TMK: Promising Short Term, Risky Long Term

Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO (OTCPK:TMKXY), or TMK for short, is a value investment that is hostage to two factors: oil prices and the fact that it is a Russian stock. While some investors may find these risks not worth taking seriously due to the favorable short-term situation TMK presently has, to my mind they do merit more serious discussion.

As the company itself is little covered, it is best to introduce it: TMK is in the business of manufacturing and distributing seamless and welded pipes for the energy industry in the Russian, American, and European markets. Included within its product portfolio is boiler tube, drill pipe, line pipe, mechanical pipe, structural pipe, and most prominently, oil country tubular goods, or OCTGs. While TMK is also involved in the steel scrap business through its subsidiary, ChermetServis-Snabzhenie, and provides consulting services within the domestic and international pipeline industries, the oil and gas industry's need for piping is where TMK derives the bulk of its revenue from. The bulk of TMK's sales come from its home market, as its Q2 2018 report illustrates:

Market Segment Sales By Tonnes Russia 812,0000 America 210,000 Europe 53,000

However, the low oil prices of recent years has had a knock-on effect on the demand for piping. As the price of oil fluctuates, so does TMK's productivity and profitability. The following graph shows the performance of oil prices (BNO) over the past five years.

The fluctuation in oil prices is mirrored by TMK's revenue figures over the same timeframe.

Year Revenue (₽) Revenue ($) Revenue (%) 2013 204.98 billion 2.91 billion - 2014 232.01 billion 3.29 billion 13.19 2015 252.96 billion 3.59 billion 9.03 2016 223.63 billion 3.17 billion -11.60 2017 256.28 billion 3.64 billion 14.60

The recent quarterly figures also continue this pattern.

2018 Quarter Revenue (₽) Revenue ($) Revenue (%) Q1 72.46 billion 1.03 billion 3.10 Q2 84.09 billion 1.19 billion 16.06

The company has remained productive during this timeframe, though the drops in 2014 and 2016 are eye-catching. From the perspective of profit, the figures are more stark, but also in line with oil price fluctuations.

Year Net Income (₽) Net Income ($) Net Income (%) 2013 213.93 million 3.04 million - 2014 -215.56 million -3.06 million -200.76 2015 -363.19 million -5.16 million -68.49 2016 166.63 million 2.37 million 145.88 2017 35.55 million 504,703 -78.67

Again, the recent quarterly figures conform to the same pattern.

2018 Quarter Net Income (₽) Net Income ($) Net Income (%) Q1 526.97 million 7.48 million 166.37 Q2 1.26 billion 17.88 million 139.43

Although TMK's profits have been fluctuating over the past five years, it has still been able to pay a dividend. The dividend itself has fluctuated, but it has not been stopped.

Year Dividend (₽) Dividend ($) 2013 0.78 0.01 2014 0.397* 0.01 2015 2.42* 0.03 2016 1.94* 0.03 2016 1.96 0.03 2017 2.28 0.03

*Denotes interim dividend payments as opposed to full-year payments.

So, in light of the above, how has TMK come out of the last five difficult years? At present, TMK has total assets of ₽318.76 billion ($4.53 billion) against total liabilities of ₽4.6 billion ($65.3 million), meaning it has equity of ₽314.16 billion ($4.46 billion). TMK's long-term debt of ₽156.87 billion ($2.23 billion) thus gives a debt-to-assets ratio of 59.91% - high, but sustainable. And debt has been paid down from ₽161.77 billion ($2.3 billion) in the previous year. In short, TMK has survived. The question is: can it thrive?

Going forward, short-term TMK is sitting pretty. There are encouraging macro signs in that the global economy overall is performing better than many doomsayers would have you believe. The recent consideration regarding U.S. tax cuts, combined with the reluctance of both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to tighten policy suggests that no imminent threats are on the horizon. In such an environment, oil prices can only benefit, as they have been, and demand for OCTGs can only increase, which will benefit TMK.

Furthermore, as oil prices rise, so too will output, which will entail more drilling and require more drill piping. TMK is well-placed to cater to this requirement, as it has twenty-seven production sites in Russia, the U.S., Canada, Kazakhstan, Oman, and Romania, and ships 3.8 million tonnes of pipes to customers in more than eighty countries.

Other factors that could affect oil prices still loom large in the horizon. For starters, oil prices have also been impacted by geopolitics - specifically, the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela. These factors have impacted supply, which in turn has increased demand, and while they may not be dire threats to the global economy long-term, they will impact oil prices - and indeed have done: oil shot up to $80 per barrel after the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran deal. What affects oil prices, as already noted, affects demand for oil piping, and of course TMK.

Image taken from TMK Group.

The other geopolitical factor is the reality that TMK is a Russian company, headquartered in Moscow with primary trading on the Moscow exchange under the ticker TMRK. Russia has become something of a political pariah in the West in recent years, due to its actions in Ukraine and its alleged interference in Western elections. This negative press has made Russia the cheapest stock market in the world, and consequently provides bargains for investors willing to take the risk of investing in Russia. One such bargain is TMK, which currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, much lower than its five-year-average P/E of 10.44.

Investors who are interested in TMK but are dubious about investing directly on the Moscow Exchange should be aware that the ADR share on the Pink Sheets is sponsored. It also has a secondary Global Depository Receipt, or GDR, on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker TMKS. One share of either the ADR or the GDR is worth four ordinary shares.

In summary, TMK is an interesting value play on oil price rises, and is currently trading with a P/E of 9.98 and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Short-term, it looks like it will do quite well, but investors who want in here for the long haul should be alive to the geopolitical risks surrounding this stock.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.