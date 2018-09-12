When Will The 11.4% Landmark Yield Be Covered?

The high cost of equity and debt versus the actual distribution yield made us examine whether coverage was improving.

The cost of both equity and debt has been rising as the stock has fallen and interest rates have risen.

When we last examined Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) we concluded that

The current 10.9% yield is definitely in the tempting range and the unique assets provide a good diversifier. Following this saga though we see management as almost being compelled to acquire at any price rather than holdback when equity markets are saying a firm no. If management showed restraint and was more selective in acquisitions (perhaps increasingly diversifying from Landmark LLC dropdowns), and their timing, we might get more interested.

The stock has gone nowhere since and has lagged the rally seen in the REIT sector.

With Q2-2018 results out, we decided to have a fresh look and examine if the company was making progress in its growth. The rationale was that if it could succeed in generating adequate coverage of its distributions, LMRK would likely make a very tempting buy.

Q2-2018

LMRK has been rapidly acquiring assets and its shows up in its Q2-2018 results.

Revenue has grown at rapid clip and Q2-2018 was 31% higher year on year.

That growth though was dwarfed by interest expenses which rose over 50% from prior year.

Distributable cash flow rose year on year but was basically flat quarter on quarter.

We understand that in rapid growth phases DCF per share/unit may lag, however it was a bit surprising that total DCF was not growing either.

One favorite measure we used when rapidly expanding funds like Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) blamed their lack of distribution coverage on rapidly expanding assets was to look at whether current DCF covered distributions paid one quarter back.

We decided to do the same for LMRK. As we can see below LMRK DCF of $8.057 million (shown above) does not even cover distributions paid for the June 2017 quarter.

We actually went further back as this quarter's report did not show the quarter that we needed. We did finally one, in the December 2016 quarter.

Reasons for flat DCF and falling DCF per share

LRMK has been issuing stock with a 9.5-11.5% yield (depending upon timing). The company has also recently issued debt with a weighted cost of 4.31%.

That makes their weighted cost in the range of 7% to 8%, even ignoring issuing costs.

What are the cap rates on their acquisitions? According to Q2-2018 transcript

Thank you, Tim. Our portfolio continues to perform well with strong occupancy rates and revenue growth. Rental revenue in the second quarter increased by 7% over the first quarter of this year driven primarily through additional acquisition activity. As Tim mentioned earlier in the call, we have been targeting higher cap rate assets that are more accretive. The average cap rate per acquisitions year-to-date as of June 30, 2018, is north of 7% and given the visibility to the pipeline of our assets, we continue to anticipate cap rate acquisitions at this range or higher for the remainder of 2018.

While north of 7% could mean anything we don't think this is much higher than the 7% otherwise the company would have used the next quarter i.e 7.25%. But even giving them credit for a 7.5% cap rate, we think this would barely meet distributions on new equity and not add to to coverage where it is lacking.

Conclusion

The numbers suggest that the coverage is getting worse and not better. We are not seeing economies of scale flow down to the bottom line as of yet and the fact that distributions paid in December 2016 were barely covered in this quarter is quite telling. We did notice that LMRK had moved a bit away from sponsor acquisitions and for 2018 both third party and sponsor acquisitions were about equal.

However LMRK is still issuing common units at 11% plus cost and we don't see coverage improving unless LMRK dials down the issuance and allows built in rate escalators on leases to kick in.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

