Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Management Presents at 2018 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) 2018 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call September 12, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Devinder Kumar - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Good morning everybody. And welcome to the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. I am Ross Seymore, I am semiconductor analyst here at DB. We’re happy to kick things off with Devinder Kumar, the CFO of AMD. I think this might be the only meeting today where I can start off talking about upsides in the semiconductor stock as opposed to worrying about downsides. So at least we can start today in a positive tone. I am not sure how long that’s going to last. So Devinder, why don't we first just start off with a few opening comments about how things are going, what life at AMD is like these days?

Devinder Kumar

I have to say life at AMD is good these days. We have obviously seen the beginning of some of the best we have made over the last few years in terms of the multi-generation roadmap, both in product and process technology and that is starting to pay off. I think from my standpoint, we obviously focus on high performance computing. You’ve seen some of the products come out starting in March 2017 with Ryzen and then EPYC and the Radeon products that are coming out and that obviously how the financials from an overall standpoint. But we are very focused on continuing to invest in areas where we see high growth opportunities. As you know, overall TAM with the products that we have and we'll introduce is about $75 billion. We have revenue of about $6 billion right now, projecting to be about slightly over $6 billion this year. And obviously there’s a lot of opportunity but this is just the beginning and I feel very excited about some of the things that we're going to do over the next multiple number of years.

Ross Seymore

So you used the word excited, there's a lot of investors that could use that word too, expect in the month where you stocked up about 50% or so. How do you think the optimism of investors compare it to the optimism of the management team?

Devinder Kumar

Going back to what you said about the semiconductor industry and by nature, I really get excited about anything. But I can say that from my standpoint, looking back over the last few years with the PC market shifting and AMD's revenue now diversifying in many areas. The management team and under the leadership of Lisa has done an incredibly good job, focus on execution has been one of the pavement over the last multiple of years. And I think that with the time going back to a few years and maybe there are still some that don’t believe some of the things that we have done in 2015, '16 and '17. But the new products have come out, obviously, internally and externally, it refocus of attention say what we could achieve in terms of everything that we are focused on the last multiple numbers of years and now we’re identifying the new opportunities since we have the balance sheet and the investments to make. And you've see our OpEx go up and we’re going to continue to do that over the next few years.

It is a long-term growth story. We are continuing to shift our product profile from the older products to the new products. And the management team, in particular and the employees at AMD, are very excited I think. Going back to the stock price and I’m not here to comment on the specific stock price. We are happy that there is recognition of what we have done. We’re very happy to add shareholder value with the technologies that we have and to deliver on the promise of AMD's technology going forward.

Ross Seymore

So you talked a little bit about the big TAM that you have the $70 billion TAM. It’s always been a big TAM for AMD. And a couple times in history, AMD has done really well. But then it's fallen to the wayside versus some of the bigger and more entrenched competitors. What do you think makes this time different where TAM seeing big really isn’t new, but your ability to actually address it in your eyes and many investors believe as well, is fact different this time?

Devinder Kumar

Well, I've been with AMD this is my 35th year with AMD, and I can say that from many standpoints the multigenerational roadmap. When we talked about Zen product, I think introduced in 2017 both in the PC space and followed on in the CPU service space, we already had a work going on with Zen 2 and Zen 3. And you’ve seen that as a proof point that introducing the Naples product initially in the server space we're already sampling 7 nanometer Rome product in the second half of this year to be launched next year. On the GPU side, same thing; we have 40-nanometer; it's done well; its gain share. And now we are going to be launching the 7 nanometer product on the GPU space, specifically targeted the data center.

And that is something that I think you go back in history, even to many people compare us to the upfront days of the 2003 timeframes that multigenerational roadmap and to have the access to leading-edge process technology has not been then. And process technology I’m sure we’re going to talk about it some things that changed in the industry, but that is also something that's going to help us because of the focus on both product and process and being able to come up with a multigenerational roadmap, which makes our customers then very excited, not just who want to make the commitment today, but also seeing the roadmap for the long-term because in the data center space, in particular and especially when you go to the commercial enterprise space even the notebook, the customers want to see that a company like AMD has the multigenerational roadmap. And they are seeing it different from their standpoint given the AMD of the past.

Ross Seymore

I've also been doing this for a long time. It’s just nice way to say that we’re both experienced. I would imagine during the Shanghai and Barcelona days, back in that after run timeframe, if you and I were sitting here, you would've said you had a multigenerational roadmap at that point too. So what’s the difference this time?

Devinder Kumar

I am not sure I would have said that, there was some differences but the big difference this time is the best we have made in positive areas as opposed to trying to do many different things. When Lisa took on the CEO role in the 2014 timeframe, I became the CFO in 2012. Mark Papermaster joined the Company along in the late 2011 timeframe. There was a targeted focus on high performance computing. And where we’re going to invest, but more importantly, where we're not going to invest so that we focus the entire company on the product roadmap. And I think the focus and the execution this time is very different than what you've talked about in the Shanghai and Barcelona days, because at that time maybe we were trying to do too many things for too many people and now it’s very focused on high performance computing.

Ross Seymore

You mentioned a little bit about the process technology, so why don’t we check that box as well. Last week or the week before, we saw global foundries throwing the towel on the 7-nanometer node. Talk a little bit about, holistically, your view on how AMD uses different foundries and what that change means via your WSA?

Devinder Kumar

Yes. So if you go back to the context, and I know we talked about in the 2016 timeframe. When we laid out the multigenerational roadmap in terms of server, data center, commercial, we talked about having access to leading edge process technology. In 2016, we modified the WSA with GlobalFoundries and that gave us the flexibility in terms of having access to leading edge process technology. If our products are on time, we want to make sure that process technology was not a constraint in terms of introducing the products to the customers. And that’s exactly what the 2016 modification was about. As it turns out, it played out. Today, as we sit here, TSMC has done a very good job with execution on the 7-nanometer technology node.

We said back in 2015 and said in 2018 timeframe, we think our competitor is going to have. We thought they already have the 10-nanometer node out there. And we were prepared to go ahead and have our 7-nanometer products in the 2018 timeframe. We've stayed the schedule, their schedule has slipped. Today, with the GlobalFoundries evolving their strategy from a process technology standpoint, we are targeting all the 7-nanometer products at TSMC. And like I said earlier, sampling the GPU 7-nanometer second half of this year later this year; and then going ahead and launching it this year; and then in the server CPU space, launching that in 2019. So that’s playing out exactly as we had targeted and we’re very pleased with being able to stay on track with process and product technology.

Ross Seymore

And should investors expect an update to the WSA itself, considering I think the last one, which was a longer one that you did also talked about…

Devinder Kumar

That’s right…

Ross Seymore

…doing some work with GF at 7, but obviously that’s impossible now. So what -- just conceptually, should we expect to…

Devinder Kumar

So conceptually, if you go back to what I said, 7-nanometer there’s no issue. We’re going to go target our product at TSMC. We are in discussions with GlobalFoundries in terms of their business strategy evolving and we’re going to have discussions with them figure out what to do for the future. But from product and process technology standpoint, 7-nanometer is just beginning. It’s a long technology node and you will see AMD coming out in many products, introducing on the 7-nanometer technology node for multiple number of years to come.

Ross Seymore

So why don’t we switch gears to the segment of your business that people I think are most excited about right now, which is EESC side of things. And specifically, let's get into the server opportunity. We talked a little bit before about the Opteron days and people drawing analogy to that; talk a little bit about what get you so excited attacking the server space with either EPYC or EPYC 2?

Devinder Kumar

I think first of all, if you look at the market going back 15 years ago when the data center server space, in particular from AMD standpoint, we invested and attacked market for the first time in our history. What’s very different this time is the mega data center customers are very concentrated. They are making decisions based on performance and total cost of ownership. And that helps us, because we have a strategy in terms of every price point in the server chips like many other chips are sold at certain price points. And we are delivering better performance and overall better total cost of ownership to this customer and that gets them very excited.

We introduced a product in the middle part of 2017. We've been tracking it against Opteron just like everybody was doing. And it's pretty much along the same track in terms of how you see the customers, how you make some pilot production and then how they make significant investment to go ahead and by volume product. And based on that, we're targeting the mid single digit market share; IDC's data is about 20 million units, 16 billion large market then; and we are targeting to get to mid-single-digit by existing 2018 and then four to six quarters up to that; on the strength of the Rome product, which is on 7 nanometers to get to double digit market share, four to six quarters after the hit the single digits target.

Ross Seymore

So if we think about that 20 million unit TAM and that’s the basis off of which you're doing those market share goals. You mentioned what’s different this time than maybe in the Opteron days with the hyperscale cloud guys. So bigger decision makers, bulkier buys. They're not the entirety of that 20 million units though, correct? So how -- it seems like you're confident that you’re going to take significantly more share at those customers than you would in the aggregate of the market?

Devinder Kumar

I didn’t say that. But what I would say is there's a balance. We have been obviously working with the OEMs we’re working with all of the significant OEMs, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Supermicro, Cisco and then on the mega data center side, we are working on other significant players. And based on the balance and what we see the traction, we think we can have market share gains in both of those areas, because the strategies in terms of deployment are very difference between the MDCs and the OEMs.

Ross Seymore

And from the true end customers, maybe of those same OEMs, the enterprise side of things. Is that something that is part of getting to the double digit, exiting next year or four to six quarters later?

Devinder Kumar

Yes. I think the combination of the product we have right now. We have the Rome product coming out in 2019; it's sampling this year. We already have the samples on the 7 nanometer Rome in the hands of our customers. And when they see that, going back to what I said about the multi generation product roadmap, it's not just on paper. There are products that they can see and they can put in their labs and evaluate and go design the software and the ecosystem. And we are investing heavily in that area to go ahead and make sure that we take full advantage of that business. And as you know, that is highly accretive from a gross margin standpoint. And from an AMD standpoint, we are sitting at about 30% plus gross margin that will help the P&L from a gross margin standpoint as we go forward with the server revenue going up.

Ross Seymore

I think you view the lithography at which this chip is built versus the design. In which of those and how do you balance the importance of those to the customers?

Devinder Kumar

I’m not the technical guy. But I will say that from our standpoint, the architecture decisions that the made going back to when we first designed from a clean chip the Zen core that is powering Ryzen and the EPYC product is helping us from a viewpoint of competition. There is the process technology that’s important. But if you go back historically, I think there was always the thing about process technology is the end all and be all and where we had the best technology is going to do. We have shown that even when we are behind from a process technology standpoint that we can compete. And now some sense, from process technology standpoint, it’s more than even playing field, arguably some folks will say with TSMC 7-nanometers they are ahead, because we’re already sampling the parts. And that can only help us. But the architecture and the designs is way its past and that is actually in some sense going forward, together with the software investments you make based on the usage models, even more important than the lithography that we talk about.

Ross Seymore

Some investors are even more optimistic than the target you gave about double digit exiting next year. Just from the belief that you have the Naples product is a proof point and then Rome comes on top of it and the goodness starts snowballing and you can really ramp into a growing market. Why do you think -- I know you want to be conservative. But given what you’ve said about having the leadership in the processing node, given the fact that Naples has done what it’s done and now Rome should come soon thereafter. Shouldn’t that be a little bit of an accelerating adoption where exiting year-over-year would actually take even more incremental share?

Devinder Kumar

I think that definitely from a standpoint, if you talk about aspiration versus targeting the model, I want to be very disciplined from a viewpoint of how we build the business model. And sometimes when you get carried away for the top line then on the OpEx side of it, for example, you become less disciplined. We want to be very disciplined in terms of not just the top line, okay, we deliver -- we are on track with our 2018 guidance to deliver 20% plus growth in revenue for the second year in a row. We believe that our new products that are coming out, in particular things we just talked about, we can continue to generate double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable model.

We put on the long-term target model in 2017 and we are executing with that; and in some areas better than that but that’s exactly how we planned it; and then go ahead and deliver at the bottom line, which is something that folks like yourself look at; and we want to make sure that we cannot just invest in the areas, but also deliver the target of the bottom line standpoint; and in 2017, we said in the 2020 timeframe, better than 75% EPS and we’re very focused on delivering that, because we do want to deliver on a long term model standpoint exactly what we committed.

Ross Seymore

Last question on the service side of things, again, if we go back for guys like me to that 2003, ‘04, ‘05 timeframe. There was a competitive response. We already talked about the roadmap maybe wasn’t as robust then as it is now. So the lack of a roadmap in the aggressive competitive response, and it’s not AMD off of its stride at that point. We’ve talked about having the different roadmap now. But how do you think about the potential competitive response, albeit with you not having initial control over that but if you respond -- if pricing is more aggressive, whatever the case maybe…

Devinder Kumar

I think time will tell. I think the next few quarters, next year, for example, next quarter's quarter is going to be very interesting; we have the product; we have the process technology; we are competing our customers; and we see then OEMs are very excited about the product that we have in their hands; and hitting the first milestone, as we have pointed out the mid single digit is going to be important; and the next target very quickly becomes double digit 10% market share for the six quarters after that; and we’ll take it from there. It’s a journey. I mean, in the upfront days as you know very well, we were able to get better than 25% market share. But it took about three years, 3.5 years, to get there. It wasn’t overnight even though we had the product. And I think in playing out as we expected that this thing is something that builds momentum overtime and that’s the way we are looking at it.

Ross Seymore

So why don’t we just finish up the EESC side with the other side of the business, which is the semicustom business.

Devinder Kumar

Yes.

Ross Seymore

That provided a ton of great revenue; whether it was the Sony side, the Microsoft side; now you have a Chinese game counsel builder as well; but great revenues to allow you to have the operating and earnings to invest in these other areas. But how do you think about the semicustom, going forward. Is that something that should be declining over time as this generation of counsels has peaked out? Or are you optimistic that there is going to be refreshes and/or new versions of semicustom opportunities?

Devinder Kumar

We like the semicustom model a lot. Semicustom model is one of those; as you observe the game consoles, you win the designs; some of the engine and the expenses gets depraved by the input from the customers; we go ahead and get the chip out; and after that, it’s a mutually exclusive deal where you can predict revenue. Going back to 2012, 2013 timeframes, we’ve had predictably somewhere between $1.5 billion to $2 billion of revenues coming from the game console business, both Sony and Microsoft and that has allowed us to invest in exactly the roadmap that is delivering right now. We like that business a lot. We are competing for the next generation product. But Sony and Microsoft have to make their decisions and then taken we'll take it from there. But we like it a lot from an overall standpoint.

Ross Seymore

Are you worried at all that that side goes down, at the same time, the server side comes up. And I know that’s a good margin trade-off for you guys, at lease gross margin. But from revenue perspective, is digital high with some of the server business?

Devinder Kumar

This year, it is down; 2018 is down compared to 2017; the second half just based on the new revenue recognition; the revenue moves more to the first half of the year than second half of the year; the products are getting long in the tooth; 2019 will be the seventh year of the introduction; and then we'll see what happens to the customer for the next generation. But I can say it'd be complete for that and we like that a lot.

Ross Seymore

So why don’t we switch gears over to the C%G side, the computing and graphics side of the business. In the first half of this year, it was up I believe about 80% year-over-year, revenue wise. Talk a little bit about the drivers of that growth between the C&G. I know you guys don’t overtly split those out. If you wanted to you could and I’m sure would be very happy to hear it. But just talk about which side is growing faster and what the drivers of that growth?

Devinder Kumar

I think we stepped back and go back a year ago, in the second half of 2017 on the graphics side, Q3, Q4, Q1 and Q2 of this year. On the graphics piece of it, there was the benefit from the Blockchain of revenue; and we were very clear in laying out this year for Q1 and Q2, Q1 approximately 10% of total aggregate revenue for the Company coming from the Blockchain; Q2 about 6% of the revenue coming from that; but in Q3, as we gave our guidance for Q3, we said is de minimis or there is no plan just the way the market dynamics have moved; and we guided Q3 assuming almost no revenue coming from the Blockchain piece of it; and that’s exactly how it's playing off. Future is hard to tell so graphics gets impacted by that.

As you look from the first half to the second half, graphics going to be down by definition because the Blockchain is there and the first half and not there in the second half. However, on the gaming side of it, we've been able to increase market share below 30% going up to, 33%, 34%, which we feel good about and we continue to compete in that area. But on the Ryzen piece of it, which is the client business of it. In Q2, we had about 60% of our client revenue coming from Ryzen and continue to get more, because in the early part of this year, we also introduced a notebook product because we started with desktop in the channel desktop to the OEM and now we have the notebook product. And for the first time in probably forever, all three major OEMs have enterprise class notebooks that we are going to be seen coming out in the second half of 2018.

We're seeing a very good traction from a back-to-school standpoint and now the holiday season is upon us, including the benefit they're getting from commercial notebooks that we had not played in previously, because we just didn’t have the product to compete across the spec. And I think on the client business side of it, that’s where the benefit comes in. And then on the graphic side of it, the one area we haven’t talked about is on the data center space. We had some revenue MI25 product; we have the 7-nanometer GPU; Vega product targeted for the data center coming out later this year; and that should benefit the graphics business. So that we can also increase the revenue in that area, which today we are almost not much revenue in that area and that should be an area for growth for us in the graphic space.

You're right we don’t spread it out too much. But as I look at it from the first half to second half, if you look at the CG segment, graphics is very strong in the first half, weaker in the second half from an overall revenue standpoint. And from a client standpoint first half to second half, there’s growth in the revenue and that’s what's helping that segment not just grow year-over-year significantly but also deliver operating margins that last quarter if you look at it, where it's double digit operating margin, which we haven’t done for that segment in a long-long time.

Ross Seymore

In your second quarter 10-Q, you talked I believe pricing in the first half being up roughly 50%. And I think you said Radeon was, in the graphic side, was the primary uplift, offset partially by the desktop pricing dropping. So if we stick on the graphic side of the equation and this is going to go back a little bit to the crypto part. Do you believe that the shortages created by crypto created an artificial ASP increase or is that increase in the ASP is mix driven, because of introducing the Radeon side of the equation?

Devinder Kumar

I wouldn't say artificial. What happens is obviously the demand for graphics products, combination of gaming and Blockchain, was very strong and that always helps from an ASP standpoint. But if I look underlying in the gaming business alone, putting aside Blockchain, which is much harder to predict because of the dynamics of that market, we are seeing very good traction from an overall ASP standpoint, because of the new products we have introduced. Our mix in product, even on the gaming side of the graphics side, continues to go up because we have introduced more products, newer products and the newer products command higher ASPs, in particular the Vega part that we have put out. And there’s more to come as we introduce the Vega part for the data center and then following that we will have more products on 7-nanometers on the non-data center, the gaming piece of it and that should help ASPs overall.

Ross Seymore

Last question on the graphic side of the C&G. How do you view the competitive environment? Now that Nvidia has Turing out, it seems like they would at the very least, introduce a new high price point but push the prices down for their last generation chips. And that might be more of a direct competitive comparison for you/ Are you seeing any changes in the competitive dynamic?

Devinder Kumar

The view is, first of all, the introduction of the product, the timing is very interesting. I think both companies are seeing elevated levels of graphics inventory in the channel space. We need to work through that over the next one or two quarters. And then obviously the ASPs for the new product that comes is very high. And I think the volume -- only when you get to the volume skews is they're going to be a benefit from a new product standpoint. We continue to have a roadmap in terms of introducing the 7-nanometer GPU for the data center, because that’s where the largest opportunity is for us from revenue and from the profit standpoint, and we’ll come out with the product from the competitive standpoint. I feel pretty good from a competitive standpoint in the graphics space. We have gained market share, overall, over the last 12 months or so, going below 30% or 33% and we'll continue to be comparative as we look forward from here.

Ross Seymore

And the absolute last question on the graphics side, 7 nanometer Vega coming to the data center side of it, you've talk about that before at the end of this year. When should we expect 7 nanometer to occur on the more traditional gaming…

Devinder Kumar

We haven’t missed that piece. I think, if you look at it from what we have stated, we have 7 nanometer data center GPU launching later this year; we are sampling the 700 CPU this second half of ’18 and then launching in 2019; after that, we'll have the client piece of it; we haven’t been specific about the timing; and graphics will be coming out later than these products.

Ross Seymore

So let’s wrap up the C&G with a couple of questions on the client side, the computing side of the equation. If I go back to that ASP question I asked before where you had the Radeon/graphics goodness and you said offset by a little bit of the desktop side. Considering that you've increased the mix of Ryzen up to that 60% level year-over-year that had to be a big increase. So it is a little surprising to me that you said your desktop ASPs were down. Is that just because you're in the middle of a refresh of that product line or if there some other dynamic?

Devinder Kumar

Two reasons, so when we started out introducing you remember when Ryzen was put on, we put up the Ryzen 7 part, which was a desktop channel and that’s the highest ASPs. But that's probably the largest volumes are. And then we layered on top of the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3. And as you get the mix of the product overall, getting better profitability overall product line business but obviously the ASPs then to come but then the costs are also lower as you introduce the lower Ryzen 5, Ryzen 2. So you have a mix of products going from the Ryzen 7 to consumer. And now looking forward, as I referenced earlier, we have the commercial notebooks coming out. And when you get to the enterprise space and also the new product that are coming out in the Ryzen, 12 nanometer products that we introduced, we should see the ASP comparison year-over-year maybe is high to low and then it start benefiting as we look forward from here, as Ryzen becomes a bigger and bigger mix of the client revenue on a go forward stand point.

Ross Seymore

What in the computing side are you seeing as far as any benefit to you from shortages from your competition? There has been a number of news reports over the last few weeks and even few months if you've dug hard enough about potential shortages, the 40 nanometer parts from Intel. Are you seeing any benefits from that?

Devinder Kumar

I think that there is some things going on with that, but it's not an immediate impact. Customers when they see it, they have to make decisions about what they want to do with the shortage situations. And then if they select AMD to supply the product, it takes time. I think if there is a shortage situation, it will benefit us but it's not like it's an immediate impact, because it takes a while for the supply chain to catch up for the decisions they are making. So yes, if there are shortages we'll definitely benefit from that, because we are not seeing shortages from 40 nanometer standpoint and we're ready to supply customers that may not be able to get the product from our competitor.

Ross Seymore

So we have about five minutes left. If you are in the audience and you do have a question, just raise your hand but please wait to get the mic to you so that those in the webcast can hear it. You don't have any questions and I’m going to keep going. It looks we have one over here, wait for the mic please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you very much for your time. Would you mind maybe talking a little bit about any benefits that you see from having graphics and CPU capabilities under the same roof, and what that might bring into the right map going forward?

Devinder Kumar

I didn’t get the last part, what was the last?

Ross Seymore

The ability to put graphics and CPUs together, so CPU -- GPU….

Devinder Kumar

In the data center…

Ross Seymore

I don’t know, was it just data center or just in aggregate?

Unidentified Analyst

Mostly in the data center, but if you see opportunities elsewhere, let’s talk about that.

Devinder Kumar

Yes. With the APUs that we sell today, you already have graphics and CPUs on the same chip but that has started at primarily in the PC market. On the data center space, with now coming out with the data center product on 7-nanometer CPUs, the same customers I talked about looking at what we call AMD products on both the data center side for the GPU and the CPUs. And there’s stuff that you can optimize from that standpoint. We have plans to go ahead and make that a business and a strong business from an AMD standpoint. But first, we need to come out with a competitive part, which we have just coming out this year with 7-nanometer GPU product that’s competitive in the data center space and then you get the combination of the product from an optimized standpoint as we go out in time.

And that is another area that I think that differentiates us from the competition, because as you know, AMD is the only company that come up with a GPU in the data center and then also deliver the CPU in the data center. And we are working with our customers and collaborating with them, and some of them have publicly announced in terms of how we could overall benefit the data center space with the same company delivering the GPU and the CPU within the future of the data center. So that’s another area of -- I want to say right now, but longer term you should hear -- you will hear us talk more about that that that’s a benefit that only we can deliver working with one customer as opposed to trying to put chips together from two different suppliers.

Ross Seymore

A follow-up to that question, that logic makes a ton of sense. NVIDIA, we talk about CUDA and the ecosystem around the programming to do the GPU computing side of things. How do you compete with that ecosystem from a software perspective?

Devinder Kumar

I think, first of all, we have to invest in that area, which we have continued to invest. You’ve seen OpEx go up for the company and the largest area of investment is R&D. And in R&D the largest area is machine learning and software, that’s an area of investment. We have the hardware obviously coming out. We are investing in a big way on the software side of it. And then the other thing that I think is going to play out is the Open Source as opposed to the way CUDA works. And if you go back and look at literature, not in the financial columns and all of that, in the technical literature working with mega data center customers in particular, because they like the open software solution too, and now there’s a lot of discussion even by a competitor about open software as opposed to continuing with CUDA forevermore.

Ross Seymore

Any questions from the audience? How about we switch over to margin side for the last couple of minutes that we have there? On the gross margin you guys have year-over-year been ticking up to 300 basis or so year-over-year. Talk about the progression from here to the -- I believe 40% to 44% is your goal. And correct me if I am wrong, but I think that’s the 2020 goal. So talk about what the assumptions are to get from where we are now to there?

Devinder Kumar

Well, you’ve seen margin go up, every quarter this year, Q1, Q2, guidance for Q3. We’ve said for 2018, we expect to be greater than 37%. Couple of more years to 2020, there’s product on the server side of it in the data center that will definitely benefit gross margin. In aggregate, the new products we have introduced, Radeon, EPYC, Ryzen, deliver greater than 50% gross margin to the Company’s P&L. And I think have some mix of that product gets higher, the margin should continue to trend upwards. On the other side of it, the semi custom business as you referenced earlier is obviously accretive from a margin standpoint. It is good from an operating margin standpoint, but it does impact the gross margin and that’s accretive. And that is something that we will manage as we get into 2019. But on track like is said 2020 timeframe 40% to 44% growth margin what we laid out and we’re on track to deliver that.

Ross Seymore

And maybe the last question in the time we have is on the operating margin and operating expense side of things. The last I remember you talked about 26% to 30% of revenue was your OpEx to revenue target, anything that is changed on that. It sounds like you have a lot of opportunities you want to keep investing investors of course love to see more leverage. Are you going to stay in that range…

Devinder Kumar

Investors don’t see leverage but at the same time, I think the longer-term investors also want to see is invest and I think that's the balance that we have in terms of, yes, we could get to 26% of operating expenses and then two or three years later come back and say, well, our product roadmaps were affected. So it’s a fine balance; revenue is going up; last two years, 20 plus percent; and by sticking with the 28%, let’s call it, the midpoint of 26% to 30%, definitely more dollars have been invested in R&D; and that's why the OpEx for the company has gone up. We want to deliver from an overall standpoint; revenue up, stay disciplined on OpEx; deliver the bottom line, but also stay true, as I started earlier in the conversation, f high-performance computing, the multi generation roadmap and investing in the process technology working with our foundry partners so that we continue the story and not reference, I guess, the older AMD and look at the new AMD in terms of being able to deliver on a year-in year-out basis.

Ross Seymore

So Devinder, we are just about out of time. So congratulations to you and all of the people at AMD for a job well done and thank you for joining us this morning.

Devinder Kumar

Thank you very much. Thank you for your time.