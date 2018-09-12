Regulators Continue To Demand Real Change At Wells Fargo

For the upcoming few months to year the bank seems to still be stuck in trying to fix what appears to be a deeply troubled business culture.

However growth has stalled and likely will continue to be relatively flat due to the financial and business practice limitations now in place on Wells Fargo.

The bank is unlikely to fall too much more, as regulators may be hesitant to press the company with even more drastic punishments beyond just fines.

Recent actions by the DOJ and OCC show Wells Fargo is having difficulty accommodating regulatory demands and may even have more scandals to be sanctioned for.

Wells Fargo is unlikely to grow at meaningful levels until the asset cap and risk controls placed on it earlier this year by regulators are lifted.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has held relatively steady over the past few months as a small rally in the early summer has stalled as regulatory troubles and earnings stagnation have continued to hold the bank from growing back to its former statute.

As recent events have shown, Wells Fargo is likely to face continued significant headwinds for at least the upcoming year or so as it continues to find solid working ground with authorities in the hopes of potentially being allowed to grow its assets once again.

Regulators Show They Are Serious About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo's poor Q2 2018 earnings back in July demonstrated how the asset cap and risk management procedures ordered by federal financial regulators are indeed now significantly restricting Wells Fargo's growth opportunities. In order to pull out of this stalled slump, it will need to properly accommodate regulator demands.

However it seems at the moment that, astonishingly, not only are regulators not seemingly seeing the right amount of progress in the $276 billion market capitalization bank but are even seemingly investigating potential causes for more sanctions.

Many of Wells Fargo's problems in the past few years have been over fraudulent practices in its retail banking segment, whether through credit cards, insurance, checking and savings accounts, or asset management. However in the past few days it appears now the Department of Justice, based off discoveries of increased nefarious practice contagion in the bank, is investigating the bank's business banking unit over fraudulent information modification. This is right after the significant $2.09 billion penalty the DOJ implemented in August over loan quality misrepresentations for mortgages.

Compounding this, the financial regulators overseeing Wells Fargo's risk management restructuring, which it needs to satisfy in order to have its asset cap someday removed, appear to not be pleased with its progress toward really being the "new bank" it's advertising in its new commercials campaign.

Just a few days ago, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency rejected a Wells Fargo plan to compensate those it overcharged for car insurance due to wanting greater certainty that as many customers as possible affected are contacted and paid.

These DOJ and OCC troubles in the past few days and weeks are unfortunate for Wells Fargo investors who were hoping for a quicker resolution to the regulatory sanctions implemented upon the bank that have contributed so greatly to its treading water and even decline over recent years and in particular recent months.

Wells Fargo needs to assure regulators that it's not simply putting bandages on its nefarious practices that led to its incredible series of sanctions and investigations, as that was what Wells Fargo already was doing prior to the historic asset restriction implemented early this year. Rather, it seems regulators want a clean slate of serious, fundamental, "real" changes before it will allow Wells Fargo to move forward and are not simply rubber stamping its risk management plans and changes.

Wells Fargo at the moment seems to be failing in that goal and is in continued regulatory turbulence. It may not cause Wells Fargo's stock to decline too much further, as it seems unlikely regulators would implement even harsher sanctions than the already harsh ones implemented on the bank. But it likely means that Wells Fargo will continue to remain at current levels or only see minor growth for the upcoming few months to year as it comes to terms with both its own culture and with its regulatory overseers.

Conclusion

As evidenced by the investigations, consent orders, and sanctions over the past few years Wells Fargo is a bank with systematic and deep problems in how it has treated its customers. Regulators have stepped in with the intention to seemingly try to truly, really clean up the bank, a tough task and one that will keep Wells Fargo stock at depressed growth rates until it is accomplished.

Based on recent indicators and events, it seems Wells Fargo has a long way to go until it does truly live out its "Established 1852. Re-established 2018" advertising campaign theme.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.