some initial positives on online sales. Related sales surged 31% for the holiday Labor Day weekend topping the growth from the prior year.

Hidden in the report was a small nugget from 4C Insights that the sentiment towards the brand dropped 38% in the initial couple of days following the ad. The data points suggest that favorable consumers rushed out to buy Nike gear over the holiday weekend while the brand was damaged that could have long-term impacts.

Though most experts suggest that Nike has done the research to support hiring the controversial Kaepernick that hasn't played in an NFL game in nearly two years, the consumer research questions that theory. According to Morning Consult, a minority of adults have a favorable view of anthem-kneelers. In total, 38% of adults have an unfavorable view of players kneeling for the anthem. Ironically, this amount matches the sentiment dip towards the Nike brand. More importantly, the target audience of Millennials are only slightly favorable towards the cause at 37% for and 34% against.

The interesting point is that the only favorable category is from individuals that already identify as Nike customers. YouGov has data suggesting that only 23% of the recent customer base has an unfavorable view of Kaepernick versus 46% that view him in a favorable light.

The real question is why Nike is moving away from what made the Jordan brand so successful. No matter whether Michael Jordan ever uttered the phrase "Republicans buy sneakers too", him staying out of politics is a big part of why the Jordan brand remains highly successful today and focused on his athletic accomplishments and not distracted by political issues.

Stock Risk

No matter how one views the decision to use Kaepernick in advertisements, the data supports an issue that causes decisive views from potential customers. Even the loyal customer base has a large amount of consumers that might be turned off by his use by the brand.

The NFL ratings since the anthem-keeling began isn't supportive of a boost to business for Nike. According to Sports Media Watch, Week 1 ratings were all down substantially from Week 1 levels back in 2016 showing a league in substantial decline in the two years since the controversy wasn't squashed.

The question is why one would want to own Nike when the stock was already priced for perfection. Nike now trades at nearly 31x current year EPS estimates of $2.66.

NKE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The athletic apparel company is only forecast to grow sales in the 8% range over the next couple of years. The risk really appears to the downside that hiring a social activist backfires. Does anybody really think that Kaepernick boosts sales enough to justify an increase to the the current valuation?

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors don't need to get lost in all the controversy surrounding the anthem protests, but they do need to analyze the risks considering the stock valuation. Making the case for a higher stock valuation is difficult and mostly unrelated to the promoting of Kaepernick. Nike remains in an uptrend, but investors should abandon ship due to valuation as soon as the stock stalls.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.