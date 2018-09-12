Here's Why You Should Keep Waiting Before Buying Emerging Markets

There's more downside in emerging markets as the dollar rally is set to continue.

Turkey is leading emerging markets to the downside, but the declines are broad based.

On June 19th, roughly 12 weeks ago, I penned an article titled "Sector Study: Long U.S. Vs. Short Emerging Markets" in which I publicly disclosed a short position in emerging markets that we have had on since March 31 in my marketplace service, EPB Macro Research.

In that article, I recommend investors short emerging markets through the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, (EEM), against a long position in the S&P 500 (SPY) based on three main criteria: Contracting global liquidity, a rising US dollar and a slowing global economy.

I want to follow up on that article and reiterate the original thesis as well as outline the remaining downside left in emerging markets.

Since the writing of the article on June 19th, EEM has fallen 7.34%, while the S&P 500 is up 4.21% for an 11.55% return on this spread trade.

Emerging Markets Vs. S&P 500 Starting June 19, 2018:

Since March 31, EEM has tumbled by 9.39% compared to a rise of 6.84% for the S&P 500, for a 16.24% return on this spread trade.

Emerging Markets Vs. S&P 500 Starting May 31st, 2018:

The EEM ETF is weighted heavily toward China, which has been one of the worst performing markets this year due to a slowing economy, a rising US dollar and trade tensions. I believe that trade tensions, while important in some regard, have been wildly overestimated in terms of how much of the decline in emerging market equities has been a result of the trade war. There's little if any attention paid to how severely the growth deceleration has been as well as the currency declines in some of these countries that comprise the EEM ETF.

EEM Sector Exposure Breakdown:

Below we will take an updated look at the three main factors from the original thesis that are causing declines in emerging markets outside of the trade war.

Some of these countries that have experienced bear markets have nothing at all to do with the trade war, yet their stock markes and currencies have collapsed, leading to the only logical conclusion that it's one of the three or all of the three factors below that are causing the declines.

From the original thesis, we will take a look at contracting global liquidity due to central banks, a rising US dollar that's set to continue and perhaps even accelerates in its rise, and due to these factors, a contracting global economy.

1. Contracting Global Liquidity

Most major central banks around the world have engaged in aggressive monetary easing which came with many different quantitative easing programs. Each QE program started at a different time, is expected to end at different times and was executed with varying degrees of intensity.

The balance sheet and easing measures of the six major central banks (Fed, BoJ, ECB, BoE, SNB, Riksbank) can be looked at in aggregate to determine the thrust of global central bank policy as well as flows in global liquidity.

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, while not in practice, is the de facto central bank of the world. The US dollar is the world reserve currency and many emerging market economies use US dollar denominated debt to fuel their economies in what is commonly known as a "carry trade."

As the Federal Reserve leads the way out of the era of central bank easing, markets will have to adjust to the first real test of central bank tightening. Although some of the other smaller central banks may still be easing, when the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy, there's a contractionary impact felt almost instantly around the world as US dollar liquidity is reduced.

Most of the central banks around the world are still easing monetary policy and providing liquidity, although the Federal Reserve has started the path in the opposite direction.

In 2017, the world saw a massive $2 trillion increase in central bank induced liquidity. By 2019, that will reverse to an $800 billion drain in global liquidity. That change will be massive and has tremendous implications for risk assets around the world. The chart below shows early 2019 being the start of the liquidity drain on the global financial system.

Central Bank Balance Sheets Declining:

What's very alarming is that, currently, we are only seeing a rate of change slowdown in liquidity creation, not yet a net drain on the global financial system. A simple rate of change slowdown has caused a fairly rapid rise in the US dollar relative to many emerging market currencies as well as a global economic slowdown.

Counterintuitively, a tightening of US monetary policy and a contraction in US dollar liquidity have had more of an impact in foreign economies than in the United States. As global liquidity contracts, there's upward pressure on the US dollar that causes massive declines in weaker emerging market currencies as well as a sharp slowdown in economic conditions.

The contractionary conditions can be seen in the US banking system as well as abroad which should provide clarity as to how aggressive the monetary tightening has actually been. It's very easy to look at the S&P 500 making new all-time highs and lose sight of the fact that monetary policy is starting to bite very strongly.

Looking at the asset side of the US bank balance sheet, we are starting to see the early signs of contraction. In year-over-year terms, total bank asset growth has declined to the lowest level of this entire economic cycle at just 1.3% year-over-year. US bank asset growth has seemingly stalled and is nearing contractionary territory.

Declining assets for the US banking system is not typically a bullish sign or a sign of increased liquidity, but rather the opposite. As the Fed continues to raise interest rates and also continues to reduce their balance sheet, we can expect more liquidity contraction and thus, more declines in US bank assets.

Total Commercial Bank Assets (Billions) | Total Bank Assets Year over Year Change:

The contractionary actions from the Federal Reserve also can be seen clearly in the monetary base. As a reminder, the monetary base is comprised of excess reserves from the baking sector held at the Federal Reserve as well as cash in circulation.

The monetary base was declining at the end of 2015 and at the start of 2016. These contractionary measures caused a near meltdown in emerging markets at the start of 2016. The declines in risk assets around the world were only abated by a coordinated effort from central banks around the world.

As the Federal Reserve tries to contract monetary policy once again and the monetary base moves toward the lows made in 2016, emerging markets are once again collapsing.

The chart below (left) shows the monetary base in millions, and the year-over-year change in the monetary base (right).

Monetary Base (Millions) | Monetary Base Year over Year Change (%):

As the monetary base contracts, excess reserves are simultaneously reduced in the domestic banking sector. While many investors will say that excess reserves are still plentiful, which is true, the rate of contraction is enough to reduce the liquidity of the US dollar around the world.

As I wrote in the original article back in June:

It is my opinion that as the liquidity contractions intensify, which they will with each passing month, global risk assets (stocks) will decline and the global economy will slow, led first by emerging markets, followed by Europe, China and, lastly, the United States. - June 2018

2. Rising US Dollar Will Continue

It is conventional wisdom that a surging US dollar is bad for emerging markets, specifically those that have taken out large amounts of US dollar denominated debt. Countries that borrow in US dollars are effectively "short" the US dollar as any rise makes the debt relatively harder to pay back.

As we discussed above, the global liquidity picture is contracting rather aggressively and will start to get even more severe as we get closer to 2019.

Below is a great chart from Nordea Markets that shows the relationship between global liquidity and the US dollar. Falling global liquidity, or put another way, less supply of US dollars, results in a stronger dollar.

Over the past six months, the US dollar, defined by ETF UUP. is up 8% while the Emerging Markets Currency ETF, CEW, is down 11% in the same time period.

A rising US dollar or collapsing emerging market currencies will continue to put pressure on emerging market equities.

The table below shows the breakdown of some major currency ETFs over six different time horizons.

The global currency picture is a sea of red with the exception of the US dollar which has posted gains across nearly every duration.

If the dollar continues to rise, which I expect it will, with the most aggressive gains coming right around the turn of the new year, there's significantly more downside left in EEM irrespective of any trade tensions or resolutions.

3. Contracting Global Economy

Before looking at some data that confirms the global slowdown, it's important to take a look at the scorecard for international markets.

With the S&P 500 continuing to make new all-time highs, many investors lose sight of the international equity market picture which has been nothing short of a bloodbath.

When looking at the worst performing countries in the 33 international ETF table below, nearly all of the countries at the bottom of the list areemerging market countries and not all of them are in a trade war with the United States.

The JPMorgan Global composite PMI index has been slowly rolling over since January 2018 when the global economy peaked and the global synchronized recovery started to falter. The global economy is still in expansionary territory, with a reading above 50, but the United States can be primarily responsible for that.

Global PMI Rolling Over:

The recovery in China can be seen very clearly at the beginning of 2016. The Manufacturing PMI was deep in the contractionary territory before the PBOC unleashed a massive stimulus program that kick started the global recovery. The manufacturing index in China has rolled over and is heading back toward the 50 level, near contractionary territory.

The acceleration has clearly abated.

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI:

South Korea, a manufacturing bellwether, has been in contractionary territory in terms of their manufacturing PMI for nearly all of 2018. Contraction-like conditions out of South Korea have historically been a harbinger for global growth scares.

South Korea Manufacturing PMI:

Lastly, the entire Euro Area manufacturing PMI index has started to rapidly tumble coming off the January 2018 high water mark.

Euro Area Manufacturing PMI:

I did not attempt to cherry pick but rather highlight the global PMI plus three other key areas of the global economy including China, South Korea for manufacturing and the entire Euro Area. I's abundantly clear that the momentum in the global economy has stalled out, and while there are not outright contractionary conditions everywhere, the trend has changed to one of deceleration.

As the global economy continues to decelerate, this will push more flows into the safe haven currency, the US dollar, augmenting the rise we are already seeing from aggressive monetary policy and reduced liquidity conditions.

Summary

There's significantly more downside left in emerging markets. Aggressive monetary from the "world" central bank is creating a liquidity drain on the global financial system. As liquidity is reduced around the world, in US dollar terms, the US banking system is starting to pull back and causing a US dollar shortage. This dollar shortage is creating massive upward pressure on the US dollar and causing some outright collapses in emerging market currencies.

A faltering global economy, simply due to cyclical trends, is amplifying these trends.

With the Federal Reserve set to raise rates two more times this year and continue to contract the balance sheet, these trends are likely to continue.

I expect a higher US dollar through Q1 of 2019 and more downside in emerging markets.

Short EEM against long SPY remains a favorable setup.

