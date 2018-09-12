Surviving A Bad Stock Pick: Agenus

Despite that drop, the hedged Agenus position was down less than 10%, and the portfolio as a whole was down less than 2%, thanks to the portfolio strategy.

The stock did terribly over the next several months, dropping nearly 72%.

Image via Agenus's website.

Surviving A Bad Pick In A Concentrated Portfolio

Agenus (AGEN) was one of 5 underlying securities I included in a $100,000 hedged portfolio for my Bulletproof Investing subscribers on March 8th, and AGEN did terribly over the next several months, as you can see below.

AGEN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Despite AGEN being down nearly 72% over the time period of its hedge, which expired last month, the hedged AGEN position was down less than 10%, and the portfolio itself was down less than 2%, thanks to the strategy I explain below. Let's start by looking at the initial portfolio.

The March 8th $100,000 Portfolio

Below is the $100,000 portfolio I shared with my subscribers in a March 8th post. In addition to Agenus, this one included Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Twitter (TWTR), and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The strategy here was to buy a few names with the highest potential returns (as estimated by Portfolio Armor) net of their hedging cost and hedge them. Akamai, Mellanox, Twitter, and WWE were selected because they had the highest potential returns, net of hedging cost, among stocks with share prices below $250.

The share price was capped at $250 for this selection process because the site aims to include 3 or 4 primary securities in a portfolio this size, and that would enable round lots of each to comprise less than $25,000. Agenus was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the first 4 stocks.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a drawdown of 14.46%, the best-case scenario was a return of 20.55%, net of hedging cost, and the expected return, which takes into account the historic relationship between Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates and actual returns, was 7.47%.

The Agenus Hedge

Here's an expanded look at the Agenus hedge in the portfolio at the time it was created:

This was an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge AGEN against a greater-than-15% decline over the next several months. The site aims for hedges expiring about 6 months out (the portfolios all last 6 months), and, in this case, the closest expiration to that was in mid-August.

How That Hedge Ameliorated Agenus's Drop

Let's start by calculating the initial position value for Dollar Tree in this portfolio on December 21st. It was (5,200 x $5.87) + $4,160 (the cost of the put options) - $5,720 (the income generated from selling the call options) = $28,964. To be conservative, the initial cost of the puts was calculated assuming you bought them at the ask price (the worst end of the spread), and the initial income from the calls was calculated assuming you sold them at the bid. From that point on, we valued the option at its intrinsic value, or the midpoint of the spread, whichever is higher.

We did this for all of the option positions. As a result, the portfolio as a whole started out down 3.26%, as you can see in the chart below. 3.26% is atypical, incidentally. The impact of our conservative method of accounting usually has portfolios start less than 1% in the red.

The plan with these portfolios is to hold each security for 6 months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first. Because of that, AGEN was exited on August 17th, as you can see below.

At this point, AGEN had dropped by nearly 72%, but note that the net position value for AGEN at its exit was $26,199.10, in the previous chart. $26,199.10 represents an 9.5% decline from the initial position value of $28,964.

AGEN Total Return Price data by YCharts

How The Portfolio As A Whole Performed

The other three positions were exited on September 7th

Net of hedging and trading costs, this portfolio was down 1.8%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 5.82%.

Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Too Much

Hedging each position enables you to concentrate your money in a handful of names with the highest potential, rather than diversifying them across your 20th or 50th best name. This approach also clips off the left tail of the return distribution, so that if a stock drops significantly, your downside is strictly limited. This portfolio wasn't a win, but you didn't lose much, despite AGEN suffering a catastrophic decline.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 40.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.