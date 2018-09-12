Amgen's (AMGN) CEO Bob Bradway on Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference - Transcript

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference September 12, 2018 9:20 AM ET

With that, I'm pleased to have with me Bob Bradway, who's the CEO of Amgen. And I' know Bob wants to make some opening comments, and then we'll jump into Q&A.

With that, I’m pleased to have with me Bob Bradway, who’s the CEO of Amgen. And I’ know Bob wants to make some opening comments, and then we’ll jump into Q&A.

Bob Bradway

Okay. Well thank you, Matthew, first, for having us again at the conference this year; and second, for giving me a chance to talk a little bit about where we are as a company. I think we head into the fourth quarter of the year feeling like we’re in a strong position to deliver on our strategy for long-term growth, which is a strategy that I think is familiar with our investors. But of course, it starts with having innovative medicines that address large unmet medical needs.

And we’re excited about the flow both of newly launched products as well as some of our other products and their ability to drive growth around the world. So Aimovig, obviously, is off to a very strong start because it represents an innovative, effective way to address migraine, a disease for which there wasn’t attractive therapy otherwise available.

Repatha, we continue to think represents a very important innovation for people at risk of cardiovascular disease. We remain excited about the opportunity for Prolia around the world. And of course, we’re excited about what we see happening in our oncology portfolio, not just with KYPROLIS in multiple myeloma, but with emerging data in BCMA. We’re excited about what we think we can do with bispecific for CD38 and excited about some of the other agents that we see emerging from our oncology portfolio, which I’d be happy to talk about, Matthew.

So first and foremost, I think we’re in a strong position based on those innovative medicines. If you look at our growth outside the United States, I think what you see is that we have consistently been amongst the top growing companies in our industry, again, driven by the fact that the volume demand for our new medicines is significant. And I think that’s particularly important when you reflect on the changes that are happening from a political standpoint here in the United States.

So new products, strong geographic growth opportunity for us and of course, perhaps also worth mentioning is that our biosimilar portfolio is coming into focus now. We have 10 biosimilar molecules, three of which are approved. In aggregate, they address a $65 billion market opportunity for us. And so we’re excited to be able to begin launching those medicines. KANJINTI now in – already in international markets; and soon, AMGEVITA, which is our biosimilar to HUMIRA, also in international markets. So those will be coming to life.

Our balance sheet remains strong, giving us the opportunity to participate in business development and looking for ways to invest in our business outside of our own four walls. And then, of course, I hope you’ll agree, we’re operating the business effectively. And you see that in – through the first half of the year, revenue is up 3%, earnings up 14%, operating margins well above the target that we’d established for the business at this time.

So all in all, we feel good, Matthew, going into the fourth quarter and more importantly, feel good looking toward the long term and our ability to deliver growth for shareholders.

Matthew Harrison

Great, so, I thought maybe just a good place to start out since you’re involved in sort of a lot of the – or at least have a pulse on all the discussions in Washington. Maybe you could just talk a little bit about what do you think about some of the structural changes that may happen in the industry? What do you think about what the administration is trying to do with drug pricing and rebate structures and things like that? And how do you think you’re trying to position the business to be able to either absorb and/or take advantage of what might happen?

Bob Bradway

Well, I think you are right to point out that we’re at an inflection point of sorts in the U.S. I think this administration has been very clear and remains clear that drug prices are a topic that are important to the voters in this country, and this is an administration that wants to try to do something about that. So I think it’s proving challenging to make changes to a marketplace that has evolved over decades, but I think we should expect that there will be change.

And we and others in our industry are working with the administration to try to make sure that the changes that get made help improve access, in particular for our seniors, to innovative new medicines and that we don’t choke off innovation arising from this industry at what is I think going to be seen in the retrospectoscope as the Golden Age of drug discovery.

So the exciting thing is that we have new medicines available for cancers, for cardiovascular disease, for central nervous system disease. And we have those medicines arising at a time when the society is getting older and when the demand for these medicines is growing very rapidly, and we just have to figure out what the rational way is of allocating resources for these medicines.

So there will be some change. Our particular view is that innovation is becoming more important, not less. And so we continue to feel that if we’re successful in discovering, developing innovative medicines and make a big difference for serious diseases, we’ll be well positioned whatever the environment is that comes next. But I think there will be change. I think there will be some disruption from that. But again, I expect that innovation will be more important on the back end of the change than at the front end.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. And maybe there’s been some recent changes to the management team. Maybe if you could just talk a little bit about the background on sort of what’s happening there, how you think you’re positioned for the future with your changes there and just sort of walk through how you’re thinking about those functions, especially as I think about the sales organization, right? You’re starting to face more competition on some of your legacy face more competition on some of your legacy products. And so how you’re thinking about the sales organization?

Bob Bradway

Yes, just generally, Matthew, I’d start by saying that in any long life cycle business like ours, management succession planning is a very important function. And I think you can conclude from the changes that we made earlier this year that they were made as part of a planful process of management succession. So we announced Tony Hooper, who’s coming up on 65, would be retiring and will be replaced by Murdo Gordon, who head – the global Head of Commercial role of Bristol-Myers Squibb and therefore, is somebody who is familiar with the therapeutic areas that we’re active in, somebody who has demonstrated success in the functions within commercial that we think are going to be important for our business for the long term.

And so we were delighted that we were able to recruit him to join us and that Tony has been instrumental in helping to assimilate him into our organization. So I think again, that kind of planful management succession is an important part of what you should expect from Amgen. And similarly, in research and development, we were fortunate that Dave Reese is ready.

And again, you should conclude from the fact that we announced Sean’s retirement and Dave’s promotion to Head of Research and Development, that, that was part of a planful transition and that Dave is somebody who we’ve been working with and grooming to take over that responsibility at the right time. So we feel very fortunate to have those two leaders now in place and able to focus over a long period of time now and helping us grow and advance our business globally. So we’ve got two great leaders there, and I’m excited about what that represents for us.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, helpful. So I guess, the other sort of big picture question as many investors think about your business is you probably have one of the more flexible balance sheets among biotechs – among big biotechs. Tax reform, obviously, helped make that even more flexible. And what we’ve seen you do so far is deploy a lot of cash back to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. And I guess, the question is, how do you view that deployment of capital versus deployment of capital for potential growth assets that you could add to your pipeline? And what stages that you might be looking at?

Bob Bradway

Yes. Well, thanks for that question, Matthew. We like to remind ourselves at Amgen that capital allocation is a forethought, not an afterthought. We try to be very planful about our responsibility to return capital to our shareholders. We have, as you point out, have a very strong balance sheet, but we also have very strong cash flows.

And tax reform, obviously, helps our after-tax cash flow picture. So we have committed to our shareholders that we would continue to try to grow the dividend. We’ve grown it 25% since its initiation, grew at 15% earlier this year. And in addition, we’ve continued to return capital through the buyback program. I think we’re through $14 billion of buyback this year.

So we’ve said that we will be planful about that and that it would be a forethought, not an afterthought. And I think that’s what reflected in our activities to date. At the same time, we’ve also said that we’re very interested in investing in our business, and we recognize that there’s great innovation in our industry, not just inside our own four walls but outside as well. And so we want to be part of that business development activity. And we continue to be very active at looking at opportunities.

We have found valuations to be, from our perspective anyway, stretched. And we’ve not been able to find opportunities to do public company transactions at valuations that we think would create value for our shareholders, all right? It’s easy to create value for the target shareholders, but our focus is on trying to create value for our shareholders. And we have found that valuation has been a bit stretched.

So we’ve been looking at earlier stage opportunities. The Lp(a) transaction, for example, was one where we were able to, we think, bring in attractive innovation for a target that’s of interest to us and a valuation that made sense. The work that we did with Xencor in CD38 would be another example of that. So we continue to look at early stage opportunities for ways to bring in interesting science that fits well with our strategy. I would expect that we’ll continue to do that while also looking across the spectrum of opportunities that fit well with our business strategically.

Matthew Harrison

And maybe just to press you a little bit more on that. Over the course of maybe the last two years, we’ve heard, I think, different commentary out of the management team – or maybe nuanced commentary is maybe a better way to say it. So for example, we’ve heard David Mullin say he’s been trying to press the organization to say yes more than no, and I think he’s probably talking about the R&D organization when he said that. You’ve previously talked about opening the aperture and talking about $10 billion deals, and then it sounds like you’ve come back down to smaller-size deals.

So maybe just tell us a little bit about – and you had consistent commentary that valuations are high. So I guess, what are the factors that might change that would help you to do some sort of public committee transaction? Or on the flip side, is it what you’re seeing coming out of your own pipeline has made it feel like it’s less pressing to do something like that?

Bob Bradway

No. I mean, again, I would be careful not to try to overread and parse comments from one moment in time in the way that your question perhaps suggests. But I think generally, we are looking across the spectrum of ideas that fit well with our strategy and trying to ask ourselves whether there are ways using business development for us to add value for our shareholders.

So all I was trying to reflect in my comments and some of the smaller examples, Matthew, is that I just think it’s – we have found it difficult when you see public transactions happening at 100% premiums, the market cap at a time, by the way, when the biotech stocks are – have had an extraordinary bull run, we have found those valuations to be at levels that are difficult for us to see an after-tax cash flow return for our shareholders that looks attractive.

So we tend to be very focused on after-tax cash flow and needing to believe that we can earn a return on the capital that we deploy to – in licensing and acquisitions. And we want to feel that we can earn in excess of our cost of capital. So we’re pretty disciplined when it comes to that, patient, and we will continue to be that. But I think, Matthew, what I would just point out is that if you look at biotech valuations, as I know you do, over the last several years and look at where valuations have gone to place large premiums on top of that for some of the smaller publicly traded biotech companies has been a stretch, we think, from a discounted cash flow perspective.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, helpful. Thank you. So I want to go through some products, which I’m sure people have questions about. But maybe just before we get there, two sort of payer environment questions, which I think come up a lot. So the first one is we’re at a time in the year where most people have some sort of visibility as we head into next year. So I’m wondering if there any comments related to PBM dynamics that you see might be important related to certain products in the business, either increased rebates or things like that. And then, secondly, we’re sort of through the first full year of copay accumulators and what’s the impact of that has been on the business? Or how do you see that changing or not changing?

Bob Bradway

Yes, so maybe starting with the second part of your question, copay accumulators have not had a big effect on our business, Matthew, and I don’t think we expect that to change any time or anytime soon. And generally, again, I don’t think we see any significant trend breaks heading into next year from the standpoint of the payers. So I think that the dynamic for us, given our product portfolio, is relatively stable right now and consistent with what we said at the beginning of this year.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. So maybe we should start with BiTE.

Bob Bradway

Yes.

Matthew Harrison

Since you had some four, five patients worth of data earlier this week that I think surprised some people. So maybe just talk a little bit about that platform, when we should expect to see a broader data set out of that platform. And I think, secondarily, I think what’s important is – and you can correct me if I’m wrong. But I believe this initial data is from the continuos infusion version. I think you have an extended half-life version. So how do you see the data progressing? Or what’s the time line for seeing some of the longer half-life version?

Bob Bradway

Yes, I mean, Matthew, you’re alluding to data that an investigator shared at a meeting in San Diego last weekend or last week, and I don’t want to comment in detail on that. We hope to present data on our BiTE platform, including that particular molecule, at ASH later this year. So I don’t want to compromise our opportunity to present that at a major conference. But in general, as I hope you’re all aware, we’re very excited about our bispecific T-cell engaging, or BiTE, platform and in part excited because we’ve now seen proof-of-concept and important and even dramatic responses across a range of liquid tumors and even in solid tumor settings.

So our hope with the bispecifics was that we would be able to direct them against a broad range of different tumors. And so far, the data would suggest that we should be able to do that. And there are some cases where we will want to do that with a short half-life product for reasons that relate, for example, to safety, and there are going to be other diseases where we want to be able to do that with a, for example, once a week infusion as opposed to a continuous infusion.

And therefore, we’re advancing longer half-life bispecific constructs as well. And we’re excited that those are now in the clinic, and we’re seeing the kind of data that we had hoped to see from the longer half-life molecules as well. So we have a broad portfolio of some 13 molecules now that are in the clinic, some of them moving very quickly. And I think what I would say is true across all of those, is that internally, we’re able to move very rapidly against these targets.

These are very potent antibody or protein constructs. And therefore, we’re able to use them in small volumes, but with great effect. And so from a pricing and cost standpoint, these, we think, represent a very attractive way to think about managing and treating cancer. So we’re excited. We should have data at ASH this year on, we hope, on our multiple myeloma products as well as potentially in leukemia. And we have our AMG 330, which is directed at AML, where we would expect to have data available; and 420, as you mentioned, which is directed at BCMA. So we’re excited about both of those. And again, in both of those diseases, we have longer half-life molecules being developed as well.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great, great. So Aimovig. I guess, a couple questions on Aimovig that maybe we could take through. So I guess, the first thing is launch is clearly going well. Maybe you could just talk to us a little bit about, obviously, you have a free drug program as part of this. How are you helping investors think about the scripts that we’re seeing now versus how you can convert them into paid scripts that have some durability? So I guess, what’s your view on what the initial launch means versus sort of what the revenue trajectory is?

Bob Bradway

Yes. Well, let’s start maybe at a higher altitude, Matthew. And again, what we’re trying to do in our research and development is develop innovative medicines. So clearly, this is an innovative first-in-class medicine directed at a new pathway for migraine. So innovative medicine against the large unmet medical need. And unfortunately, there are millions of people in our society who suffer from poorly-controlled migraine, and this is the first-ever therapy developed specifically to help prevent that disease. And we help prove the biologic basis of this disease with the clinical experiments that we’re in. And we want a significant – we want advance medicines that have a significant effect size. And I think what you can glean from the reaction to the launch is that the unmet medical need was high and that patients are getting relief from the drug. So this is a very symptomatic patient population, a population treated by clinicians who know that there’s a desperate need for better and new therapies like Aimovig. And so we’ve seen the kind of response that we hoped we would for a drug that meets the characteristics that I just described.

And the – with respect to drugs, Matthew, we are making drugs available to patients in the period before their insurance verification has been established and trying to make sure that patients don’t have to come off drug abruptly while their insurance plans are verifying appropriate utilization, and that’s happening pretty smoothly now. So I think you should expect that this will be and continue to be a very strong launch, reflecting, again, the huge unmet medical need. And this is a disease that afflicts people that are in the prime of their working lives. And so, so far, fortunately, the signs from insurance coverage are favorable, and we would expect that this will flip to a situation where patients are covered and they’re able to stay on their drugs smoothly once the insurance coverage is established.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. And I guess, a higher-level question, but specific to Aimovig, is you chose to partner Aimovig in terms of commercialization. Why did you – I guess, why did you do that? And I guess, maybe compare and contrast the fact that you didn’t choose to partner Repatha. And I think the initial launch trajectories of these two products look very different, and so how is that…

Bob Bradway

Yes, I would say that in terms of the launch trajectory, I would encourage you to focus on the fact that one is for a symptomatic disease, the other is for a silent disease. So the Aimovig launch trajectory, I think, makes perfect sense seen in light of the fact that this is a very debilitating symptomatic disease. And Repatha, of course, by contrast, is a silent disease, and the characteristics for Repatha are very similar to Prolia. And we can talk a little bit about that, if you like, Matthew. But I think what we said at the time that we established our partnership with Novartis for Aimovig was that it’s a new therapeutic area for us, neuroscience. And as we looked at the global opportunity, we felt that we’d be able to reach more patients and deliver a better result for our shareholders through a partnership than going at it alone.

So particularly, given all the other activities that we had underway at that time, we felt it was sensible for us to partner. And I think we remain excited about having our colleagues at Novartis riding alongside us with this program. We, as you know, are also advancing in clinical development another agent that we think will work compatibly with Aimovig for migraine.

This is our AMG 301, which is a PAC-1 antibody. And of course, we have work going on with Novartis in Alzheimer’s. So it’s a broader partnership than just an Aimovig-based partnership, and we’re thrilled that we have the opportunity that we do with Repatha. And again, there’s no question in my mind that Repatha is an important drug at the right moment in time for people at risk of cardiovascular disease. And in this country alone, we’re spending $600 billion a year on cardiovascular disease. And the reason we are is that LDL levels are too high in this country. And we have in Repatha a medicine that can safely and effectively lower LDL by dramatic amounts, 61-plus percent in all comers on the drug.

And what we know from talking to clinicians and patients is the drug works, and what we hear over and over again is surprise at the extent to which LDL levels are being lowered. And what we know and demonstrated, I think, conclusively in our clinical trial is if you lower LDL, you will lower the risk of heart attack, stroke and the need for urgent coronary revascularization. So there’s, in our mind, no question that this is an important medicine. And I think for the sake of health care in this country and around the world, it needs to become a successful therapy, and we think it will become a successful therapy.

There just are no other alternatives available today to lower LDL in the way that we’re able to lower with Repatha. And when you look at the mortality and morbidity trends for cardiovascular disease, they started heading up again in 2014 after 30 years of progress. And so we all need to redouble our efforts to try to predict those who are at risk and help prevent their diseases from progressing by treating them with Repatha. So we have – we remain very enthusiastic about the long-term importance of Repatha.

Matthew Harrison

And maybe can you just also comment on label expansion? I think you’ve given more rebates in terms of being able to lower sort of the hurdles to put people on drug. Do you think that’s working? Are you starting to see signs of an inflection? And in your view, how are you telling investors to think about the trajectory of that drug?

Bob Bradway

Yes. I think the important thing is that physicians aren’t having to go through as much effort today as they were having to go through a year ago to get patients on this drug. So – and that’s because we’ve been able to work with the insurance providers to make sure that physicians, for example, can do at the station only as opposed to what were, believe it or 18-page, in some case, documentations that were required in order to approve a prescription. So the process for getting patients on therapy is much more straightforward today, and we think that, that will continue to translate into improved pull-through at the prescription level.

Matthew Harrison

Three more drug maybe in the last couple of minutes. I don’t – I doubt you asked about it a lot. It’s a multibillion dollar drug for you guys. Still growing 20% plus a year. I guess the question is, how sustainable is that? What’s the trajectory of that drug into the future?

Bob Bradway

I think Prolia is incredibly well positioned for the demographic reality that we face in the society today, right? The fastest-growing segment of our population is the group of patient – or group of people that are over 65 years old, and those are the people who are at risk for osteoporotic fractures. And unfortunately, this is still a huge problem, not just in the United States but around the world. So 80% of the women who go to a hospital with an osteoporotic fracture leave without being given any osteoporotic therapy. And by the way, a woman who has fracture is a woman who’s at high risk for another fracture. And those are exactly the patients who need to be talked to and need to be treated with a drug like Prolia, which has demonstrated safety and efficacy now over more than a decade and a profound ability to increase bone strength and prevent those kind of fractures. So there remains a huge opportunity for us with Prolia, and our focus needs to be on the millions of women who are breaking bones every year, perhaps needlessly, because they’re not on protective therapy like Prolia.

Matthew Harrison

Parsabiv.

Bob Bradway

Parsabiv is – we’ve been a leader in nephrology for three decades now, and Parsabiv is our latest therapy in nephrology. This is for patients, who are on dialysis and at risk of developing secondary hyperparathyroidism. This is an intravenous therapy that works and can be administered together with dialysis. and so it’s off to a good start. And there are some reimbursement issues here that need to be worked out in the United States. The big dialysis organizations are in pilot programs for this medicine. But again, we think this addresses an important need in the marketplace.

Matthew Harrison

Can this be as big as Sensipar? Or is this going to be a smaller product than Sensipar?

Bob Bradway

Look I think it’s still early days. I think there are some reimbursement issues to be worked out. And as I said, the big providers are on pilots now testing this medicine. But what I would say is we feel that the secondary hyperparathyroidism is undertreated in the dialysis population. So we want to do our level best to try to make sure that physicians and payers recognize the importance of preventing that condition for people who are on dialysis.

Matthew Harrison

And then I guess finally, Neulasta. Finally, biosimilars have been approved now. I guess, the key question I get is, you’ve been very good about converting patients to Onpro. So, how sticky is Onpro going to be? And what – how are you thinking about the risk from biosimilars?

Bob Bradway

So remember, Onpro is a very effective innovation for these patients, and that’s why we’ve been able to establish a 63% plus share is what I think we reported at the second quarter. And the concept here is very straightforward. If you’re undergoing chemotherapy and your white blood cell count is being reduced by the chemotherapy, you’re at risk of developing an infection. And unfortunately, there are 100,000 of these hospital – or 100,000 people hospitalized each year in the United States with an infection like that, which is a medical emergency.

Now, Neulasta has demonstrated that it’s very effective in preventing those infections. But patients have to come back a day after their last dose of chemotherapy to get their injection for Neulasta. That’s why we developed Onpro. So the physician or the nurse can affix the Onpro when the patient’s in the hospital or in the clinic getting their last dose of chemotherapy. And then 25 hours later, the Neulasta is administered through Onpro. And it’s proven to be a very cost-effective way of treating these patients. And patients like it, the payers like it, the providers like it.

So we think it’s been an innovation that addressed the need in the marketplace.

Matthew Harrison

Great. So maybe in the last 40 seconds, most favorite Phase I/Phase II asset people are talking about.

Bob Bradway

Well, tezepelumab is the one that you haven’t raised. I think tezepelumab has the potential to be a very important new therapy for people suffering from respiratory disease. It’s the sixth largest killer of people on the planet. It’s growing in prevalence as society is urbanized. It’s a symptomatic disease. So to me, it feels a little bit like an Aimovig in as much as symptomatic disease, large unmet need, potentially a very effective and safe biologic to treat that issue.

Matthew Harrison

Great, Bob thanks very much, appreciate it.

Bob Bradway

Thank you.

