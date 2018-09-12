Aceto 72% Target Net Gain Tops WallStar Healthcare Equities For September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield Healthcare WallStars showed 11.22% LESS net gain than that derived from all ten. Big Healthcare WallStars led the sector.

Five of ten top yield Healthcare stocks made the top ten of thirty for gains. Those ten top gainers averaged 22.25% in estimated 1yr. price gains.

Those 50 Health WallStars ranged in yield from 0.29% to 5.1%. Top ten, MRK, GILD, PFE, CAH, NVS, AZN, PMD, ABBV, SNY and GSK, averaged 3.74%.

The Healthcare sector is composed of ten component industries. The 50 firms selected by broker target price upsides 9/10/18 for this report represented nine of ten.

But for PMD, Big pharma drug makers and biotech continued to top the healthcare sector by yield and broker targets. WallStars are distinguished by positive broker target price upsides.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Projected 13.4% To 72.2% Net Gains For Top Ten Healthcare WallStars By September 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Healthcare stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on broker 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Healthcare WallStars as graded by Wall St. proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices for those stocks as reported by YCharts produced the 2019 data. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to 2019 were:

Aceto Corp. (ACET) was projected to net $722.14 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% more than the market as a whole.

Gilead (GILD) was projected to net $218.17, based on median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $215.01 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) netted $201.48 based on median target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Grifols SA (GRFS) was projected to net $189.05, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $178.47, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

McKesson (MCK) was projected to net $163.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Novartis AG (NVS) netted $146.99 based on median target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

CVS Health (CVS) was projected to net $146.05 based on annual dividend plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Allergan (AGN) was projected to net $134.35 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.1% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten healthcare stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

50 WallStars Represented 9 Of 10 Healthcare Industries In Septmber

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts September 10 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 19 sector Industries led to the actionable conclusions in this article. Only Long-Term Care Facilities were excluded by broker reckoning.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

September Healthcare WallStars By Target Upsides

September Healthcare WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Healthcare WallStars

Top ten Healthcare Sector WallStars selected 9/10/18 by yield represented four of ten constituent industries. Top yielding healthcare stock, GlaxoSmithKline [1] was one of seven representatives for drug manufacturers - major.

The other six drug manufacturers - major placed second, third, fifth, sixth, eighth, & tenth: Sanofi [2], AbbVie [3], AstraZeneca (AZN) [5], Novartis [6], Pfizer (PFE) [8], and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) [10].

A diagnostics and research outfit claimed the fourth position, Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) [4], while one medical distribution industry representative placed seventh, Cardinal Health (CAH) [7].

Finally, the last available ninth slot was filled by a lone diagnostics & research firm, Psychemedics [9], and a single biotechnology entity, Gilead Sciences [9], which completed the top ten September top yield Healthcare WallStars list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten Healthcare WallStars Showed 13.34%-27.54% Upsides To July 2019; (22) No Downsides Were Counted

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price targets became another tool to dig out bargain stocks.

Analysts Forecast An 11.22% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Healthcare Equities To September 2019

Ten top yield Healthcare equities were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare stocks selected 7/30/18 with the highest dividend yields represented five of ten industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Healthcare Equities 94% Net Gains by All Ten by September 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Healthcare equities by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 11.22% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Healthcare top yield selection, Gilead Sciences Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 21.82%.

The five lowest-priced Healthcare top yield stocks for September were: Psychemedics; AstraZeneca; GlaxoSmithKline; Pfizer; and Sanofi, with prices ranging from $19.10 to $42.64.

Five higher-priced Healthcare stocks for September were: Cardinal Health; Merck & Co. Inc.; Gilead Sciences; Novartis; and AbbVie, whose prices ranged from $52.88 to $93.82.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend equities and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: petguide.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.