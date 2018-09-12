General Electric: Playing Defense

My options strategies continue to ‘pay the piper’ while traditional buy-and-holds offer little more than panic and anxiety for those holding GE.

Those bullish on the future outcome of General Electric’s turnaround prospects certainly need to seek out defensive strategies in the current environment.

As a founding member of the Dow Jones industrials, it is clear that General Electric (GE) is one of the most iconic organizations America’s corporate history. But, in recent years, the company has faced many headwinds. Some have been self-imposed, and some have been dictated by the changing dynamics of the financial market.

The victims of those bearish trends have been the GE’s most loyal shareholders, as the stock has lost 62.6% since July 2016. Furthermore, the benefit of dividends has been limited in its mitigatory influences, as the company has already been forced to capitulate in recognition of the fact that prior managerial strategies have left General Electric in an overtly vulnerable position.

(Image Source)

In an environment like this, the words and wisdom of prizefighter Jack Dempsey may offer the best advice: The best offense is a strong defense. For those invested in General Electric, this means developing advanced strategies that go beyond the buy-and-hold approaches taken by most traditional investors. In my own GE positions, most of the recent success has been generated by adding monthly covered call options as a means for generating additional income from a stock that is clearly stuck in the mud.

Many market pundits have made an attempt to call the bottom in GE stock, and a quick look at any price chart will show you that all (yes, all) of those pundits have been proven incorrect. Most of this activity has been emotional/psychological in nature, as the slow-motion destruction of this mega-conglomerate has, essentially, taken everyone by surprise.

But there are very practical, real world reasons which explain why these declines have occurred. Specifically, in aggregate, institutional investors sold 2.87 million GE shares during the second quarter, (according to the 13F regulatory filings). That follows the 126 million net shares which were already sold during the first quarter.

(Source: Author)

Changes in the bearish severity here may bring some level of comfort to individual investors. But it should be understood that we are still in a period of significant outflows for the stock. This is why General Electric’s next earnings report could ‘make or break’ the company in terms of sentiment (and in terms of its ability to maintain double-digit territory in share prices).

GE will next report earnings on October 19th, and the company is currently expected to post $0.22 in per-share earnings. If accurate, this would represent a decline of -24.14% relative to the same quarter last year. Revenues are expected to come in at $29.89 billion, which would represent a decline of -10.7% relative to the same quarter last year. Full-year earnings are expected to come in at $0.97 per share on revenue of $121.58 billion. If accurate, this would mark annualized declines of -7.62% and -0.42%, respectively.

The broader trends don’t exactly paint a pretty picture for investors, and the suggestion here is that there could be additional turbulence ahead for GE’s loyal shareholders if management fails to deliver. On the positive side, GE bulls can come back to the market’s pessimistic valuations and still cite the stock’s forward P/E ratio of 12.39.

This is far below the average forward P/E seen throughout the industry, which currently stands at 18.37. It is also important to note GE’s P/E/G ratio, which allows us to assess the company’s earnings growth rate expectations. GE currently shows a reading of 2.37, which is above the 1.63 average seen in companies that fall into the “diversified operations” category.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In the coming earnings report, another obvious point will be the success or failure of GE’s proposed turnaround strategy. During the second quarter, the clearest problems could be found in General Electric’s power businesses, which showed a 26% decline in orders. CEO John Flannery’s approach calls for a divestiture of its energy business (Baker Hughes), a reduction in GE Capital, and a spin-off in its healthcare unit. This will allow GE to focus more directly on its longer-cycle businesses. Of course, the downside here is that the healthcare separation will cause GE to lose significant EBITDA and cash flow contributions (which may be needed to support the dividend at a later stage).

In this chart below, I have zoomed into the prior long-term price history outlining the drop toward decade-level lows. This is the view I take when locating shorter-term options trades using covered call strategies. Here, it is important to note that covered call strategies are riskier when implemented prior to an important earnings release.

(Source: Author)

As a general rule, I do not use these strategies in the two weeks before these types of events. There are circumstances in which these rules can be broken and we signal options investors to these types of opportunities through our weekly and monthly newsletters. But I will not be doing this into General Electric’s October number given the broader uncertainties at work for the stock.

My stance remains bullish on the assumption that John Flannery’s aggressive plans to sell assets and improve GE’s balance sheet are rightly guided. As long as the company can focus its attention on power plants, renewable energy, and jet engines, I believe we may still see a happy ending to the General Electric story. Of course, not everything is in Flannery’s control and investors may not fully rally behind his specific deals for divestiture. We may also see a broader downturn in stocks, now that the central equities benchmarks have reached record levels.

Both of these scenarios could weigh heavily on GE share prices as it remains one of the market’s least-loved stock choices. Moreover, problems could still unfold even in the event that Flannery’s plans are enacted with flawless execution. Specifically, large-scale earnings dilution could be seen as proceeds from asset sales are used to reduce General Electric’s debt and pension deficits. The combined influence of these factors suggests many uncertainties lie ahead for those long GE.

(Image Source)

I mean no disrespect to the sage wisdom of historical prizefighter Jack Dempsey. But, as market investors, it is still important to take a more offensive and proactive stance in our positions when we are dealing with problematic stocks. In the somewhat lesser wisdom of the great Dwight Schrute, it might be said that this means utilizing strategies that go beyond the traditional buy-and-hold stances in GE (which, previously, may have worked for investors for decades).

Fortunately, advanced options techniques look to be custom suited for this difficult environment in GE. With the exception of the pre-earnings period, I will continue to utilize covered call options for my bullish position on GE in order to generate additional income if these bearish pressure cooker conditions remain for the stock. All told, the final months of this year will probably look very interesting for those holding asset exposure to this storied company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.