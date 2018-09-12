Comparing The Canadian Market ETFs: BBCA Vs. EWC

Outside of free trades, there is no reason to own EWC over BBCA.

But EWC costs 0.3%/year more - resulting in an extra $30/year in costs for every $10,000 invested.

BBCA data by YCharts

Summary

This is a comparison between the two largest US-traded Canadian-market ETFs, the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) and the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA).

I will also compare both to the Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN), a broad market Canadian-traded ETF. In general, I believe that this product (and also TSE:XIC or TSE:HXT) are superior ETFs over both BBCA and EWC for accounts that are able to hold Canadian-traded securities.

However, for accounts that cannot hold Canadian-traded securities, or for short-term trades where currency conversion is an issue, BBCA is a much better choice than EWC. Both offer nearly identical portfolios and nearly identical liquidity - despite EWC being 22 years old and BBCA being ~one month old - but BBCA trumps EWC on fees by a substantial margin.

Outside of receiving free trades in EWC, I do not see any reason to ever hold EWC over BBCA. I suggest that EWC will need to lower its expense ratios if iShares hopes to maintain their current AUM edge over BBCA.

Why Compare These ETFs?

Recently, BBCA made a bit of news for becoming the fastest ETF to hit a $1 billion market cap since the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), and the second-fastest ever. BBCA hit this total in only two weeks. Given the speed at which BBCA has gained assets, it seems proper to compare it to the largest US-traded Canadian market ETF, EWC.

This comparison was primarily constructed for my own personal portfolio - my August Portfolio Update is here - for which of the two ETFs I would like to hold in my own portfolio. My reasoning for holding these ETFs is that I have a reasonable amount of money in a few US retirement accounts held with TD Ameritrade (AMTD), which can't buy or sell Canadian securities. I could hold US securities in the account, but I'd prefer to hold non-dividend US securities in my taxable Interactive Brokers (IBKR) account so that my US securities can be lent under the Stock Yield Enhancement Program - and Canadian securities aren't eligible.

Thus, I end up wanting a US-traded Canadian-market ETF, to give myself exposure to the Canadian market from an account that can't buy or sell Canadian-listed securities. (Although, as discussed later, it's possible to replicate most of both BBCA and EWC using US-traded securities.)

The Basics

ETF JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF iShares MSCI Canada ETF FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Symbol BBCA EWC TSE:VCN Inception Date August 7, 2018 March 12, 1996 August 1, 2013 Based On Morningstar Canada Target Market Exposure Index MSCI Canada Custom Capped Index FTSE Canada All Cap Index Assets Under Management (9/10) $1.45 billion $2.93 billion C$1.6 billion Number of Holdings 94 92 214 Closing Price (9/11) $24.27 $28.31 C$32.79 Distribution yield (No dividends paid yet) 1.74% 2.32% Volume (average) 2,900,000 2,500,000 42,000 Expense Ratio, Net 0.19% 0.49% 0.06%

(Based on data from Yahoo Finance and the pages for BBCA, EWC, and VCN)

All three ETFs offer comparable assets under management and closing prices. However, VCN has broader coverage than either BBCA or EWC, at least in sheer count of securities.

One major difference here is liquidity: VCN is not the most liquid of securities, with only 42,000 shares changing hands per day on average. This is likely to mean that buyers face larger bid/ask spreads, which will matter the most for frequent traders. Given that I plan to hold as a buy-and-hold-forever security, this is less of a concern for my use case. However, for investors who intend to trade more actively, there are much better choices than VCN - TSE:XIU would be a much better selection on Canadian markets, and BBCA and EWC would both be more suitable on American markets.

Expense Ratios / Fees

Another big difference here is in the expense ratios. VCN has a cheap expense ratio at only 0.06%. (And other Canadian options, like HXT are even cheaper - only 0.03% until September 30.)

Meanwhile, on the American side, EWC is much more expensive than BBCA, with an expense ratio of 0.49% rather than a net expense ratio of 0.19%. Note that BBCA's "official" gross expense ratio is 0.46%:

(Source)

Fees are lower here due to a fee waiver. That waiver is in effect until June 30, 2021, at minimum. If we deposit $100,000 into this account, this lower fee can add up:

BBCA EWC VCN Initial Deposit, September 11, 2018 $100,000 $100,000 U$100,000 Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.49% 0.06% Fees, to June 30, 2021 $533 $1,378 U$168 Ten Years of Fees $1,916 $5,009 U$602

Until the end of the fee waiver, putting $100,000 in EWC over BBCA would cost investors an additional $845. Meanwhile, if investors have access to VCN, they could save an additional $365 over BBCA until the end of the fee waiver.

Holdings

(Author based on portfolios at: BBCA, EWC, VCN)

Overall, the holdings of BBCA and EWC are extremely similar. EWC does not include Waste Connections (WCN), as far as I can tell, but that aside, both have very similar portfolios. In both cases, the top holding is the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) with a weight of ~8%. In both cases, the top ten holdings represent ~46-47% of the portfolio and the top twenty holdings represent ~64% of the portfolio.

There is really nothing to distinguish between BBCA and EWC based on their portfolios. While they are based on different indices, as noted above, there is nothing notably different about the weightings or compositions of the portfolio.

Meanwhile, VCN is marginally different from BBCA and EWC. As one might expect based on number of holdings, VCN is a bit less top-weighted compared to BBCA. The top ten components of BBCA make up 40% of VCN while the top 20 BBCA holdings make up 56% of VCN's holdings. In both cases, VCN is ~15% less top-heavy compared to the other indexes.

It is a matter of preference whether investors prefer the slightly more diversified VCN over BBCA and EWC, but I expect de minimus performance differences between VCN and the other two ETFs.

Performance Comparison

(Author based on data from Yahoo Finance and Google Finance)

Because BBCA has only existed since August 7, it is not meaningful to compare its performance to that of EWC. Above is a comparison between the performance of VCN and EWC since the birth of VCN back in August 2013. The graph is shown in both USD and CAD, since VCN trades in CAD and EWC trades in USD. (In CAD, the gains are much higher - USD gains are held down by a weakening Canadian dollar during this period while CAD gains are bolstered by the same.)

As shown, both ETFs have substantially similar results. VCN has slightly outperformed EWC over the period from August 13, 2013 to September 10, 2018:

EWC VCN Price (dividend-adjusted, USD), 8/13/13 $25.09 $21.69 Price (dividend-adjusted, USD), 9/10/18 $28.13 $24.86 Gain/Loss 12.1% 14.6% Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.06% Est. Expenses in 1,854 days, in % 2.5% 0.3% Gain/Loss, ex-est. expenses 14.6% 15.0%

As shown, VCN has marginally outperformed EWC in the ~5 years since VCN was launched. It has gained 14.6% compared to 12.1% for EWC, as stated in USD.

Nearly all VCN's out-performance is explained by lower fees. Over the course of 1,854 days (~5.1 years), an expense ratio of 0.49% adds ~2.5% in fees, while VCN's 0.06% expense ratio adds only 0.3% in fees. Absent those fees, VCN and EWC performed within a 0.4% of one another.

Although VCN may offer a slightly different portfolio than EWC, by far the largest factor in long-term results appears to be fees rather than portfolio.

Other Considerations

Personally, I owned EWC for several years in several different AMTD accounts, including both taxable and retirement accounts. This pre-dates BBCA, but a major reason for this holding was that TD Ameritrade, at the time, offered free trades in EWC.

To that end, it may be cheaper to own EWC over BBCA in certain scenarios - like if you receive free trades in EWC but not in BBCA, and if you frequently purchase in smaller increments. For example, I would often put a bit of money into TD Ameritrade every paycheck or two (2-4 weeks), and purchase shares in relatively small quantities. In that scenario, limiting trading fees may be much more important than ETF expense ratios.

TD Ameritrade, unfortunately, no longer includes EWC in their free ETF trades program. Instead, the only ETF in that program is the vastly inferior First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN) with a whopping 0.80% expense ratio.

FCAN Total Return Price data by YCharts

In addition to a high expense ratio, FCAN also boasts much worse performance over its ~six-year life. I do not recommend FCAN in any context, with or without free trades.

In some instances, it may be less expensive to replicate the portfolios of BBCA or EWC rather than purchasing those ETFs directly. For example, by purchasing only 10-20 securities, one could closely replicate the performance of either ETF, likely only needing to re-balance once/year. This may be possible even without access to Canadian markets, since all the top ten holdings of BBCA are also cross-listed on American exchanges.

With access to Canadian markets, this approach is likely less desirable, since that would allow access to the 0.03% fee HXT. Assuming the use of 10 securities with annual re-balancing and $6.95 trades, such a strategy would cost $69.50/year. It takes a holding of ~$36,800 to be cheaper to make ten trades than to simply hold BBCA - although this excludes the value of the time it takes to make those trades and to determine which trades need to be done, and results in a significantly more concentrated portfolio.

Frankly, I probably would not consider such an approach until investing at least $100,000 into BBCA (~$190/year in fees), simply due to the time and effort to re-balance manually.

Takeaways

In short, the moral to this story is that avoiding fees is extremely important in ETFs. While VCN and EWC have slightly different portfolios, nearly all VCN's better performance over five years is due to having lower fees rather than minor portfolio differences.

With that in mind, it's difficult to recommend EWC over BBCA. BBCA boasts much lower fees - 0.19% compared to 0.46% - and those fees add up over time. And for a long-term holding (where conversion fees are less of an issue) in an account capable of trading Canadian assets, it is better to purchase the low-cost Canadian ETFs like VCN, XIC, or HXT than even BBCA. However, BBCA is still a fine choice for accounts where conversion costs are more of an issue (such as short-term holdings) or, as in my case, where Canadian-traded securities are not an option.

Given that BBCA and EWC have nearly identical portfolios and much different expense ratios, there is no reason at all to invest in EWC unless you receive free trades on EWC but not BBCA. Given their difference in expense ratios - a 0.3% difference - keeping $10,000 in EWC over BBCA costs $30/year. Thus, it is likely to be worth converting EWC holdings to BBCA if holding a substantial amount of EWC.

For these reasons, I purchased BBCA over EWC. (I am also long VCN.)

Members of The Growth Operation, my exclusive community, receive first access to my articles on cannabis and tech stocks and access to the spreadsheets I use in those articles. Subscribe today for weekly in-depth ideas, editable models and discounted cash flows, and up-to-date research on cannabis and other growth markets. There is little-to-no coverage of ETFs in The Growth Operation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE:VCN, BBCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.