AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Bill Chase - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Brun - Head of AbbVie Ventures and VP of Scientific Affairs

David Risinger - Morgan Stanley

David Risinger

Okay. So thanks everybody for joining us for the session with AbbVie. I just need to refer you to disclaimers at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. It’s very much my pleasure to welcome Bill Chase and Scott Brun. So Bill is the Company’s CFO. I’m sure many of you are familiar with him and he’s been in the position for several years and has overseen the Company’s execution of delivering results above expectations for the last several years. Scott is currently Head of AbbVie Ventures and Vice President of Scientific Affairs. He was previously the Head of Pharmaceutical Development and has been instrumental in advancing the Company’s pipeline. So it’s my pleasure to welcome them today. I guess I wanted to start off with a question regarding the execution against your plan.

So, clearly the Company has delivered better than expected performance over a number of years. Investors are skeptical about the longer term given the fear of the biosimilar threats to HUMIRA. So maybe you could sort of tackle it two ways. Talk about the financial targets for 2020 and your confidence in achieving those? And then maybe Scott, you could talk in a bit more detail about the pipeline and its ability to ultimately offset HUMIRA longer term?

Scott Brun

Sure. Well, so David thanks for having us. We always appreciate the opportunity to come out to the Morgan Stanley conference. I think as we start with the big picture and how we’re tracking relative to the long range guidance and particularly in light of that concern around what happens post 2022 when you have an LoE for HUMIRA in the U.S. Like the reality is, since even prior to the spin, this company has been preparing itself for what was going to be in an eventual LoE event around HUMIRA and that was known on day one and our strategy that we said internally and with the board was always trying to build the capabilities and the assets within the Company to be able to negotiate that events and remain a growth vehicle. And at that point in time, we said look our aspirations is to be top tier growth.

Now obviously there's two parts of that equation, one is, what is the HUMIRA curve look like and when, and you've seen us execute very nicely with our legal strategy and the settlements around the U.S. events to delay the onset of LoE in 2022, 2023 time period. The second piece though is what are you going to grow with? And that becomes essentially a pipeline question. And we always knew that we needed to have very, very good differentiated assets. We wanted to be a focus company. We wanted to focus primarily in the areas that we knew that play to our strengths.

So we focus primarily on immunology and oncology. And we set about building what we think is one of the most attractive late stage pipelines in the industry. And we can go through obviously in some detail and Scott's got a lot to say on that thing as well. But at the end of the day, what we called out last time, we updated the strategic plan, isn't if you take HUMIRA out of the mix and you benchmark us back to 2017, which is one of the plan was last updated. We had a business when we looked at our pipeline that we felt was -- we felt comfortable saying was going to grow from about $10 billion in sales size up to $35 billion in 2025.

And the way we're going to do that was through some best in category assets and then which Scott will share with you. Our strong franchise we built in HemOnc with IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA products like or at least that we are just underway launching and more recently launched like MAVYRET. And when we look at those assets and we look at the de-risk nature as well as the efficacy and safety that they've shown in a very broad clinical trial, we feel very comfortable that they can get into the market in their respective places and deliver upon those gross projections.

And so we remain very, very confident, pipeline is a huge part of the story. And if you look at our pipeline, not only do we have attractive assets, but this is a very diversified pipeline. We're not delivering all that grows just with one or two assets. There is 5, 6, 7 different aspects at play which we also think is fairly unique when we look at our peers.

David Risinger

Excellent. And maybe Scott, you could add a little bit on and since speak to investors pretty frequently which of the pipeline assets are potentially most underappreciated by investors as you discuss these biggest of pipeline contributors, longer term?

Scott Brun

No, absolutely, I didn't focus on that. Again, David thanks for having us. Bill hit on the number of important themes. When we launched AbbVie, now almost six years ago, focus was incredibly important to make sure that we had the right capabilities from discovery through commercialization market access in a few set areas where we really thought that we could differentiate ourselves with both internally discovered and developed assets as well as externally sourced opportunities. I think that’s been playing out extremely well. I mean I could take the rest of the time going through the qualities of the late-stage pipeline, but maybe I can hit on a few high points.

Certainly, in hematologic malignancies, when you look at it IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA, these are two first-in-class agents that are transforming hematologic malignancies of several types. I mean we look at IMBRUVICA the fact is in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, first and second line. It’s really becoming a mainstay of therapy. We've also seen significant results in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia. Most recently, we actually had a label update with a study looking in IMBRUVICA combination with Rituxan that again provides us a chemotherapy free option for this particular disease, opportunities in other malignancies like mantle cell lymphoma also tend to build the overall opportunity for IMBRUVICA.

We’re going to continue to progress IMBRUVICA particularly in first line CLL where we think there’s a lot of opportunities in particular in combination with VENCLEXTA first-in-class Bcl-2 inhibitor which have a Phase 2 study captivate to demonstrate the combination of IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA can drive to minimal residual disease, essentially no detectable disease by advanced diagnostic methods in 70% to 80% of patients. And so this could really transform the care of CLL away from toxic chemotherapies to a drug combination that could put patients into long-term remission with much less tolerability baggage.

Now talking a little bit more about VENCLEXTA beyond these opportunities in CLL, we’re currently under regulatory review in acute myelogenous leukemia. This is a very devastating rapidly progressive disease that we’ve demonstrated that VENCLEXTA added on to standard-of-care in first line patients who can’t tolerate the harshest chemotherapy can double or triple complete response rates, which led to a breakthrough therapy designation from FDA.

And as I said, current regulatory review that could lead to an approval next year, VENCLEXTA a lot of opportunity in multiple myeloma where we are currently in Phase 3 looking at in combination with Velcade and dexamethasone in second line plus multiple myeloma. We also think there are opportunities in first line myeloma and certain genetically defined population, so a tremendous opportunity is there.

Moving on to our immunology franchise, risankizumab, the partnered assay with BI and anti-IL-23 that has demonstrated some of the highest responses that we’ve seen in patients with psoriasis PASI 100 scores, complete skin clearance on the order of 50% to 60% Superiority versus STELARA, HUMIRA the ability to treat patients who have failed prior TNF inhibitors in a quarterly dosing pattern. And so, risa is currently under regulatory review as well.

Our selective JAK1 inhibitor, upadacitinib, for which we disclosed 5 trials in rheumatoid arthritis. We studied this drug in first line therapy patients who are naive to any treatment, all the way through patients who have failed prior TNF inhibitors. We've lifted Upa with and without methotrexate. We've demonstrated Superiority to HUMIRA. We have over 4,000 patients worth of data. And then every one of these contexts, Upa is performing at the top of the class, certainly directionally, although we have no head-to-head studies directionally better than what we see with baricitinib vs tofacitinib.

I think we've shown from the safety perspective that our rates for venous thromboembolism which has become a point of discussion with this class, really do not differ from placebo and our randomized controlled trials, nor do they worsen overtime, nor do they demonstrate any type of dose response. Certainly, if we want to get into a little bit more of the recent competitive context with recent risa and upa, David during the question we can do that.

ORILISSA, otherwise known as elagolix, the first new therapy for endometriosis related pain in a long time. This disease affects millions of women. They are unsuccessfully treated with combination of oral contraceptives or opioid pain management. We've demonstrated that with this oral therapy that affects the GnRH axis. We can lead to high levels of pain control and do it with a much improved side effect profile relative to show within the nuclear option Lupron.

So, we're in the launch phase of this drug right now. We're in Phase 3 in analysis of bleeding related to uterine fibroid. Another very common gynecological condition where again our two Phase 3 studies that have read out have demonstrated very high levels of efficacy, 75% or so significance of patients had significant reduction in their bleeding.

Again, I could keep going on and on. But I think the point here is as Bill said, diversified assets across a variety of different therapeutic areas that actually have potential beyond these initial indications that I've laid out. And I think as you seen with HUMIRA one of our themes is, to really understand biology and take it to places that it may not have been studied before.

David Risinger

Great. We could just follow up on the competitive landscape…

Scott Brun

We do a couple of announcements over the past year, so…

David Risinger

Yes, could you touch on those?

Scott Brun

Certainly, why don't we go ahead and start with the theme to data and what, I've always got to be careful about talking about someone else who is single study. To sum up what I'll say is based on what we saw from the Phase 2 data in the public domain, I took a Phase 3 data from this first trial or are consistent with that data set?

On the efficacy side both filgotinib and upadacitinib, as I said before directionally appear to provide the potential for improved efficacy relative to baricitinib or tofacitinib. We got to be a careful about our cross-study comparisons here of course especially since we don't know the baseline characteristics of the filgotinib population in total. I would say if you look at the ACR scores, there is puts and takes looking between upa and filgotinib. If you look at some of the DAS scores, which are a high stringent measure of disease control, low disease activity and clinical remission, I can certainly say that, again, all the caveats across study comparisons taking into account that for low dose of upadacitinib is performing every bit as well, if not maybe directionally better than what we see with filgotinib.

So, not seeing clear points of differentiation on the efficacy side, safety is harder to compare because we've got different bits and pieces of what's been shared. I'm glad no patients have venous thromboembolism on the filgotinib trial. But as we know, even patients on background therapy can see VTE. So I think before we can say exactly what that means, we need to see their whole program it's in context. And certainly, we've shared some information on infections, last year so on. I think at this point, it's too early to say that there is any kind of clear signal what differentiation on these low incidence events.

The one thing I do want to point out is that we will be filing an RA with upadacitinib before the end of this year, actually one of the things I must point out, before the end of this year, again, I don't know if Gilead had spoken to their timing when they were just in here. As I understand, the critical path for them is to complete the man-to-male reproductive study to de-risk the 200 milligram dose to see exactly what the benefit risk on that dose is. As I understand that that may put them more than a year behind our current filing timeline.

David Risinger

Got it. That's very helpful. Maybe we could pivot and Bill, you could talk about potential changes in U.S. drug pricing. Obviously, we have to wait and see. And if you could also touch on the notion of rebates going away, it sounds like a pretty big statement. And we'll still need to learn more on what the next steps are from HSS. But it'd be helpful for you to just frame it as you see it currently. And then touch on the rebate issue. Rick had spent a fair amount of time on the 2Q call. So one can refer to that transcript for lots of detail, but still be helpful because it's topic on investors' mind?

Bill Chase

Sure. So look, pricing has been a focus for the industry for the last several years. And it's clear that the administration has made it a focus in these years as well. So we historically whatever we do on our long range plan in the U.S. while we continue to believe the U.S. will remain a price positive environment. We always prudently scale back the rates of increases. So from a long range plan perspective, we've always kind of forecasted because it’s wise to forecast that way that the pricing environment will be getting a little tougher. But beyond the forecast, you've seen actions throughout the industry that have shown the dialogue around price is beginning to have an effect.

So for example, most companies now have moved to one price increase per year. We made a statement couple of years ago that we were doing that. And likewise, price increase is tend to be single digit. We have a statement similar to that as well. And so I think that you are beginning to see an impact through the industry a change in pricing behaviors. And of course, the fall through of those price increases are never in line with list. So I think if you really look at the data right now, you could say on a net-net basis while pricing is still positive in the U.S., it’s probably single-digit fall through, low-single-digit fall through maybe close to medium. But I would say try more like low-single-digits. So it’s clearly having an impact on the industry.

Now, we’re fortunate, we -- our growth is being driven by volume, not by price. If you look at our growth rates this year, they’ve been quite stunning on the top line. Probably last quarter, we had 17% operational growth, I think price overall was about 1% of that. So, when you have new products that are differentiated and you’ve got areas of high unmet need, you can drive impressive top and bottom line performance via volume and that’s what we’ve been doing.

Now, where pricing is going to go from here, little tough to call and obviously we got an initial look at the ideas in the blueprint. But while it was very comprehensive and had some truly creative ideas and we still need to see the details. And so we’re waiting along with the rest of the industry. We haven’t seen major changes to the contracting process to date, because of that. I think it’s kind of, we’re waiting and seeing. Although my guess is, our basic assumption and our long range plan is accurate and pricing will continue to moderate in this market.

In terms of the structural discussion around rebates and the questions that we would need to sort out, I think there’s two really that come to mind. First and foremost is how big, if we move into a paradigm where rebate contracting moves away, right. We move to some other type of contracting. The question is how big of a population of contracts are impacted. The Safe Harbor Provisions directly refers to government business, and the type of contract and that relies on PBM with the government is Medicare. If you look at AbbVie’s U.S. mix about 15% of our business was Medicare.

So, if it just stays within that area, you got 85% of the business in the U.S., which is not impacted. So we need to sort that out and I know some people feel that, it will rapidly move to commercial. We’re not sure, we have to see, how that plays out. That’s an important assumption. But maybe even more important is what rebate contracts are replaced with. We absolutely believe that the government and the market as not going to move away from a scenario, where you can give volume based contracts. It’s kind of a cornerstone of this industry, right. You give contracts based on based on patients under plan, the patient lives under plan and also the ability of that plan to drive compliance via formulary.

And those two things basically add up to a volume based contract. As long as volume based contracting is permitted, we don’t see any reason to believe that it wouldn’t be. It doesn’t really impact our business model. Now, we may need to figure out how you move from a rebate contract to a discount contract. But that’s just, that’s a contract form, it wouldn’t change the overall strategy. So yes, I understand why there’s a lot of concern around this change. But at the end of the day, I think it has less impact on manufacturers then perhaps the PBMs.

David Risinger

That’s extremely helpful. Let me pause there and see if there are any questions before I continue.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Risinger

Okay. So one of the other topics that came up earlier in the year was the co-pay accumulator programs on the part of payers, and obviously, that has some marginal negative impact on reported sales. But could you just recap that and talk about how much of an inflection might be if more payers adopt such accumulators in 2019?

Bill Chase

Yes, sure. So, what we saw play out in the first quarter of 2018 was that there was a significant portion of patients that found themselves on high deductible plans with a co-pay accumulator. That number was roughly 4% to 5% of our commercial business which is about 80%. I'm talking to HUMIRA for example, okay. So if not necessarily not the lion's share, but it's a meaningful portion of patients.

And with this co-pay accumulator, especially did this concept was it ultimately ensured that the patient was on the hook for the full deductible even in the event that the manufacturer was willing to extend a co-pay card. Now, we fundamentally believe one of the issues in healthcare industry is co-pays that patients are burdened with. And so in most cases where we're able to, we offer co-pay assistance in order to alleviate that burden and that out of pocket burden on the consumer, the patient. We think that's absolutely the right thing to do.

What was somewhat perverse about the co-pay accumulators is it essentially could block our ability to do that. And so our view is, it is absolutely a poor contract form. And furthermore, we believe that a lot of people that were in co-pay accumulators may not clearly in plans that had co-pay accumulator, may not clearly understand what the ramifications for those plans were. And we're going to get surprise in the second quarter when they found out that their co-pay assistance have the limited a fixed amount and they now had to pay the deductible. And these deductible could be anywhere at $3,000 or $4,000. So a meaningful hit to your average patient, which in normal course would be covered by co-pay assistance and would not be taxing the patient out of pocket.

So, they get absolutely a horrific insurance form for the patient, it's actually rations their ability to get medications they need. And frankly the medications that we're selling, whether it be HUMIRA or anything else that we've got in our portfolio, these are for life threatening illnesses. And so to basically to private patients of access to that, that therapeutic, based on their ability to pay out of pocket, that was just absolutely the wrong thing to do.

So we recognize that this issue existed, we recognize that a lot of patients might be surprised. It was going to play out in Q2 and Q3 because really frankly, they had to burn through their co-pay cards before they discovered that they're still on the hook for the deductible. And in our Q1 call, we did adjust our HUMIRA guidance number down slightly to account for additional co-pay assistance that we would be able to provide these patients until we were able to sort themselves through this situation.

So, it came up as an issue on our first quarter comp. What I can tell you is it's largely tracking in line with what our expectations were. I think that the measures we've taken have largely been effective. There's been a lot of patient education by patient groups over the nature of these programs. So I like to think that we have wiser patients that will, if to the extent that they can avoid these sorts of insurance constructs in 2019, we certainly think there'll be inclined to do so.

And right now as we forecast '19, we don't see this patient population or the patient population that subject to this form of insurance coverage as expanding dramatically. We think it will largely be contained in a number roughly the size that we're seeing in '18.

David Risinger

Okay that's very helpful. And Scott, maybe we could pivot to IMBRUVICA. So there is an interesting Phase 3 trial in pancreatic cancer that's supporting out soon. Could you just frame that for us?

Scott Brun

Yes, absolutely. David, I mean, again it's better to go back and remind you all the overall strategy when we proceeded with the Pharmacyclics deal. So we felt that, look the foundation of this asset was going to be in the type of hematologic malignancies that I have spoken to particularly CLL. As you progress beyond there, we have increasing levels of risk adjustment that's spoken about some of the other malignancies where we seen great promise. PHOENIX in first line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma didn't measure up the expectations. That's a discrete duration of therapy against difficult effective standard of care, R-CHOP.

But again because of those considerations even the fact that we don't successful there, didn't mitigate our overall expectations for the assay. I would put pancreatic cancer in even another lower bucket with regard to the probability of success that we would apply to that. Obviously, this is a devastating condition for which there exist few good options. And so, we have a Phase 3 trial that is looking at IMBRUVICA added on to paclitaxel gemcitabine. That should be reading out before the end of the year, but again, this is high hurdle, haven't seen the data yet. But certainly, we don't have appropriate expectations for that.

Some of the other trials on IMBRUVICA that will be reading out, well certainly, we talked about CLL and again the iLLUMINATE trial which what's at IMBRUVICA plus GAZYVA versus chlorambucil GAZYVA to continue to enhance our body of data in first line CLL. We top line that and I think maybe able to say more on that at ASH. And then we've got ongoing study that we'll be reading out more in the 2019-2020 timeframe and things like follicular lymphoma first line mantle cell in particular.

David Risinger

Excellent. Well, I think we are out of time. I think we can go on the lot longer, but unfortunately we're out of time. So thank you so much for joining us. Appreciate that.