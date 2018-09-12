Your Cancer Highlight: Pfizer Gets Ready For An Imminent Lung Cancer Approval

Successful incursion into this market could mean Pfizer has an unlikely blockbuster on its hands, if approved.

When it comes to lung cancer, there are many areas we can discuss. Of course, the big gorilla is the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors, which are viable treatment options for a large cross-section of patients. That reach has continued almost unabated, as Merck (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) move their drugs further up the treatment line.

But lost in the mix these days is targeted therapy, most importantly for the smaller subsets of patients with so-called "oncogenic driver mutations," which compel certain proteins to go out of control and cause cancer cells to grow rapidly. One of the most common subgroup of oncogenic driver mutations occurs in the EGFR gene, which encodes for the EGFR protein.

Unquestionably, AstraZeneca (AZN) is a dominant player in this particular space, with a long-standing standard agent in the form of gefitinib, which is one of two "first-generation" EGFR inhibitors that has been in use for years to treat these patients.

More recently, AZN garnered a first approval for a third-generation inhibitor, osimertinib, for first-line treatment. These third-generation inhibitors were designed initially to combat the difficult challenge of resistance to kinase inhibition, most notably through the development of a specific amino acid substitution called T790M. Osimertinib was initially approved for patients who developed resistance and had this mutation, but results from the FLAURA study demonstrated that osimertinib could clearly extend progression-free survival compared with standard first-line inhibitors.

Thus, AZN has come to be the de facto dominator of the first-line, EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, with the only question from clinicians being whether you should use your "best" option first, or whether you should save it for relapsed disease.

But Pfizer (PFE) has been quietly working on its own entry into the space, with the second-generation inhibitor dacomitinib. Its pivotal study was ARCHER 1050, and it demonstrated a meaningful improvement over first-line gefitinib, but it didn't look like it would beat out osimertinib in terms of efficacy. Back in April, I prepared an article on the relative merits of each agent, as far as we know it.

Cue 5 months later, and we're nearing the not-fully-disclosed date of the PDUFA, which was only described as "September." So a decision is incoming, and we now have a bit more information to work off of.

I fully expect that we're going to see an approval from the FDA for dacomitinib in first-line non-small cell lung cancer, as the FDA has demonstrated and stated its commitment to promoting competition. My hopefully obvious caveat is that I can't predict the future, and we never know that a drug is a shoo-in; however, with positive results, I do expect this one to get through pretty easily.

AZN is looking to balloon the sales of osimertinib thanks to the first-line lung cancer approval. Sales are now projected to reach between $5 and $6 billion by 2023, which is massive growth over the nearly $1 billion in annual sales generated by osimertinib when it was only approved for progressive disease.

It will be some time before we know for sure how much AZN was able to grow the sales of osimertinib based on the first-line approval, but I think it is not worth considering PFE totally out of the game, since its capacity as a "better" first-line treatment approach than gefitinib gives it some clout as an alternative option, giving doctors the possibility of sparing osimertinib for later lines of therapy.

One possibility I did not touch on in my previous article on AZN and PFE was the study conduct. PFE chose as its mouthpiece for the ARCHER 1050 study to be Tony Mok, who is a leading lung cancer expert in China. This could potentially give PFE an "in" to quickly move forward with approval there, particularly since ARCHER 1050 was conducted in large part in China.

The race to first-line approval in China could come to define this fight, as Asian patients with non-small cell lung cancer have a curiously higher frequency of EGFR driver mutations. This means that EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer is a greater unmet need in areas like China.

First, of course, will need to be the approval here, and we should know by the end of September whether the FDA will give the nod to dacomitinib or not.

It's very difficult to know how the fight for first-line dominance is going to play out in the EGFR-positive lung cancer arena. Most bettors put their money on osimertinib, with its pretty-much-unequivocal improvement over current first-line treatment options, even compared with dacomitinib.

However, we can't underestimate the caution that many clinicians are likely to experience, particularly as long as we don't know whether osimertinib improves overall survival over standard options. Would it be better to give the newer second-gen kinase inhibitor dacomitinib and save osimertinib for progression? This question will come to define the marketplace that PFE is able to tap into with this drug.

