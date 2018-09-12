Amazon's Healthcare Strategy Takes Shape

Amazon (AMZN) is known for making waves when it enters a new industry. In fact, it has developed a reputation of crushing the competition and taking over from defeated incumbents. Amazon devastated the once-dominant big booksellers. It has done likewise to many other retail businesses. Now, Amazon has turned its sights on the healthcare sector.

Given CEO Jeff Bezos's apparently endless ambition and hunger for growth, perhaps it was only a matter of time before Amazon took another stab at taking over healthcare. He tried once before, in 1999, with Drugstore.com. That effort was stymied by a market not yet ready for e-commerce to disrupt its healthcare system. In 2018, it is a very different market - and a very different Amazon.

In this research note, we examine Amazon's emerging healthcare strategy and where it might lead the company in the future. We see a huge amount of potential for Amazon to establish itself as a key player in healthcare.

Pharmacies Are Ripe for Disruption

Amazon's first efforts have been focused on disrupting pharmacies. The online pharmacy sector makes perfect sense as an initial target of Amazon's healthcare ambitions. The companies currently dominant in the pharmacy space have already seen their front-of-store retail sales drop in favor of online shopping. Walgreens (WBA), CVS (CVS), and Rite Aid (RAD) have made efforts to move online in their own right, hoping to engage their customers in their new natural shopping environment. While that is a sign of their willingness to adapt to changing market dynamics, the big pharmacy chains have yet to budge significantly on their pricing.

Source: Consumer Reports & CB Insights

Markups have made the pharmacy business very profitable for the big chains, but they have resulted in unhappy customers tired of being gouged. Disruption through low-cost online pharmacies is already happening, and the price differences are stark.

PillPack Opens the Door

In June 2018, Amazon made its first big move, pushing into the pharmacy business with the acquisition of PillPack, an online pharmacy, for close to $1 billion. PillPack enjoys far higher levels of customer satisfaction than do average pharmacies, despite being a fairly young startup and having nothing like the resources or presence of the big chains.

PillPack provides Amazon with a powerful vehicle for pushing into the online pharmacy business. It can integrate the new acquisition into its already legendary customer management and fulfillment infrastructure. In terms of consumer-facing delivery logistics, Amazon is unmatched. If it can turn that infrastructure to serve its pharmacy clients with the same level of service and speed as its e-commerce platform, it will represent a distinct advantage from the very start. PillPack's already existing prescription management platform, pharmacyOS, should integrate cleanly into the Amazon ecosystem.

PillPack is still operating as normal, but the market should expect it to be the thin end of the strategic wedge that Amazon will use to push further into the pharmacy chains' turf.

Challenging the Pharmacy Chains

Once Amazon has its infrastructure, logistics, and services in place it will be time to face off against the incumbent chain pharmacies. Where Amazon's advantage lies in its unmatched online customer services and high-speed fulfillment capabilities, the big incumbent pharmacies such as CVS have the benefit of brick-and-mortar presence. While physical locations are losing their importance across most sectors, it is not always the case.

In a previous research note, we discussed the difficulties Amazon has faced in trying to crack the luxury consumer segment, thanks to its inability to replicate the "white glove" lux shopping experience expected by luxury consumers. While pharmacies are a very different animal overall, they share the benefit of in-person connection. While an online pharmacy can mimic most attributes brick-and-mortar variety, it naturally struggles with such in-person functions as pharmacist queries.

All told, Amazon can offer many advantages that traditional pharmacies cannot. Price is the obvious differentiator. Online pharmacies have gained ground because the chain pharmacies indulge in significant markups. But that is not all. There are also countless middlemen in the supply chain that add to costs and distort the market.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Amazon is already very close to having all the infrastructure and licensing necessary to control the drug delivery process from manufacture to final sale. PillPack brings most of the necessary licensing with it, and Amazon has filed for wholesale pharmaceutical licensing. A manufacturing license is all that remains, and that should be forthcoming soon. Once acquired, Amazon will have extensive leeway to re-label and white-label products as necessary, and to scrape off the barnacles that make healthcare so much more expensive for end consumers.

Amazon will have to invest a lot more capital if it plans to make a serious go of taking on the pharmacy space, let alone healthcare as a whole. Many parts of the pharmacy supply chain are costly to build and develop. But Amazon appears to have the will to do what is necessary.

A Wealth of Future Opportunities

Consumer-facing pharmacy services fit well with Amazon's existing core capabilities, but is far from the only healthcare vertical it can disrupt. Indeed, virtually every facet of the consumer healthcare space could prove ripe for Amazon-driven disruption.

Patient health management services have been experiences considerable disruption in recent years, as new technologies are finally integrated into antiquated health provision systems. Amazon's already has one project, dubbed Hera, which aims to develop the capability to identify misdiagnoses, and to spot incorrect medical code inputs, from patients' electronic medical records. Hera could end up becoming one more useful differentiator for the company as it pushes into the pharmacy, and broad healthcare, space. Amazon's ALEXA might also contribute to customers' virtual patient management, providing seamless and frictionless support, information, and services.

Perhaps most intriguing is the prospect of physical clinics or mini-pharmacies. As discussed previously, pharmacy chains' biggest material advantage, other than the natural benefits of incumbency, is their physical presence. If Amazon were to open physical pharmacies, it could nullify that advantage. This already appear to be in the works, or at least under very serious consideration, at Amazon. In March, the company hired Martin Levine, a doctor known for building and developing clinics and primary care facilities.

Another of Amazon's recent acquisitions, Whole Foods Market, might even serve as the physical nexus of Amazon's healthcare services. Indeed, Whole Foods has been playing with the idea of opening "Whole Foods clinics" since at least 2015. While the idea of a grocery story doubling as a pharmacy or clinic might have seemed farfetched not that long ago, it has been proven quite effective by other companies. Walmart (WMT), for example, is already one of America's largest pharmacies.

The scope for expansion is enormous across the consumer healthcare space. Amazon will have to choose its path carefully in order to not get bogged down in fruitless sideshows or stretch itself to thin by trying to do too much, too fast. Bezos's leadership suggests that the company will exercise discipline, even as it makes ambitious moves.

Investor's Eye View

While Amazon's push into the online pharmacy space will undoubtedly make for some disruption of the incumbents' cushy positions, it is still a minnow in a vast lake. In the United States, annual spending on drugs stands at a whopping $450 billion. Walgreens pharmacy sells around $70 billion worth every year. PillPack is a decent start, but Amazon has a long way to go before it can compete on anything like the same level. That said, evidence suggests Amazon has a ready market for its pharmacy offerings. In a recent survey of Amazon Prime users, Deutsche Bank found that 85% of users would be willing to buy drugs through Amazon. That suggests Amazon's initial foray into the online and mail order pharmacy sub-sector should receive a fairly warm welcome. The mail order sub-market is already worth $22 billion. Amazon should be able to win a substantial slice of that pie.

Amazon is pushing into a highly lucrative, but also competitive, sector. It has the resources and capabilities to offer a superior online pharmacy service and has the potential to build on those capabilities to touch nearly every aspect of consumer-facing healthcare. It will not be an easy fight, but it should be worth it.

With its eye-watering valuation, Amazon will need to produce monumental growth for many years simply to justify the current share price. A successful foray into healthcare could go a long way toward delivering the goods.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.