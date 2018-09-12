Tesla Would Still Be In Trouble If Musk Left

Even with him gone, however, Tesla would still be plagued with problems.

Speculation has run rampant recently on whether Musk continuing at the helm is a detriment to Tesla.

The recent hijinxs of Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk have opened a lot of discussion as to whether he is now a detriment to Tesla. However, Tesla's problems would not be fixed with his departure, and it would remain a poor investment.

Seeking Alpha News Editor Clark Schultz has a summary of the most recent commentary available here, and his summary of the general sentiment is worth quoting in full:

If nothing else there is a general consensus that Tesla's share price is more closely interwoven with how investors feel about the company's CEO than your typical stock. How much up or down, though?

Schultz hits the main issue with Tesla: Musk's person is identified with the company to such an extent that market sentiment towards Tesla will be at least partially viewed by public sentiment towards Musk. And Musk's behavior has lately been so erratic that one would think he is deliberately trying to discredit himself as a competent steward of the company. Recent examples of the consequences of Munk's erratic behavior include:

His announcement to take the company private, which prompted the SEC to open a probe into the accuracy of Munk's claims.

His subsequent backpedalling from the proposal to go private, which prompted short seller Andrew Left, executive editor of Citron Research, to sue Musk and Tesla for alleged stock manipulation.

The departures of Dale Morton and Gabrielle Toledano as CAO and head of HR respectively; Morton felt that his input regarding the difficulties of going private were not being heeded by either Musk or other Tesla executives, which led him to consider his position there pointless. As for Toledano, she was on leave when her resignation was announced, and she and Morgan are among fifty-eight executive departures over the past year. The turnover is indicative of how tough it is to work in a company run by someone like Musk. As Greg Munster of Loup Ventures, a long-time Tesla bull, put it:

I think the reason why he left is because Elon can be tough to work for.

Musk reinforced Munster's observation with his ill-advised decision to smoke marijuana on Joe Rogan's live podcast. It may be legal to do so in California, but it is poor optics elsewhere. This, in combination with the news of Morgan and Toledano, caused the share price to take a hit on Friday 7. Shares closed at $263.24 on Friday, down from $301.69 on Monday.

Aside from his immature public behavior, the grounds for Musk's dismissal - temporarily or permanently - lie in two factors: Tesla has never been profitable since its founding in 2003, and he has presided over the company since its inception; Musk has repeatedly made promises which have subsequently been broken. Among his most recent promises are that Tesla will consistently produce 5,000 Model 3 cars weekly, and that Tesla will not need to raise any capital in 2018 to achieve that aim, because Tesla will:

'become both sustainably profitable and cash flow positive' in the second half of 2018'.

These promises, made in the Q1 2018 update letter, were received with skepticism by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, which was surprising considering that Jonas, like Munster, is also bullish on Tesla. However, Jonas opined that:

It is our view that the challenges in ramping up Model 3 production reflect fundamental issues of vehicle design, manufacturing process, and automation levels that can weigh against the profitability of the vehicle.

The resultant squeeze on margins that the costs of making changes to the Model 3 and the costs of the production line led Jonas to lower his team's long-term operating margin forecast from 14.3% to 9.8%. In short, Jonas does not buy Musk's line on this, and it is not hard to see why.

Musk has previously promised that Tesla would be profitable - in 2016. Specifically, he promised non-GAAP profitability for 2016, GAAP profitability for Q4 2016, and positive cash flow for 2016. None of these promises were fulfilled, of course.

That is not the only familiar line here, though. When the Model 3 was launched in July 2017, Musk tweeted the following on July 2, 2017:

Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec.

So, Musk has trotted out this line before - 20,000 per month = 5,000 per week - and needless to say this expectation went unfulfilled. Between July and December, they had shifted just over 700 Model 3 cars.

And Musk has also previously promised in October 2016 that he did not think it would be necessary to raise capital either through issuing debt or through share dilution. That promise held until August 2017, when $1.5 billion worth of new debt was issued.

In short, what Musk is promising now is what he has promised before, and if a bull like Jonas can become cynical of his claims at this stage, it is hardly surprising that the wider investing community would look at such a track record with a bearish eye. Combine that track record with his recent behavior, and the proposal to replace him with a more credible captain as a means of steadying the ship becomes very robust.

However, even with Musk out of the picture, it is my view that Tesla simply cannot improve. Its lack of profitability over the past five years is telling.

Year Net Income ($) Net Income (%) Earnings per Share ($) Earnings per Share (%) 2013 -74.01 million - -0.62 - 2014 -294.04 million -297.28 -2.36 -280.65 2015 -888.66 million -202.23 -6.93 -193.64 2016 -674.91 million 24.05 -4.68 32.47 2017 -1.96 billion -190.61 -11.83 -152.78

The first two quarters of 2018 show no improvement in this pattern.

2018 Quarter Net Income ($) Net Income (%) Earnings per Share ($) Earnings per Share (%) Q1 -705.99 million -5.06 -4.19 -4.49 Q2 -717.54 million -1.13 -4.22 -0.72

This lack of profitability is a major problem for Tesla given its current financial position. Tesla's massive research and development expenditure and construction of its Gigafactories has resulted in huge long-term debt, which has increased exponentially over the past five years.

Year Long-term Debt ($) 2013 598.97 million 2014 1.85 billion 2015 2.27 billion 2016 7.39 billion 2017 11.15 billion

Once again, the last two quarters show no sign of this trend reversing.

2018 Quarter Long-term Debt ($) Q1 10.49 billion Q2 11.22 billion

Tesla has to service the significant interest payments such debt incurs, which is a tall order for an unprofitable company. And an inability to pay such interest payments will hinder Tesla's ability to finance further research and development, which in turn hurts further growth.

Since Tesla has total assets of $28.66 billion against total liabilities of $23.02 billion, meaning it has equity of $5.64 billion, and that cash on hand amounts to a paltry $2.38 billion, the high debt level is a risk that needs to be taken seriously by investors. No manager, be it Musk or anyone else, would be able to get out of such a financial quagmire without difficulty.

In addition to its unenviable financial position, Tesla also has to contend with competitive threats.

Well-capitalized, long-established automotive firms such as BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF) (OTCPK:BMWYY) (OTCPK:BYMOF), Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY), Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF) (OTCPK:NSANY), and Toyota (TM) are all starting to make significant pushes into the electric vehicle market. All of these firms have the expertise and the production lines to effectively transition to electric vehicles, and all of them have greater brand recognition than Tesla.

Automotive Brand Brand Value ($) Toyota 29.9 billion Mercedes-Benz 25.68 billion BMW 25.62 billion Ford 12.74 billion Honda 12.7 billion Nissan 11.43 billion Audi 9.63 billion Tesla 9.42 billion Maruti Suzuki 6.38 billion Volkswagen 5.99 billion

All of these competitors - Toyota with its Prius Prime, Ford with its Focus Electric hatchback, General Motors with its Chevrolet Bolt EV, Nissan with its Nissan Leaf - are equally poised to carve a significant slice of the electric vehicle market going forward.

To put it mildly, the odds are remote that Tesla - a company which has never been profitable, which has a limited market presence outside the U.S., and which has a high debt load - is able to successfully compete with a number of profitable, long-established automotive companies that have significant global reach, and that can offer their products at more affordable prices to customers. And that situation would be true irrespective of Musk's presence.

In summary, while I think the case for removing Elon Musk from Tesla has merit, I do not believe that his departure would automatically make Tesla a viable investment opportunity. It still has to be able to make a profit, it still has to deal with its high debt burden, and it still has to deal with growing competition. These are issues that Tesla, in its present state, is ill-equipped to cope with, and that will be true for the foreseeable future - Musk or no Musk.

