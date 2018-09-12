Hudson's Bay Partners Up With SIGNA In Europe

The real estate partnership helps Hudson's Bay deleverage some more and confirms the value of its European real estate.

If approved by German authorities, the retail joint venture should have a strong position in German retail and produce improved financial results through efficiency gains.

The retail joint venture gives operational control to SIGNA and allows Hudson's Bay to focus on its North American operations.

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) announced a partnership with SIGNA (the owner of Germany's Karstadt department stores) that involves it giving control of the European retail operations to SIGNA and entering into both a retail joint venture and a real estate joint venture.

This partnership allows Hudson's Bay to focus on improving its North American retail operations as well as gain some funds to help itself deleverage some more. The retail joint venture theoretically should result in improved results with more efficient operations and the closure of some weaker stores. SIGNA appears to be a good real estate partner as well given its similar expertise and interest in that area.

Retail Joint Venture

The retail joint venture offers Hudson's Bay an escape route from managing its European operations while still retaining much of the upside of the European real estate. The real estate was main reason for its acquisition of Galeria Kaufhof in 2015, although Hudson's Bay believed that it could also improve Kaufhof's retail performance.

That plan had gone a bit off the rails as HBC Europe was becoming increasingly challenged, delivering -2.4% comparable store sales in 2017, followed by -6.6% comps in Q1 2018. A report also indicated that Kaufhof lost over 100 million Euros ($116 million USD at the current exchange rate) in 2017, due to rising costs and declining traffic. Karstadt on the other hand has been a bit more successful in turning around its business, having posted a slight profit of 1.4 million Euros ($1.6 million USD) in 2017, an improvement from a loss of 7.5 million Euros ($8.7 million USD) in 2016 and 65 million Euros ($75 million USD) in 2015 (along with years of losses before that).

This retail joint venture gives SIGNA control of day-to-day operations and 50.01% ownership of the retail operations. Hudson's Bay also gets 100 million Euros, probably to compensate for giving up operational control of the larger organisation. HBC Europe accounts for around 54% of the combined revenues.

Source: Hudson's Bay

The retail joint venture appears to be a solid move to me. SIGNA has had some success turning around Karstadt, and with operational control and the synergies from the joint venture, perhaps it can make the combined European operations profitable as well. Hudson's Bay can now focus on continuing to improve its North American operations.

The retail joint venture is subject to an anti-trust review, which could take up to four months. In 2014 Kaufhof and Karstadt had a combined 55% market share for department stores in Germany.

If the deal is approved, it is expected that there would be cost cutting along with the closure of up to 15 stores.

Real Estate Transactions

The other part of the deal is the 50/50 real estate partnership between Hudson's Bay and SIGNA for the European real estate. SIGNA is purchasing 12% of Hudson's Bay's stake in the European properties that are currently part of HBS Global Properties, along with the 38% that Hudson's Bay's partners (including Simon Properties, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Madison International and the US Pension Fund) currently own.

The European properties probably make up close to 60% of the value of HBS Global Properties, with some Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor properties accounting for the remaining value.

In addition, SIGNA is purchasing a 50% stake in 18 of Hudson's Bay's German properties that are not part of HBS Global Properties,

Source: Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay receives 426 million Euros ($494 million USD) in gross proceeds from the real estate sale, while retaining 50% ownership. These funds as well as the subsequent sale of two of the German properties to SIGNA will help Hudson's Bay deleverage as well as provide 400 million Euros ($464 million USD) in starting cash for the retail joint venture. Hudson's Bay expects the retail joint venture to be self-sufficient going forward and that it will not need to contribute more cash to that joint venture.

Source: Hudson's Bay

Conclusion

Hudson's Bay's entry into Europe has been significantly more challenging than it anticipated, with HBC Europe reporting losses and an increasing decline in comparable store sales. Its recent retail performance in North America has been mixed, but still a fair bit better than in Europe, and this partnership will allow Hudson's Bay to continue focusing on improving its North American results.

Despite the retail challenges it has faced in Europe, the value of its European real estate remains quite solid. The real estate transactions with SIGNA will help Hudson's Bay deleverage some more as well as confirm the value of its real estate. The challenge for Hudson's Bay has been to keep its retail operations in decent enough shape for it to unlock the value of its real estate and help pay down its acquisition related debt. This partnership is another step towards that goal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.