Progressive's Dashboard Report: July 2018 Update

I consider that the fair price per share should be in the range of $47 and $74 with a price of $61 under the base case scenario.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On August 15, 2018, the insurance company reported its July results. Living up to its reputation for delivering a robust operating performance, the company reported an impressive 88.8% combined ratio for July, benefiting from a robust operating performance of the auto insurance segments and no catastrophe losses during July.

On a year-to-date view, the net income skyrocketed by 84% to $1,825.9 million, affected positively by the underwriting margin improvement, the excellent commercial momentum, the higher investment portfolio return, and the tax reform effects.

Based on the current trend, I have changed the assumptions used to forecast the FY2018 results. Based on the new estimations, my target price is in the range of $47 and $74 per share.

Again, An Impressive Operating Performance

Even if Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer is able to maintain the level of its margins as well.

In July, the net earned premiums amounted to $3,001.2 million or a 21% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew by at least 17%.

Source: July Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 20% to $17,809.4 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 17%.

Source: July Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With a 1.3 percentage point improved combined ratio in July, the company has continued to deliver a strong performance observed over the months.

Source: Internal (based on Progressive's monthly reports)

The year-to-date combined ratio amounted to 88.8%, or 3.3 percentage points lower than one year ago in the same period. The combined ratio improvement was primarily driven by the profitability enhancement of the motor insurance business areas and the moderate effects of the catastrophe losses.

On a segment level, the commercial lines and the personal lines reported a combined ratio of 88.4% and 88.2% respectively, while the property business remained unprofitable with a combined ratio of 101.9%, in spite of a 7.7 loss ratio point reduction due to the positive reinsurance stop-loss effects.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio improvement remained driven by the motor insurance businesses. The personal and commercial lines reported a combined ratio of respectively 89% and 88.5%. In spite of a 29% net earned premium growth at the year-to-date level, the combined ratio of the property segment remained high at 103.6%, affected adversely by the amortization expense associated with the acquisition of a controlling interest in ARX.

In my opinion, Progressive is on a right track to deliver a better combined ratio than I expected previously from a 92%-94% range to a 90%-92% range. In the property segment, the underwriting performance should continue to be affected adversely by the amortization expense associated with ARX’s acquisition. Nonetheless, I remain confident in the fact that the property business could be profitable in 2019 or 2020, benefiting from a lower expense ratio and the high growth of the premiums.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Compared to my prior article, I changed some assumptions regarding the EPS estimation. Under the new scenarios, the growth of the net earned premiums would be in the range of 14% and 18%, and the combined ratio should be between 90% and 94%. Furthermore, I have updated the assumptions related to the annualized investment yield as well, considering that the investment portfolio return could be in the range of 2.5% and 2.9%.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

Hence the diluted EPS should be between $4.03 and $5.88 with a base-case target of $4.95. Furthermore, the annualized book value growth would be between 10% and 16%, in spite of the dividend payments related to the preferred shares and common shares, which would affect the book value negatively.

Valuation

Based on both expected FY2018 book value and FY 2018 EPS, the estimated intrinsic value per share is in the range of $47 (based on a P/B multiples valuation method) and $74 (based on a P/E multiples valuation method). In my view, it is not absurd to pay 15 times the company’s earnings to acquire Progressive's stocks, even if I am more in favor of using the P/B as an accurate metric to estimate the fair value of an insurance company. In Progressive’s case, the rapid growth of the net income should not be excluded and should be considered in the estimation of the company's fair value.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive’s dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive’s Dividend Policy

With the change in the net earned premiums and combined ratio assumptions, the estimated dividend per share would be in the range of $1.52 and $2.62, or a significant increase compared to my prior article. However, I would like to remind the investors that the dividend is sensitive to the underwriting income and the gainshare factor, which is assessed by the management. A decrease in the gainshare factor, decided by the company's executives, could offset excellent underwriting results partially.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

Conclusion

In spite of the upgrade of the company's intrinsic value, I still consider that Progressive remains expensive. Nonetheless, the premium paid by the investors to acquire the stock could be explained by the excellent underwriting performance observed since the beginning of the year. I am pretty sure that the stock price could outreach $75 by the end of the year, in the case of both commercial and underwriting performances will be maintained at the same levels which are currently observed since the beginning of 2018.

Author's note: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me by scrolling up and clicking on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.