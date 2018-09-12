A Fully Funded Lithium Mine Developer Trading At 27% Of Its Project's After-Tax NPV

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) is a Canadian company focused on the development of its world-class Whabouchi lithium project located in Quebec. The aim of the company is to build the mine and a processing facility and to supply the battery industry with high-quality lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. The mine, as well as the electrochemical facility, are under construction now, with first spodumene production expected in Q3 2019 and first lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate production expected in Q3 2020.

NMKEF data by YCharts

Although the project seems to be on track, Nemaska's share price has suffered lately. The year-to-date performance is really awful, as the shares of the company are 70% down. The whole lithium sector has experienced a downward pressure caused by declining lithium prices, however, the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) is down only by 20%. The main reason for Nemaska's underperformance is a huge share dilution. The company issued more than 448 million new shares to raise C$454 million (~$345 million). As a result, the volume of outstanding shares more than doubled. However, the project is fully funded now, and barring any unexpected complications, there is no threat of any further share dilution.

Moreover, the equity offering was made at C$1 (~$0.76) per share (360 million shares) and C$1.12 (~$0.85) per share (88.46 million shares). Right now, the shares can be bought for C$0.73 (~$0.55) and the market capitalization of the company is only $457 million.

The Project

Nemaska Lithium's plan is simple. The lithium-containing material will be extracted from the spodumene hard rock deposit at Whabouchi, then it will be sent to Nemaska's electrochemical plant in Shawinigan, where high purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate will be produced. The final products will be delivered to battery makers and used for the production of batteries for notebooks, mobile phones, electric vehicles, etc.

The Whabouchi deposit is big enough to support several decades of mining operations. Over the first 24 years of the expected mine life, spodumene will be extracted from an open pit. For another 9 years, an underground operation will take place. The total reserves include 36.7 million tonnes of ore grading 1.4% Li 2 O. The volume of contained Li 2 O is estimated at 514,520 tonnes. Source: Nemaska Lithium

There is also some potential for expansion of the initial 33-year mine life. Although a big part of the inferred resources will be treated as a waste-rock during the process of accessing the open-pit reserves, it is possible to speculate that they may be profitably processed later, if the lithium price is high enough. Moreover, also the underground part of the deposit contains sizeable resources not included in reserves.

According to the January 2018 feasibility study, the Whabouchi mine should be able to produce 213,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate containing 6.25% Li 2 O per year on average, over the 33-year mine life. The Shawinigan electrochemical plant should be able to convert the produced spodumene concentrate into approximately 23,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide and 11,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year.

Especially the lithium hydroxide will be important for Nemaska Lithium. Lithium hydroxide is a premium product that commands higher prices compared to lithium carbonate. As of September 7, the carbonate cost approximately $16,500/t (cif) or $12,000/t (exw), while the hydroxide price was around $19,500/t (cif) or $17,800/t (exw). Moreover, Nemaska should become the World lowest cost and biggest lithium hydroxide producer (chart below). Nemaska should be able to produce lithium hydroxide at a cost of $2,811/t and lithium carbonate at a cost of $3,403/t.

Source: Nemaska Lithium

It is also important to note that the tests of materials produced at the Phase 1 plant (a small-scale pilot facility used to verify Nemaska's processing methods and to produce samples for the battery producers) have shown that Nemaska's lithium hydroxide is of a higher purity compared to lithium hydroxide produced by Nemaska's competitors. According to Nemaska's CEO:

Cathode producers are primarily concerned with the impurity levels in the lithium hydroxide they receive from suppliers, as these impurities impact the overall performance of the battery. Our lithium hydroxide compares very favourably to that of our peers in the industry and is well within the acceptable specification limits of cathode producers globally. Following discussions with multiple cathode makers, I believe ours is one of the best lithium hydroxide products available today.

The initial CAPEX is estimated at C$801 million ($616 million). Using the lithium hydroxide (exw) and lithium carbonate (exw) prices of $14,000/t and $11,719/t respectively, the resulting after-tax NPV(8%) equals to $1.8 billion and the after-tax IRR equals to 30.5%. The current corporate presentation shows also NPV and IRR reflecting the structure of the C$1.1 billion ($840 million) financing package. Although the NPV has declined slightly, to $1.7 billion, the IRR has increased to 56%.

Although the mine and electrochemical plant construction should cost only $616 million, Nemaska Lithium has raised some additional money to cover the interest payments, working capital needs and also to have some reserve for unexpected events. The financing package consists of the abovementioned equity financing worth C$454 million, a $150 million lithium stream and $350 million of senior secured bonds that bear an interest rate of 11.25%. Based on the lithium stream agreement, Orion Mining Finance will receive 14.5% of all lithium hydroxide and carbonate produced at Nemaska's Shawinigan electrochemical plant. Orion will subsequently pay to Nemaska 40% of proceeds from the sale of the products. In other words, Orion will receive approximately 8.7% of Nemaska's sales. Although the volume of products deliverable under the stream agreement is capped at 5,000 tonnes, the stream is very favorable for Orion. Given the structure of the lithium stream, Orion should recover its initial investment pretty quickly (in less than 5 years if the current lithium prices prevail) and it will be collecting net profits for the remaining 3 decades of operations.

The mine and the electrochemical plant construction is well underway. The project is fully permitted and fully funded and the pilot plant has shown that the whole concept is working well. Nemaska Lithium has closed off-take agreements with several partners including Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF), LG Chemical (OTCPK:LGCLF), FMC (FMC) or Northvolt. Moreover, as a bonus, it has closed also an off-take agreement for the spodumene concentrate. It means that the spodumene concentrate that should be produced at the Whabouchi mine from Q3 2019 will generate some cash-flows before the Shawinigan electrochemical plant is fully ramped-up, probably in late 2020 or early 2021. The revenues from the spodumene concentrate sales will further de-risk the project as they will create a buffer to cover some unexpected cost overruns or construction delays. In other words, the main risks are related to the lithium market itself right now.

The lithium market

The lithium prices have experienced a steep growth in 2017 (chart below), mainly due to the growing demand of battery producers. However, a steep growth of demand for lithium has been expected for some time and as a result, several projects should start lithium production in the coming years. As a result, especially the spodumene concentrate prices should decline in the near future. On the other hand, the hydroxide and carbonate prices should do relatively well, continually rising during the whole 2020's. This is probably a more optimistic view.

Source: Nemaska Lithium & Roskill

On the other side, there is the prediction of Morgan Stanley that expects the lithium carbonate prices to hover in the $8,000-10,000 range during the 2020-2025 period. In this case, the lithium hydroxide prices would probably move in the $10,000-12,000 range. Morgan Stanley based this prediction on the assumption that Chile will increase its production volumes significantly and that also the efficiency of the Chinese lithium producers will increase over time. Although the February Morgan Stanley's opinion may turn out to be too pessimistic, it is one of the main factors that initiated the 2018 lithium market weakness.

There are also some opinions stating that the fear of lithium oversupply that helped to push the lithium prices down may actually help to avoid the oversupply. As the new projects need to be financed, the current lithium market weakness may limit the amount of money flowing into the lithium mining sector notably. If some of the projects are postponed or suspended, the projected lithium oversupply may turn into a deficit quite easily.

Of course, the higher lithium prices, the better for Nemaska Lithium. However, as shown in the abovementioned charts, Nemaska is expected to become the lowest-cost lithium hydroxide producer by far. And it should be relatively comfortably positioned right in the middle of the lithium carbonate cost curve. It means that even if the lithium prices experience a dramatic decline, Nemaska Lithium should be profitable also in a situation when its competitors are bleeding heavily. Nemaska's debt of $350 million shouldn't be a problem. Even at notably lower lithium prices, Nemaska should be able to repay or refinance it relatively easily.

Conclusion

Nemaska Lithium presents a big opportunity, at its current share price of $0.54 and market capitalization of $457 million. Its assets are located in Canada, the project is fully permitted and fully funded, the off-take agreements are already signed and the construction is well underway. The main risk is related to the lithium price development right now, however, given that at the current lithium prices the after-tax NPV(8%) of the project is approximately $1.7 billion, there is a huge margin of safety for the new investors. The downside risk is pretty limited, given the huge gap between the market capitalization and the NPV of the project. If the current lithium prices prevail, Nemaska Lithium's share price should grow at least by 300% over the next 2-3 years. If the lithium prices grow, the sky is the limit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMKEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.