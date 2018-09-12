Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - 8% Yielder With One Of The Highest UNII Balance Per Share

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

On a weekly basis, the price of the main index, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) fell by $0.66. Of course, we should take into consideration the fact that it paid a dividend of $0.37.

On the chart above, I have highlighted the price trading range which was formed after the sharp decline at the beginning of the current year. The main resistance level can be found around $86.55 and just a week ago, we were about to see a test of it. On the other side, the main support level can be found around $84.90. In case there is a range breakout, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

If you still do not have any high-yield CEFs in your portfolio, I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds, and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.08 bps but the current levels remain one of the lowest for the past decade.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors. It is only 0.31 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced the renewal of open market share repurchase programs for twenty of their funds. Under the current repurchase program, each fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2018, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares.

Several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly distributions:

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) $0.0850 per share.

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GHY) $0.0825 per share.

New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) $0.0550 per share on the company’s common stock

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) $0.0206 per share.

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) $0.0475 per share.

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) $0.0650 per share.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEMKT:HNW) $0.0950 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) $0.0964 per common share. The change from prior distribution is $0.0124

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco High Income Trust II

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample represents the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. Based on the Z-score indicator, the table provides us with interesting "Long" opportunities. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease in the values of the metric which corresponds to the recent downtick of the benchmark.

We have a new leader in the face of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Over the past week, its price fell by $0.18 and currently we find it with a Z-score of -1.20 points. Also, the fund is traded at an attractive discount of 11.17%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer High Income Trust

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -0.35 point. A week ago, the average Z-score was -0.20 point. As you see from the chart below, just for a month we saw a significant change in the average value of the statistical parameter.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) is taking the first place of the ranking with Z-score of 1.40 points. We still cannot consider it as a "Sell" candidate because the CEF's price is trading below its net asset value. A shift from a discount to a premium may be an indication to review it as a potential "Short."

Last time, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the leader of the table and we discussed that it can be used as a hedging reaction of a "Long" position. Over the past three days, the price of the fund fell by more than $0.55.

Source: Barchart.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the funds from the sector are traded at discount. Over the past two months, they increased their prices and part of the statistical edge has vanished, but at all the period remains favorable for seeking of potential "Long" positions. The above sample represents the funds from the high-yield sector with the highest discount. As you see, only a bunch of them have a Z-score less than -1.00 point.

The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -8.50%. Last week the average spread between prices and net asset values was -8.19%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand are the closed-end funds which are traded at a premium. Apparently, we have only three participants with a price above their net asset value. I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them. The first reason is that their premiums do not seem high enough to me and the second is because of their low Z-scores. It does not make sense to use the indicator if its value is between 0 and 1 point. In that scenario, we cannot talk about a statistical edge.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com



In the table above, you can see the funds from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. Currently, the average return for the past five years is 6.28% for the sector. Usually, I try to combine the return with the discount and the Z-score in order find a fundamental and statistical reason to review the candidate.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com



These funds are the ones with the lowest return on net asset value for the past five years. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is sitting on the first position of the ranking, but it is important to know that this is a non-leveraged fund with a relatively high daily volume of 334,000 shares.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.89% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.22%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com



We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for this sector is 24.70%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The fund which I am going to review today is the Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AIF). The spread between its price and net asset value is 10.52% and its Z-score is relatively low compared to the average value of the sector. I also paid serious attention to its UNII balance per share and coverage ratio. Additionally, we have already seen that this fund has one of the highest returns on net asset value for the past five years.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. is one of the funds with pretty stable net asset value and price. Usually, we do not observe a significant change in their values.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

The fund's coverage ratio is 107% and it is impressing that we observe an upward trend in the value of the parameter. Also, I could not miss the fact that its UNII balance per share is one of the highest in the sector. All of these positive factors were reflected on the distribution rate of the fund and in June, we saw an increase in the dividend.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." A brief overview of the investments shows that "Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals" and "High Tech Industries" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The fund seeks current income with preservation of capital through investment in different types of credit instruments including senior, structured loans and high yield corporate bonds. Inevitably, you will notice the big portion of "Loans" in its portfolio. That is why it will be an appropriate task to compare it not only to High-Yield CEFs but to Senior Loan CEFs, as well.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

We do have a yield on the price of 8.02% and a yield on the net asset value of 7.17%. The current distribution is $0.1040 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

Below is the comparison with the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and how their prices and net asset values change over the past year. As we discussed, the fund is a little bit different from rest of the funds in the sector. Therefore I will compare it to the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSE:BKLN), as well.

Source: Ycharts, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares and Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

Source: Ycharts, Invesco Senior Loan ETF and Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

As a hedging reaction, we can use the Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) or the Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) from the Senior Loan sector.

Source: Ycharts, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

Source: Ycharts, Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, AIF can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/09/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

