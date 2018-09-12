Evolent Health's (EVH) CEO Frank Williams on Update Conference - Call Transcript

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Update Conference Call September 12, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Frank Williams

Good morning. I'm Frank Williams, CEO of Evolent Health. I'm joined this morning by Seth Blackley, our President; and Nicky McGrane, who is our Chief Financial Officer. We wanted to spend this morning reviewing a summary presentation on the transaction we announced this morning of New Century Health, and we'll start by turning to Slide 5 in the presentation, which we'll advance, which is an executive summary of the transaction.

As I mentioned, we're acquiring New Century Health. This is a business we've been familiar with for some time and really admired what they'd achieved in the marketplace. The transaction is for up to $217 million, some of that in earn-out in a combination of cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in early Q4 2018. The base price is $175 million and $20 million tied to 2019 performance, largely based on EBITDA performance. The upfront consideration will be funded with $120 million in cash and 3.1 million shares of Evolent stock, and that should give you a general overview of the transaction.

In terms of the company, it is a technology-enabled, specialty care management company focused on managing high-cost, complex specialty care in oncology and cardiology for partner organizations. Today, they manage around 460,000 Medicare Advantage lives in performance-based contracts and also serves several partner organizations in ASO arrangements. Looking at their financial performance, if you look at the last 12 months through 6/30/2018, adjusted revenue was approximately $177 million and adjusted EBITDA at around $20 million.

If you think about the strategic rationale for the transaction, we have been very focused on driving superior clinical outcomes for our partner organizations. It's been our belief, if we can generate a superior clinical outcome, if our partners can perform well and we can manage MLR effectively, they will ultimately win in the market. So this is a great fit for that, particularly in MA, but it also has application in other populations. It's a very large market. If you just look at MA and the amount of spend in cardiology and oncology, we estimate that it's roughly a $9 billion market opportunity, so pretty small penetration today and what we see a very large opportunity. Also applies directly to the work we do in Medicare today, so there is a really nice cross-sell opportunity, critical competency for success in MA.

If you look at MA plans today, managing high-cost, complex specialty ones that have high variability and new drug introductions in the treatment pathways and very hard to manage, so it’s roughly 25% of medical spend, and again, where you can bring deep expertise, knowledge, clinical protocols to manage it, it makes a big difference, an ultimate performance. And as I mentioned, an ability to apply it to our own marketplace, but also to open up a direct sales channel to the payer market, which we've always seen ourselves as a conduit between payer and provider, ability to really drive performance improvement by working in between those two entities, and this fits very well within that.

So turning to Slide 6, just again an introduction to the company. It's actually a privately held company, really based on an in-depth clinical focus. So everything they did was getting incredibly deep in these specialty areas, founded in 2002 and today led by Dr. Atul Dhir and a very experienced management team. They use a tech platform that connects together a number of things that they try to do to manage these specialties effectively, so that includes deep clinical analytical – analytics and protocols; the ability to manage pharmacy spend, which in oncology, in particular, is very important that you're deep on each drug regimen, what it applies to, you're actively managing it; very consistent with the Evolent philosophy, it is based on physician engagement, so how do we use clinical depth and knowledge, protocols to work with physicians and help them make better decisions about treatment pathways that improve quality and lower cost; and then how do we manage the network actively so when we understand who the highest performing physicians are, how we make sure the network reflects that and ultimately drives improved outcomes for our partners.

In terms of their customer base, they serve risk-bearing providers. Consistent with us, they also work directly with national and regional payers. They have about a dozen long-term operating partners across multiple states. So they actually have a strong geographic footprint in the work that they do.

And as I said, ultimately, the value proposition is bringing a clinically driven in-depth approach and ultimately driving improvements in quality and documented significant savings to partners through aligned physician relationships. So very consistent with the core of what we do in Evolent. And obviously, one of the distinctive factors is an ability and a highly complex specialty area to get extraordinarily deep so that you can ultimately drive increased value and particularly in specialties, where if you look at the complexity curve, that's increasing rapidly just due to general clinical evolution.

In terms of the business model, it's a recurring revenue, a PMPM pricing model. As we mentioned, they have about 462,000 lives in performance-based contracts. So they're really trying to manage total budget, and again, drive that savings for their payer partners and share some of that savings with providers. They also provide administrative services, so sort of a lighter service model to several partner organizations, which makes up a component of their revenues as well.

If you move to Slide 7, why is this important? If you think about Medicare Advantage and you actually look at oncology and cardiology as a share of cost in MA risk and plans, about 25% of the total cost is in cardiology and oncology and a highly variable trend historically has been very difficult to manage, and it's even giving getting more difficult for a number of different reasons. And that's largely driven by the fact that you have an increasing population of chronic patients and more patients with complexities in oncology and cardiology, and therefore, a high incidence rate.

There are more expensive drug treatments coming to market, and many times, very expensive therapy actually doesn't apply to the particular vision that a patient has. So there's a way to align that and save dollars and actually drive improved outcomes. The clinical protocols, if you think about what's going on in molecular medicine, different treatment pathways, really challenging for physicians to keep up.

New Century has a dedicated team, which calls through all the literature, a team of oncologists and cardiologists that they leverage. They are very deep and able to interact with physicians in a very critical and very credible way. And when you do have in these specialties over utilization of certain service types, and there's a way to really focus on those, and again, in an interactive model, build the right practice patterns with the network and ultimately drive improved medical costs, which again very high value to payers and MA.

As I mentioned, we also see applicability in the work we're doing in Medicaid and commercial populations as well. So how do they do it? I'll pass it over to Seth, and we'll move to Slide 8, just to talk through how they do what they do and again why that drives improved results.

Seth Blackley

All right, great. Thank you, Frank. So on Page 8, New Century has developed a proven and differentiated approach to managing these high-cost areas of cardiology and oncology. Their differentiation in the market comes from a couple of different components at the top of the page. First, they've got deep expertise in developing the right network of providers.

Second, expertise in, within that network, having the right financial incentive structures for the providers in that network. And then third, the right engagement tools and approaches to help actually drive changes in the practice patterns that result in the savings. And an example of that third engagement methodology at the bottom of the page, if you think about the clinical protocols and pathways that New Century has developed over a decade that are proprietary, they start with national guidelines. But then through their physician organizations, practicing physicians, their executive team, which is very deep clinically, and then their scientific advisory board have developed this proprietary set of sort of level 1 pathways that drive the results that you see on the right-hand side of the page. When you can get good adherence to the pathway, which is the example shown here, it's much lower cost than just the traditional national guidelines. You'd see some more quality improvements as well, and this ability to engage the physicians in the care is really the core differentiator. And again, as Frank said, quite difficult for any given provider organization or any given payer to have the level of depth and clinical expertise to get to this level of credibility and build to influence the decision-making.

If you flip to Page 9, underpinning all of this is a detailed technology analytics platform that actually supports all of this decision-making. It's not dissimilar to what we do with our Identifi platform where we first take in provider data, clinical data, other data that helps build the database. From there, there's a set of clinical decision pathway rules, they're the proprietarily developed algorithms that New Century has developed. The data runs through that algorithm for a given patient and outcomes that are recommended pathway that is pushed back into the clinical process through their care pro proprietary technology platform.

And the New Century actually fully closes the loop and reconciles the financial component of this back to the payer system and to the provider systems. And so the ability to drive all of this using technology and data through workflow is a core part of their value proposition, and I think it's also why we talk to their providers and their payers. You get very high satisfaction from the provider and payer standpoint because the whole thing kind of is a closed loop system.

So with that, I'll turn it to Nicky for Page 10, which is the review of the financials.

Nicky McGrane

Thanks, Seth. So I want to provide a quick overview of the NCH financials. As you can see, LTM June 30 adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $177 million and $20 million, respectively. There's a couple of financial characteristics I'd like to call out. Frank alluded to this, but they have a very strong long-term relationship, some extending over ten-plus years and they enjoyed very high customer retention rates, so a critical factor.

Top line growth in the business has been steady in the 10%-plus range. Margins have been very consistent in the business, a testament to their operating model and the depth of their model. Longer term, beginning in 2020 calendar year, we see the potential for significant growth and margin expansion in this business, and Seth's going to detail that now in a minute.

So all told, looking at this deal, it's a highly strategic deal. As Frank said, it's right in line with what we're trying to achieve longer term. It's also a very accretive acquisition. So I think it's a very good step for us. And with that, let me turn it back to Seth to walk through the longer-term growth opportunity we see in this business.

Seth Blackley

Okay great. If you flip to Slide 11, looking forward to the future, we see a significant growth opportunity with the New Century team and the platform that they've built. And we think of the opportunity in two parts. One is just sort of more fully penetrating their core markets. So today, having less than 500,000 Medicare Advantage lives, we see an opportunity just within the MA for the HMO portion of the MA lives, that grow into closer to 12 million over time in a fully penetrated market. And the PMPM today of $30, certainly has a potential to go up closer to $60. So that kind of generates a $9 billion market opportunity. The company has not historically invested in sales in any significant way, and so there's an opportunity I think for us and our team to help them scale that and help drive penetration further in this sort of core $9 billion market.

And then the second piece really is a market expansion opportunity, which is some of the other strategic opponents here. Examples of the opportunity in this sort of second category, you can see those listed on the far right. There's a pretty significant cross-sell opportunity we see into our core life base, particularly for the Medicare Advantage lives. There's also a pretty intriguing opportunity around the CMS programs for the cardiology and oncology bundle that exist. And then there is obviously expansion into other lines of business beyond Medicare, Medicaid, as an example. And then certainly, there's opportunity for expansion beyond cardiology and oncology using this sort of proven specialty care management model.

So overall, we see an interesting long-term growth potential with the business. And I think I'll turn it back to Frank for the last slide.

Frank Williams

Great. So moving to Slide 12, we've talked a lot about leveraging our balance sheet to advance the business if we can do solid and disciplined financial transactions, really focused on a couple of different areas. And again, most of our growth historically has been organic. We built out a broad set of capabilities. We feel that if we can find a capability that either opens up a line of business as we did in our formation of the Medicaid Center of Excellence with Passport that, that again is opening up a new market. If you look at Passport and that partnership, it has been very valuable to us.

So today, we're approaching almost two million lives in Medicaid as a result of that relationship. So I think a very good use of capital and a very valuable partnership for us. Also, if we can build a new set of capabilities with Valence Health, we actually added an integrated health plan services operation, integrating that into the core of our clinical platform. That has opened up a pretty significant market for us and differentiates what we do because there are very few people that have integrated both clinical and the back-office claims platform, and that has some major benefits in the way you can ultimately manage patients and then the level of integration you can bring to the customer base. And here, and we've talked about this with a number of you, but we're able to build very distinctive clinical capabilities.

So if you think about the movement to value, the need to deliver improved MLR performance to clinically engage physicians, to have a model that is ultimately using deep expertise to drive value, New Century was a very, very good fit with that and one that we can deploy immediately in our Medicare business as we head into next year. We also believe cardiology and oncology are significant cost items in commercial and Medicaid populations, and there's a real benefit to being able to have this knowledge and capability.

And then also, because they've oriented some of their partner development activity to the direct payer channel, we think that presents a good opportunity for us as well to cross-sell some of the things that we do, working in collaboration with providers and bringing them together with payers. So really, a lot of things we like about the strong strategic fit. It's a business that's been around for a long time, very consistent operational and financial performance. So they really have scaled their offering across multiple customers and multiple markets.

We look at the growth opportunity, if you just think about MA as a starting point, heavy expansion in MA, increasing need to manage costs there. We've got other government-oriented programs within CMS that we believe this can be applied to. So very attractive from a market perspective and then from a financial characteristics, we believe, long term, this business will be a strong grower. It has operating margin characteristics consistent with our target operating margin. So it feels like a very good fit financially. And then if you just look at the elements of the transaction, it felt like a strong transaction from a financial perspective in terms of the price and ultimately what we believe we can do with this business. So that is the overview.

And now we'd be happy to take questions on the transaction.

Robert Jones

As we go around the specifics around what New Century Health offers, and obviously the information shared this morning is helpful. But you talked, Frank, about the cross-selling opportunity, particularly in MA given their larger footprint there. Could you maybe just delve a little bit deeper into what exactly they're providing to their provider customers compared to what legacy Evolent offers today? Just trying to understand the nuances and how the offerings differ?

Frank Williams

Sure. Today, when we work in Medicare-oriented programs, we obviously are trying to cover all of the medical spend that applies. And so we have our traditional services. It depends again on the customer type, but we might be doing everything from claims to care management, deploying the Identifi platform and then trying to engage the entire network across all specialty areas ultimately to manage clinical cost and deliver better outcome.

So in our work, there might be certain elements of something going on in cardiology that we would touch on through our approach and there might also be something we would touch on in the oncology area. So we tried to cover the landscape as best we can. And as we've talked about over time, we're trying to build greater and greater clinical depth across the full spectrum of medical costs. So that's hard to do immediately. You have to take on a few clinical program areas year-over-year and do your best to add that to your stratification logic, to add clinical pathways. And again, you’re trying to cover a very wide range of cost areas. So that’s what really what we’ve done historically.

If you think about New Century, what they bring us is incredible depth and credibility in two very high-cost, complex specialty areas. So at one level, you could argue they’re doing things that are very similar to what we do. They’re pulling in data. They’re bringing high-powered analytics to it, obviously because they have a whole team focused on these specialty areas, very large teams and over 10 years of experience. They’re bringing a depth to that, that’s certainly at a different level that we can, trying to cover the broad specialty area.

And then most importantly, take oncology as an example, the pace of new drug introductions in oncology is blistering, and the cost variability in the drug that’s used relative to the condition of the patient is dramatic. So you might have a therapy that one therapy costs $100,000 more than another and yet might not be appropriate for that specific patient. For us to have that level of depth, we would have to have dedicated experts in oncology and on those drugs covering those all the time. We have to build up a really extensive knowledge base. And same goes with traditional payer organizations, it ’s very difficult for them to – their staff pull oncologists to – on the teams to get that level of depth in cardiology, et cetera.

So essentially, what New Century does is offer the depth to engage physicians to have the credibility to go back and forth and set the right protocols and then to manage those networks with a high degree of precision. So the value is in the numbers. Through this approach, you can save a payer organization 7% to 10% out of the gates. And then as you refine the network, as you really drive the interaction with the physicians, you can continue to increase that savings dramatically, and that matters a lot in an area where there is reimbursement pressure. There are other cost items that payers need to manage, and so they’re bringing a unique set of capabilities at depth to do that.

So if you think about all the Medicare business that we manage today, we can apply it towards that. It will surely help us perform dramatically better within the organizations that we work with. We have a number of prospective partners that are evaluating what we do in Medicare and some of the ACO programs. So this will enhance our credibility there. I think it will apply greatly. And then if you look at their current customer base, we can bring a broader lens to the way that New Century is working with some of their current customers and potentially cross-sell our capabilities there.

Robert Jones

That’s super helpful. The other element of this that seem kind of new to Evolent, Frank, that you talked about was, obviously, they have a huge provider or customer base, but you mentioned the payer side of things as well. So just curious if you could give us any sense of the mix of their business between payers and providers, how the economics may differ. And then I guess, probably more importantly, what is your vision of the payer market that you now probably have better access to through this acquisition?

Frank Williams

Yes, the vast majority of their business today is with regional and national payers. So they do have some provider payer organizations that they work with that are at risk. The bulk of their focus has been working directly with the payer market and again some with regional focus, some national. So that is a little different than where we focus traditionally. We’ve always viewed, if you step back and you think about this problem that really is the core thesis of Evolent’s business, it has been that payers and providers have really struggled to work together effectively. They’ve had traditionally contentious relationships.

It’s been difficult to engage providers ultimately in the way that you would like to, and it’s just been that natural tension that’s existed between the two. A lot of our model has been based on how do we get better information, better clinical information, combining lab, pharmacy, a full picture of the patients, how do we go to physicians and really engage them in the process and work collaboratively with some of the issues that payers face that are real cost issues, they’re variability in care, but do it in a way where again you’re engaging the provider community, you’re rewarding them appropriately for behavior.

And then when you do that, you can drive much better results for the physicians, for patients and ultimately for payers. So our orientation when we started the business and our lineage was really working directly with physician organizations, with health systems, the reality is we’ve done a number of delegated arrangements with payers where we service that conduit in the middle to make sure that relationship works and works effectively.

So we see this as very, very consistent with our strategy. It opens up a valuable market for us. Everything that we do is going to be physician-oriented, provider-oriented based on clinical depth using rigorous analytics to drive performance improvement. And surely, we can do that working with payers that share that philosophy. And that again opens up a strong market for us and reinforces the value proposition that I started with, which is ultimately we service the go between traditional payers and providers and making that relationship more effective in delivering better outcomes and ones that are demonstrable.

Robert Jones

Got it. Thanks so much.

Nina Deka

Hi. Congrats on this acquisition.

Frank Williams

Thanks.

Nina Deka

Can you describe the nature of the Humana relationship with New Century? How long has it been in place? One, is it up for renewal? And does it comprise a significant portion of the New Century revenue?

Frank Williams

Sure. Seth, you want to take that?

Seth Blackley

Yes, sure. So the Humana relationship is long term in nature, over a decade, and it’s – I’d say, one of the – as an example, a lot of their payer relationships, one of the steady value-created relationships that Frank just described that I think has been very good for Humana and good for New Century and good for the providers in their network. It’s – the way that these contracts work is that they are more broken into regional geographies. So really, the way that it works is sort of multiple components that roll up to kind of Humana in total. And then – and together, it’s a significant part of the business. I don’t think we’d break out the specific details. But there’s three or four different essentially buyers within that network that roll up to the overall Humana relationship.

Nina Deka

I guess, I’m trying to get my answer on the risks associated with all these contracts. Is there like a date coming up where they might all be up for renewal?

Seth Blackley

Yes, I mean that the business works, to be honest – go ahead, Frank.

Frank Williams

No, no, no, I was going to say that if you look at their historical contract performance, their retention rate has been extraordinarily high, consistent with our historical retention rates. So very strong long-term relationships that have renewed year-over-year. If you think about the variability that I talked about in new drug introductions in clinical pathways, in the learning you have year-over-year, in medical costs, they do on an annual basis sit down with their customers and make sure that the contracts reflect the performance that they’re adding.

So they’re doing this generally on an annual cycle. I think your question was very important to us. Do we see a lot of churn in their customer base to their relationships? Are they consistent and long term in nature? And I would say – and then again, the nice thing is we had over 10 years of experience to look at, and the retention rates reflect the long-term nature of our relationships and are very similar on both the unit and revenue basis to Evolent’s core business.

Nina Deka

Great. That’s really helpful. And just one follow-up, is management staying on?

Frank Williams

The management is staying on, highly committed, really excited about the ability to sort of leverage our business development engine, our brand, just the broader approach to the market and then to integrate into some of the things that we’re ultimately doing clinically. We do feel this is a team that can scale with the business. So that’s one thing that really impressed us as this is a team that’s performed very well independently. And again, we’re really excited to welcome them on to the executive team and see them as staying with the business for several years.

Nina Deka

Great. Thank you.

Donald Hooker

Great. Good morning. Question, I guess, in the beginning of your comments, Frank, you have mentioned that you had known New Century Health for a while and then respected them. Just curious if you guys had overlapped at all financially in the past. Have you worked together on projects off and on over the years? Can you expand a little bit on that earlier comment?

Frank Williams

Yes, we have not worked directly with them. But as we have talked about, we try to keep sort of an open antenna about what’s going on in the market, what organizations are adding clinical value. We do a number of interactions every year to meet organizations that are doing unique things. So some of our customers had talked about New Century, their level of depth. We’ve had a lot of requests, particularly in the oncology area. Organizations are facing a big problem with the pace of introduction of drugs and trying to manage that, and so we’ve been trying to develop our own set of capabilities in parallel and have heard about New Century. We have some executive relationships that extended years back, and so we were familiar with some folks on the executive team. And I think the combination of all of those things, as you know, sometimes you meet with the company, and they’re not at a place where they necessarily want to join with another.

And you do the introduction, you get to know each other, you begin to learn that there’s a common mission, an orientation. And then timing gets right for us, timing gets right for them, and that’s ultimately how I think disciplined and good transactions happen where you’ve had a chance to really think about the organization and what they do. And it’s fit with what you’re trying to accomplish, as well as feeling like, financially, it’s a disciplined transaction and one where you can drive significant returns over the long term. And I would just say, all that early relationship exposure and exposure to them in the market, trying to build out some of the capability on our own and then staying in touch ultimately led to what I think will be an exciting transaction for both organizations.

Donald Hooker

So I guess dovetailing on a couple of comments there that you made, with regards to revenue synergies and cross-selling opportunities, I guess, I assume predominantly within your Medicare population since you’ve, I guess, been talking, I mean, how quick could those synergies manifest? I mean, can we expect to see two plus two equals five maybe next year? Or is this – what are the sales cycles look like?

Frank Williams

Yes. What I would say is we’ve still need to close the transaction so that’s going to take a while. You then have a period where you ultimately need to get teams together. You need to think about the market approach, the contracts and sort of the process has a pretty extensive diligence period. So you’re getting the cost piece right. You really understand the opportunity. You then have an implementation period where you got to put the network in place. So I think when we step back, we think the synergistic impact will probably apply really to 2020. Obviously, you could potentially get some things that might close in the latter half of 2019.

I would say we’ve spent some time looking at the market, looking at the cross-sell opportunity, some of our top partner development people, understand the capabilities here and believe there is a very, very significant opportunity. So the good news is they’ve had a strong growth rate historically. We’ve got a team in place that we believe when we sort of bring their capabilities and take them into market with our core relationship that offers a very significant cross-sell opportunity. Then again, initially in Medicare, but these are going to be an important set of capabilities, frankly, in any population that we manage. And then obviously, you go through the integration process and go-to-market.

And again, we feel very comfortable when you get to 2020 and beyond that this can be a very strong grower. Whether one plus one makes three, I don’t think we’d get ahead of ourselves there. But if you think about our ultimate objective of being a long-term teens grower in the mid-range, we feel very comfortable that, longer term, this acquisition is going to support that and obviously will give us more tools in our arsenal, a big addressable market and a really important problem for payers to ultimately to continue to grow for several years into the future. And obviously, if you step back, their whole methodology and approach can also be applied eventually to other specialty areas. Again, that wouldn't be on our immediate development pipeline, but you think about taking it to other specialties with these types of characteristics. This is a big problem for payers to have this level of depth to try to manage across the full spectrum. Again, I think will provide us with a very strong opportunity in the future.

Donald Hooker

Great. And one last or a quick one maybe for Nicky. Just balance sheet, cash flow implications, how do we think about and get comfortable with – obviously, your cash balances are going to step down here, but kind of your ability to sort of organically fund your business after this deal closes?

Nicky McGrane

Yes, so we'll close the deal with cash on hand on – I think, frankly, that's out in the last slide of the deck. We think we've been good stewards of capital the last couple of years and the deployed capital successfully in both M&A and investing alongside partners to set up attractive long-term deals. So we always want to ensure we have an adequate level of capital on hand to execute the strategy. Post close, we'll have about $75 million of cash on hand. So we're assessing our cash needs, looking out, working with the board, looking at the pipeline and make that determination, but we can – we're going to close the deal with cash on hand.

Donald Hooker

Thank you.

Mike Ott

Good morning and congrats. Who does the New Century face in terms of competition?

Frank Williams

It's interesting. There really isn't a direct competition for what they do. When we really went through their selling process and cycles and how many times they're in direct competitive situations, very rare. There are obviously provider organizations that could directly offer to do some of this, right, that are on the delivery side that could contract directly with payers to potentially drive the same sorts of practice patterns. They wouldn't have a level of national scale that an organization like this would have. There are some organizations taking some of just the drug components, but not the physician engagement side, broader outpatient costs, etcetera. So again, very integrated proposition. And just the level of depth that they bring, we don't feel they have any direct competitors.

Mike Ott

Okay, very helpful. Thanks Frank. And then maybe one for Nicky. Curious if there's any seasonality in their model, maybe in terms of the performance revenues.

Nicky McGrane

The top line is generally very consistent. On the EBITDA side, Q1 and Q4 tend to be a little stronger than Q2 and Q3, a couple of points of variation, but no marked seasonality just modest seasonality in the EBITDA side.

Mike Ott

All right. Thanks, Nicky.

Anne Samuel

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Circling back to the growth opportunity, the $9 billion and some of the synergy opportunities that you outlined, how should we think about the cadence of how growth can ramp in the business? And then within that, can you see the lives and PMPM growing in tandem or more – one more growing more rapidly than the other?

Frank Williams

Yes, I'll take that. And Seth, feel free to contribute. As I mentioned, we're going to have some period of time here just given the nature of where this is happening in the calendar year, it's the very end of the year. Payer-buying cycles, implementation period and everything else, where I don't think we're going to see a lot of synergy going into next year. There's a portion of their ASO business that they're sort of moving away from a profitability perspective. So I think we're not going to see a significant amount of growth for the New Century side in 2019. It'll be modest. If you look at our plan, it is to immediately go through our pipeline of partners. We've already sort of done that mentally to think through, okay, who has had high variability here, who is potentially getting and expanding their – getting into MA or expanding their presence in MA where this is going to be an important set of capabilities. And right out of the gates when we get into the beginning of next year, we will begin working on going through each of those opportunities and trying to see how that could apply.

And then I think Seth mentioned, you’ve got the bundles program, you’ve got some of the ACO programs, you’ve got MA, you’ve got our pipeline of MA, and we’re going to go very methodically through each of those opportunities and bring in the New Century team, which is extraordinarily impressive in terms of their knowledge. And again, when you can really deliver the types of savings that we’re talking about and it’s proven and demonstrable, we believe there will be a significant uptake in the interest across our partner base.

Second, one of the things we’ve spent years developing is a very broad capability in sales. So we have an in- depth team. They’re supported by a marketing team, I would say it’s one of the distinguishing capabilities that we built as an organization. New Century hasn’t had that luxury. A lot of the core executive team has been involved in the sales process, and there’s an opportunity to radically expand the number of shots on goal that we have that’s both within the payer community and the broader provider organization that we serve. So we’re going to have a very aggressive plan as we begin 2019 to methodically go through the partner base that’s both our existing and pipeline, identify opportunity.

Again, I love the fact when we can deliver direct economic savings. It makes the sales process a lot easier, really work through that and then leverage what is a very broad sales for us, our brand to also think about the broader market. There’s existing cross-sell within their own customer base where they have an extraordinary reputation. And again, I think we can bring some additional capabilities to what they do. And as I said, if you just look at the market opportunity, the pressure here, doubling of enrollment in MA, we’ve got a nice tailwind behind us as we get into 2020, 2021 and 2022 where I think this can be a very significant part of our growth strategy going forward and also just in differentiating what we do more broadly.

The last piece, which I mentioned, is just looking – we’ve got a very large Medicaid book, we’ve got a large commercial book as well and understanding how we might be able to use some of the capability here to drive improved performance there, which obviously will help with those relationships. And in some of those, we have a performance basis to the contracts that could benefit us economically. So we’ll be looking at that as well. My guess is that will take some time in 2019 and again likely apply towards 2020.

Anne Samuel

Great. Thanks very much.

David Larsen

Hi, congrats on the deal. What is the PMPM rate that New Century typically charges on average?

Nicky McGrane

$30 PMPM, David.

David Larsen

Okay. So that’s roughly double what you’re charging now. And in terms of EBITDA like about $20 million of EBITDA, Nicky, would you still expect like longer term to grow your margins? Like any thoughts around that what your expected market growth rate is for EBITDA longer term or in the medium term.

Nicky McGrane

Yes. I think, David, if I add a little more to Frank’s comments about the long-term growth opportunity, there’s real operating leverage in this business. And so with that growth, we see this as the potential to drive margin into the teams here in this business, sort of consistent with our medium-term outlook. So I don’t see this as a margin drag on us on the EBITDA line. So the growth and the operating leverage is consistent with us. Frank said this sets us up well in the longer – in the medium term. So consistent with our own outlook with operating leverage in the business.

David Larsen

Okay. I mean just one more from me. Following the close of this deal, how many MA lives will be on your platform roughly in total?

Nicky McGrane

MA, the Medicare is about 20% of our book today. So close to 600,000, and they’re managing just under 500,000. So about – just over one million.

David Larsen

Okay. Great. Thanks very much.

Stephanie Demko

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking my question. So, when I think about the Valence acquisition that you guys did the other year, you had the internal thesis that a Medicaid offer and would be significant contraction, and it really played out and drove most of the growth. So you’ve mentioned some positivity around the MA market at the past Analyst Day. Were there any greater color you could give on the trends in MA versus if Medicaid could be taking a bit of a breather given its outsized growth in the past year?

Frank Williams

No. I think we’ve pretty consistently talked about the fact that governmental programs, if you think about spending in Medicare and Medicaid, is where the demographics of the market lie. So, if you just look at spending trends in the coming five years, there continues to be a massive amount of dollars moving into both Medicare and Medicaid. As a business, we wanted to be prepared for both of those segments.

And so if you go back historically, we developed a lot of our early clinical programs in and around Medicare just with some of where our early customers were, some of the ACO programs, and that felt – given that there was going to be a doubling of enrollment in MA and we knew this is going to be a big budget problem for the federal government, that felt like a very good place to start.

We then recognize that Medicaid was sort of similar set of issues, becoming 30, 40% plus of state budgets, again, large demographic trends moving in this direction, big cost problems in certain segments of the population. And in both segments, what we like, it’s clinical depth and chronic management of patients who have these conditions can create very differential outcomes, and you need physicians and clinical data to do it.

So, if you think about our whole model of clinical depth and engagement, both Medicare and Medicaid have the characteristics that allow us to differentiate. That’s not to say it doesn’t exist on the commercial side, but I’m saying they’re much more powerful in Medicare and Medicaid. So, what I would say is it’s hard to invest across all fronts as you mentioned, we figured out a way, where the relationship with Passport and that investment in the Medicaid Center of Excellence and then having the TPA capability radically increased our penetration into that market. We had no lives going back over three years.

Today, we’re approaching two million lives. So it’s really exciting wins this year. And on the Medicare side, we’ve been looking for a long time to find an asset that could really help our performance in this segment, our brand, our differentiation, and this was a very, very good fit with that strategy.

So I don’t think you see any signal that because we’ve made this investment, we think the Medicaid market is slowing down. We think both are very good markets for us to be in for the reasons that I’ve mentioned. And yet again, it’s hard to develop all of this organically, and this is a really nice use of our balance sheet that accelerates our capabilities in this space.

Stephanie Demko

Understood. So, when thinking about the coming year versus the prior year, you’d see more balanced growth between the markets versus more of the Medicaid focus for the prior year.

Frank Williams

Well, if you remember our business, a lot of our business is set at the end of this year, right, because you just think about the cycle for an implementation, and getting started and everything else. So, New Century has their own existing pipeline. We think it’s a strong pipeline. We’re hoping to close some of that out between now and the end of the year. That will obviously contribute to 2019. But if you really think about Evolent’s Medicare business, the synergistic nature of this transaction, our ability to leverage that in partner development, the earliest that could have an impact is towards the second half of 2019 and most likely towards 2020, just given sales implementation cycle, everything else. It’s just the nature of the cycles in this business.

So, I think you’ll see the real benefit, again, as I said, maybe towards the end of 2019, but the real benefit coming together in 2020 and beyond, just given the natural cycles of the business and when we close the transaction.

Stephanie Demko

All right. It’s super helpful. And then one quick follow-up. I know you gave some color on this in Dave’s question, but once you do consolidate this higher entity, how should we think about your organic top line growth just given more of a 10% growth profile that you have in the presentation?

Frank Williams

Yes. What I would say is, as I mentioned for 2019, we don't see this as being additive to our growth rate. We think they're going to have a slightly lower growth rate as a result of the profitability in the ASO business that I mentioned. So I think they're going to be more towards the mid-range to high range single digits, somewhere in there on growth. If you look towards 2020, I think with the synergies that we talk about it just makes us more and more confident about our mid-teens long-term growth target.

And if you think about how large we're going to be as an entity, we're going to be approaching $1 billion in revenue. That's a very large revenue base. And when you're that large, you need to have a lot of arrows in your quiver that allow you to respond to market demand and differentiate and really drive a consistent long-term growth rate. So it is rare, at least our style, that we would do this type of acquisition and then promise a much higher growth rate going out into perpetuity. It's just not the way we approach the market, but it gives us a very high level of confidence that the long-term target we've set for the business, we can achieve because we've got multiple population areas that we're going after, Medicaid, Medicare, commercial.

We've got an in depth set of capabilities that we can apply to those markets that are high level of depth and differentiation. And one thing that's really exciting is they have built incredible relationships with their customers across the years. We're pointing to less towards the direct payer channel. So it is also going to open up a cross-sell and opportunity to have direct relationships with regional and national payers, again, ones that are consistent with our philosophy. So you take all of that, and our confidence level in driving a consistent long-term growth rate that can drive the EBITDA expansion that we've talked about is much higher having done this transaction.

Stephanie Demko

Alright, that’s helpful. Thank you guys.

Sean Dodge

Yes. Good morning, thanks. Frank, you mentioned in the very beginning of the prepared remarks there'll be EBITDA performance that triggers the earn-outs in 2019. Can you just share what those EBITDA levels are?

Frank Williams

Nicky, you want to take that?

Nicky McGrane

I mean, Sean, it's just based on incremental. There's a formula based on incremental EBITDA 2019 over 2018. So just the idea that the earn-out, obviously, as Frank alluded to, very committed team in place and then an opportunity to both in the seller and the teams earn incremental proceeds next year based on continuing to drive top and bottom line, but it is tied to incremental growth year-over-year, incremental EBITDA year-over-year.

Sean Dodge

Okay. So it’s more tier. There isn't a singular threshold that triggers the entire earn-out?

Nicky McGrane

Correct.

Sean Dodge

Okay. And then Seth mentioned an opportunity to take New Century PMPMs to $60 from the $30 currently. Can you just walk through quickly again what would be driving that?

Frank Williams

Seth, do you want to take that?

Seth Blackley

Yes, sure. So each of the two specialties are roughly $30 PMPMs, our cardiology is roughly $30 and oncology is roughly $30. And so being able to sort of more fully penetrate both of those and cross-sell those into more Medicare Advantage lives over time, obviously, could potentially go above $60 by adding additional specialties that we sort of just focused on the two to start with.

Sean Dodge

Got it. Thank you.

Seth Blackley

Thanks.

Frank Williams

Well, we know this was early before market open and people have very busy mornings. We appreciate everyone participating on the call. And if you have additional questions, assume you have follow-up. But thank you very much for participating in the call.

