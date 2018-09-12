How Seriously Should We Take Social Media Antitrust Concerns?

The self regulation by the companies is taking a lot of energy out of demands for increased regulatory, and current policy ideas face immense division and lack of agreement.

I believe the likely policy result will be a moderate form of increased oversight, such as focusing on transparency and data protection.

There currently appears to be broad public support for some kind of increased social media regulation, with even antitrust now becoming a serious discussion from multiple sides.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before Congress earlier this month over a variety of security, bias, data, and market power concerns over their companies.

Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) have had a turbulent few weeks, amid an already declining season over revenue guidance worries, as both came before Congress earlier this month to testify on a wide-ranging series of public concerns regarding their companies.

Despite the seeming continued public discussion of the matters after the initial post-Cambridge Analytica government investigations earlier this year, I believe it seems unlikely that legislative or regulatory concerns will actually materialize in the United States in significant action that actually results in dramatic breaking up of the involved companies.

A combination of policy gridlock and company self regulation mean that the policies that do get implemented likely will be more moderate, perhaps at most regarding transparency in content moderation and data policy disclosure and protections, both of which would likely not affect current revenue guidance too significantly.

2018 As The Year Of Big Tech Regulation

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took their oaths of honesty and sat before the Senate Intelligence Committee to answer questions from policymakers concerning their platforms' national security concerns. Dorsey also testified separately before the House Energy and Commerce Committee over regulatory, content, and business matters.

Taking place just about five months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself appeared before various Congressional committees for hearings on everything from data security to content moderation, these hearings came amid growing public discussion over a variety of matters concerning social media business practices as well as those of other tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(GOOGL).

Both Facebook's and Twitter's stocks fell quite significantly after the hearings, as it seemed investors are now seriously concerned over real policy intervention on the companies.

The attacks on big tech seem to be coming from all sides. For example, Senator Bernie Sanders recently introduced the "Stop BEZOS Act" to try to change Amazon's employee payment practices while those on the right have been criticizing what they believe is bias in social media's content moderation and placement/promotion policies.

All of this has led to seemingly policymaker and regulatory interest in antitrust action against big tech companies, in particular right on social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Proposed antitrust actions, such as having Facebook break off Instagram, would clearly be damaging to the companies' stock prices as the various segments benefit significantly from being a part of the same connected ecosystem and the scale provided through their market share and critical mass.

An antitrust breakup, despite giving requisite new share values to the newly separated businesses, still would damage the value created by this "the total is greater than just the sum of the parts" effect.

While there appears to be continued policy interest in this matter beyond even the brief Cambridge Analytica saga early this year, including now involving state authorities too, I believe the end result of this will not be dramatic antitrust action but rather at most some moderate policy that might increase consumer protections and company transparency, as well as level the playing field for more competition and appeals.

The legal issues facing the now-gigantic Facebook and the smaller but influential Twitter are complex, involving uncertain issues of law that represent how they straddle the fence between that of a publisher and that of a platform/forum. Their market power is a whole other discussion, as they have grown so large now that many argue that they are creating near-impossible barriers to entry for competitors, as evidenced for example by Google+'s failed launch years back.

Nonetheless, the social media platforms in question have shown they are reacting actively to these public concerns and taking significant steps it seems to self-regulate in ways to appease both concerned segments of the public and policymakers.

Ranging from Twitter's frequent meetings with those on the right, who seem the most frequent critics of the platform's alleged bias, to Facebook increasing transparency and disclosure for political operations using its platform, these activities may dull public demands for regulatory action just enough to prevent stock-destroying policy action.

As I've previously discussed, policy action on a matter like this is difficult because it requires significant consensus and it seems there are no ideas which command broad approval and support among legislators. The shifting and unclear public demands make legislative action uncertain as well, as even the public is not really sure it seems what they want to be done about big tech even if there seems to be broad support for some kind of increased restrictions.

Conclusion

Twitter, Facebook and other big tech giants likely will soon face some kind of increased regulation. In fact, they already are heavily regulated - however it seems public sentiment at the moment wants more.

However the eventual likely policy result likely won't be as damaging to the companies' valuations as it seems the market currently is pricing in. The broad uncertainty and chaos over the exact regulations to implement, as well as the companies' significant self regulations on the various matters, mean the eventual regulatory outcome may be a moderate series of fixes that won't have significant stock-dampening effects let alone antitrust breakups.

Big tech, and social media in particular, is now gigantic. At such a level it's expected that policymakers intervene and undoubtedly they will continue to do so. However the net result of said regulations may not be as gloom-and-doom as current uncertainty makes it seem, but rather just a new required path that does not necessarily restrict or derail current growth expectations.

