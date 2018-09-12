Enphase Energy Is Moving Swiftly

A heron is a long-legged bird not known for its speed; a swift, however, with relations to the sparrow, is one of the fastest birds on the planet. Interestingly enough, Enphase Energy (ENPH) is evolving from 3 major microinverter generations built on its "Heron" platform to a newer one code-named "Swift"; the symbolism may hold meaning. With an ARM RISC processor, a 55-nanometer die shrink, and 5-million logic gates, Enphase's "Swift" ASIC will make the upcoming IQ8 the most-intelligent and commercially successful microinverter on the planet, and the only one capable of providing battery-less, offgrid-backup-microgrid resiliency. This article will show how swiftly Enphase is moving, not only with its hardware platform design, but on other fronts, with some that have the potential to take Enphase into vertical markets worth billions.

Enphase's closing of the SunPower (SPWR) deal a quarter ahead of time demonstrates true synergy in action and is a telltale of how swiftly Enphase's newest revenue stream is moving. For SunPower, their focus is on the blossoming global DG market in both residential and C/I, so offloading MLPE responsibility to the leading microinverter company makes sense; for Enphase, the new relationship represents the industry's slow move towards an MLPE standard with an impressive partnership roster now consisting of SunPower, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF), Solaria, LG Solar (OTC:LGEAF), JinkoSolar (JKS), Waaree Energy and Tindo Solar. With SunPower's Tier-1 panel excellence and Enphase's microinverter leadership, some of the world's best solar products will start to debut as early as Q4, and word from some installers hints that SunPower is already selling Enphase in their solutions.

Spotlighting that deal, Enphase's IQ7XS was recently given UL certification; this will enable a swift transition for SunPower from their SolarBridge Pantheon to Enphase's IQ7X and give SunPower's AC Modules a ~3% CEC efficiency boost, making them even better and more competitive. The IQ7X microinverter has been available since Q2, and pairs well with 96-cell Panasonic HIT panels. The 96-cell panel market is expected to be part of a 4GW market by 2020, so with both Tier-1 Panasonic and SunPower partnerships, Enphase's newest market entry has high potency.

Enphase's Swift will be the brains of Enphase's microinverters, AC Modules, and AC Batteries, but in addition to that, Swift as an ASSP competing in the power conversion market, with big industrial semi's like Texas Instruments (TXN), ON Semi (ON), ST Micro Electronics (STM), and Microchip (MCHP), may have potency; these companies sell micro-controllers for power conversion (DC->AC, AC->DC, DC/DC) in various ranges and industrial applications; they sell to companies like Eaton (ETN), GE (GE), ABB (ABB), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF), who turn their reference designs into real products like generators ($2.28B), UPS's ($13.7B), motor drives, and compressors (refrigerator, A/C).

Enphase grew from semiconductor roots, so it might be able to compete in this non-core, vertical market. Enphase had shut down some "non-core" projects during tough times several years ago, but since then, it has had major investments from 3 billionaires, along with an additional recent $5M investment from semiconductor legend and current Director, TJ Rodgers, and a $60M note offering that completed in less than 8 hours; investments such as these, along with $6M from a "mystery partner" mentioned in the last earnings call, portend that "non-core" projects could be revived for vertical market entry. With a 3 to 4-year development cycle, it might make sense to start an ASSP line of business. That opportunity could equate to $100-200M per year at 60-25-35 which is $35-70M in additional operating income in successive years, so $0.3-0.7 per share times a 30 multiple, equating to a $900M-2.1B market cap. Possibly a partnership with Cypress (CY) to make IoT-based power conversion reference designs could be struck, and the resulting chips could be sold to Eaton, GE, et cetera. In this way, Enphase could serve non-core markets without having to make the final product (UPS, generator, motor drive, compressor, et cetera). With the revolutionary Swift ASIC due in Q4, it's a long-term possibility, but as the Romans used to say - tempus fugit or time flies, so that possibility could be swiftly coming.

The primary focus for Swift will propel Enphase into the offgrid-backup-microgrid arena, and with a "battery-less microgrid", Enphase's solution could be disruptive. Competing microgrid solutions use a technique where solar is utilized to charge batteries; when the batteries are charged, the solar is shut off, then the batteries discharge; then the cycle repeats. With Enphase's solution, the solar system can work without having any battery storage, and it works regardless of the utility grid's status; this is the revolutionary part that no other competitor has yet to implement or copy, and it means millions of solar customers will be able to upgrade their systems to microgrid capability at the lowest LCOE without having to buy expensive storage; they can hold off until prices come down.

Competitors like ABB, SMA and SolarEdge (SEDG) all require high-capacity storage from LG Chem, Panasonic, Sonnen and Tesla to operate their microgrid and compensate for the centralized string inverter's handicap, so logically their solution will cost more than Enphase's. These competitors' solutions require large storage to buffer their unused production because they don't have Enphase's droop-based curtailing technology which can precisely control the output of a solar system.

If you consider that existing solar systems shut off when utility grid power fails (anti-islanding) as mandated by safety regulations like UL-1741, there are literally millions of solar systems that could benefit from an Enphase IQ8 upgrade. Because conduit, rails, wiring, et cetera, are already in place, it should be a simple job to turn customer solar systems into "grid-agnostic" ones. Having this "battery-less microgrid" capability alone might incentivize customers to wait for Enphase's upcoming EnCharge products, plus a single vendor solution is always preferable. Enphase's IQ8 may spur a solar upgrade business considering the value added and minimal cost compared to the initial solar system's price tag. In a poll of 100 people in the Florida area with solar systems, 91 were very interested in having their system upgraded to have this capability, 7 did not respond, and 2 said they weren't interested; so, if this microcosm applies to all storage-less solar systems currently in operation across the globe, then that upgrade market could be huge for Enphase.

Since H2-2016, Enphase has sold 25MWh of storage or ~20,000 ACB's representing ~$20M or ~4% of revenue; with ~1.5 batteries per installation, Enphase's ACB holds a respectable market share. A 2nd-gen "ACB 1.5" is due in Q4 with cost reductions from the current model, so ACB revenue, which is classified under "accessory" revenue, should continue to do well.

Besides the upgraded ACB, Enphase also announced 2 new storage products on Analyst Day 2018 (p.38) - the EnCharge 3.3kWh and EnCharge 10kWh; however, a battery supplier was not mentioned. LFP candidates could be BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), CATL, or Saft (OTC:SGPEF). Saft is a strong potential since it is owned by Total S.A. (TOT), which also owns 66% of SunPower. An Enphase-SunPower-Saft-Total alliance would have deep pockets and compete very well against Tesla (TSLA), Sonnen, LG Chem and others. EnCharge's 1.28kW power specification and 3.3kWh capacity could work with Saft's products; this means Saft could be both cell-supplier and off-grid partner expanding their product offerings with Enphase name-brand value. Saft would also be tariff-proof, and for Enphase, it would make for a practically zero-dollar R&D-OpEx burden. An alliance like this would easily fend off Huawei but could strain relations with ACM partners LG and Panasonic that have storage products.

With an Enphase-SunPower-Saft-Total alliance, "optimized-string" competitors, ABB and SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF), would likely be squeezed out of residential solar. ABB and SMA have already ditched their micros in favor of Tigo MLPE, and have limited resources. ABB is an industrial-level company, so their primary focus really isn't on residential. SMA nets $40M/qtr. in residential, 5x less than SolarEdge and 2x less than Enphase. To match Enphase's new IQ8 microgrid feature, ABB and SMA might not be willing to make such an R&D expenditure, something which cost Enphase ~$100M to produce over a 10-year period. Furthermore, in maintaining their global footprint, ABB and SMA lose incrementally by having to support a growing plethora of string inverter models which vary in multiple regions around the world. Enphase's simplified "1-world-SKU" approach and service strategy (single replacement SKU for legacy models) is much more optimal and sustainable. With the mere fact that ABB and SMA "optimized-string" solutions will always have one more device versus Enphase's microinverter solution, common sense should dictate who the winner will be with both solutions at price-parity. Furthermore, both ABB and SMA do not have their own in-house optimizers like SolarEdge, so that is another nail in their MLPE coffin.

With EnCharge, Enphase will be able to compete effectively in places like Hawaii with its grid-tied, self-supply regulations; with ~800k customers, as well as millions of non-Enphase ones, there's a lot of upgrade potential. The nascent storage market is showing signs of serious growth and is expected to be a ~$4.6B market by 2023 (see graph above). According to GTM, the storage market tripled in deployment from last year, and the residential segment grew tenfold y-o-y. Here's a list of advantages which will insure Enphase's upcoming storage solution is a contender in this blossoming market:

1) Reliability - The "EnCharge 3.3kWh" product could have four IQ8 microinverters giving the solution hardware redundancy. Even if one inverter failed, the others would continue to operate. The "EnCharge 10kWh" product will equate to three "EnCharge 3.3kWh" units.

2) Reliability - As battery cells age, their resistance increases, and a group of batteries in series, a "battery farm", is only as powerful as its weakest battery. With Enphase's distributed approach, each battery works in a team effort, but the failure of a team member does not affect the team, and the storage solution continues to operate. Analogous to solving the "shading" problem with a string of solar panels by using microinverters, Enphase's distributed battery solution does the same thing, but for storage.

3) Reliability - Enphase's batteries are passively-cooled, so they do not contain a cooling fan which means that a fan failure is impossible. The Tesla Powerwall is actively-cooled, so it does contain a cooling fan, and therefore, can fail if the fan does. This is just one less potential service headache to deal with, so it is an advantage for Enphase.

4) Availability - is as important as pricing in a purchasing decision. Enphase's ACB has been a subtle success considering its priciness, but its high availability has lessened that cost disadvantage. Unlike Tesla's batteries that serve 2 huge markets where car cell production competes with storage cell allocation, resulting in product delays, Enphase's storage solution will not be used in automobiles, so their single market focus may be an advantage.

5) Performance - With possible specifications for EnCharge at 1.28kW/3.3kWh (4 x 320W IQ8's = 1,280-Watts), it delivers on performance with best in class at a 0.39C charge-discharge rate (C-rating). (EnCharge will take ~2.5-hours to recharge (p.39); Tesla Powerwall: ~2.7 hours; ACB 1.0: ~4.5-hours)

6) Performance - Offgrid-backup-microgrid capability; when the utility grid fails, having a solar system which can still operate regardless of the grid's status will be a godsend, even if that is only during the day. Enphase's IQ8 microgrid will be the cheapest "cure" for "anti-islanding", an attribute mandated for all grid-tied solar systems.

7) Flexibility - EnCharge uses a Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry which makes it heavier than Tesla Powerwall's Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) (p.47), but because of its safer storage chemistry, EnCharge can be stored inside, outside, on the floor, on the wall, almost anywhere.

8) Flexibility, Scalability - the Enphase modular storage solution can be upgraded sans modifications to the existing solution.

9) Flexibility - Enphase's storage units are "hot swappable" meaning the system doesn't need to be shut down to replace a battery.

10) Cost - EnCharge may have a lower $/kWh cost because it doesn't contain cobalt; the Tesla Powerwall uses LiNiMnCoO2 (NMC) and their car batteries use LiNiCoAlO2 (NCA). Costly cobalt may be the crux which helps make EnCharge competitive.

11) Simplicity, Flexibility - The new Swift platform will include an integrated charge controller; it will have input and control sensors to measure battery current, internal inverter temperature, and (micro) grid impedance, and be able to control the energy flow as described in this patent. If Swift-IQ8 fulfills the role of charge controller, that is potentially disruptive, even at the utility scale with its hot-swappable functionality.

Standard lithium modules usually have an integrated BMS but lack the charge controller, so IQ8 would simplify storage configurations by performing multiple responsibilities. A simple Swift-IQ8 storage solution could be competitive versus a separate battery string inverter and DC/DC charge controller, especially considering the additional layer of cabling and configuration removed. If IQ8 is truly "battery cell chemistry agnostic" and can be hooked up to the +/- poles of legacy lead-acid, NiFe, or NiMH batteries, connected in series, then this compatibility will allow Enphase to enter the DIY low-end storage solution market and give brand name value to no-name storage solutions.

In summary, Enphase has exceeded their 30% gross margin goal 2 quarters ahead of time and expects to hit their "30-20-10" budgetary milestone by Q4. IQ7 product expansion is expected to be "more than 65%" in Q3 which equates to major cost savings over previous models; their IQ8 will debut in Q4 and have no Osborne Effect since backward compatibility exists for all previous IQs. With the SunPower news, certification, and IQ7X availability, new revenue streams will be realized in Q3 going forward. RoW revenue from Enphase's recent entry in the German market should also be a contributor to the bottom line. If the SunPower-Saft-Total hypothesis turns out to be true, then Enphase will have even more momentum behind it, but regardless, Enphase is moving swiftly, so "Hang on" Longs!

