Seven Stars Cloud Group Gains Aren't Likely To Last Long

If you're considering an investment in Seven Stars, be sure to consider the risks.

In the details of the deal, we see that Seven Stars only has exclusivity on a small portion of it.

Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) gained well over 10% in early trading on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, after the company announced that it entered into a $6 billion deal with a leading financing company in China.

With the deal garnering quite a bit of attention, I dug in, finding that things aren't always as they seem. First and foremost, even if Seven Stars had exclusivity in the entire agreement, it wouldn't generate $6 billion in revenue as a result. Going further, I found that exclusivity is only present for a small portion of the agreement.

Going further, the company's most recent financial statement shows that it has very little time before it will need to get its hands on funding. With a recent dilutive offering, I don't believe that management's interests align well with those of investors.

While the new contract mentioned above is good news, it is not likely going to be enough to pull Seven Stars Cloud Group out of the hole. If you're thinking about investing on this news, it's important to take time in consideration of the risks that come along with this stock.

The "$6 Billion" Deal Explained

On September 11, 2018, Seven Stars issued a press release announcing that its Ideanomics arm closed a $6 billion deal. The deal was between Ideanomics and the largest automobile financer in China, First Auto Loan. The agreement spans a term of 3 years, and looks like it will generate a substantial amount of revenue for the company. That is, until you look further into the details.

Once I read a bit into the press release, one thing that jumped out at me was the breakdown of this $6 billion, which actually turns out to be about $6.1 billion.

The deal surrounds financing activities, about $5.1 billion of which are expected to take place in China with the remaining approximately $1 billion taking place in financing agreements conducted outside of China.

Interestingly, the press release stipulates that Seven Stars will have exclusivity when it comes to financing activities outside of the United States. Adversely, in China, where the vast majority of activities under this agreement will take place, the company does not have exclusivity. Instead, it will be collaborating with other companies for the lion's share of this agreement.

Also, it's important to go further into the revenue potential of this agreement. The press release made it seem as though the $6 billion number was the amount of money that Seven Stars would generate in revenue. However, that's not the case.

That $6 billion figure relates to the amount of financing that will be provided through this fintech partnership. The financing will be used essentially to fund leases on upgraded vehicles as ride-sharing companies in China work to meet government regulations, requiring upgrades to electronic vehicles. So, the $6 billion figure isn't revenue from the deal, it is the amount of financing that will be involved in the overall transaction. I've read through every word of the press release multiple times and did not find one mention of just how much revenue would actually be generated through this agreement.

The financing associated with these agreements will be secured through fixed income and asset-backed security offerings. These offerings are expected to take place through both traditional distribution channels as well as Veloscity Ledger's blockchain-based offering for global activities. So essentially, Seven Stars will be working with First Auto Loan to raise billions in funding that it will then turn around and use to fund leased vehicles for rideshare services. This means that instead of the agreement generating a revenue of $6 billion over three years, the actual money earned through this agreement could be as small as tens of millions over the course of three years; representing a drop in the bucket for Seven Stars, a company that generated $144.34 million in revenue in the fiscal 2017 year.

The Seven Stars Financial Data Leaves Much To Be Desired

After looking into the company's most recent financial report, more concerns started to arise. During fiscal 2017, Seven Stars Cloud Group produced $144.34 million. Unfortunately, the cost of that revenue was $137.19, bringing the gross profit to $7.15 million.

After deducting operating expenses of $16.93 million, the company was left with a loss from operations of $9.78 million. After accounting for interest costs, changes in equity, and other expenses, the total loss for 2017 came in at approximately $10.19 million.

This loss becomes very concerning when you take a look at the balance sheet. At the end of fiscal 2017, the company only had about $7.2 million in cash on hand. That means that at the end of 2017, the company only had enough cash on hand to make it through about eight and a half months of losses. Once this cash runs out, the company will have to get creative and find a way to get its hands on funding.

A Recent Dilutive Transaction Outlines The Company's Willingness To Dilute Shares

Any time I look into a stock, I like to see if there have been any recent dilutive transactions. My idea on this is that if things have gotten tough enough that it requires taking value from shareholders to dig your way out of the hole, chances are that the right moves aren't being made. So, recent dilutive transactions are always a red flag for me.

When it comes to Seven Stars Cloud Group, there was a very recent transaction that diluted shares heavily. On July 30, 2018, Seven Stars announced a series of transactions that would generate approximately $26 million in funding. While a large amount of money was raised in these dilutive transactions, they weren't at the best interest of investors.

The Takeaway

It makes sense that Seven Stars is in the news, the deal announced with First Auto Loan is a pretty big one. On the other hand, it's not quite as big as I believe many are perceiving it to be. This, combined with the fact that financially, the company is on shaky ground concerns me. Add in the fact that the company recently raised millions in a dilutive offering, suggesting that management's interests aren't aligned with those of investors, and we have what I believe to be a recipe for declines ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.