AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) CEO Gary Kain Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call September 12, 2018 8:15 AM ET

Executives

Gary Kain - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Mark DeVries - Barclays

Mark DeVries

Alright. Good morning. We are going to get started. Very pleased to have Gary Kain, CEO of American Capital Agency up here. Gary had a very and distinguished career in mortgage investing, including time spent running the larger chain portfolio at Freddie Mac. So, given his wealth and knowledge, we always look forward to his comments. With that, I will hand it over to Gary.

Gary Kain

Thanks, Mark for the kind introduction and we obviously greatly appreciate the opportunity to be here today. I also want to thank people in attendance as well as everyone who is participating via webcast. We thank you for your interest in AGNC.

Today, what I want to talk about is why we believe AGNC presents a unique investment alternative in today’s environment and for our stock portfolios that for the most part are pro-cyclical and have investments in companies that benefit from this long running expansion that we have enjoyed kind of starting in 2009. And given the lack of credit risk inherent in AGNC’s portfolio and also the stability of government financing with the borrowed securities, AGNC is somewhat unique and that it’s a defensive instrument that doesn’t need the current expansion to continue in order to produce very strong returns. So I mean again, we think this puts AGNC in sort of a unique category, a defensive stock with a double-digit dividend yield.

So if we turn to Slide 3, I want to take a quick look at how we see the current macroeconomic landscape. I mean, the reality is the U.S. economy has been expanding now for nearly 10 years and this makes it one of the longest expansions that we have seen in recent history. And then the last couple of years have been characterized by global synchronous growth where we have seen almost all major economies performing relatively well and improving over where they were 3 years or 4 years ago. In the U.S. we have also had the recent benefit of some fiscal stimulus and really a roll back of the kind of very harsh regulatory environment that we found ourselves in post crisis. And so when you combine fiscal stimulus with kind of deregulation that’s added a tailwind to an economy that was already obviously doing okay and that’s helped to offset what we have seen from the Fed which is sort of a removal of monetary accommodation both in terms of their balance sheet and in terms of raising rates obviously. So the fit, you saw late in this cycle we have had which we don’t usually see the fiscal stimulus come in, that’s really the kind of the difference this time around. But our view, the current expansion does seem to be to use the phrase a little long in the tooth. And we are starting to see some warning signs with respect to things that could really change the narrative.

And I want to be clear we are not calling for or expecting a recession in the near-term or do we see necessarily an immediate end to the current equity bull market. But that said we do think the risk return equation for the equity market and for credit risk in general or this risk on mindset we do think the risk return equation is starting to change. And some of these warning signs that we see are – show-up first with respect to the international growth picture. I mean clearly – we are clearly seeing the picture in China get a little more concerning, the narratives changing. Obviously, we have the trade disputes and issues like that. We are also seeing there are threats and there continue to be threats is probably the better way to describe it on the – in the EU with respect to nationalistic policies, I mean the obvious kind of issue of today’s Italy which I think is a more material issue than, let’s say, Greece of a few years ago.

So when you look globally, you see those issues you also obviously have the emerging market issues that we hear about in the news all the time. And again while all of these things are – similar things to what we have heard over the last 10 years. They do seem to be kind of bubbling up again. And they are definitely issues that the market has to contend with that are getting some focus. Now in the U.S., I mean we have political kind of divisions that sort of unrivaled in recent history and while the markets have been able to shrug that off. We think that there is certainly a material risk that at some point these start to affect business and consumer confidence. And we do have some near-term threats in that regard and they include the Mueller investigation and the mid-term elections which are likely to certainly the mid-term elections are going to happen in the next couple of months you may hear more kind of after the elections on the investigation side.

So I think big picture of those create some near-term risk in the U.S. as well. So big picture – actually and one other thing to add the yield curve I mean the yield curve being as flat as it is and potentially inverting of itself is clearly a warning sign that people have talked about and which we think is relevant to the discussion. Again putting all this together not necessarily we are not bearish – we are not expecting a recession, but we want – we think investors should be practical that the threat level seems to be growing at a time when we are very late in the expansion and the risk return equation, therefore is changing. Now, against this backdrop we feel like against this backdrop where risk is going up, AGNC I think is again a unique opportunity and that it is countercyclical or at least not pro-cyclical in nature and where you can get an equity type return without having to bet on the expansion continuing.

So, with that in mind, let me turn to the next slide and kind of where we highlight kind of how we think AGNC fits into a portfolio, an equity portfolio. And I mean, again it’s you got start with the fact that typical equity portfolios obviously going to be dominated by pro-cyclical investments. I mean, the reality is most stocks and for that matter a lot of the bond market is certainly anything with credit risk is pro-cyclical and does better when the economy strengthens or continues to expand. And so again you don’t have to be bearish to want to look at an instrument that can perform across a different set of scenarios and a wide range of scenarios. So that if you consider AGNC’s 10-year history, since our IPO, we have outperformed the broader stock market and most larger sectors as well at the same time, AGNC is a very low beta at just over 0.5. And when you combine that with an 11% dividend yield that’s been pretty stable, you get a pretty compelling picture. Add again that AGNC is a very efficient company with only really about an 80 basis point expense ratio on equity and again I think putting all of that together, I think it’s an alternative that investors should be considering in the current environment.

Now, if we turn to Slide 5, this slide shows the cumulative returns of AGNC versus the S&P 500 versus actually in there is its peer group as well, but also a number of different sectors, broad sectors within the equity market. And as you can see, AGNC has outperformed all of the sectors, all the broad sectors shown here since its IPO in May of 2008. And in addition to outperforming, I mean, it’s doubled essentially doubled the performance of the S&P 500 and if you think about it as a defensive stock, it’s outperformed both defensive stocks and more pro-cyclical stocks. This is a track record the we are obviously very proud of, but it also motivates us going forward, we will talk a little about that at the end, but in terms of reevaluating our business model and making sure that AGNC not only has a strong backward looking track record, but is well-positioned going forward.

So, if we turn to Slide 6, again, we demonstrate here that AGNC’s business model again for the most part investing in agency mortgage backed securities on a levered basis funding those in the government repo market, how that business can actually reduce the aggregate risk of an equity portfolio. And as you can see in this bubble chart, AGNC has lower beta than all of the broad market sectors shown here and that includes utilities which are generally known as the lowest beta or at least riskier at least volatile sector of the market. And I think the lower beta supports what most investors actually think about the mortgage REIT sector which is that it is sort of that it is countercyclical or certainly not pro-cyclical and that it can perform in environments of economic weakness where credit generally struggles. And what’s really interesting here is because AGNC is obviously kind of looked at as a financial, but what’s really interesting here is the contrast between AGNC and the financial sector in terms of the beta – the financial sector actually is a beta greater than one some more volatile than the S&P 500, while AGNC has a beta closer to 0.5. So the difference between AGNC and its kind of aggregate group is striking to say the least.

So if we turn to the next slide, I don’t think this slide where we show the dividend yield versus other sectors is going to be that surprising to people I think people think of the mortgage REIT sector as a sector that’s very high yielding and so people are used to seeing high dividend yields in the mortgage REIT space and we absolutely understand that. But I think the important context to think about this is really in the context of the last two slides, which is you have a company that’s outperformed the market since its inception in total stock return, you have a company that’s countercyclical with a low beta that can perform when other sectors are stressed or pro-cyclical sectors are stressed and you are getting a high dividend yield at the same time. So, you are not having to put money in cash or do some of the other painful things that you have to do to be defensive. And I think you this picture combined really talks about what we believe are the compelling reasons why you should consider AGNC again mostly from the perspective from a portfolio context in the current environment.

Now in the next few slides, what I want to look at is you could make some of these same arguments for the mortgage REIT sector as a whole and I think that’s very reasonable and investors should extrapolate that way. But what we want to do going forward for the remainder of the presentation is look at why we believe as the title of the slide, AGNC is a clear choice amongst the mortgage REITs and again especially in today’s environment. So, first and foremost is just the track record, which we will look at in the second. AGNC has a long-term track record now over 10 years of outperformance and in a wide variety of economic interest rate housing prepayment environments. So we have seen rates going up materially, we have seen lots of volatility, we have seen high prepayment environment, we have seen periods of slower prepayments. We have had a lot of things going on over the last 10 plus years. And I think when you are talking about that kind of period, the track record speaks for itself. But in addition to the best-in-class performance, AGNC has by far the lowest operating cost in the space by a wide margin, over any of our larger peers. And just in the world of acid management or fund management, you just should think of that operating cost as AGNC having the lowest fees of any of the investment alternatives. And I think it really is as simple as that.

Next, we have the counter-cyclicality and low beta and we will follow up a little on this, but as other REITs have increased their kind of amount of capital dedicated to the credit sectors, they are becoming less more pro-cyclical and you might accept a change in the beta because of that. And then importantly, AGNC is internally managed. And as an internally managed company, we are much more shareholder focused. We don’t have to deal with the conflicts of external management and management company profits and so forth and we will talk a little more about that as well. And as the largest internally managed mortgage REIT, we also have significant scale and size and liquidity, which is also kind of a key attribute in today’s environment.

So, on the next couple of sides, we will just go into a little detail to support these kind of big picture statements. So this is a different look at – of what we went over on the first slide where we compared AGNC’s total stock return to broad sectors of the market, but here it’s we do have the S&P 500. But more importantly you can see our REIT peer group and then a broader index of mortgage REITs. And I think what’s again striking here is that this is a long time period. This isn’t like 1-year or 2-year period. And looking at the companies in the same business and in terms of the kind of more agency focused peer group, but then even the broader mortgage REIT index group of stocks, this has been a great period for – most of this period has been a great period for credit and so obviously AGNC is an agency focused REIT. Hasn’t enjoyed the benefits of the credit tightening over like the last 5 years or 6 years and yet still has produced dramatically better results than even the broader mortgage REIT peer group. So again want to reiterate what I said earlier, we are very proud of this result, but we understand that we need to be focused going forward and we have to evaluate what’s going to make AGNC successful over the next 10 years as well and we are definitely focused on that.

So going to the next slide, I obviously have mentioned this before we will continue to mention it because I think it’s important in today – it’s of just growing importance in today’s environment and that’s the cost differential between AGNC and other larger mortgage REITs really all mortgage REITs. Look, usually you have to pay more to hire the best I mean that happens with doctors or lawyers and obviously it happens in the case of with hedge funds or other financial vehicles. That’s just not the case here. We have gone over the track record. AGNC’s total operating expenses as you can see in comparison to its peers are extremely low and more specifically AGNC’s operating expenses are about 80 basis points of equity. And it’s important to remember this is a levered mortgage REIT. So as a percentage of assets that’s less than 10 basis points on a per asset basis which puts it in line with an ETF single digit per asset kind of fee is extremely low for an actively managed levered investment vehicle with a strong track record and one that has its own internal broker-dealer that can fund better than, obviously other kind of other vehicles. So putting that together we think the cost structure is compelling in absolute space versus other financial instruments. But it’s just extremely compelling relative to its competitor set. So, why is this the case? And the number one driver is we are internally managed, we don’t have to – we are not – we don’t have to have a profit stream for the manager. And that allows us to take advantage of our size and scale and translate that into a lower cost for our investors. So cost is an important factor that investors have to think about.

Now let’s go back to the beta and talk about it again more specifically relative to the mortgage REIT space rather than relative to the equity space. And as you can see AGNC is the lowest trailing 3 year beta is measured today, but it has been consistently on the very low end of the space. And again the number one driver in our minds of this is the fact that many of our peers have proactively really pushed to add credit to their portfolios being a hybrid REIT are kind of reducing the exposure to interest rates or reducing the exposure to the agency, mortgage market has been popular in the space, but in that, our peers are becoming more pro-cyclical than they had been before. I mean, that’s obvious if you add credit exposure to a bond portfolio, if you overweigh credit or we increase the weight to credit versus agency mortgages you are going to be becoming more pro-cyclical. So I think what – from our perspective, AGNC’s view on kind of adding credit risk is very, very simple. We have the capability. We invest in mortgage credit that’s everything from legacy non-agencies to CRT to CMBS have those capabilities to manage the hybrid REIT. But in this environment with an expansion that’s long in the tooth credit pricing on attractive, in our minds there is – it’s an easy choice the delay kind of any significant add of credit exposures at this point. Because in doing that we are going to be accepting lower ROEs, taking more risk and increasing our beta or reducing the kind of advantage to an aggregate portfolio of AGNC’s kind of lack of pro-cyclicality. So from our perspective again, we have given the business model issue or how much credit should we have at this point. We have given that a lot of thought and again we just think the answer is very simple in today’s environment for all the reasons we talked about.

Now going to the next slide, I mentioned this earlier this gives a little more detail, but we are internally managed and we don’t have to worry about management company profitability. And having been externally managed and even we have – we feel that we were incredibly good stewards of people’s capital as an externally managed vehicle, but there were other considerations absolutely and it is the different equation being internally managed today and there is much clear alignment between shareholder interests and management’s focus. And that goes beyond just the cost structure issues that I talked about. And it relates to things like M&A activity and capital raising or share repurchases in those type of environments I think there is little question that investors can count on agency – AGNC to be logical and to execute those responsibilities consistent with shareholder goals. And I think you have seen that on the M&A front. It also comes – it also includes things like disclosure. We have disclosed monthly book value. We paid monthly dividends. We are, we have – we disclosed our compensation arrangements. Executives are paid a significant component of their compensation is deferred in AGNC stock. And importantly up to half of that has performance triggers.

And if we don’t produce returns, absolute returns or returns relative to our peers then those shares don’t vest. So I think what you can rest assure that there are challenges being an internally managed company, but there are benefits for shareholders. And another one is a defined scorecard, where there are set objectives that are public that determine what constitutes above plan for an externally managed vehicle as you grow, above plan for an internally managed vehicle is you produce attractive economic returns. You perform relative to your peers. Your price to book ratio versus peers is attractive which indicates kind of the acceptance of the market of how the business is being run. Those are real and they are tangible benefits that investors should absolutely think about. We also have things like the separation of responsibilities between myself, the CEO and [indiscernible], our Chairwoman of the Board. So I mean big picture, you can’t downplay the benefits of having the alignment and having a clear and concise.

So moving to the next slide, size and liquidity are important and they are important really for investors of all sizes. A lot of times, I mean I think big investors will have to take larger positions, immediately understand the benefit, it’s almost a need for a stock or a company to be of a certain size, but for little smaller investors who have a broader range of choices, I mean, you should take comfort in the fact that the AGNC’s price so to speak is being impacted, but in that people can short it, larger investors can play in it, they can buy and they can sell. Those types of benefits over time give you a much more reliable investment just where you can have much more confidence in the pricing. The other thing I think you can take comfort in is that we have the scale to do things such as operate our own broker-dealer or go into a different businesses if things change and to be material or to hire a team to do something if that’s what we decide we want to do. So, size and scale is another benefit and AGNC is the largest internally managed REIT, the second largest REIT in the space benefit from that as well.

So, moving on to Slide 14, this isn’t conclusion and I am not going through this in its entirety because that’s pretty much what I have just said over the course of today. But like just want to reiterate, we are proud of our performance over the last 10 years, but we absolutely realized that the markets have evolved and shareholders’ needs and desires have evolved over that period as well and you can see it with Fidelity’s fee funds and the move toward lower cost to some degree a move toward more passive investments, we recognized some of that might be not everything that’s invoked today is going to stay invoked, but there are pieces of it that make a lot of sense. But the important thing is we realized people’s needs are changing. We realized markets are changing, that’s both the equity markets and the bond market and investors are demanding best-in-class performance and lower cost and so that’s definitely something that we have heard, we have heard loud and clear. And we are moving as we have discussed in that direction. And I think people can rest assure that we will continue to pay attention to what’s important to the market and we will continue to evolve AGNC’s business model over time to try to remain consistent with what’s practical in the market – in today’s market and what provides the best value proposition for shareholders.

So with that, let me stop then and see if there are any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark DeVries

Please state your name and your question.

Unidentified Analyst

First of all, I just want to say congratulations on your corporate governance really very good in the space, it’s historically not been fantastic. So to be overly simplistic, if you think about the macro environment, what do you wake up every morning sort of hoping for from a macro basis, do you think this is best macro environment for the business I am in, just overly simplistic to think about things?

Gary Kain

Sure. So, overly simplistic a credit event would be a best case scenario for AGNC. As I talked about in today’s presentation, we have all the capability, the desire under the right circumstances to increase our investments in mortgage credit and we given the liquidity of our agency mortgage portfolio it would be very easy to swap out of it and into something else. The reality is that those returns are not there now. And but if we were to get and we will get one, okay, the question is again is it going to come in six months, 1 year, 2 years or 3 years probably. But that credit event will come and credit spreads are going to blow out. And when you look at I mean there have been plenty of stories about this, but you can see it in the way the market performed in early 2016, the reality is there aren’t shock absorbers for more illiquid sectors of the market you can see it in emerging markets a little bit now on the equity side. But when we get a credit event that lasts more than a month, spreads are going to widen more than they should and a lot of that’s because of the passive investing that we have and the lack of risk tolerance on the part of Wall Street. So in those environments I think there will be tremendous opportunities, but in order to take advantage of those opportunities you can’t be just licking your wounds from your existing investments. And so I think there will be a unique opportunity that AGNC will be very well positioned for. And the way we are positioned – we will be positioned for it is by being disciplined now about not trying to chase those opportunities, which as I talked about we will be, because it’s an easy decision. So, that’s the most direct answer I can give you in terms of what would we like to see.

Mark DeVries

Your name and your question.

Unidentified Analyst

David Paulson of [indiscernible]. So, what is your net duration now and how do you judge, how do you vary it over time, I mean how do you judge the environment and are you up to 3 or 1 or zero and I think one of your peers is claiming to be zero, but I am just curious how and then how does it factor into that you are maintaining or increasing the dividend?

Gary Kain

Well, good question. And so basically our duration gap what I would say first is AGNC tends to run a relatively low duration gap. And let me – and it’s currently less than one between half a year and at one. But basically what you should – when we think about how do we manage our duration gap, over – and look for everyone who knows the mortgage sector or mortgage market you get paid on incremental spreads by agency mortgages, because of the term negative convexity or the fact that your duration drifts, when interest rates go up, repayment slowdown, mortgages get longer. When interest rates go down, repayments pickup, mortgages get shorter. So, what we are paid money to manage this duration drift. So, what’s interesting for us is mortgage durations basically can range between 3 and about 7 years and we will generally run a larger duration gap when the durations are closer to the higher end, let’s say when there closer to 6 or something like that, then you want to run more of a positive duration gap and that’s what risk management purpose is. If people make the mistake of thinking that zero was always the lowest risk duration gap okay. And it isn’t when your duration can change and when there is asymmetry to the changes in your duration gap. And so from our perspective we are always thinking about what would happen to us up 50 going to 100 and down 50 and 100 and we try to position ourselves in a way that reduces that aggregate risk over larger moves in interest rates. And so as rates have gone up and mortgage durations have lengthened our duration gap has moved from zero which it was in the fourth quarter of 2017 to still sub-1, but has gotten a little bigger as rates have gone up and those durations have lengthened. And from our perspective that’s not a bet on interest rates, honestly we are still a little bit bearish on rates we don’t think they are going to go much that much higher for some of the reasons we talked about. But we think the next move is still probably higher, but so increase in duration gap is more around total risk management and not let’s say a call on interest rates. And I think that’s important because when you manage a levered portfolio of agency MBS, managing convexity risk is a huge percentage of what a management team need.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] So maybe you have answered this question already, but what would I hear what you are saying about rates and the risk of lower rates, it doesn’t sound like that’s your current thinking, but if some – if Fed expectations started to shift suddenly how fast do you think you could respond to something like in a down rate scenario?

Gary Kain

Look it’s a good question, because I think especially over the last 1 year or 2 year everyone’s questions or concerns are around an operate scenario and the more you are hedged, the more exposure you then pick up towards a down rate scenario. And actually that’s the follow-on to the question I just answered because in the end we have more exposure towards our duration shortening now that we do to them rising if rates continue to go up. And so I think what it means is we can adjust our duration very quickly. We can buy treasuries. We can receive our swaps. We compare our hedges. It’s something you can mechanically even in our sizes do almost immediately, but you have to be more disciplined to do that. And what I would say is if rates were to fall more than 30 basis points, 40 basis points we are going to have to be relatively active around rebalancing our portfolio. Whereas we don’t have the same issues in a rising rate environment, our durations are not going to extend as quickly as they are going to contract. So what I would say is we can absolutely manage that, we will manage it, we have managed it in other similar scenarios. But your point is very well taken as everyone is focused on the challenges of managing a mortgage REIT into higher rates and the challenge will be greater and you will have to do more in a falling rate environment, again if that’s a substantial falling rate environment than you do, you will have to do in a rising environment.

Gary Kain

Thank you, guys.