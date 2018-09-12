Why I Backed Up The Truck Into Cannabis Pick-And-Shovel Play KushCo

And while the company is still loss-making and plugging its cash burn through equity offerings, the rate of dilution is not as substantial as other names in the space.

A revenue model for the next five financial years to 2022, conveys the potential of KSHB to outperform the market.

In the world of legal cannabis investing its quite easy to get lost in the mania and hype. As companies trade on a triple-digit forward price-to-sales ratio with little to show in terms of revenue, prudent financial valuation metrics have been replaced by dots on a map and promises of possessing superior branding power. Against this backdrop, prudent investors are all but extinct from the growing ranks of legal cannabis investors. And as more companies go public within the space, what was previously a lake of choice has become an ocean, where value and quality have drowned under a sea of suboptimal companies. These have all experienced significant alpha as the fear of missing out (or FOMO) reaches newer highs and capturable TAM per company is simply what you want it to be.

Quality In A Sea Of Options

KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) is the holding company of four cannabis brands focused on offering a broad range of ancillary products and services to cannabis and CBD businesses.

The company, on reporting its third-quarter (the three months ended May 31) results for its 2018 financial year, realized revenue of $12.9 million, up 173% from Q3 2017. KushCo's strong history of consecutive year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue is attractive from a fundamental perspective.

Source: KSHB September 2018 Investor Presentation

Total revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2018, was $32 million, a year-over-year increase of 216%.

However, gross margins have sequentially declined on the back of a number of acquisitions. The most recent quarter saw the company realize a 720 bps decline in gross margins to 28.3%. They attributed this to increased business in the lower margin vaporizer and cartridge product segment.

KSHB Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

An Attempt At Valuation

KushCo currently earns the third highest total revenue of all US-based cannabis stocks. It is at its nascent stage, operating in an industry at its dawn whose full potential is being held back by fast eroding laws. Hence, it is quite difficult to model revenue growth, hence, readers should treat the following projections as nothing more than what they are.

Fundamentally, this is one of the few stocks I view as a long-term hold within this crowded and oftentimes confusing space.

KSHB Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The company has predominantly realized triple-digit revenue growth for most of its quarters as a public company. As the market matures and the law of large numbers kick in, this rate of growth will slow down in the coming quarters. This is another key risk to consider. To be conservative, I expect KushCo to realize revenue of $45 million for the 2018 financial year, up 139% from the previous financial year. At its current market cap of $410 million, it has a 9.11 forward P/S ratio.

Source: Own modeling baselined against figures from KushCo's financial year 2017 results

At face value, a forward P/S of 9.11 is quite high. But the company has grown revenue by triple digits percentages for some time. I expect this triple digit growth momentum to continue into the 2019 financial year with a 104% increase in revenue to $91.8 million. Hence, the company would have a 4.47 1-year forward P/S ratio.

In constructing the revenue model, I assume a CAGR of around 41% from the 2018 to 2022 financial year. With the mean P/S ratio of the S&P 500 of 1.50, I'd expect KushCo at a minimum trade on a P/S ratio of 3. If the company is able to outperform the forecasted revenue growth rates of 13% and 12% during its 2021 and 2022 financial years, then revenue should be north of $200 million at the later year. This stronger rate of growth would also mean a P/S between 4 and 5.

Further Risks To Consider

Like many companies within the cannabis space, KushCo is still unprofitable and is dependent on the capital markets to fund its cash burn. Net loss in nominal terms and as a percentage of revenue has increased. For the nine months ended May 31, 2018, net loss was $2.99 million, roughly 9% of total revenue. This is compared to a net loss of $123,000, or 1.2% of total revenue from the previous year.

To plug this loss, the company is dependent on equity offerings. This has the negative effect of diluting existing shareholders. Indeed, the average number of diluted common shares outstanding increased 21.27% from 53,334,232 in the third quarter of 2017 to 64,680,419 in the third quarter of 2018.

I expect this dilution to continue as the company continues to issue shares to deliver on its acquisition pipeline and fund cash burn.

The Vanguard Of My Green Rush Portfolio

At first look, KushCo might not be the most exciting business model. I'd even go as far as saying its a boring stock. But the company occupies an attractive niche within a rapidly growing industry. If the company realizes the revenue put forward by the model, I'd expect to outperform the broader market, at a minimum. I've owned the company for over a year now, and I expect to continue holding for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.