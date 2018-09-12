International Paper - I'm Expecting A Bottom

The company expects healthy demand in the second half of this year along with lower outage costs.

International Paper (IP), the Memphis TN based packaging giant is down more than 10% on a YTD basis after an ugly sell-off in the first weeks of this year. At this point, it seems that the stock is bottoming. Personally, I believe this bottom is going to lead us to the next serious rally which is supported by strong business sentiment in the paper industry as well as the company's ability to turn this sentiment into higher bottom line growth.

Source: International Paper

Sales & EPS Beat Again

Second quarter EPS came in at $1.19 which is $0.10 above expectations and 83% higher compared to its prior-year quarter. This is the 7th consecutive EPS beat if you include the quarters that came in just $0.01 above expectations. Moreover, it's the fourth consecutive quarter of positive EPS growth. In this case, every quarter since Q3/2017 has seen double digit growth.

Source: Estimize

Sales also beat estimates and had their sixth consecutive month of sales growth. The most recent quarter showed sales growth of 8% which represents the strong industry and the company's focus to exploit this growth trend.

The bigger picture shows that net income has reached a new high thanks to tax cuts and higher margins while total sales are still recovering after bottoming in 2016 - along with the US economy.

IP Revenue (ttm) data by YCharts

The strong performance of the second quarter was mainly due to a favorable price mix. Price mix contributed $0.59 of the total $0.53 EPS surge. This was partially offset by higher operating costs which reduced EPS by $0.24. It is also important to mention that the total volume improved. And even though volume only added $0.02, it shows that the EPS surge was not only provided by better pricing.

Source: International Paper Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Adding to that, the company was able to grow EBIT in all 3 segments. Industrial packaging saw a $148 million EBIT surge with support from both a better price mix (+$209 million) and higher volume (+$19 million). Global cellulose increased its EBIT by $57 million on a slightly lower volume. Printing papers EBIT increased $6 after a $63 million price mix benefit was able to offset a $4 million decline thanks to lower volumes. Note that all these numbers are measured on a year-on-year basis.

International Paper was also able to grow operating margins to new post-2016 highs despite rising input costs as the graph below shows.

IP data by YCharts

So far so good, but what can we expect going forward?

Healthy Demand And Strong Sentiment Will Continue To Benefit The Company

Going forward, International Paper mentioned to further benefit from the most recent box price increases. The price hikes were 50% completed at the end of Q2 and will be fully realized at the end of this fiscal year.

When it comes to the industrial packaging business, the company mentions an expected $50 million benefit from higher prices in the third quarter. Mix will be a $10 million headwind mainly due to geographic changes. Also, North America has one less shipping day in Q3.

Furthermore, industrial packaging will see a drop of $55 million when it comes to outage expenses while input costs are expected to increase $25 million. The cellulose segment will see a $15 million benefit from higher prices while the price hike benefit in the printing papers segment will be slightly higher at $20 million.

Source: International Paper Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Besides the company's own expectations of strong demand, I want to show you the graph below. The graph below displays ISM sentiment from the paper industry. This graph displays monthly expectations. Every month, companies are ranked from strongest growing industry to weakest growing industry. The same is done for industries that report contraction.

What we see is that sentiment has gone vertically after being in an uptrend since Q3 of 2016. In other words, business expectations are rising according to industry insiders.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

This is a good confirmation of International Paper's own expectations.

These higher expectations have pushed the company's valuation to very interesting levels. At this point, the company is valued at 15.5 times earnings with a forward PE ratio of just 9.2. The PEG ratio is at 1.0.

Furthermore, when looking at the stock price (graph below) we see that the stock has followed every major economic uptrend. In 2015, the stock entered a severe downtrend along with economy weakness. At this point, I expect a new uptrend fueled by the same economic strength that boosted the stock during the years after the recession.

Source: TradingView

Takeaway

International Paper had a very good second quarter. The company saw strong top and bottom line growth and was able to expand its margins in an environment of rising input inflation.

Going forward, the company expects demand to stay healthy while outage costs are expected to fall. Moreover, International Paper will further hike prices until the end of the year.

Along with a favorable business environment and an interesting valuation, I expect this company to rebound over the next few months.

