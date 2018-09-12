Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) CEO Chuck Magro presents at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Brokers Conference September 12, 2018 12:15 PM ET

Executives

Chuck Magro - President and CEO

Analysts

Chris Parkinson - Credit Suisse

Chris Parkinson

So, I think we are going to get started here. For the launch slot, we chose the CEO of Nutrien, Mr. Chuck Magro. I've had the pleasure of knowing Chuck for a number of years and I've always enjoyed our discussions, debates and seen him interact with investment community. He was incredibly successful in steering Agrium through a difficult downturn a few years ago. He is impressively driving Nutrien synergies at an impressive clip. He has also been a solid steward of shareholder capital something that's been I think integral with the story certainly over the last half decade.

Quite simply, I view Chuck as somebody that's always struck me as someone who finds a way to get it done. And with that, I think I'll turn it over to him.

Chuck Magro

Thanks Chris. Good afternoon everyone.

So what I'm going to do is, I'll give you probably 13 minutes or so of prepared remarks and then we'll open it up for Q&As.

As most you know today is September 12, which exactly two years ago today we actually announced the merger of PotashCorp and Agrium. To create of course Nutrien which is -- we think a global leader in agriculture with unprecedented financial strength and stability. And we have, I think a very unique ability to grow shareholder value through the agricultural cycle. So I think we've got a great story and we'll just jump right into it.

Our forward-looking statement. So what I'll do is, in the next few minutes, I'll give an overview of the company. I'll talk about our capital allocation priorities then I'll give you -- just our perspective on the market fundamentals which we believe are improving. And then, I want to take a little bit of time to talk about strategy in light of the progress we've made so far. And then, we'll take your questions.

So if you look at this chart and this is one of my favorite charts of our IR deck. In a nutshell, this is Nutrien. We are a vertically integrated crop inputs company. We have 30 million tons of fertilizer capacity; about 26 million tons of sales; 500 wholesale distribution points; 1600 retail locations; and these are some of the highest quality lowest cost assets in the world. And this platform I would say is unique and value enhancing.

The footprint allows us to have higher asset utilization rates especially in nitrogen and phosphate, lower supply chain costs and very stable cash flows. And an integrated platform we believe is valuable because in a business like this, the ability to move bulk commodities at low cost is really a key to our success. And this supply chain as you can see it here doesn't exist anywhere else. So it would be considered to be a competitive advantage that creates significant value.

You can see from this pie chart that our EBITDA is very well diversified among top-tier businesses. We of course are 100% exposed to the macro agricultural fundamentals and two-thirds of our business has come from fertilizer. The chart on the right is our projected 2018 EBITDA and for the second time this year, we've raised our EBITDA guidance, we are now expecting somewhere between 30% and 35% increase in EBITDA year-over-year, which is up year-over-year by about $1 billion. This does demonstrate the leverage to improving market conditions and the value creation from the delivery of our synergies.

We also have several catalysts to create value that are well within our control, delivering the $500 million of synergies by the end of 2019 will create significant value by itself, and we are well down that path and we can talk about that if you'd like. The sale of the equity stakes is expected to generate after-tax proceeds of approximately $5 billion. And we still remain very confident that we'll be able to complete these divestitures by the end of this year.

We've also been growing our EBITDA and free cash flow from our retail business at a respectable rate given the backdrop of the market conditions over the last few years. We actually hit our 2020 targets that we set back in 2015 and we'll look to establish new retail operational targets most likely next year. Then when you look at the influence or the impact of improving fertilizer prices over the next couple of years you can see the torque on our earnings is impressive.

For every $25 a ton in fertilizer price increases it equates to about $650 million of EBITDA. [Technical Difficulty]

We are seeing lower U.S. corn inventories, lower global green and oil seed inventories since 2014 and lower global wheat inventories since 2007.

Our preliminary expectation for the fall is that we are going to have an early harvest and the strong yields will most likely allow us to have a very solid fertilizer application season in the fall of this year.

In retail this business has continued to grow even as the ag commodity cycle turned down. And you can see from this chart, the stability and growth profile of this business. We literally have been on a multi-year journey of industry consolidation, backward integration and organic growth. And I think the results are fairly impressive as we continue to grow both earnings and improving margins.

In fact our EBITDA margins last year were the best we've seen in recent history. We also believe we can continue to grow this business for the foreseeable future and growing retail certainly is a top priority for us because it stabilizes our cash flows and allows superior returns across the cycle.

In potash, we continue to see strong demand in most major markets. We had record potash demand in 2017 with solid consumption in all markets including India, China and Brazil. We've also seen a slow ramp up in new projects which is typical for potash projects around the world and some reduction in capacity of mines as they reach end of life. In fact, we're seeing about 4 million tons of capacity reductions by 2020. All these factors have led to strengthening potash pricing.

Over the past five years, we've seen 4% annual consumption growth. This is well above the long-term historical average of 2.8% and we expect record demand again this year in 2018. And we just raised our guidance again at the end of the second quarter and now we expect 65 million to 67 million tons this year.

Now, I fully recognize there are some concerns about the new capacity coming online in the medium term, when it comes to the potash business. I would say demand growth is key. The new capacity is coming, it's built and it's coming online as we speak. But it can be absorbed by the market, if demand grows at the historical growth rate. And as you can see from this chart by 2020 to somewhere between 2020 and 2022 utilization rates will improve and the market will tighten and I think that's important.

Moving to the nitrogen market. This business globally is huge, 150 million tons and for many years the market has grown at about 2% per year. This industry also built significant capacity in the last peak and the new capacity is mostly complete now and most of it is operational. So we expect the nitrogen market to continue to tighten from its bottom in 2016 particularly as the pace of new capacity additions slows after 2019.

Further support for prices will come from increased energy costs. We're seeing higher natural gas costs in Europe and higher energy and environmental costs in China will help tighten the fundamentals of nitrogen. So we believe this is good news because we are the third largest nitrogen producer on the planet and about a third of our capacity sits up in Western Canada and of course has the AECO Gas Advantage. AECO Gas in 2019 has averaged just about $1 dollar per MMBtu, so that's a significant competitive advantage for Nutrien. So we're optimistic about 2018. I'd say we're very optimistic over the next two to three years and beyond. We see the supply demand fundamentals improving and now I'd like to talk a little bit about the potential of the company in the market recovery. Before we do that though, it has been a busy year and we have been executing our strategic plan very aggressively since the beginning of the year.

At the end of the second quarter, we've almost completed -- reached our initial first year target of $250 million of synergies at a run rate for the end of this year, we're well ahead of schedule. So we raised that at the end of the second quarter to $350 million. And we are on track to deliver the $500 million of annual operating synergies by the end of 2019. We've also advanced the divestitures in terms of our equity stakes. We're pleased with the proceeds we received for the sale of the ICL stake and the divestiture of the SQM Series B shares. We have an agreement in place now to sell the SQM Series A shares to Tianqi Limited and another agreement to sell our Arab Potash stake to FDIC Mining Investment. And of course, our top priority will be to complete the remaining divestitures by the end of this year.

We completed the acquisition of Agrichem in Brazil earlier this year. This is a great business that will allow us to expand our Loveland products portfolio quite significantly in Brazil. And in July, we completed the acquisition of Waypoint Analytical and Agrible. Both of these acquisitions fit with our stated strategy to grow our retail business and provide growers with the most advanced digital and analytical tools in the industry.

We also continue to make excellent progress expanding the retail business executing our tuck-in strategy. Year-to-date including Agrichem, we've purchased 44 locations with a total annual sales of approximately $400 million in revenue. And we are now ahead of all of last year when it comes to our tuck-in strategy.

In terms of shareholder returns, we declared a dividend of $0.40 per share for the quarter which marks a 27% increase from our legacy companies combined pay out. We also announced the 5% share buyback program in February and we've been very aggressive buying back our shares. To-date we've repurchased 29 million shares for $1.5 billion. And we look to complete the buyback program this year. So these are good first steps, all within the first nine months of Nutrien being a separate company. We think that this combination provides significant long term value. But I believe we're just getting started and as I mentioned as market conditions continue to improve our leverage will drive significant value.

So here's what it could look like. We deliver the $500 million in synergies, if fertilizer prices revert to the 8 year average; supply demand improves over the next few years. There is the potential to reach around $8 of free cash flow per share from just normalized fertilizer pricing. That figure would jump to over $13 a share free cash flow at replacement cost economics. This does not include any retail growth which of course would be on top of these numbers.

I won't talk about future peak pricing because no one wants to predict peaks but just like we saw trough recently we will see a peak again one day.

So to conclude, I started off by saying we have a great story. Nutrien is a leader in crop nutrients industry with unprecedented financial strength and stability. We have a clear pathway to deliver $500 million in annual operating synergies and expect strong and growing free cash flow over the next several years. So to me that's what defines a great story. And with that I'll turn it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Parkinson

I would just kick it off, Chuck when I think about your story; I think about the retail stability, I think about first quartile, second quartile assets again particular whether it's the AECO gas and nitrogen or [indiscernible] potash now. I was also thinking about capital allocation specifically M&A. Since the last time you and I sat here roughly a year ago. Can you give us just a quick update on how you're thinking about those three themes and what in terms of how would you rate the past 12 months and how are you seeing the next 12 to 24?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So I think it's clear that we've come out of the trough. But I do think the recovery is going to be really slow and steady where we think things have unfolded pretty much the way we would have expected. We thought that nitrogen would go first in terms of leading the recovery and that's what we're seeing today. And then, right after that we think the potash fundamentals are going to tighten up and we've said by 2020 to 2022 things in potash could be very tight. And we are one of the few remaining companies I think on the planet that has excess latent potash capacity to put into the market.

So I think the fundamentals are slowly getting better and the recovery is clear. But from a business model perspective, we think strategically the company is generating significant cash flow even today. The equity stakes sales will help -- delivering the synergies will help as well. And then, we'll have a pool of capital mentioned $6 billion to $8 billion to allocate. And one of the priorities for which we talked about a little bit in the prepared remarks is the dividend, we don't need the $6 billion to $8 billion to apply to the dividend but the dividend is an important part of our story. So as we invest into the retail, we will continue to grow our dividend over time. So really the biggest use for capital we believe now that we've done one of our buybacks $1.5 billion so far is to allocate the capital to retail growth.

Primarily in North America, Australia and in Brazil by building or buying our retail facilities backward integrating in Loveland products as well as investing in new capabilities our digital portfolio. And we think that there's a real opportunity for a company like Nutrien to do that. We will also look at buybacks when they make sense and if we can't find a good home in the retail segment to invest all that capital it will make sense for us to look at buybacks. But that will come in due time.

And then, I did mention opportunistically we would be interested in expanding our capacity in both nitrogen and potash when and where that could make sense. Of course, potash today doesn't make an awful lot of sense since we have [indiscernible] capacity. But I certainly think that you'll see us putting more of our latent capacity into the market as demand continues to grow for potash.

Chris Parkinson

Just hitting on the retail M&A fronts you've spoken about doing incremental deals in the U.S. markets or North American market. And you said you were at least at a minimum interest in the Brazilian market. Could you just talk very simplistically about your strategic rationale how you view those markets differently and how you could see yourself begin to play a role in the Brazilian ag market?

Chuck Magro

Well, the Brazilian ag market is, today it's number four in the world. And then, when you just look at fertilizer, we think it's one of the few markets that can actually double its fertilizer demand in the next 20 years. So today it's big and it's growing. But for us, it's not just about you know the size of the market. Our business has to start with can we create value for farmers and if we can't then we just be like every other company out there. And we have piloted for the last five years, some would say we've taken our sweet time, but for the last five years we've piloted our retail business model in Brazil. And we bought a fertilizer blending plant, we converted that into fertilizer distribution business plus we've added chemistry and seed and agronomic service and advice. And the margins from that business even though it's a small business are very comparable to what we've see here in North America.

So we know we can create value now for Brazilian farmers. So the question is, okay, how do we enter the Brazilian market? Well, there are several ways. Agrichem was one of the ways. Last time when we did this, we entered Australia and we bought at that point Landmark, but it took us three years to get the registrations to bring our proprietary products into Australia. And that slowed the performance down. This time we entered Brazil with our crop chemical and our specialty fertilizer business, Loveland products. That way we don't have to wait years to get approval for these products. So that was a very lesson learned from Australia. I think it was a smart way to enter Brazil and now what we're looking for more traditional facilities.

We're also planning to build some Greenfield facilities in Brazil because we think that the market is under serviced in key states. So it will be a combination of M&A of greenfield build and backward integrating Loveland products, but it's going to be I'd say slow and steady. Our view is that, we will allocate somewhere between $1 billion and $2 billion to Brazil in the next I'd say three to five years.

Chris Parkinson

Any questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Understanding the phosphate is a smaller part of the business, it's the one market you didn't touch on, so I was just curious to get your thoughts in terms of how you're thinking about the supply demand characteristics and outlooks for price over the next couple of years?

Chuck Magro

Yes. Thanks for the question. So, the phosphate business, it also -- has been an industry that has built significant capacity. We see that continuing. So certainly from Saudi Arabia and Morocco there's still some new capacity come online over the next few years, which I think will provide some pressure to the supply demand. But demand for phosphate has been very healthy just like we've seen in nitrogen and potash. And we've seen price increases in the phosphate business, but some of that is because we've seen higher ammonia and sulfur pricing as well and that will be some of the complexity when it comes to the phosphate business.

Our margins for example, we've seen some expansion, but not at the same rate, we've seen our nitrogen and potash margins expand.

For Nutrien, what I would say is, we're focused today on delivering the synergies and the strategy is pretty clear for us. We're going to go from 3 phosphate operations down to 2 and we're going to expand that capacity at White Springs in Aurora to service our North American customers. That should allow us to generate about $80 million out of the $500 million of synergies. And it also has us now being fully integrated when it comes to phosphate rock. So our margins should be enhanced.

Beyond that of course, so we will look at it, like we look at the rest of our business. Are there even further opportunities to create value over time? But right now I'd say the short-term priority is to deliver the synergies and we'll see how the market fundamentals unfold over time but that is an industry where we have more capacity coming online in the next couple of years than say nitrogen or potash.

Chris Parkinson

Then the retail segment, I remember visiting a [farm center] [ph] as you probably over half a decade ago and your enthusiasm about proprietary products was tangible. And I thought as well as I can't possibly be more bullish and yet every single year I meet with you, your enthusiasm has not waned one iota. Can you give us an update there, how much further can that go because I think a lot of people under appreciated especially the margin effect within the chemicals sub-segments, can you address on that primarily chemicals, but also a little bit in seed, please?

Chuck Magro

Sure. So our proprietary business under the brand Loveland products, just think to set the stage we have eight manufacturing sites in multiple countries. So we are a producer of our own crop chemistry as well as specialty fertilizer products. And today, it's well over $1 billion in revenue. So it's a sizable business that we have built inside of the retail franchise and it has margins that are about twice what we would get from selling third party branded products. So that's why we like the businesses, yes, we are a producer, it allows us to bring something that is differentiated in value enhancing for farmers which is really important and we capture the margins.

Now how much more can we do? We think we can do a lot more especially when we enter new markets like Brazil for example. But even in Canada and Australia, I'd say we're underrepresented when it comes to our own products through our channel and we're working through those opportunities. And then, of course, as we continue to buy through our tuck-in program there's a great opportunity then to increase the amount of Loveland products we move through the new acquisitions.

So it all fits together, it's a hand and glove strategy where we continue to grow our footprint that will allow us to continue to expand our love and products portfolio over time even in the U.S. but around the world. And that's one of the reasons why you saw our margins for retail hit almost all time highs 10% EBITDA margin a big driver of that is our Loveland products.

Chris Parkinson

To retail I mean that's a great theme within the chemicals segment. You also have specialty fertilizers some liquids as well there, can you possibly hit on that theme within the Nutrien sub-segment. And then also, you've been doing digital ag for some time, can you give us an update on how view that is, that just part of the offering at this point, is that something you can really further leverage to get additional customers or improve margins?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So we will start with the digital. Chris, I think it is new for us, but our strategy isn't to have a digital strategy, and then, kind of a normal distribution strategy. We consider this to be one and the same, we're building an omni-channel. And if you look at the demographics, a lot of the demographics are being -- are driving us towards a strategy. So the average age of the North American farmer whether it's in Canada or the U.S. is in their late 50s. So in the next decade about 60% of farms are going to change hands and they're going to want to be able to do business differently than the generation today. And we want to be able to offer the capability for farmers to do business with us when they want, where they want and how they want to do it? And that's really the genesis of driving the digital strategy. And our strategy is multi-pronged, so we're starting with just what I would call commercial transactions.

Looking at your invoice, paying your bills and reordering what you ordered last year, I know that sounds very simplistic, but that capability is actually pretty new for our industry. Then there is all the agronomist tools. So our Echelon product portfolio which is a variable rate technology, but it's more than that it's Nutrien advisers, it's using the Waypoint acquisition that we just made in terms of soil sampling, putting that all together so that there's a suite of analytics and analysis tools that growers can have to optimize their farming practices.

Then the next bucket will be e-commerce and e-commerce is a big bucket that we probably don't have a lot of time to talk about today, but eventually we'll have the capability for growers to shop online and to order products because some farmers will want that. How quickly we enter that business we're working through those details right now, but I think it's -- there's an untapped potential when it comes to our digital capability, because what the key to success is being able to move these bulk products and services to the farm, and whether it comes through our agronomists network or through email or through our online platform. The capabilities are the same, in fact, we did a study last year, we asked growers in season, how long will they wait for their fertilizer. And they came back and they said one hour. We need -- this is a very different capability. We actually hire 4000 workers in the spring to be able to provide service and applications on the field and whether those orders come through the digital network or through the other network it doesn't matter. It's all one and the same to us.

Chris Parkinson

I'm just going to sneak in one last one because we've got 60 more seconds. When you report 2Q, you reported a fantastic synergy number. Obviously, you are extracting synergies at a much faster pace or cadence than a lot of us anticipated, or at least on to that. It was impressive in itself because it is midseason. When you sit down with your teams at this point after the deal you said roughly a few years ago, September 12 is the anniversary. What do you see, what's next in terms of that story? How should we begin to think about that?

Chuck Magro

Yes. We'll do our best once we get to a point where we've hit our $500 million of annual operating synergy run rate by the end of next year. We'll do our best to communicate what is next. There's obviously a situation inside of the company where we're seeing a lot of opportunity now that we're under one umbrella with one company. But some of the value creation will most likely come beyond '19 because some of it requires systems changes. So we will provide clarity early next year on what that looks like, whether it's called synergy, in three years after the merger do we really want to say it's because of the merger it will be -- at that point I think the egg is well scrambled, but there will be maybe a bucket of opportunity whether we call it synergies or not we'll have to see that that will provide some line of sight for further value enhancement because it's clearly there.

Chris Parkinson

Thank you very much.

Chuck Magro

Thank you.