Remora Royalties Finalizes Proposed IPO Terms

RRI has the advantage of diversification, a generally favorable pricing backdrop, but uneven results in recent periods.

The firm owns royalty interests in gas, oil and natural gas liquids properties in the mid-continent and Permian Basin regions.

Remora Royalties intends to raise $105 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares.

Quick Take

Remora Royalties (RRI) intends to raise $105 million from the sale of Class A shares in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company owns royalty interests in natural gas and oil properties in a variety of mid-continent and Permian Basin areas.

RRI has significant geographic diversification, and a generally favorable market backdrop for natural gas energy demand, but has posted uneven financial results in recent periods.

Company and Business

The Austin, Texas,-based company was founded in 2011 to own and acquire overriding royalty, mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO George Peyton, who was previously Principal at Fifth Well Investment Management.

RRI currently owns a diversified portfolio of royalty interests in mature producing basins, approximately 593,000 gross acres and approximately 43,000 net acres.

Assets and Production

Remora has two groups of assets - overriding royalty interests and mineral interests.

The former are royalty interests which burden the working interests of a lease and represent the right to receive a fixed, cost-free percentage of production or revenue from production from a lease for as long as the lease is effective. The majority of the leases are perpetual for as long as production in paying quantities perpetuates the leasehold, which means their overriding royalty interests are perpetual, too.

The latter are real property interests which are typically perpetual and grant ownership to all of the oil and natural gas lying below the surface of the property. Remora also has the right to drill, produce, and explore these properties, or lease it to a third party.

Remora’s royalty interests are primarily spread on properties across the Midcontinent, South Texas/Gulf Coast, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Permian Basin. The company also has royalty interests in smaller properties in regions like DJ Basin, San Juan Basin, Black Warrior Basin, Uinta Basin, onshore California and the western Gulf Coast (onshore) Basin.

The firm’s royalty interests in Midcontinent reach 260,184 gross acres and 11,020 net acres, from a total of 593,197 gross acres and 43,030 net acres from all their properties.

RRI has royalty interests in a total of 3,610 wells across the United States. In Midcontinent alone they have royalty interests in a total of 1,949 wells.

Additionally, Remora derives a majority of its royalty revenues from gas producing properties and a minority from oil and natural gas liquids interests.

Business Strategy and Approach

Remora’s plans to increase the ROI in the near future stand on four key elements:

Acquiring additional royalty interests from its contributing parties, as Remora expects them to drill and convert to production several oil and gas producing properties, as well as undeveloped acreage. Remora also has a right of first offer to some of its contributing parties’ properties located in the Permian, Anadarko, Arkoma, Appalachia, Uinta and Williston Basins, which include ownership in approximately 5,000 gross producing wells and approximately 600,000 gross acres.

Participating with their operating affiliate in third-party acquisitions, in an effort to increase the size and scope of potential acquisition targets available to them. Remora counts on its operating affiliate’s experience in identifying, evaluating and completing strategic acquisitions of mature producing oil and natural gas properties.

Benefiting from reserve, production and cash flow growth through organic production growth and development of their royalty interests to grow dividends. This means Remora expects working interest owners to continue developing their acreage through recompletions, infill drilling, horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and secondary and tertiary recovery methods.

Maintaining a conservative capital structure and carefully manage their business for the long term. To accomplish that, Remora’s board of directors will sign a written policy in which they limit their incurrence of borrowings up to 2.5 times their debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio for the preceding four quarters.

Management believes it will be successful in its efforts due to a variety of factors:

Their contributing parties have significant operational control over their properties, which lowers Remora’s costs.

Remora believes it's exposed to leading plays in the United States, specifically the Midcontinent region. As mentioned above, the company plans on maximizing the results of its conservative capital structure to maintain financial flexibility which will allow it to acquire strategic royalty interests.

Financial Performance

RRI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Highly variable topline revenue

Fluctuating operating profit

Variable operating margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Remora Royalties S-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Through Q2 2018: $20.2 million, 3.3% decrease vs. prior

2017: $31.3 million, 152.4% increase vs. prior (Proforma)

2016: $12.4 million

Operating Profit ($)

Through Q2 2018: $1.4 million

2017: $15.1 million

2016: ($31.0 million) operating loss

Operating Margin (%)

Through Q2 2018: 6.9%

2017: 48.2%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Through Q2 2018: $785,414

2017: $9.96 million

2016: $2.1 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $3 million in cash and $11.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

RRI intends to sell 5.25 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $105 million.

Class A and Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote each. Class B shares will be owned by the Contributing Parties who together will own 50.1% of Remora Holdings.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $263 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to [1] make a contribution of $48.4 million to Remora Holdings in exchange for 2,600,707 RH Units representing a 24.7% membership interest in Remora Holdings and [2] purchase 2,649,293 RH Units representing a 25.2% membership interest in Remora Holdings from the Contributing Parties for $49.3 million. Remora Holdings will use the proceeds of the contribution along with approximately $10.0 million that we will borrow under our secured revolving credit facility upon the closing of this offering to repay in full approximately $50.0 million of our Operating Affiliate’s indebtedness that burdens the royalty interests to be contributed to Remora Holdings by our Operating Affiliate that Remora Holdings will assume in connection with the formation transactions and the estimated offering expenses payable in connection with this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Stifel, Stephens, and Seaport Global Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 20, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I intend to purchase a small amount of RRI stock at up to $20.00 per share on the open market, if available.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.