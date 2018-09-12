Suncor: Growth Likely To Be Stalled

On Monday, September 10, 2018, an article appeared in the Financial Post that discussed how Suncor Energy (SU) is interested in constructing more projects in the Canadian oil sands region. It will not, however, do this until the pipeline capacity issues are resolved. This is one thing that I have discussed in the past in fairly great detail. In short, there is not enough pipeline capacity to transport oil away from the production centers of the oil sands.

This forces companies to utilize more expensive transportation methods to get their oil to market, which is a contributing factor in the significant price differential between West Canada Select oil and WTI. In Suncor's case, the oil sands are likely to be the source of the company's forward growth though so this is certainly an issue that needs to be resolved.

Suncor And The Oil Sands

Suncor Energy has long been one of the largest operators in the Canadian oil sands. The company's most recent project, Fort Hills, is currently in the process of being ramped up to full capacity. Currently, this project is producing approximately 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day with expectations that it will reach its full nameplate capacity of 194,000 barrels per day by the fourth quarter. This represents 22.7% of the company's 661,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day average production in the second quarter of 2018.

This project is not Suncor's only operating project in the oil sands region. As shown here, the company produced an average of 547,600 barrels of oil per day in the oil sands during the second quarter, representing 82.8% of the company's second quarter production:

Source: Suncor Energy

Thus, Suncor derives a significant percentage of its total production from the Canadian oil sands. This percentage is likely to increase going forward as its current projects in the area ramp up to full production, although the third quarter will be somewhat weak due to the Syncrude power outage. Furthermore, the company does expect a significant fraction of its forward growth to come from the Canadian oil sands. This is due to the company's reserve base, which is largely concentrated in the oil sands.

The company currently has 2P reserves of 7.7 billion barrels of oil, 6.9 billion of which are located in the oil sands. Furthermore, of the company's 23.2 billion barrels of contingent resources, 18.8 billion are located in the oil sands. Thus, unless the company greatly steps up its exploration activities, any forward production growth must come from it tapping these oil sands reserves to a greater degree than it is doing now.

Suncor is indeed both willing and interested in doing this, which appears to be the main thrust of the Financial Post article. However, the company is hesitant to do this so long as the transportation issues surrounding the oil sands persist. This is because these issues challenge the economic viability of oil sands projects due to the aforementioned discount to WTI that WCS oil trades at. As it is more expensive to operate in the oil sands than in some other regions, projects in the area require a higher oil price than projects elsewhere. As the discount reduces the effective price that oil sands producers receive, this challenges the economics even more.

Unfortunately, there are some very real signs that the pipeline issues will not be resolved anytime soon. As I discussed in a previous article (linked above), Kinder Morgan (KMI) was having problems getting the Trans Mountain pipeline completed due to objections of a few special interest groups in British Columbia. The problem got so bad that the Canadian federal government agreed to purchase the pipeline for $2 billion but thus far it has not even handed over the money. This was one of the few pipelines planned to take Canadian oil sands oil to the West Coast and it looks somewhat unlikely to ever be completed.

Suncor has stated that it will make a final investment decision on its future oil sands projects either at the end of next year or early 2020. Unless things improve dramatically, it seems that the company's decision will be negative.

Future Projects

Unfortunately, as already mentioned, the overwhelming majority of Suncor's reserves are located in the Canadian oil sands. This means that Suncor will need to greatly ramp up its exploration efforts if it wishes to grow outside of the oil sands. This essentially puts the company in a Catch-22 situation in that it cannot grow in the oil sands because there is insufficient capacity to transport the produced oil to market and it cannot grow outside of the oil sands because it does not have enough reserves. Thus, as I argued in a previous article, Suncor might have difficulty achieving much growth in the near term.

Valuation

Analysts appear to agree with this assessment. According to Zacks Investment Research, Suncor Energy is expected to grow its earnings annually at a 9.85% average rate over the next three to five years, which is less than many of its peers are expected to generate. This gives the company a PEG ratio of 1.58 at the current stock price. As I have explained numerous times in the past, a PEG ratio over 1.0 may be an indication that a company's stock is overvalued relative to its forward earnings growth. That may be the case here when we consider the Catch-22 that the company appears to be in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suncor is ready and willing to invest in future oil sands projects, but the transportation difficulties that the region is facing make the company unlikely to do that until the issue is resolved. The company lacks the resources to grow outside of the oil sands however, at least for now. Thus, Suncor seems quite likely to have its near-term growth stunted until one of these two problems is resolved.

