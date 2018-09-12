Canopy Growth: The King Of Cannabis Doesn't Come Cheaply

Despite that rich valuation, I rate Canopy Growth as a speculative buy, but encourage investors to dollar-cost-average in rather that purchasing on the back of a massive run since August 14.

Constellation investment gives Canopy Growth a huge cash balance which will enable the company to compete aggressively in every world market as they open up.

(All prices herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. Canopy Growth trades as TSE:WEED and as CGC. Both have excellent liquidity, so invest in whichever market you prefer.)

WEED data by YCharts

Executive Summary

Canopy Growth (CGC) is the largest cannabis company in the world by enterprise value. This title is well deserved. Canopy Growth has had amazing execution to date. They are the only company to secure supply agreements with every single province and territory (10) that have announced supply agreements - the second-best has eight supply agreements.

This is far from Canopy Growth's only superlative. They also have the largest production capacity, the largest supply agreement volume, and the largest cannabis inventory of the large Canadian cannabis companies. Canopy Growth also is the richest and best-capitalized cannabis company, thanks to a $5 billion investment from Constellation (STZ), which I previously wrote about: "Constellation's Risky, Leveraged Bet On Canopy Growth."

In an emerging industry - recreational cannabis is not even yet legal in Canada, and could (by my estimate) be a $90 billion market in the United States in 10 years - Canopy Growth's huge cash position will allow the company to aggressively expand into every new market that opens. If price were not an issue and you could invest in only a single cannabis company and walk away for 10 years, Canopy Growth is likely to be the safest investment in the industry.

However, Canopy Growth's amazing execution and well-capitalized balance sheets do not come cheaply. Shares are costly, trading at a significant premium to its Canadian-traded peers. Because of this high price, investors should be a bit cautious about an investment in Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth is the best company in Canadian cannabis but may not represent the best value in Canadian cannabis due to its high price. I rate Canopy Growth as a speculative buy but would encourage investors to seek an attractive entry point and consider dollar-cost averaging their way into a position.

Brief Business Overview

Canopy Growth has an excellent Investor Presentation (August 2018) which all new investors should review. In short, Canopy Growth is a Canadian cannabis company which currently sells medical marijuana and will soon (legalization is October 17) sell recreational cannabis in Canada.

(Investor Presentation)

Canopy Growth also has international operations and can be expected to expand into international markets - both recreational and medical - as those markets open. Canopy Growth's international operations include distribution in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Australia and production facilities in Denmark and Jamaica, with further cultivation plans in Colombia and Lesotho.

(Investor Presentation)

In addition to the brands above, Canopy Growth also purchased Hiku Brands, with the transaction closing August 30:

“Leaves begin to turn. Canopy adds bold new brands. Ready for retail,” commented Bruce Linton, Chairman and Co-CEO, Canopy Growth. “The Tweed and Vert brands we’ve built are now complemented with the likes of DOJA, Tokyo Smoke, Maitri, and Van der Pop, placing the taste-makers of tomorrow’s cannabis industry on the same team.” Press release, September 5, 2018

The market opportunity here is relatively simple: Recreational cannabis will be legal in Canada Oct. 17. A Government of Canada-commissioned study estimated that cannabis use will be 926,000 kg in the first year of legalization (my take on that in my article "The Cannabis Chronicles: Higher Demand For Cannabis Than Expected"). Other countries are likely to legalize over the next 5-10 years as well. Should the United States legalize, for example, I have estimated that the market could be worth $90 billion in sales every year. The global legal market has been estimated, by others, to reach ~$150 billion by 2025.

This is a huge, untapped market, especially if public opinion toward recreational cannabis continues to improve.

(Source)

Constellation Investment

On August 15, it was announced that Constellation Brands would purchase 104.5 million shares of Canopy Growth for $48.60/share. Along with these shares, Constellation also received 139.8 million warrants as part of the deal. See "Share Structure and Dilution" for more details on those warrants. After the deal, Constellation owns ~38% of Canopy Growth shares and has enough warrants to take their ownership stake well over 50%.

(Canopy Growth Presentation Regarding STZ Investment)

Constellation's investment into Canopy Growth is potentially the biggest news in Canadian cannabis since Justin Trudeau first promised to legalize recreational cannabis. This investment - which puts Canopy Growth into a great cash-rich position in an expanding market - also kick started a boom in cannabis share prices. Since that Aug. 14 investment, Canopy Growth shares are up over 100%, and the cannabis market ETFs (MJ and HMMJ.to, a Canadian investment) are both up ~50%.

CGC data by YCharts

Production Capacity

(Investor Presentation)

Canopy Growth has 2.4 million square feet of licensed production facilities in Canada and an additional 3.2 million square feet of expansion underway (MD&A). The company also has 400,000 square feet licensed in Denmark and Jamaica.

(Q1/19 MD&A)

Unlike many other companies, Canopy Growth prefers to state its production in square feet rather than in kilograms/year. Some have estimated that 5.6 million square feet might be ~750,000 kg/year, but CGC does not publish any official estimate. For their part, Canopy Growth de-emphasizes production, with their investor presentation stating, "distribution drives revenue, capacity alone does not" (shown below).

Regardless of exactly how many kilograms they can grow from these 5.6 million square feet, Canopy Growth has a huge amount of production. For comparison, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) has 4.5 million square feet of production planned and projects that area to grow 570,000 kg/year (ACB Investor Presentation, August 2018). The same production/square foot would give Canopy Growth ~710,000 kg/year of production.

In terms of production capabilities, Canopy Growth is unmatched.

Supply Agreements

(Investor Presentation, CGC also has deals in Ontario and Nova Scotia with undisclosed volumes.)

Canopy Growth has a total of 10 supply agreements which span every single province that has announced supply agreements:

Saskatchewan is not likely to have supply agreements, as they will have private distribution unlike the other provinces. Canopy Growth will have stores in Saskatchewan through their Tweed brand and through Tokyo Smoke (slide 13).

Canopy Growth also inherited Hiku Brands' supply agreements, which include 2,000 kg in Manitoba and undisclosed volumes in British Columbia and Ontario (25 SKUs).

Overall, Canopy Growth has supply agreements which span every single province while the second-best company - Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) - has only eight agreements (missing PEI and Newfoundland). Canopy Growth's 67,519 kg of agreements also is the highest, exceeding the 63,000 kg of Aurora Cannabis.

In terms of obtaining supply agreements, Canopy Growth's execution has been best in class.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Because recreational cannabis is still banned, I do not put a large amount of weight into the income statement. That said, Canopy Growth's most recent income statement shows great growth, with revenue rising from $15.8 million to $25.9 million y/y. As with most cannabis companies, CGC is not profitable yet, with a new loss of $91 million in Q1/19 (ending June 30, 2018).

(Q1/19 FS)

I also highlighted that Canopy Growth has $118 million in inventory. This is highest of the major Canadian cannabis producers. I believe that this figure is important since there may initially be a cannabis shortage until ~2020. I discussed this idea in more depth in my article "The Cannabis Chronicles: Higher Demand For Cannabis Than Expected."

(Author based on company filings)

Canopy Growth's last quarterly report suggested $658 million in cash on hand with $620 million in debt. However, these figures are outdated considering the Constellation Brands investment.

(Canopy Growth Presentation Regarding STZ Investment)

Because of the Constellation investment, Canopy Growth has an additional $5.1 billion in cash. This results in ~$5.8 billion in cash offset by $620 million in debt - a very healthy cash position given cash flows.

(Q1/19 FS)

Canopy Growth's free cash flow in Q1/19 was ~negative $221 million. Given a net cash position of ~$5.1 billion, this is not alarming at all. Canopy Growth should have positive cash flows once cannabis is legalized and as their 5.6 million square feet of facilities come online.

Canopy Growth also paid ~$31 million in stock-based compensation. Given that compensation (not to mention Constellation's 159 million warrants above), we should keep an eye to dilution when considering Canopy Growth's value.

Share Structure and Dilution

As of June 30, 2018, Canopy Growth has 201,320,116 shares outstanding. However, the Constellation deal added 104,500,000 new shares as well as new warrants. Further, the closing of the Hiku deal added 7,476,586 new shares as well as new warrants. Through those transactions and two other transactions (see note 28), Canopy Growth has ~318 million shares outstanding.

Canopy also has many options and warrants outstanding, further diluting shareholders. This is not problematic - unprofitable companies can and should use stock-based compensation to pay for things when possible and to limit cash flow losses - but it's something that investors should keep in mind.

Based on Canopy Growth's STZ presentation, Hiku's Q2/18 FS (Aug 29 filing), and Canopy Growth's Q1/19 FS (notes 18 and 28), Canopy Growth has ~128.8 million options and warrants outstanding. I estimate (Black Scholes) those options to be worth ~$5.1 billion, given a 2.9-year term, a ~$40 strike price, a 2.29% risk-free rate, and volatility of 118.2%.

(Value based on WEED.TO at $67.74) Shares Value Canopy Growth Shares, June 30, 2018 201,320,116 $13.6 billion Constellation new shares 104,500,000 $7.1 billion Other Post-June 30 Transactions 11,746,753 $0.8 billion Total Common Shares, est. 317,566,869 $21.5 billion Warrants/Options, est. 128,801,415 $4.1 billion Total Equity Value $25.6 billion Net Cash $5.2 billion Enterprise Value $20.4 billion Enterprise Value (NYSEARCA:USD) $1.317 U$15.4 billion

(Author based on the above; does not include the 51.3 million VWAP Tranche B warrants given to STZ as part of their investment in Canopy Growth.)

In short, Canopy Growth is a very pricey cannabis company with a market cap and enterprise value far exceeding its peers. Based on my own calculations of 26 top cannabis stocks, Canopy Growth's market cap represents ~35% of the market caps of all Canadian cannabis companies.

Comparison to Peers

(Author based on company filings, italicized number is the number of supply agreements with undisclosed volumes.)

Canopy Growth's amazing execution and their well-capitalized balance sheets come at a premium price. Relative to its peers, Canopy Growth is much more expensive per gram of supply agreement - near $300 compared to under $100 for HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). Canopy Growth is cheaper on an EV/production value than Cronos (CRON) but is still on the costlier side on that metric as well.

The usual caveats of relative valuations apply here: This valuation shows Canopy's price relative to its peers and not its value on an absolute basis. As such, if the entire market is either over- or undervalued, it would not be reflected in this chart.

While Canopy Growth looks expensive compared to its peers, this premium valuation may be justified. Canopy Growth has the best execution of all its peers with the most capital, the most production, the most supply agreements (in kg and number of agreements), and the best and biggest investment from an outside company. The combination of excellent management and plenty of capital mean that Canopy Growth is a very good bet to enter into, and succeed in, all new markets that arise within cannabis globally.

Management and capital reserves are exceedingly important in a market where most of the value of every company doesn't come from earnings today but rather from perceptions about future earnings, including those coming from markets (e.g., the United States) where recreational cannabis is not even federally legal yet.

In short, Canopy Growth is expensive compared to its peers, but its management and capitalization may justify that rich valuation.

Risks

WEED data by YCharts

Investments in cannabis are always risky - this is a volatile market and it moves a lot in both directions. This is even more true than usual given the massive run-ups the industry has experienced since August 14 - each of the four companies above is up over 100% since August 14.

When markets rise that quickly, they can fall very quickly as well, which has led to a spurt of short-selling articles on this platform and to a spike in the borrow costs for popular cannabis companies (CGC shares cost 12.71% on $IBKR to borrow as of September 9, 2018). Investors should expect continued volatility as the markets prepare for legalization and beyond.

To that end, I would continue to suggest three things to investors. First, diversify your investments, both within cannabis and between the cannabis sector and other sectors. I put ~15% of my equity investments into cannabis at a maximum and ~5% of my equity investments into any one company. Second, given the recent price spikes, do not invest out of "fear of missing out" but instead invest cautiously - if you wish to enter the market, consider the merits of dollar cost averaging into a position rather than buying today near all-time highs. Third, new investors should strongly consider investing in a cannabis index fund (MJ or OTC:HMLSF) rather than investing directly in cannabis companies. Until you get your feet under you and can meaningfully compare the various cannabis companies and explain why you prefer Canopy Growth over Aphria or Aurora (or vice versa), I would suggest an index fund or broad allocations across the sector.

Takeaways

Canopy Growth is the best-executing and best-capitalized company in Canadian cannabis. Their leadership is shown in having the largest production capacity, the largest production space (5.6 million square feet), the largest inventory, the most supply agreements, and supply agreements for the most volume. As a reward for this leadership, Canopy Growth also received the largest investment in the industry's history.

(Author based on company filings, italicized number is the number of supply agreements with undisclosed volumes.)

Because of all those superlatives, however, Canopy Growth does not come cheap. Canopy Growth also has the highest market cap and the highest enterprise value of all its peers, with a market cap >2x that of second-place Tilray (TLRY). On a relative-valuation basis above, Canopy Growth is more expensive than all its Canadian-traded peers on both metrics.

That premium is not necessarily unwarranted, but it should give investors a bit of pause before diving into ownership head first. There may be better entry points in the future and that it may be wise to initiate a position through dollar-cost-averaging rather than purchasing all at once. This is a volatile industry riding the wave of a massive run since August 14, and corrections may be swift and harsh.

Despite that short-term price risk, however, I rate Canopy Growth as a speculative buy. Shares are likely to rise and fall dramatically in the future. This investment may require that investors have time horizons long enough to see cannabis legalization in countries aside from Canada and requires that investors have stomachs strong enough to own such a volatile stock (118% annualized volatility and a beta of 2.53).

But for those who are not daunted by the prospect of long-term ownership of such a risky asset, Canopy Growth is a great company in the Canadian cannabis industry, albeit at a rich price.

