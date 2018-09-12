Your Daily Scoop: Five Prime Progresses, Endocyte's rPFS And Stock Offering, Tracon's Results Published

Stocks in News: FPRX, ECYT

Five Prime launches late-stage study of bemarituzumab + chemo in gastric cancer or GEJ

Discussion: Five Prime Therapeutics' (FPRX) FPA144 (bemarituzumab) plus chemotherapy completed Part 1 of a Phase 1/3 clinical trial evaluating treatment-naive patients with advanced gastric cancer (GC) or cancer of the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ). The trial now moves to its subsequent parts in Phase 3. Overall survival (OS) is the primary endpoint of the trial. Progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) are the secondary endpoints.

Approximately 10% of the cases of gastric cancer involves overexpression of FGFR2b and gene amplification of FGFR2. These cases also involve poor detection and metastatic instances. In its 2018 ASCO presentation, the company updated on the status and mechanism of its lead candidate Bemarituzumab. Bemarituzumab is a humanized lgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAB) that selectively binds to FGFR2b.

This selective ligand binding is further active in blocking receptor activation and downstream signaling. The drug is further "glycoengineered to enhance antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)". Glycoengineering is a recent approach whose earliest products are in the market for less than a decade. The process is geared to produce new variants of antibody that remarkably increase a cell's capacity to engage more of Natural Killer (NK) cells, macrophages or monocytes and neutrophils. All these are part of the natural immune system of human physiology.

The process of glycoengineering refers to the designing and controlling of the type of sugar ('glyco' - meaning relating to or producing sugar) molecules of a particular area of the body to increase its immune effector cells. This allows "more effective antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and phagocytosis (ADCP)". In turn, the capacity of these cells is further increased to trigger the death of cancerous cells.

Apart from the lead candidate, the company's pipeline has three clinical stage candidates. Among them, the most advanced one is cabiralizumab, another humanized monoclonal antibody. The mAB acts as a "tyrosine kinase receptor colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R; CSF-1R), also known as macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor (M-CSFR) and CD115 (cluster of differentiation 115)".

All these capacities make the antibody with potential antineoplastic activity. Accordingly, the candidate has progressed as combination therapy with Opdivo and chemo to Phase 2 trials in pancreatic cancer and pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS). The candidate is also on Phase 1 trial in two different combo therapy indicated in multiple tumor settings. There are two more antibodies - FPA150 and BMS986258 - which have also moved into Phase 1 trials indicated in multiple tumor settings.

Though the market responded in a marginally positive note on this and other similar news in recent past, the share price has never recovered from the last November's 44% slump on the failure of combination therapy Phase 1a/1b trial of FPA008. It was reported that the combination therapy achieved a meagre "10% response rate and 13% rate of disease control at the sixth month in second-line pancreatic cancer, better than chemo, in a patient population that failed to respond to a PD-L1 inhibitor (OUTPERFORM)."

After a 2% rise caused by the present positive data, the share price at $13.17 is still very close to its 52-wk low of $12.52. During the 52-wk period, the stock price has lost almost 75% of its value from the peak of $48.87. Last December, the company entered into a global strategic development collaboration with Zai Lab (ZLAB) for lead molecule bemarituzumab. The agreement additionally allows Zai Lab an exclusive license agreement for bemarituzumab in Greater China. Zai is responsible for conducting the Phase 3 of the trial in Greater China.

Obviously, this is an agreement based on the prospective success and subsequent approval of the candidate. As China accounts for more than 40% of new gastric cancer cases globally, the agreement allows Five Prime to be prepared to "with the infrastructure, relationships and resources to help us advance FPA144 global development expeditiously." Apart from an upfront payment, the agreement brings in possibility of high tens-low twenties royalty payment possibility in reaching successful landmarks.

The latest cash position of the company shows $363M after a shot in the arm public offering of $100M in last January. The market cap now stands at $464.66M. The burn rate is ~$38M/Q. The company is in a comfortable financial position to continue developing its solid development pipeline. Moreover, the final stages of its two leading candidates are already in agreement with major partners. There is even some speculation of the company being acquired by a pharma giant. All these along with a low price, solid IP portfolio, and protein library makes the stock an attractive proposition.

Endocyte's rPFS and $175M stock offering

Discussion: Endocyte (ECYT) announced its determination to consider radiographic Progression Free Survival (rPFS) is an appropriate efficacy endpoint in the ongoing phase 3 VISION trial of Lu-PSMA-617 indicated in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The declaration comes in the wake of the company's recent meeting with the FDA. The meeting also spurred the company to apply for full FDA approval of the drug in the said indication. FDA also agreed on alternative primary endpoints rPFS and overall survival (OS). A positive outcome on either of the endpoints could be sufficient for full approval.

On the contrary, secondary endpoints include response evaluation criteria in solid tumors response and time to first symptomatic skeletal event. A final, fully-powered OS analysis is estimated to occur close to the end of 2020, and an rPFS analysis sufficient for full approval is expected to occur before the end of 2019.

Close on the heels of the possible positive news, the company announced preparation of a stock offering to the tune of $175M. The overall market sentiment set the market slide 5% at the close of the day. A 2015 model estimated that "the prevalence of prostate cancer as 2,219,280" in the US in 2009 and "3,072,480 in 2020". Estimated rate of incidence of mCRPC calculated by the same model is "36,100 and 42,970" during those years.

In other News:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals announces publication of Phase 1b results for TRC105 in combination with Inlyta in patients with advanced or metastatic RCC

Results from a Phase 1b clinical trial of TRACON Pharmaceuticals' (TCON) TRC105 with Inlyta (axitinib) indicated in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) are now published. The patient base of the open-label Phase 1b trial enrollment included 18 patients. The group consisted of those who had received at least one prior line of therapy with a VEGF receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGFR TKI).

Renal cell carcinoma - also known as adenocarcinoma - is a cancer of kidneys which originates in the renal cortex and in which malignant cells are spread in the renal tubules. It has an increasing rate of incidence in the geriatric population and accounts for 80-90% among all types of kidney cancers.

According to the latest data from the American Cancer Society, ~63,340 new cases of kidney cancer (42,680 in men and 22,660 in women) will occur in 2018. During the same period, approximately ~14,970 people (10,010 men and 4,960 women) will die from this disease. The share price of the company remains narrowly range-bound in recent times. The share price has a 52-wk range of $1.90-3.95.

Masimo announces FDA clearance of RAS-45 sensor for infant and neonatal patients

FDA has cleared Masimo's (MASI) acoustic respiration sensor for rainbow Acoustic Monitoring (RAM) system called RAS-45. The approval permits use of the sensor on infant and neonatal patients. Previously, the sensor was approved on adult and 10+kg pediatric patients. Widening the range of approved patient base now makes measurement of acoustic respiration rate possible for patients of all sizes, including neonates.

FDA OKs Perrigo's OTC equivalent of J&J's Imodium

Perrigo's (PRGO) store brand OTC equivalent of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Imodium Multi-Symptom Relief (loperamide hydrochloride and simethicone tablets) is now FDA-approved. Product launch follows soon.

Lilly launches comparative study between Taltz and Tremfya in psoriasis

A comparative head-to-head study of Eli Lilly (LLY) TALTZ (ixekizumab) and Johnson & Johnson's TREMFYA (guselkumab) in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis is launched. July 2019 is the estimated primary completion date of the trial.

European Commission approves Merck's KEYTRUDA in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC

The European Commission approved KEYTRUDA, Merck's (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with pemetrexed (ALIMTA) and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults whose tumors have no EGFR or ALK positive mutations.

UK regulator declines Roche MS drug

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) for provision to adults with primary progressive multiple sclerosis fails to get the nod from the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Earlier, NIHCE allowed the drug to be used on some adults with relapsing-remitting MS in July.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals initiates Phase 1b/2 trial of sapacitabine with olaparib in BRCA mutant breast cancer

Phase 1b/2 investigator-sponsored clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals' (CYCC) sapacitabine in combination with olaparib in patients with BRCA mutant breast cancer begins.

