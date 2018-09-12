Navios Maritime Containers IPO: Not Expensive, But Quite Risky

The company was incorporated in the Marshall Islands. Unit holders in the United States should get to know that they may have issues regarding protecting their interests.

The relationship between Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Navios Holdings and Navios Partners represent a clear conflict of interest that unit holders need to understand.

Using 2018 Forward EBITDA of $64 million, the company would be trading at 10.7x Forward EBITDA, which seems a reasonable valuation as compared to other peers.

In an attempt to acquire vessels at beneficial prices, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) is selling approximately 5.263 million units at $18-$20 per unit. With units sold at 10.7x Forward EBITDA and debt of $351 million, the company does not seem expensive as compared to peers.

The deal could interest those investing in the industry, but it may be risky for other investors. Bear in mind that the company was incorporated in the Marshall Islands, the amount of debt is significant, and the Board of Directors faces several conflicts of interest.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Headquartered in Monte Carlo and incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. was founded by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) in April 2017. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. generates revenues by chartering the company’s vessels to other companies for fixed-rate time charters. The company’s clients pay for the fuel costs and voyage expenses, and Navios provides its own crew and technical expertise.

Source: seekingalpha.com

The company is not small. In Q4 2018, it is expected that it will own a fleet of 31 vessels with carrying capacity of 170,901 twenty-foot equivalent units (“TEU”). The image below provides further information in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Navios: Acquiring New Vessels At Great Prices

With containership prices at its 15-year historical averages, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. decided in 2013 to acquire new vessels. It is what Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) and other companies operating in the same space are doing right now.

The following lines very well express the business strategy of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. They are from the F-1 filing:

“We expect to be able to continue to acquire containerships at attractive prices and capitalize on our low-cost operating structure, which we believe will allow us to maximize the return on investment for our unit holders as a result of expected increased positive cash flow from operations and expected appreciation in the value of our vessels as the market continues to recover.” Source: Prospectus

The price charts of new containership and second-hand containership show that Navios is buying at the lowest point since the year 2000 and when the market seems to slightly recover.

After a period of rising prices from 2001 to 2008 created by shortage capacity, high ordering and an increase in the rise of steel, from 2009 to 2016, the prices declined significantly. New Containership prices collapsed from $80-$120 million per new container to $40-$70 million per new container. Prices of second-hand containers declined even more. In 2006, 5-year-old containers were sold at $40-$60 million, about three or four times more than the price of a container in 2017 and 2016. The image below shows how depressed the market is as of today:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The amount of orders increased in 2017. New orders were equal to 698,000 TEU, which is three times the amount registered in 2016. In addition, second-hand price seems to be recovering in 2017 and 2018. With that, mentioning that steel prices increased more than 100% in the last two years seems necessary here. Are we heading into a long-term recovery? It seems difficult to say so. However, if this is the case, Navios Maritime is buying exactly at the best spot in 15 years.



Source: tradingeconomics.com

Balance Sheet: Financial Debt Is Large

With that about the current macroeconomic conditions of the industry, the financial situation of Navios Maritime is not that beneficial. With $266 million in total assets as of December 31, 2017, the amount of debt seemed worrying, equal to $118 million. The valuation of the vessels owned, $177.5 million, did seem low as compared to the total financial debt.

Source: Prospectus

In 2018, the amount of debt increased even more. The company expects to have debt of $351.9 million after the IPO. But, that’s not all. According to the prospectus, the debt of Navios Maritime may increase even more in the near future. The following lines are what investors need to read as of today:

Source: Prospectus

The company is paying LIBOR plus 385 basis points to ABN Amro Group (OTCPK:ABNRY) and LIBOR plus 300 basis points to BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF). Please note that BNP is a debt holder and is also acting as an underwriter in this deal. The images below provide further details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

The weighted average interest rate paid by the company as of June 30, 2017 was 5.15%, which seems a bit large. Investors need to understand that banks usually face less risk than common shareholders. This is a risky bet for banks as well as shareholders:

“The weighted average interest rate of the Company’s total borrowings for the period from April 28, 2017 (date of inception) to June 30, 2017 amounted to 5.15%.” Source: Prospectus

Profitable Company: 2018 Forward EBITDA of 64 million

The income statement seems the good part of Navios Maritime. The company was created in 2017, thus investors will not have figures for fiscal year 2017. However, the company reported great financials for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The revenue was equal to $61.4 million, the interest expenses did not seem that significant, $3.9 million, and the net income was positive, equal to $7.82 million. The image below provides more details:

Source: Prospectus

In addition, the company reported EBITDA of $32.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018, and $16.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. Assuming 2018 Forward EBITDA of 64 million does seem reasonable in this case.



Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to acquire an 11-year 6,800 TEU containership from Navios Partners at $36 million. With new 6,500 TEU containerships sold at approximately $60 million, can an 11-year containership be sold at more than half this price? Investors need to understand very well that Navios Partners, the seller, controls Navios Maritime, the buyer. There is a clear conflict of interest here. The image below provides further details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization And Valuation

With 17.64 common units outstanding at the expected IPO price of $19, the market capitalization equals $335 million. Adding expected debt of $351 million, the enterprise value will be equal to $686 million. The image below provides the expected capitalization, which was provided in the prospectus:



Source: Prospectus

Using 2018 Forward EBITDA of $64 million, the company would be trading at 10.7x Forward EBITDA, which seems a reasonable valuation as compared to other peers. SBLK is trading at 9.58x EBITDA with EBITDA of $173 million and debt of $1.05 billion. Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) trades at 15.81x EBITDA with EBITDA of $74 million and debt of $704 million. Eagle Bulk (EGLE) trades at 11.30x EBITDA, with EBITDA of $56 million and debt of $321 million.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Additionally, $19 does not seem very expensive as compared to the price at which the company sold shares in private placements in 2017. Previously, Navios Maritime was a corporation, which was converted into a partnership. 2.868 shares of the corporation were converted into one unit of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Using this ratio, the company sold shares at $5-$5.50 per share or $14.34-$15.77 per unit. Take a look at the private placements:

Source: Prospectus

Conflict Of Interest

The relationship between Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Navios Holdings and Navios Partners represent a clear conflict of interest that shareholders need to understand. These two companies control Navios Maritime and have commercial relationships with it. It means that they may obtain deals with the company that could harm the interests of shareholders. The following lines provide information on the stake of Navios Holdings and Navios Partners and clear conflict of interest.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The following is the business structure of the group. One clear question arises from the way the companies sold units. Why does the Navios group need to create Navios Maritime, which owns vessels and a large amount of cash? Why don’t they use only one entity and sell shares from it?

Source: Prospectus

According to the prospectus, it is expected that the Board of Directors will be independent. It is a beneficial feature, but the risk for unit holders still exists. The Board could take decisions benefiting Navios Holdings and Navios Partners and harming minority unit holders.

Source: Prospectus

Finally, there is another risk that unit holders should notice. The company was incorporated in the Marshall Islands. With this in mind, unit holders in the United States should get to know that they may have issues regarding protecting their interests as the company law is very different from that of the United States:

“Due to the less-developed nature of Marshall Islands law, our public unit holders may have more difficulty in protecting their interests in the face of actions by our general partner, its affiliates or controlling unit holders than would unit holders of a limited partnership organized in the United States.” Source: Prospectus

With all this said about Navios Maritime, investors need to notice that many other companies operating in the same space have similar business structures and operate offshore. Navios Maritime is doing exactly what other operators in the industry do. It does not diminish the risk of unit holders.

Conclusion

Trading at 10.7x Forward EBITDA with debt of $351 million, Navios Maritime does not represent a huge opportunity. The units are not overvalued or undervalued as compared to peers. Its debt and business structure offshore are not something very unique. Other operators in the same space do operate in this particular way. With this in mind, investors interested in acquiring shares or units of companies in this industry could be interested in this IPO. All the other investors should pass on this one. The financial risk seems quite significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.