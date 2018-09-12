HighPoint Resources: Undervalued With High Production Growth Potential

An upside of 17% is likely based on peer EV/EBITDA multiple. However, HighPoint Resources has guided for stronger production growth as compared to peers. Potential upside can therefore be higher.

The company is fully financed for the next 18 months with a focus primarily on production growth. Even with strong growth, leverage likely to remain at 1.6.

HighPoint Resources has guided for 77% production growth in FY19 as compared to FY18 and I believe that strong production is likely to trigger stock upside.

Investment Summary

I am initiating coverage on HighPoint Resources (HPR) with a “Buy” rating and an initial investment horizon of 18 months. I expect the stock to move higher by at least 17% from in the given time horizon. This initiating coverage will discuss the factors that are likely to trigger stock upside.

HighPoint Resources, which was formed through the through the combination of Bill Barrett Corporation and Fifth Creek Energy, is a high production growth story and that is the basis of the “Buy” coverage.

At mid-point of 2018 guidance, HighPoint Resources is likely to report production of 10.8MMboe. Importantly, the company has guided for production to increase by 77% to 19.0MMboe in FY19.

This production growth is likely to translate into robust revenue, EBITDAX, and cash flow growth in FY19. In addition, as EBITDAX increases, the company’s leverage will decline. Improvement in credit metrics is another factor that will take the stock higher.

It is worth mentioning that HighPoint Resources was re-listed on March 20, 2018. However, the stock has not been covered on Seeking Alpha since relisting. While this is not the driving reason to initiate coverage on the stock, it does indicate that the company is still out of the market radar.

I believe that as strong production growth is seen in the coming quarters, the stock will gain visibility and the EV/EBITDAX valuation multiple will be in-sync or higher than peers.

HighPoint Resources touched an YTD18 high of $7.4 on May 21, 2018. Currently, the stock trades lower by 29% at $5.25. This correction provides investors with an attractive entry point.

Recent Correction Explained

HighPoint Resources was trading at $7.02 on July 24, 2018. The stock has corrected steeply by 25% in less than 1.5 months. Before discussing the growth triggers, I believe it is important to elaborate on the reasons for the correction and why it presents a good entry opportunity.

The first factor that triggered correction for HighPoint Resources was a reduction in production guidance for 2018. When the company reported 2Q18 results on August 9, 2018, production guidance was reduced from 11.0-11.5MMBoe to 10.5-11.0MMBoe.

According to the company:

Midstream constraints in NE Wattenberg resulted in curtailed natural gas and liquids production during the second quarter. While we had anticipated these issues, the impact was greater than forecast due to a period of unseasonably warm weather in June and July, which resulted in an increase in processing facility outages.

The production decline factor is temporary in nature and I expect the stock to bounce back as strong growth is reported in the coming quarters.

The second factor that has kept the stock sideways in the recent past has been the proposal in Colorado to toughen drilling rules. According to Seeking Alpha news release:

Colorado voters in November will consider banning oil and gas drilling within 2,500 feet of homes, businesses and many green spaces, effectively prohibiting it on 85% of the state’s non-federal land.

It is worth noting that the stock remained sideways since this announcement.

The reason is that the company's core drilling assets are located predominantly in rural areas of the eastern plains of Colorado.

Further, the company’s assets in south-eastern Wyoming come under a favorable regulatory environment. The chart below puts things into perspective.

Impact Of Production Growth On Revenue And EBITDAX

For FY18, HighPoint Resources has guided for production (mid-range of guidance) of 10.75MMboe, and production is expected to increase to 19MMboe in FY19E. This translates into average daily production of 29,452boepd and 52,055boepd in FY18 and FY19 respectively.

In this section, I will discuss the company’s potential revenue, EBITDAX and cash flow growth based on the production guidance and certain assumptions.

The key assumptions are as follows:

For 1H18, HighPoint Resources reported average realized price (after hedging) of $38.66 per barrel. As a base case estimate, I have assumed average realized price to remain at these levels through FY18. For FY19, I am assuming average realized price of $46.4 per barrel, which is higher by 20% as compared to 1H18 realized price of $38.66 per barrel. The reason is that realized oil price prior to hedging in 1H18 was $44.2. However, the decline in post hedging price was on account of older hedges (before the recent oil price rally). This is unlikely to be the case for FY19 and I have assumed a 5% increase in realized oil price as compared to 1H18 price ($44.2) prior to hedging. To put things into perspective, HighPoint Resources has hedged 17,490boepd of production for 2019 at $58.49. For 1H18, HighPoint Resources reported adjusted EBITDAX of $109.8 million on revenue of $191.2 million. This translates into an adjusted EBITDAX margin of 57.4%. I have assumed FY18 EBITDAX margin to remain at 57.4% as realized oil price assumption is the same for FY18 as compared to 1H18. For FY19, the company’s average realized oil price is assumed to increase by 20.0%. In-line with this increase, I expect the company’s adjusted EBITDAX margin to increase by at least 500 basis points. I am therefore assuming an EBITDAX margin of 62.4% for FY19. For 1H18, HighPoint Resources reported adjusted EBITDAX of $109.8 million and operating cash flow of $68.9 million. This implies an EBITDAX cash conversion ratio of 62.7%. I am assuming EBITDAX cash conversion of 62.7% in FY18 and an EBITDAX cash conversion of 67.7% in FY19 based on a 500 basis points increase in EBITDAX margin.

With these assumptions, the table below provides estimates for the company’s key financial metrics for FY18 and FY19.

I assess that HighPoint Resources is clearly positioned for robust revenue, EBITDAX and cash flow growth. This is likely to translate into attractive forward valuation and meaningful stock upside.

Growth Financing Analysis

Since I am analyzing a high growth company, it is important to look at the liquidity and cash flow analysis to conclude if the company is fully funded for growth.

If the company is fully financed for growth and if leverage remains low even with relatively high capital expenditure, the entire focus of the markets will be on the positive impact of growth.

The table below gives the company’s liquidity analysis for the next 18 months.

The company is fully funded for 2018 and 2019 considering potential cash flows, cash in hand as of 2Q18 and undrawn credit facilities.

I expect the company’s leverage at 1.6 for 2019 and I don’t see this as a concern considering the company’s high growth trajectory.

Valuation Analysis

Based on the EBITDAX and debt estimates, the table below provides my valuation calculation based on company estimates for 2019.

The table also gives the valuation estimates for peers that include Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) and PDC Energy (PDCE).

I had included PDC Energy as a peer in my earlier article on Bonanza Creek Energy. These peers fit for analysis considering the fact that HighPoint Resources has operations in Wattenberg similar to the chosen peers.

Using the average EV/EBITDAX multiple for peers, I see potential upside for HighPoint Resources is 17%.

However, I believe that the stock is likely to see bigger upside considering the fact that the company has guided for 77% production growth in 2019E as compared to production growth guidance of 50% for Bonanza Creek Energy and 30% for PDC Energy.

Risk Factors

HighPoint Resources revised 2018 production guidance on the downside when the company reported 2Q18 results. While production declined due to temporary factors, it is important to consider a stress analysis with potential revision in guidance.

The table below gives the impact on revenue, EBITDAX and cash flow assuming that production is 10% lower than the company’s guidance for 2019. The table also shows the company’s revised leverage and EV/EBITDAX valuation in the bear case scenario.

Even with this revised production estimates, HighPoint Resources is likely to see a EV/EBITDAX valuation of 4.1 in 2019. This would be almost in line with peer EV/EBITDAX multiple.

Therefore, even if the production target is missed by 10%, I don’t see any potential downside for HighPoint Resources from current levels. On the other hand, if the company reports production as per guidance, the upside potential is significant.

Conclusion

HighPoint Resources has an ambitious growth target for FY19 and the company is fully funded for capital investments. With strong growth likely in revenue and EBITDAX, I expect the company’s forward valuation to attract investors.

While the EV/EBITDAX multiple points to 17% upside, I expect a stronger move in the stock considering a higher production growth trajectory for HighPoint Resources as compared to peers.

The steep correction in the recent past is therefore an opportunity to accumulate HighPoint Resources.

