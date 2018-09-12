Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) CEO John Milligan at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 12, 2018 11:05 AM ET

John McHutchison - Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D

John Milligan - President & CEO

Robin Washington - EVP & CFO

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

So very good morning, everybody. We're going to get started with the next session. I am Matthew Harrison, one of the biotech analysts here at Morgan Stanley.

So pleased to have with me few members of the Gilead management team here. We have CEO, John Milligan; CFO, Robin Washington and John McHutchison, I am sorry forget your Head of R&D and CSO of Gilead. So crazy.

So great. So look, John, I don't know John Milligan, I don't know if you want to make any opening comments before we get started in the next half, we could jump in the Q&A.

John Milligan

Yeah. Thanks for having us here. It's great to be in New York and it's great to be able to talk about Gilead as we always like to do. I think we were coming into this fall feeling really, really good about our business. We have a terrific launch of Biktarvy, our HIV product going underway. It looks to be probably best in class launch. We have great expectations for that.

We have tremendous business underlying that. We brought in some new people. We just hired Laura Hamill, as our EVP of Worldwide Commercial operations. I think she is going to be -- she has been an excellent addition to the Gilead team. We have great financial capability and as you can see, we have an expanding pipeline with the beginning of new Phase 3 readouts, which are going to be really important for the products of the future, including the Filgotinib readout from the Phase 2 study that we had yesterday.

So I feel like we're coming in at a time of tremendous change after a couple of years of difficulty around the HCV revenues. We feel like we're really a very stable company poised to transform again for the future.

Matthew Harrison

Great. Perfect. So I thought that to kick us off John since from what's [indiscernible] told me this will be your last public investor conference.

John Milligan

That is correct.

Matthew Harrison

I thought maybe you can just reflect on your time at Gilead a little bit. You’ve obviously been part of the face of Gilead's investors for a long time and so I thought maybe just talk about what you think about is your legacy and what you think about the future of Gilead, which I know you just touched on.

John Milligan

We only have 27. It has been a tremendous honor to be part of Gilead. By the end of this year, it will be 29 years at Gilead. That is more than half of my life and it's the only place I've ever worked. So I think, it's a good time for me to take a break, refresh and think about what I want to do with the remainder of my life.

We had an enormous opportunity. When I joined, I was the 32nd employee. We now have over 11,000 employees with employees around the globe. So it's really been phenomenal to be part of that growth and success story. You know I've been a chief of something within the company for 16 years now and I've watched revenue grow from when I became CFO from a $180 million to our peak of $32 billion.

So we've seen just about everything happen from discovery, compound on a whiteboard to clinical trials, to approval, to patent expiration. So I've really seen the lifecycle of everything that you can do at a company and I think that's why it's been so gratifying that we've been able to transform a number of diseases, help millions of people globally and build a really terrific great business for the future. And so this feels like a great time to kind of step away do something else.

Matthew Harrison

Thanks for that and congratulations as you move on, but appreciate it. So and I guess the key investor question obviously related to this is who are we looking for to replace you? How is the Board thinking about that? How are you as a management team thinking about that and any sort of updates you just want to give investors as they think about how that's happening?

John Milligan

First of all, it's a very attractive job. I can tell you that candidate who have been -- who have dealt, I don't need to. We've contacted some terrific people, a lot of very, very experienced people who some have are or have been CEOs and there is great interest in coming and running Gilead.

It's -- a lot of times, we get tapped on the shoulder because we're trying to fix something that's broken and this is not a broken entity by any stretch of imagination. You have a great team, a great pipeline, and a lot of capital to deploy, and a semi-willing CFO who will let you deploy it at a time.

So, it's really a -- it's really a terrific opportunity. So look, we want somebody who's scientific. We want somebody who's very patient centric. We need somebody who understands the complexity of the world in terms of payer and policy and somebody who understands organizational complexity, which is with 11,000 people and growing, you need somebody who understands how to manage that probably differently than we have as a management team growing up within Gilead and I would say those are the key characteristics.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Great. Thanks for that. So, look so I thought we could go through some of the products and some of the -- some of the business operations, but maybe since Phase 2 is very relevant and just happened, maybe we could start there. And I guess the key question there is, where is the data versus your expectations and how do you think that data suggests what you're going to see out of Phase 1 and Phase 3.

John Milligan

I'll turn over to John McHutchison.

John McHutchison

Sure, thanks. So, I think that that is what we expected to see from the Phase 2 programs from DARWIN and FITZROY. So, we've got strong efficacy across the Board, all the endpoints, ACR 20 through 70, low disease activity, remission and so forth.

Placebo adjusted efficacy rights are as good, better or the same as 494 and other compounds in the class as well. Safety is looking positive also. JAK1 selectivity of the drug Filgotinib. So in terms of laboratory parameters, in terms of infectious complications, in terms of thrombosed embolic events, we still look good.

We need two more large datasets from two more Phase 3 clinical trials to bolster the safety program. So look, we're very positive about that. It's the most difficult to treat group of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and biologic inadequate responders. They may have responded lost response to multiple biological agents. Many of them have been exposed to two, three, or even more biological agents. So most difficult to treat group of patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

So, in terms of your question Matthew about read through to the easier to treat patients, I think it all goes very well for them.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Perfect. And just broadly, how much do you think investors should take away from the safety profile of this study given the body of evidence that you have in Phase 2 versus waiting for longer follow-up or bigger studies, etcetera?

John McHutchison

So that was my caveat there, that this is the smallest of the Phase 3 datasets that I've read out. 450 odd patients, the trials will be many more patients in that. So, I would feel most confident in having our next two large datasets from the two other larger RA trials to have more confidence.

But look, what we saw in Phase 2 and DARWIN and FITZROY, we're seeing again in the most difficult to treat group of patients. So it's very consistent, with what's lining up here and I hope we'll the see the same going forward as well.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Great.

John Milligan

I would agree with that. It's been a very consistent drug. So, it's a very well-behaved drug in terms of efficacy. It seems to be on the better end and everything that we look at. And on the safety profile, it's on the better end and so it's really consistent, well-behaved drug and so it gives us great confidence going in the future.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Great. So maybe two more on Filgotinib that I just want to hit and then we can move on move on maybe to HIV. So, I think the other question that I get a lot, and I think investors are just trying to understand is, what's the timeline to file this drug?

There's a lot of debate around what needs to be done from male toxicity or not done? So maybe you could just clarify how you're thinking about the timeline here?

John Milligan

So, we'll have two other rheumatoid arthritis, Phase 3 trials read out in the first half of next year. We need to have excuse me, we need to have an adequate safety database, certain number of patients at each stage for certain duration of time.

And then we have this pre-clinical finding in animal species that suggest that there was a smaller margin in terms of a testicular finding, with minimal histological finding with no clinical consequences. So, we got to do a male safety study as well, which we're in the middle of doing.

So we need all of these pieces before we file and we're trying to put that together as quickly as we can.

John McHutchison

And I think it's fair to say to file in the United States, because not all regulatory bodies do this the same way. So, it will give us greater leeway in other jurisdictions to file as well.

John Milligan

So having discussion with other regulators around the world about what their requirements are in terms of this, because this was interpreted very differently. This margin was interpreted very differently around the world.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Perfect. That's very helpful. And I guess the last question here is commercialization. So, not an area that you've been in before, highly competitive, entrenched player. So, just how are you thinking about commercializing? How much effort you put in initially? How you test the waters or not test the waters? So, maybe you could just talk a little about that.

John McHutchison

Yeah, I don't think this is a test of waters kind of market. I think you go on full force and to that end, I mentioned we brought in Laura Hamill. She was previously at Amgen and previous to that, she came in through Immunex. So she has a history of working in this area with her work on Enbrel. And so she has a great deal, depth of knowledge. Really I would say great deal of energy and understanding about how to break into this market. And I think she is going to be key to helping us round out the strategy that we think will be useful in gaining market access.

And I would say your access is changing. It feels like every year, it's a little bit more complicated than the year before and I do anticipate a world where access will be a key component of what companies do, and the way we gain that will shift over time with a lot more emphasis on healthcare economic outcomes and other measures as well as pricing strategies to gain access and we're marshaling our forces in all those directions, so that we will have the right amount of data and the right strategies and the right time for this launch.

Matthew Harrison

Great. So, HIV. I guess I wanted to look -- so I want to talk about Biktarvy. I'm sure everybody wants to talk about Biktarvy. I think before we do that, my questions is just a broader picture about thinking about the HIV franchise, which is I think maybe up until the second quarter, maybe you as a management team too, and you can correct me if I'm wrong, but talked about sort of Biktarvy as the last major wave of HIV development.

And you since started the talk about Capsid inhibitor, some antibodies you have, HIV cure has come back into the lexicon of things that you guys talk about. So, how are you thinking about the lifecycle of the HIV program and some of these other assets that we haven't really talked about very much before?

John McHutchison

Yeah. I have a little bit of flashback. I think it was nine years ago that Morgan Stanley was first year in the fall and the question then was, how long can this HIV franchise still grow? Come on. And the truth is nine years later…

Matthew Harrison

That wasn't me or otherwise.

John McHutchison

I know you're the sixth Morgan Stanley analyst that has to deal with. But it is -- it is one of these categories that seems to defy expectation and bear concerns about it going away. There's a lot of patients who still need therapy. There's a lot of room to run for the franchise that we're growing.

Biktarvy, you say it's the last bit of innovation. What I was saying, if I didn't say it possibly is that, I think this is the last pill that we will develop for the broad range of HIV patients, because how do you improve upon something that has such a profound effect and the best safety profile of a product that we've seen. So this is a remarkable achievement to have this. I'll put some caveats in there.

There are side effects associated with it, but we don't feel like you gave anything up when you put a patient on this product. It's really, really very good and that has reflected in the launch that we have where this product is in fact going to be the best in class launch of an HIV product, and that's in a market that has lots of options.

So it really speaks to the needs out there, the desire for simplicity, that's on behalf of patients. Are there other ways to innovate an HIV? Well as the HIV leader, we are not just going to walk away from this category. We want to think about other ways that patients can benefit.

Well a lot of patients who are highly resistant and can't take Biktarvy and there are 40,000 to 50,000 patients that fall in that category. We're seeking to create simpler options for them including with our new nucleotide 9131 and with potential next-generation protease inhibitors, that could potentially be a new category. So, there is an opportunity to help those patients.

We are becoming more and more enamored with the idea that a long-acting injectable could in fact address not the whole population. I don't believe that, but some population or perhaps a population that's not getting therapy today because of the stigma still associated with HIV in many parts of the world.

I think it has to be very safe. I think it has to be a very small nonpainful injection and I think it has to be infrequent. We have a Capsid inhibitor, brand-new category of product that looks like it could be given perhaps every three months. So that's to me is a game changer.

I don't believe patients are going to come in every month, I don't think the practices have the capacity. The average practice is to see the patient twice per year, but I think you can get to four times a year with a simple shot, where you could treat somebody or more importantly, perhaps prevent.

I'm really keen on the idea that we could come up with a simple molecule, perhaps you need two, perhaps it's just one, so that you would have an effective preventative. So that people can protect themselves in a very confidential way, four times a year, so that they will not acquire HIV.

And I think if we can get that profile, I think that's tailor-made for where the epidemic is spreading most fiercely now, which is in the American South, where stigma is high and where it's very difficult to get people to accept having a bottle of a preventative pill like Truvada in their medicine cabinet or in their parents' house for example. So this is something where I think we could make big inroads and we're going to do a lot of work in this area.

We're spreading out into others areas of course. We're looking at other vaccines that could control. Is it possible to cure? But I think in here and now, there's a real possibility that there will be long-acting injectables in the market, three years from now.

Matthew Harrison

Perfect. So me that's a good segue into PrEP. And I guess first question is growth of that market, continues to grow nicely and how do you think about the growth trajectory of PrEP over the next two to three years and then maybe we could talk about transition from Truvada to Descovy.

John McHutchison

Yeah. We seen a nice steady growth of Truvada for the use of PrEP. It's been very well accepted in certain parts of the country. You think about San Francisco, it's had a lot of projects. It was very open conversations about posters in the city here in New York City, it is similar in LA in that category.

But other parts of the country, it's been much more difficult to break through and we have been talking to policymakers and others about opportunities to better educate and to increase the uptake of PrEP in those areas and that has proven to be very difficult, but I'm more confident now that policymakers are being very innovative and thinking about how to increase the access to PrEP.

So, we'll be working on a number of things in the coming year that could really increase the number of patients on PrEP and could be very good for preventing the infection and of course good for our business as well.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. And so I guess that leads to the question of Truvada goes generic in 2021.

John McHutchison

Correct.

Matthew Harrison

You obviously have a Descovy PrEP study running, how do you think about the transition between those two products and I guess inherent in the question is portion of PrEP business, is governmental portion of PrEP business is commercial, might they consider price point differently irrespective of whatever safety difference you can demonstrate with Descovy?

John McHutchison

Yeah, it will depend a lot on the clinical data, which we don't have. There's an ongoing 3,000 patient study looking at Truvada versus Descovy for PrEP. It's an event-driven study. So we don't know exactly when we'll unwind it.

We think that Descovy has some distinct advantages on safety over Truvada and will that be sufficient to allow people to get access to it or not and we're trying to think what are the models of Descovy access that we could use, that would allow patients to get access in a world where Truvada is presumably a very cheap alternative.

And I don't have anything to unveil for you today, but we're thinking innovatively along the lines of things like subscription models. Can we guarantee a certain amount of business to Gilead in return for access and things like that?

These are difficult to do under current rules and regulations within the government. So it takes some innovative policy thinkers to help us get there, but those are the sorts of things we're thinking about. But to get back to where I started, it's really going to dependent on the datasets that come out.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. And you jogged in my mind, obviously this is a tangent, but there's change, potential changes in reimbursement, there's potential changes in price, there's potential all kind of changes going on in sort of the administration in the marketplace. How are you thinking about that as a risk, if not a risk and what's your view on what's happening there?

John McHutchison

I don't see -- HIV has long been a protected class and there's really not any evidence that that will change. And so it is not a heavily rebated category for example. The prices that you see are close to the net prices and so it is a very, it is a category where I think it's a little bit more refractory to the genericization than in the past especially as we continue to innovate.

As AZT and 3TC, all these other drugs, DDI and D4T went generic. It had very little impact on the overall market and I still think we're at that point where there is room to pay for innovation, because innovation is so needed.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Great. Maybe we just talk a little about HIV competition and address GSK's doublet strategy and we have data from both of the doublets now I guess, what's your view on potential competitive threat from those doublets?

John McHutchison

Yeah, I still don't see why a physician or a patient would prefer a doublet in a world where Biktarvy exists because you're taking a risk that you might become resistant, because it is only a dual regimen versus the certainty that you would have with the Biktarvy regimen. And I don't see a rationale for those -- for people to go into that area for people to go into that area.

Will people and practices experiment with it? They will. It's inevitable in this world, but we don't see it is as a very significant threat to the Biktarvy launch.

Matthew Harrison

And you'll have to remind me because I can't remember, but I think GSK is ahead in the injection strategy slightly. Is that -- obviously you're investing there as well, but is that a threat if they come out early with that or how you think about that?

John McHutchison

Yeah, I -- so, my personal opinion of this product is based on what I know today is that it is too very painful intramuscular injections. So it is an in-office procedure, that's not something you do it through auto-injections. So, it doesn't fit with common practice and our history has been when injections are inconvenient and painful, that patients drop out of those things pretty darn quickly.

I was thinking back to the T-20 experience with Trimeris where they had an injectable peptide and patients hated it. And so I feel like it's going to be in that category you know. If the pain persists for two to three days as has been described in the posters and in press release, that's not insignificant for a patient every 30 days to go through that.

I think you can get into an injectable if it's subcutaneous and painless and very convenient and fits in with peoples' lives and so I don't think it's a competitive threat. I think it's a really interesting demonstration that this might work, that this kind of strategy might work.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Great. To me I want to take a side route to BD and then maybe we can come back to NASH. So, you had a deal this morning with Precision, maybe you could just talk a little about why you did that deal? What you're excited about there and then Robin maybe you could also just talk a little bit about how you're thinking about capital allocation and how you're thinking about buybacks versus in licensing versus Phase 3 late stage assets or something like that.

Robin Washington

You want to cover Precision

John McHutchison

Sure. We announced a research collaboration with Precision BioSciences in North Carolina. Hepatitis B cure is one of our largest internal research programs, most scientists working on it and most other programs internally. We felt having an approach that would allow us to edit cccDNA in vivo, in humans infected with hepatitis B.

It might be a very important and integral part of trying to cure patients with hepatitis B. That's why we announced this collaboration.

Robin Washington

So Matthews, as you've heard, we're very confident in our business model. It's generating significant operating cash flows and our belief is the right thing to do is to take those and reinvest them and continue to do deals, out-licensing etcetera as we see it.

So, continuing to find additional molecules and opportunities that we can use to grow our pipeline and our topline is our absolute focus from a capital allocation standpoint. We've continued to return capital to our shareholders via primarily dividends and we are doing share buybacks and will continue to do that.

We've had some dislocations in our stock. We've been buying back more, but ultimately our primary return of capital for our shareholders is going to be dividend, which we've continually shown a nice healthy increase for the past three years, since we've announced it. It's been 10% every year.

Matthew Harrison

Perfect. So, NASH. So, maybe we could just talk broadly about what the NASH strategy is, and I think maybe for everybody's benefit also just talk about how you think about where the accessible market is for NASH because you can talk about big numbers of NASH patients, but maybe where the acceptable market is different than that.

John McHutchison

Sure. So, look NASH programs have focused on the three pathogenic aspects of biology that we believe are important in NASH. Lipotoxicity and hepatocytes, liver cells, inflammation that leads to fibrosis. So, all of our programs resolve around them.

We also felt it was most important and the greatest need was for the patients who had the most advanced liver disease. That's where the clinical events are. So, we're focused all of our Phase 2 and Phase 3 programs and our whole strategy around people with pre-cirrhosis, with F3 fibrosis or cirrhosis stage F4. That's what our Phase 3 programs, Phase 2 programs are focusing on. We can show the greatest benefit there from a clinical perspective, thesis. That's what Gilead is good at right.

So look, in terms of patient numbers, it's about 3 million people with some form of NASH we believe in the U.S., but if you look at that group of people diagnosed with F3 or F4, it's about 400,000 patients. So now our focused great unmet need.

The first program is our filgotinib, our S1 inhabitant, anti-inflammatory effects dilate cells, prevent fibrosis as well, all in animal models. In a Phase 2 trial, dose-dependent effect on preventing fibrosis progression and in improving fibrosis regression. ALC benefits fibrosis market end points, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. So that's in a Phase 3.

The readout in the first half of next year, if we're fortunate, the data supported that's clinically meaningful and we could have the first NASH drug approved subsequent to the finding.

Matthew Harrison

And John, before you go on, can you just talk about what you view as clinically meaningful out of a data set? How are you thinking about what that study needs to deliver?

John Milligan

So if you're talking about people that have just as you think as a clinician, if you're talking about people who have cirrhosis or almost have cirrhosis and you could get one in five of those patients to not progress or have some form of regression as the first sort of therapy that was available, that would be a significant initial step forward.

That's what we've thought internally. And we've done all based upon data sets etcetera, but we haven’t disclosed. And then, we're looking at combinations, biologically complicated disease. So we have set selonsertib. We have an anti-anxiety inhibitor. We have an ACC inhibitor.

We've shown in animal models that those drugs given in combination, in pairs, increase the rate of prevention of fibrosis progression and also improvement in other aspects of the disease. It's safe in small numbers of patients in Phase 2. So we now have a large 350 patient Phase 2B study.

If we're fortunate, one of those combinations will obviously become a combination to take forward into a subsequent Phase 3 program. This is one year of treatment, two biopsies, one year apart. And then, if we're successful, we then take that into Phase 3 and that would potentially be our second product with enhanced efficacy, patients with F3 and F4. That's the strategy so far.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Perfect. And so maybe in the last two minutes, cars and cell therapy is probably, we should make sure we fit that in. So I guess, two things that I wanted to ask there is maybe just talk about the sales trajectory of CD19. How that is versus your expectations and how you're thinking about label expansion into bigger indications?

And then second thing is do you see any other target everybody is focused on? You have seen a car, when might we see some initial data from that?

John Milligan

Why don't I start with the first part? You can finish it up John. So in terms of the sales trajectory, the first part of launching Yescarta has been to certify all these different center right. This was a market that had never been tested before as a commercial market and there is quite a bit of work that went into getting centers up and running.

so we now have 60 different centers that have been certified and are able to prescribe Yescarta and they're all doing so and we're growing the business in each of those markets. So we've done a lot of the first work which is to get the groundwork done and the next set is working on reimbursement with the payers, working with CMS on reimbursement and now actually starting to talk more about the profile of the product that is emerging as the datasets are emerging.

We have great data out through one year. We'll have two year data out fairly soon, which will be very helpful in describing the duration of the Yescarta response more accurately, scientifically, but we're very pleased with what we've seen in terms of the launch to date. Its ability to dramatically change the way cancers are treated.

That's certainly hematologic cancers are treated in these centers and the rapid expansion of those centers to accommodate more patients. So there's a lot of good things happening for this initial indication of Yescarta and I'll turn it over to John to talk about how we are going to expand that.

John McHutchison

Yes, so in the seven is the second line, diffused large cell studies of enrolling that. It's a large Phase 2B global study. We believe that we'll complete enrollment by the end of next year. So that would be a very important label expansion in second line. So instead of patients going to repeat chemo followed by stem cell transplant, we are looking at Yescarta as an early line option there.

In terms of the other things that we're doing towards label extension for Yescarta, we have two other datasets rating out this year in indolent mantle cell lymphoma. They are important studies as well. We also are completing this year the Yescarta, plus the PD-L1 antibody as well.

We are starting out the studies in pediatric and adult ILL as well. As some of the other programs, you also asked about BCMA and myeloma. So we are in Phase 1 dose escalation etcetera. We'll hope to have all of that data by the end of the year, make a decision with that larger Phase 2 studies, present scientific data next year. So that's the sort of overall plan at a high level.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Great. Thanks all of you for being here. Appreciate here.

John Milligan

Thanks Matt.

Matthew Harrison

Good luck, John.

Robin Washington

Thanks Matt.

