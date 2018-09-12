Target: Valuation And Divided Growth Enough Reason To Lighten Up

Shares of Target (TGT) have had an amazing run since printing their lows of June of last year. Since then, shares have rallied well over 70% and caught many traders on the wrong side of the boat. Being a dividend aristocrat, the dividend has always been a calling card. However, over the past few years, the firm has been troubled with top line growth.

Also (which in hindsight was a fantastic long-term buying opportunity last year), Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) announcement of its foray into retail primarily through its Whole Foods acquisition tanked many retail stocks at the time including Target. Retailers with scale for the most part though such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Target have bounced back aggressively since then.

The disruptive force that is Amazon has really made traditional retailers rethink how they both conduct and invest in their operations. We have been consistent in stating that Target had a clear road-map on how to bring its business into the 21st century. Walmart had already provided this road-map which was a road-map that Wall Street has clearly liked.

Although Target has not acquired companies on mass in the e-commerce space like Walmart, it has invested heavily in its stores to improve the customer experience. Also, management is driving forward with its intentions to open 30 to 50 smaller format stores in order to drive traffic. Management knows that more aggressive red card penetration will lead to higher average spend over the long run.

However, higher spend has led to a softening of margins. Target's operating margin over a 12-month trailing average is now 5.8%. Top line revenues rose 3.43% in its latest fiscal year and 8.2% in its latest quarter but operating income at $4.23 billion over the past four quarters is the lowest it has been since 2014. The market though will not penalize shares as long as top line growth remains elevated. The view here is that current investments are fueling growth for the long term so when the punch bowl is finally taken away, Target should still have a thriving business.

Murmurs still linger though with respect to Target's product mix as its grocery segment for example (which can act as a loss leader) is much smaller than competitors. With the US continuing to add jobs aggressively alongside a sub 4% unemployment rate, the use of a strong loss leader such as fuel or grocery may not be as prevalent as yesteryear. Eventually, though, when we get some type of slowdown, buyers will seek out value more aggressively and this is where Target may come unstuck against the likes of Walmart, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and hard retailers such as Aldi and Lidl.

As always, long-term investors should be watching the trends of the company's financials to be able to foresee any potential move downwards. Target is a dividend aristocrat and has an enviable dividend record. Here is how its dividend stacks up at present.

The 12-month dividend growth rate has slipped to 3.3% which is light years behind the strong double-digit numbers we saw over the past 5 and 10 years respectively. Therefore, considering the monster move shares have had, new investors who are coming to the party will be offered a 2.88% yield, which is growing at just over 3% a year. These numbers are barely keeping up with inflation so interest one would feel would not be extremely strong here.

In terms of future hikes, the cash flow statement is stating that there isn't such a problem. Over the past 4 quarters, management has paid out $1.34 billion and paid this out of $3.53 billion of free cash flow. Yes, the payout ratio may be rising over the past 5 years but at 38%, we are still well behind the eight ball here.

Target also boasts a strong balance sheet with equity of $11.71 billion, which is roughly $400 million more than the company's long-term debt. More than anything, future dividend growth will be projected off future earnings growth but a strong balance sheet with low interest expense provides a sound foundation. Free cash flow at present is being impacted by capex commitments but earnings growth will obviously help this, which will filter down to operating cash flow. Management raised earnings guidance to about $5.40 after Q2, which will help matters.

Currently, TGT trades with a forward earnings multiple of around 16.4, which is very close to the long-term average we have seen from this company over the past 30+ years. Considering this fact along with how much the dividend growth profile has slowed (many retail customers and institutions are invested for income purposes), momentum could soften in the month's ahead

